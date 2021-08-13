34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIZZO - "RUMORS" FEAT. CARDI B

Lizzo is back with her first new music since breakthrough smash Cuz I Love You / "Juice," with a superstar collab with Cardi B. Lizzo's signature mix of pop and rap is still in effect -- Cardi B fits right in -- and the video features them as the gods they are.

--

J BALVIN - "QUE LOCURA"

After releasing tons of singles this year, J Balvin has finally announced his new album, Jose, due September 10 via Sueños Globales/Universal. Along with the announcement comes the infectious, kinetic new single "Que Locura."

--

TIERRA WHACK - "8"

Boundary-pushing rapper Tierra Whack follows her recent fashion-themed single "Walk The Beat" with a football-themed song, "8," which is part of the just-released Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.

--

DENZEL CURRY - "THE GAME"

Denzel Curry has also released a new song for Madden NFL 22, and it comes with a video that pays homage to the original Madden NFL 95 game.

--

MAVI - "MAMA SAY"

MAVI follows up his great new EP End of the Earth with another dose of meandering soulful rap.

--

FILTH IS ETERNAL - "PEARL SLUG"

Filth Is Eternal have released another single off their upcoming album Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal, and this one injects a swaggering rock n' roll vibe into their caustic hardcore.

--

BOUQUET - "SOUTHPAW"

Bouquet have shared another track off their upcoming debut EP, and it's a soaring, atmospheric post-hardcore song that's equal parts aggression and beauty. Fans of stuff like Pianos Become the Teeth, take note.

--

ZEALOT R.I.P. - "COVERED IN FLIES"

Zealot R.I.P., the project of Jason Hamacher (Frodus, Battery, CombatWoundedVeteran) & Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour), are releasing their debut LP The Extinction of You on September 10 via Three One G, and new single "Covered In Flies" is a vicious dose of angular post-hardcore.

--

AZ - "THE WHEEL" (ft. JAHIEM)

Longtime Nas collaborator (and The Firm member) AZ will release a new album, 'Doe Or Die 2, on September 10 via Quiet Money. The album features contributions from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Conway The Machine, The Alchemist, T-Pain, Dave East, Pete Rock, Buckwild, Heatmakerz, Czarface, Idris Elba, and more, and new single "The Wheel" (ft. Jahiem) is out now. It's cut from the same classic '90s New York rap cloth that AZ helped define.

--

NARROWCAST - PHENOMENA EP

Narrowcast is a new project from Transit's Joe Boynton and Aviator's Mat Morin, and they just put out their debut EP on Head2Wall Records. If you're into dream pop/emo crossover in the vein of Turnover, this is worth a spin.

--

VANJESS - "SLOW DOWN" (ft. LUCKY DAYE)

VanJess' Homegrown EP is one of 2021's best examples of '90s-style R&B, and now EP highlight "Slow Down" has been given an appealing rework with new vocals from Lucky Daye.

--

PINKPANTHERESS - "JUST FOR ME" (prod. MURA MASA)

Rising London artist PinkPantheress has released a new Mura Masa-produced song, and it's a dose of art pop that's equal parts somber and glittery.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "COMING IN LAST"

Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer's anticipated new LP Bless My Psyche arrives 9/10 via Hopeless, and they've now released another very catchy song from it, "Coming In Last."

--

WALE - "DOWN SOUTH" (ft. YELLA BEEZY & MAXO KREAM)

DC rapper Wale embraces the sound of Southern rap and teams up with two Texas rappers on "Down South."

--

LUDACRIS - "BUTTER.ATL"

"Butter.Atl" starts out sounding like classic Ludacris, but he pivots to modern-day, auto-tuned trap-pop in the chorus.

--

COI LERAY - "OKAY YEAH"

Rapper/singer Coi Leray has been rapidly rising lately, and this brief but catchy new song is even more proof of why the rise is deserved.

--

EL MICHELS AFFAIR MEETS LIAM BAILEY - EKUNDAYO INVERSIONS

Leon Michels' group El Michels Affair have put out a dub version of UK reggae/soul singer Liam Bailey's 2020 album Ekundayo (which Leon produced and released on his Big Crown label). Guests include Black Thought and Lee "Scratch" Perry.

--

DUCK SAUCE - "NONCHALANT"

Duck Sauce (A-Trak and Armand Van Helden) have been putting out a series of comeback singles this past year or so, and here's another: the thumping, hypnotizing "Nonchalant."

--

BROKEN VOW - "POISON PEDALING" & "WHAT IT MEANT" (TENFOLD COVER)

Connecticut hardcore band have put out a two-song promo on New Morality Zine/Sunday Drive Records, and it features the new original rager "Poison Pedaling," along with a cover of late '90s CT hardcore band Tenfold.

--

BLIND IDOL - LIBERTY STREET

Also out today on New Morality Zine: a rippin' new EP from Albany melodic hardcore band Blind Idol, featuring three new songs and an Ink & Dagger cover.

--

HEADGORE - "I'VE NEEDED THIS IN ALL THE WORST WAYS"

As mentioned, Thotcrime and Headgore have a new split album coming out. We've already posted two of Thotcrime's songs from it, and here's one from Headgore. It finds the middle ground between caustic hardcore and combustible noise rock.

--

JOEL CORRY x JAX JONES - "OUT OUT" (ft. CHARLI XCX & SAWEETIE)

UK producers Joel Corry and Jax Jones team up with Charli XCX for a new clubby pop song (that samples Stromae's "Alors On Danse"), and Saweetie gets in on the fun with a rapped guest verse.

--

SHORTLY - "THE REAPER"

Michigan singer/songwriter Shortly is releasing their debut album, Dancer, on September 24 via Triple Crown, and the latest single is "The Reaper," a propulsive track that's full of emotional resonance.

--

ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA – “COLD HEART (PNAU REMIX)”

Elton and Dua Lipa have joined up for this new track that has producer Pnau taking elements of Elton's "Rocket Man" and "Sacrifice" and turning them into this new dance track. “I’m fizzing with excitment!!!! @eltonjohn i love you and i’m so happy this is finally coming out into the world,” Lipa said on Twitter, to which Elton replied, “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together.”

--

TOGETHER PANGEA - "NERVOUS"

Together Pangea will release new album DYE on October 22 and here's the first single which finds them still cranking out catchy garage rock. The video is just a little morbid.

--

BEACHWOOD SPARKS - SANDBOX SESSIONS

Beachwood Sparks are celebrating their 20th anniversary with this EP featuring three unreleased studio recordings featuring Josh Schwartz, Aaron Sperske, Brent Rademaker, Chris Gunst, Farmer Dave Scher & Pete "Sleigher" Kinne. These date from before the band had released their debut album.

--

PROVOKER - BODY JUMPER

L.A. band Provoker make catchy goth rock, dark but poppy in the tradition that runs from Joy Division to The Cure to Nine Inch Nails to Interpol to Cold Cave and many zigs and zags in between. Moody basslines, jagged guitars, pounding drums, lots of hooks.

--

THE RT'S - NEED YOU RIGHT NOW

Rachel of Lake Street Dive calls The RT's "The RT’s are the pizza of bands" and the band being from Brooklyn, that's a compliment. New single "Need You Right Now" lays down a slinky groove.

--

CHVRCHES - "THE KILLING MOON" (ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN COVER)

Chvrches are on a real '80s Alternative kick lately. They scored Robert Smith as a collaborator on their single "How Not to Drown," and now they've covered Echo & The Bunnymen's classic "The Killing Moon" for Amazon Music’s new DV8 playlist and station. While the band keep true to some of the original's swooning arrangements, they definitely put their own Chvrches spin on it.

--

CARCASS - "DANCE OF IXTAB"

British death metal legends Carcass have shared a hard rock-tinged song off their first album in eight years (which you can get on limited white vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

BLIND EQUATION - "LCD DEM"

Here's a new song off one-person cybergrind band Blind Equation's upcoming album LIFE IS PAIN, which you can read more about here.

--

ENACT - "ROSE"

Portland hardcore band Enact have released a powerful new song written to pay homage to singer Rikki Vanderpool's grandmother, who passed away from COVID-19 at age 94. Read more about it here.

--

STARLESS - "PENDULUM"

Chicago post-metallers Starless have announced a new Sanford Parker-recorded/mixed album, Hope Is Leaving You, and you can read more about lead single "Pendulum" here.

--

KA - "I NOTICE"

Brooklyn rapper Ka has released a new album for a $20 download on his website, and one song also has a video.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.