33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MILEY CYRUS - "EDGE OF MIDNIGHT" (ft. STEVIE NICKS)

Miley Cyrus has been paying tributes to her rock heroes lately, both with covers and also with her very good new single "Midnight Sky," which pays homage to Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen." Now, Miley and Stevie have teamed up for a remix/mashup of those two songs, which includes Stevie singing the hook to Miley's song at one point. Pretty cool. Miley's new album Plastic Hearts drops November 27 via RCA.

--

MIKE WILL MADE-IT - "WHAT THAT SPEED BOUT?!" (FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN)

Superstar rap producer Mike WiLL Made-It has tapped fellow superstar Nicki Minaj and (relative) up and comer YoungBoy Never Broke Again for this new single. As you'd probably expect, this trio sounds like a million bucks.

--

JID - "BALLADS" (ft. CONWAY)

JID follows up last week's two freestyles with a proper new single, and it finds the Dreamville spitter teaming with Griselda's Conway the Machine. They may come from seemingly different worlds, but they go together perfectly on this song.

--

2 CHAINZ - "QUARANTINE THICK" (ft. MULATTO)

2 Chainz will release his new album So Help Me God next week (11/13) via Def Jam, and today he dropped a new Mulatto-featuring single that celebrates putting on a few pounds during this pandemic.

--

42 DUGG - "FREE WOO"

Fast-rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg already released his great new album Young & Turnt this year, and then appeared on albums by Big Sean, T.I., DeJ Loaf, Mulatto, and more, and now he's gearing up for another new project. "Free Woo" is the second single, following "Free Merey," and it finds Dugg paying tribute to an incarcerated friend over syrupy funk bass.

--

HJELVIK (ex-KVELERTAK) - "GLORY OF HEL" (ft. MATT PIKE)

Former Kvelertak frontman Erlend Hjelvik has dropped a new single off his upcoming debut album Welcome To Hel, and this one features help from the legendary Matt Pike of High On Fire and Sleep. It's a ripper, and it comes with a very vivid animated video.

--

THE RAVEONETTES - "SNOWSTORM"

Denmark's The Raveonettes have shared their first new song in a while, a holiday song called "Snowstorm" featuring a Hawaiian vibe and some fairly dark lyrics: "Now the world is not the same / It's in flames / We are apart from loved ones / No Christmas time sleighrides in the snowstorm."

--

CHAI - "PLASTIC LOVE" (MARIYA TAKEUCHI COVER)

Japanese band CHAI released their first single for Sub Pop. You may have already heard the terrific A-side, "Donuts Mind if I Do" but here's the B-side, a cover of Mariya Takeuchi's 1984 city pop single "Plastic Love."

--

JONSI - "SALT LICORICE" FT. ROBYN [THOMAS GOLD REMIX]

German DJ and producer Thomas Gold made the Robyn-featuring "Salt Licorice" from Jonsi's recent album into a club-ready banger. "Thomas Gold remixed Salt Licorice and turned it into a big gay techno banger," Jonsi writes. "Wish we could turn it up in the CLUB."

--

BEARS IN TREES - "IBUPROFEN"

UK indie pop band Bears In Trees are a TikTok success story, and they've now signed to the trusty DIY label Counter Intuitive Records. Their first single for the label is the breezy, catchy "Ibuprofen."

--

AMOR - "UNRAVEL"

Glasgow's AMOR, who channel Arthur Russel and The Blue Nile with their lush and organic disco style, have teamed with Norwegian ensemble LEMUR for a new EP that's due out January 29. They've shared the gorgeous opening track, "Unravel."

--

KILLER BE KILLED - "INNER CALM FROM OUTER STORMS"

Metal supergroup Killer Be Killed -- Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Ben Koller (Converge), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura) -- continue to roll out songs from their upcoming album Reluctant Hero, and here's the stadium-sized, shapeshifting "Inner Calm From Outer Storms." It finds Troy, Greg, and Max splitting lead vocal duties, and all bringing their unique styles to the table.

--

LUCIANO - "STATE OF EMERGENCY"

Reggae great Luciano has been at it over 25 years, and he returns today with an urgent new single.

--

THE AVETT BROTHERS - "THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND" (WOODY GUTHRIE COVER)

This song has been a relevant one this year, and it just got a cover by one of the biggest folk-rock bands around.

--

STORMKEEP - "GLASS CAVERNS OF DRAGON KINGS"

Colorado black metallers Stormkeep (who share members with Blood Incantation and Wayfarer) have a new song off their upcoming debut album Galdrum (due November 20 via Van Records), and you can read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

NAILS - "ENEMY"

Metallic hardcore maniacs Nails are releasing an expanded 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 debut album Unsilent Death on November 27 via Southern Lord, and it'll feature a few previously unreleased tracks, including this scorcher.

--

OMAH LAY - "DAMN" (ft. 6LACK)

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Omah Lay will release a new EP, What Have We Done, on November 20 via Sire, and it'll feature the breezy melancholy of "Damn," which features Atlanta R&B crooner 6LACK.

--

FUCK THE FACTS - "EVERYTHING I LOVE IS ENDING"

Fuck The Facts blend sludge and grind on the latest taste of their first album in five years.

--

BRITTANY HOWARD - "YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE"

"This year has been challenging for us all," Brittany Howard writes about her cover of the classic song, which was done for a Johnnie Walker's campaign. "But no matter what’s thrown at us, we can’t be discouraged or lose hope. Keep dreaming. Keep hoping. Keep Walking."

--

ACCEPT - "TOO MEAN TO DIE"

German metal legends Accept have announced their sixteenth album (and fifth with vocalist Mark Tornillo, who replaced Udo Dirkschneider), Too Mean To Die, due January 15 via Nuclear Blast. Udo is of course missed in Accept, but the Mark Tornillo albums have been great, and this new track is a ripper.

--

WEREWOLVES - "I DON'T LIKE YOU"

Australian death metal trio Werewolves deliver a total assault on your eardrums with "I Don't Like You" off their upcoming sophomore album The Dead Are Screaming, due January 29 via Prosthetic.

--

CLEARBODY - "QUARTERBACK"

North Carolina shoegazy punks Clearbody have released the second single off their anticipated debut album One More Day (due 12/4 via Smartpunk) as a Bandcamp exclusive. It's a ripper and yet another promising taste of this LP.

--

SARCHASM - "TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGIN'" (BOB DYLAN COVER)

Berkeley punks Sarchasm released a very cool bedroom folk-punk cover of this Dylan classic, with all proceeds going to the ACLU.

--

THE MOORE FAMILY BAND - "RAGING INSIDE MY HEAD"

Sarchasm's labelmates The Moore Family Band (mem Get Married) have released the second single off their upcoming debut album Missy (due December 4 via Asian Man). Compared to the Weezer-y "Falling," "Raining Inside My Head" is more of a punk ripper and it's great stuff.

--

MARY LATTIMORE - "HOLD YOUR BREATH"

"Made this up in a wild week," writes harpist/ambient musician Mary Lattimore of this new song, which should hopefully add some serenity to your life.

--

HUNDREDS OF AU - "BLUE MONTHS" / "BEG THE QUESTION"

Screamo greats Hundreds of AU (one of the many bands of Tom Schlatter of You and I, Capacities, etc) will release their third album Acting From Remote Satellites in spring 2021 via Patient Zero Records, and they just released these two intense new songs from it: the soaring "Blue Months" and the whiplash-inducing "Beg The Question."

--

CORRUPT VISION / DISPARO! SPLIT

OC ska-core band Corrupt Vision and Australian fastcore band Disparo! put out this split, and CV's contribution is a fiery attack on bigotry that hits hard this week.

--

SYSTEM OF A DOWN - "PROTECT THE LAND" & "GENOCIDAL HUMANOIDZ"

System Of A Down have released their first new music in 15 years to raise awareness about the "dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia" and money for those who need aid.

--

THE BOY LEAST LIKELY TO - "IT WILL STILL BE CHRISTMAS"

The Boy Least Likely To have released their annual holiday single, and this year all proceeds will be donated to Refuge "to help them to continue providing life-saving and life-changing services to women and children escaping domestic abuse and other forms of gender-based violence."

--

WARBLY JETS - "NASA"

Los Angeles' Warbly Jets are back new single "NASA" that has them exuding serious baggy beat vibes (Stereo MCs, Kasabian).

--

THE HAMRAHLÍÐ CHOIR "COSMOGONY" FT BJORK

Iceland's The Hamrahlíð Choir will release a new album, Come and Be Joyful on December 6. The record grew out of their collaborations with Björk, on her album Utopia and their opening sets at her Cornucopia live shows. Björk features on covers of Biophilia's "Cosmogony" and Medúlla's "Sonnets," using the Cornucopia arrangements that made their debut at NYC's The Shed in 2019.

--

BARRY GIBB - "WORDS OF A FOOL" (ft. JASON ISBELL)

The Bee Gees' Barry Gibb is releasing a guest-filled, Dave Cobb-produced album GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, which features country and bluegrass-inspired reworkings of songs from the Bee Gees catalog and Gibbs' solo career. Here's the first single, which was intended for Gibbs' aborted 1986 solo album and features Jason Isbell. Read more here.

--

NICK LOWE - "A QUIET PLACE" (GARNET MIMMS & THE ENCHANTERS COVER)

Nick Lowe is back with his pals Los Straitjackets for this cover of "A Quiet Place," originally recorded in 1964 by Garnet Mimms & the Enchanters.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.