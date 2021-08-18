34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STEFFLON DON & MS BANKS - "DIP"

UK dancehall artist Stefflon Don and rapper Ms Banks have come together for a very lively new song, "Dip."

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "CONTROL" (ARCO VERSION)

Haunting singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has announced a new EP, arco, a strings and vocal reimagining of her debut EP, due October 15 via Bella Union. The first single is the new version of "Control," which really breathes new life into the already-great song.

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - "SWING"

“‘Swing’ is a song with (almost) only good vibes!” says José González. “It was musically inspired by high-life from West Africa and Caribbean music – layered light guitars and a melodic bass line on top of a beat from a drum machine app. It’s a song about dancing and following your natural impulses. It’s ok to move your butt whoever you are, wherever you are!” José's newlalbum Local Valley is out September 17 via Mute and the "Swing" video is very cool:

--

COLLEEN GREEN - "SOMEONE ELSE"

Colleen Green says her new single "Someone Else" is “about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways," adding, "It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.” Green's new album Cool will be out September 10 via Hardly Art.

--

PHILIP FROBOS (OMNI) - "VACANT STREET"

"Vacant Street" was the first song I wrote during the pandemic," says Omni's Philip Frobos of the new single from his upcoming solo debut. "The thought of an empty cafe table on a vacant street seemed disturbing and romantic. Sitting alone because company was forbidden, enjoying a coffee or a pastis and waiting for someone to let you know it was all over." Philip's upcoming album and book, both titled Vague Enough to Satisfy, will be out October 1.

--

ALICE LONGYU GAO – “KANPAI”

Alice Longyu Gao is back with another of her signature frothy, stylized, hyper-pop jams. "My best friend Madison Emiko Love and I wrote this song three years ago," says Alice. "Her grandma is a Japanese immigrant and we always want to champion & plug our culture everywhere we go. We’ve been waiting to put this song out, cuz back then no one with power in western music realized the power of Asian pop culture, no one really cared to put Asian talents on the table. The material world was asleep cuz they didn't see the money-benefits. 'Kanpai' means cheers in Chinese, Japanese and Korean; the joyful vibe translates perfectly throughout the song. The braggy-docious, rap-y bridge part in the song is what I wish for, it's not my reality yet. Last year was dark for me, and for everyone. But now it is time to regroup and restart, this song wakes me up in the morning, it reminds me that I came to this earth with a mission. I aspire to inspire and benefit other people’s lives. I do that through my art."

--

ASHLEY SHADOW - "GREY"

Vancouver singer/songwriter Ashley Shadow has shared another track off her upcoming album Only The End (due 9/24 via felte), and it's a gorgeous folk-pop song with some nice alt-country flourishes.

--

ROD WAVE - "TIME HEALS"

Rapper-singer Rod Wave is releasing a deluxe edition of SoulFly this Friday, and it'll include new song "Time Heals," which is a great display of Rod's melancholic crooning.

--

MACHINEDRUM - "STONE AGE" (ft. DENIRO FARRAR)

Electronic musician Machinedrum teams up with rapper Deniro Farrar for the latest single off his upcoming EP Psyconia. Machinedrum's no stranger to putting his futuristic, electronic spin on hip hop, and this song is a great example of it.

--

CRYOGEYSER - "BED"

Cryogeyser have shared another song off their upcoming Jack Shirley-co-produced timetetheredtogether (due 10/29 via Terrible Records), and it's an appealing dose of dark, dreamy pop.

--

HOAXED - "CANDLE MASTER"

Portland dark rock duo Hoaxed have just signed to Relapse, and along with the signing comes a trippy new video for "Candle Master," off their self-titled EP from earlier this year. It's got sort of a heavy psych/proto-metal vibe, but with a modern touch.

--

MEHENET - "DONA SETE"

New Orleans metal band Mehenet's new nine minute song starts off in tribal drum territory before exploding into tornadic black metal. It's intense stuff, and you can read more about it here.

--

FLEE LORD x ROC MARCIANO - "THIS IS WHAT YA WANT?"

Flee Lord has shared another track off his Roc Marciano-produced Delgado, and it's exactly the kind of dark, gritty boom bap you'd expect from these two.

--

MILOE - "WINONA" (ft. JAMILA WOODS & VAGABON)

Democratic Republic of Congo-born, Minneapolis-based artist Miloe has released a new version of his song "Winona," and this one features Jamila Woods and Vagabon. Miloe says, "I got to hear a bit about Jamila’s journey with learning guitar recently and connected with Laetitia over our appreciation for Congolese and African musicians like Fally Ipupa. This is a reimagined version of Winona from an alternate reality, which is a fusion with influences from Congolese Rumba, indie pop and afro-beat."

--

SPERMCHURCH (TREVOR DUNN) - "A PUZZLE & NOT INTENDED FOR USE"

Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk, etc) is releasing a new album with his "poly-electro, pan-genre" duo SpermChurch, merdeka atau mati, on September 3 via his own new label, Riverworm Records. It'll include this chaotic, sputtering new single.

SpermChurch: A Puzzle & Not Intended For Use from Riverworm Records on Vimeo.

--

FUTURE ISLANDS - "PEACH"

Future Islands are about to embark on tour, and ahead of that they've shared a new one-off single, the up-beat, synthy "Peach," which alludes to Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

--

SHEFF G - "RUN IT UP" (ft. SLEEPY HALLOW & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE)

Brooklyn drill staple Sheff G links up with frequent collaborator Sleepy Hallow and Bronx hooksmith A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for this slowed-down, melodic new song.

--

HOMESHAKE - "I KNOW I KNOW I KNOW"

Homeshake, aka Peter Sagar, releases his new album Under the Weather in a few weeks and here's an ultra-chill new single and its animated video.

--

HALF WAIF - "ORANGE BLOSSOMS (NNAMDÏ REMIX)"

Half Waif released a new album, Mythopoetics, in July, and now she's shared a new remix of one of its tracks, "Orange Blossoms," from Chicago artist Nnamdï. ""Nnamdi is, straight up, a legend," Nandi Rose says. "It is a deep honor that we share names that sound so similar, which is how he first came to my attention. But that's where our comparison ends, because he's just so in his own league. Brat is one of my favorite albums in recent years - there's nothing else that sounds like it. Unsurprisingly, the remix he did for 'Orange Blossoms' completely blew me away. His sonic choices are just not ones that I would make, which is what makes it so exciting. I love how he transformed the song into something totally new and badass and beautiful."

--

MARISA ANDERSON & WILLIAM TYLER - "AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD"

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler's collaborative album Lost Futures is out next week and here's another lovely instrumental from it.

--

GARBAGE - "ANDROGYNY (ROUGH MIX)"

Garbage are reissuing their third album, beautifulgarbage, for its 20th anniversary, along with b-sides, demos, and remixes. The first is this previously unreleased "rough mix" of lead single "Androgyny."

--

AUDIOBOOKS - "LALALA IT’S THE GOOD LIFE" (VIDEO)

UK duo audiobooks have made a super fun video to go along with their super fun single "Lalalala It's the Good Life." Directors Rottingdean Bazaar and Annie Collinge printed photos of David Wrench and Evangeline Ling onto sheets of billowy fabric making for a very surreal effect. New album Astro Tough is out October 1 via Heavenly.

--

PARQUET COURTS - "WALKING AT A DOWNTOWN PACE"

Parquet Courts' new album Sympathy for Life finds the NYC band dabble in dance music, citing Talking Heads and Primal Scream as influences here. While "Walking at a Downtown Pace" still sounds like Parquet Courts, you can feel those influences in the funky, sampled drum track.

--

KEVIN MORBY - "CAMPFIRE" (LITTLE LOS ANGELES DEMO)

Kevin Morby is releasing his demos from last year's great Sundowner as an album called A Night At The Little Los Angeles that will be out October 1 via Dead Oceans. The title comes from the shed in his backyard in Kansas City, which he dubbed "Little Los Angeles," where he made the demos on a four-track portastudio.

--

GAUDI MEETS THE REBEL DREAD FT. EMILY CAPELL - "E=MC²" (BIG AUDIO DYNAMITE COVER)

DJ, filmmaker and Big Audio Dynamite member Don Letts has currated a special edition of the Late Night Tales series titled Excursion Version that features 20 dubby cover versions of songs by Nina Simone, Althea & Donna, Marvin Gaye, The Bee Gees, and more." One of the exclusive tracks is this cover of B.A.D.'s classic 1985 single "E=MC²."

--

BEDOUINE - "THE WAVE"

The first single from Bedouine's third album, Waysides, is "The Wave," a gossamer piece of ethereal folk, buoyed by vintage synths and Bedouine's swooning harmonies. “I wrote this about the loss of a close friend, specifically the swell of emotion I try to resign myself to when thinking of her premature absence," says Bedouine.

--

CRAIG WEDREN - "YOU ARE NOT YOUR FEELINGS"

"You Are Not Your Feelings" is the latest in the series, a gorgeous orchestral number that features Jherek Bischoff on bass, strings by Paul Cartwright -- sounds like the height of summer. Craig says the song is an ode to his days as a teenager in Cleveland when "emotions ran the show."

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "ROMULUS" (SUFJAN STEVENS COVER)

Ahead of her SiriusXMU appearance tonight (8/18), Japanese Breakfast shared a new cover of Sufjan Stevens' Michigan track "Romulus," with additional vocals and piano fro Gabby's World and violin from Molly Germer.

--

SAVE FACE - "GLITTER"

NJ emo band Save Face will release their sophomore album on Epitaph this year, and it'll include this theatrical song that finds them fully embracing their love of My Chemical Romance's over-the-top bombast. Read more about it here.

--

MELVINS - "PITFALLS IN SERVING WARRANTS (ACOUSTIC)"

"'Pitfalls' is one of my favorites," Buzz Osborne says. "A severely underrated song and one that works very well on acoustic." It's from Melvins' new acoustic album Five Legged Dog, which is available for pre-order now on opaque blue, red, teal, and pink 4LP vinyl, and comes with a foldout poster.

--

ROLO TOMASSI - "CLOAKED"

Progressive/art rock/mathcore/etc maniacs Rolo Tomassi have put out their first new song since 2018, and you can read more about it here.

--

HANA VU - "EVERYBODY'S BIRTHDAY"

Hana Vu announced her debut LP for Ghostly International, Public Storage, and shared a new single, "Everybody's Birthday," which you can read more about here.

--

WAXAHATCHEE - "TALKING DUST BOWL BLUES" (WOODY GUTHRIE COVER)

Waxahatchee's new spoken-word Woody Guthrie cover is the latest track off Home In This World: Woody Guthrie's Dust Bowl Ballads, a reimagining of Woody's 1940 concept album.

--

SANTANA - "MOVE" (ft. ROB THOMAS & AMERICAN AUTHORS)

22 years after "Smooth," Santana and Rob Thomas have reunited on this new song.

--

