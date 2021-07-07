So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LANTLOS - "LICH"

Lantlos have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Wildhund, and it's another great example of their ability to blend melodic shoegaze with post-metal in unique ways. If you like that new Deafheaven song, make sure not to miss this.

--

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM - "MOUNTAIN MAGICK"

If you want some post-black-metal that's still all about harsh shrieks and not about clean-sung shoegaze, the second single from Wolves In The Throne Room's upcoming Primordial Arcana should do the trick.

--

LAURA STEVENSON - "DON'T THINK ABOUT ME"

The latest single from Laura Stevenson's new self-titled album is "Don't Think About It," a compelling indie rock track about unrequited love.

--

DOS SANTOS - "A SHOT IN THE DARK"

Chicago's Dos Santos have released "A Shot In The Dark," a new single for local jazz (and more) label International Anthem, but this isn't jazz; it's inspired by traditional music from Central Mexico. "My go-to when I’m trying to imagine melodies is Huapango music," says multi-instrumentalist/singer/lyricist Alex Chavez. "It’s part of how I grew up, it’s music that’s important to me."

--

CAVS (MICHAEL CAVANAGH OF KING GIZZARD) - "FURY GONG"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer Michael Cavanagh will release his self-titled debut as CAVS on August 9. The album is "100% Percussion" as you can hear on "Fury Gong."

--

CURTIS HARDING - "I WON'T LET YOU DOWN"

While he hasn't announced a new album, Curtis Harding is clearly back in action, having released "Hopeful" earlier this year and here's another new track, the laid-back "I Won't Let You Down."

--

PILE - "IDWTDTA" & "BUILD A FIRE"

“I’ve had the mentality from the outset of this project that we would have to write, release, and tour as much and as often as possible to gain traction and maintain momentum," says Pile founder Rick Maguire, "and while I haven’t shaken that outlook entirely, I’ve utilized the past year and change to reflect on what the decade prior has meant to me. I’ve mostly avoided looking back, but this past year seemed like as good a time as any to do that." New album Songs Known Together, Alone features new solo versions of older songs or in the case of these two songs, older tracks formed the basis for new songs. The album's out August 20 via Exploding in Sound.

--

SMOKE BELLOW - "FEE FEE"

Baltimore's Smoke Bellow will release new album Open for Business on September 17 via Trouble in Mind. Dig the first single: the creatively percussive and sly "Fee Fee."

--

DUCKS LTD. - "18 CIGARETTES"

Toronto’s Ducks Ltd. (fka Ducks Unlimited) will release new album Modern Fiction on October 1 via Carpark Records. If you like the jangly pop of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, you will probably find '18 Cigarettes" worth checking out. “The thing I came to love about the song after watching that performance over and over again is that it’s a song that kind of tells on itself,” says singer/guitarist Tom McGreevy. “It’s a really raw emotional expression from someone whose capacity to talk about their feelings is stunted and they’re cut up about it. ‘18 Cigarettes’ is kind of an attempt to do a different version of what that song does.”

--

PETITE AMIE - "DESASTRE"

Mexico City-based psych pop group Petite Amie are newly part of the Park the Van roster and this laid-back jam is their first single for the label.

--

LURK - "CRACK A SMILE"

Chicago punk/post-punk band LURK will release their debut full-length album Around The Sun on September 17 via Pure Noise. It includes their 2020 single "Pressure Points" as well as the just-released "Crack A Smile," which finds their shouty, stomping, anthemic sound in fine form.

--

CAREER WOMAN - "THE LITTLE DIPPER"

Career Woman, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Melody Caudill, follows recent single "Balcony" with another, "The Little Dipper," another deeply felt singer-songwriter track. "This song was written and recorded in my bedroom at the beginning of quarantine about how I felt at the beginning of quarantine," Melody says.

--

BAD BUNNY - "DE MUSEO"

The extremely prolific Bad Bunny embraces his minimal, atmospheric side on his latest single.

--

RAY BLK - "MIA" (ft. KAASH PAIGE)

UK R&B/soul singer Ray BLK releases her debut album Access Denied on September 17 via Island. It features Giggs, Kojey Radical, Stefflon Don, Suburban Plaza, and Dallas R&B singer Kaash Paige, who links up with Ray on this appealing new single.

--

EEK-A-MOUSE - "STILL SMUGGLING"

Reggae veteran and singjaying pioneer Eek-A-Mouse is in fine form on this new song, which nods at his '80s hit "Ganja Smuggling."

--

KISSISSIPPI - "MOONOVER"

Kississippi's new album Mood Ring is due out August 6 via Triple Crown, and the latest single is "Moonover," which Zoe Reynolds says is one of the first songs she wrote for the album. "Also keep your ears peeled for a lexapro pill bottle shaker and the sweet sound of a Guayaki yerba mate can cracking open," she says.

--

BACKROAD GEE x NISSI - "READY OR NOT"

Rising UK rapper Backroad Gee teams with Nigerian singer Nissi (Burna Boy's sister) on this blend of UK hip hop and Afrobeats.

--

LYRA PRAMUK - "FOUNTAIN (ARS AMATORIA)" (ft. VESSEL)

Lyra Pramuk will release a remix album of 2020's Fountain with Hudson Mohawke, Colin Self, Ben Frost, Tygapaw, and more on September 24 via Bedroom Community. Here's a slow-burning, climactic track with Vessel.

--

GOLD STAR - "SURRENDER"

LA singer/songwriter Gold Star (aka Marlon Rabenreither) will release a new EP, Headlights USA, on September 3 via Sub Rosa Records. Lead single "Surrender" is a nice blend of rustic folk and anthemic heartland rock.

--

SPENCER. - "LONELY AS I EVER WAS"

Spencer.'s debut album Are U Down? comes out September 10 via 4AD, and new single "Lonely As I Ever Was" puts a modern, hazy spin on classic soul.

--

SADEYES - "UNEXPECTED"

Sadeyes just signed to Epitaph, and their first single for the label is "Unexpected," which puts an emo spin on modern atmospheric R&B.

--

STEF CHURA - "GOOD TIME" (ESTHER ROSE COVER)

The latest single from How Many More Times, the EP reimagining Esther Rose's new album How Many Times, is this rocking rendition of "Good Time" from Stef Chura.

--

SAM FENDER - "SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER"

Fresh off releasing a Metallica cover, UK artist Sam Fender has announced his sophomore album, Seventeen Going Under (due October 8 via Interscope), and shared the War On Drugs-y title track.

--

WEDNESDAY - "ONE MORE LAST ONE"

The latest single of Asheville band Wednesday's new album Twin Plagues is the fuzzy, hazy "One More Last One," which features vocals from lap steel player Xandy Chelmis.

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "RAE STREET"

It's the first single from Courtney's new album Things Take Time, Take Time that will be out in November.

--

AMYL & THE SNIFFERS - "GUIDED BY ANGELS"

The first single from Amyl & The Sniffers' new album Comfort to Me is the ripping opening track, "Guided by Angels." "I've got plenty of energy, it's my currency," Amy Taylor shouts, and if you didn't already know that to be true, this track underlines it. If you're still unsure, the video, directed by John Angus Stewart, is a real showcase for her boundless energy.

You can preorder Comfort to Me on exclusive, limited edition pink vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

--

COLD BEAT - "SEE YOU AGAIN"

“I had spent many months toiling in the dirt, tending to my War Garden,” says Hannah Lew of Cold Beat's new single. “Working with the soil is so hopeful, but also morbid. I had to bury some bulbs instead of being able to be present for the burial of a close friend. It became almost fetishistic to bury seeds, like a physical way to be there without actually being able to be there.” New album War Garden is out in September.

--

BLEACHERS - "DREAMSICLE" (JASON ISBELL COVER) / JASON ISBELL - "45" (BLEACHERS COVER)

Jason Isbell and Bleachers are releasing a split-7" where they cover each other's songs, with all proceeds going to support The Ally Coalition, Jack and Rachel Antonoff's LGBTQ equality organization.

--

SUFJAN STEVENS & ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "THE REACH" AND "OLYMPUS"

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have collaborated on a new album, A Beginner’s Mind, which will be out September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty. Each of the album's 14 songs are loosely based on a film -- "Reach Out" is based on Wings of Desire and "Olympus" is based on Clash of the Titans.

--

VACATION - "COLORED BY NUMBERS"

Cincinnati indie-pop-punks Vacation announced a new album, Existential Risks and Returns (due 8/6 via Salinas Records), and you can read more about this lead single here.

--

SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS - "GET UP AND GET OUT" / CHARLES BRADLEY - "LET LOVE STAND A CHANCE" (LIVE AT THE APOLLO)

Daptone Records will release a live album of the 2014 Daptone Super Soul Revue at The Apollo, and the first two singles come from two of the label's fallen greats, Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. Read more here.

--

A GREAT BIG PILE OF LEAVES - "BEAT UP SHOES"

Brooklyn indie/emo band A Great Big Pile of Leaves finally announced their first album in eight years and shared this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

OFF! - "HOLIER THAN THOU" (METALLICA COVER)

Keith Morris-fronted punk supergroup OFF! revealed their new lineup and released their first new recording in seven years, a cover of "Holier Than Thou" for the upcoming Metallica tribute album. They also signed to Fat Possum and they're promising reissues, a new album, and a sci-fi feature film. Read more here.

--

DYING WISH - "FRAGMENTS OF A BITTER MEMORY"

Portland metalcore up and comers Dying Wish finally announced their debut full-length and shared this title track, which you can read more about here.

--

