34 New Songs Out Today

MASTODON - "SICKLE AND PEACE"

Mastodon have shared the third single from their upcoming David Bottrill-produced double album Hushed and Grim, and this one's pretty different for them. It's a 6-minute song that starts out funky and proggy before transitioning into more familiar sludge territory. Get the album on black double vinyl or pick up the Revolver collector's bundle, which features the album on limited clear vinyl and other cool stuff.

BONOBO - "TIDES" (ft. JAMILA WOODS)

Electronic wiz Bonobo has shared a new song off his upcoming album Fragments, and this one veers into psychedelic soul territory, with guest lead vocals from the great Jamila Woods.

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS – "HOT STUFF" (DONNA SUMMER COVER ft. THE LOVELY EGGS)

Did you wake up today knowing that you need a stoner metal cover of Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff"? No? Well, you do.

HELADO NEGRO - "THERE MUST BE A SONG LIKE YOU"

Helado Negro's new album, Far In, is out Friday and here's one last preview before we get to hear the whole thing. Says Roberto Carlos Lange, "Who are you? All of our songs are so different. All of the experiences that we are, can there be a song like you? This song is a map of this exploration. Looking for melodies and rhythms that are you, day to day moment to moment, we are a different song." This is a gorgeous, groovy song.

DEERHOOF - “BE UNBARRED, O YE GATES OF HELL”

“Maya Angelou once said, ‘You can't plant onions and expect to harvest tomatoes,’ and that kind of sums up our philosophy on this record," say Deerhoof of their new album, Actually, You Can, which is out this week. "This song is a sort of cover of a Baroque opera aria by G F Handel (of Messiah fame). We wanted to pair our cartoon death metal version of that aria, about a jailbreaking angel kidnapping souls from Hell, with a video of dancing anticapitalist tomatoes.”

THE POP GROUP - 3:38 (DENNIS BOVELL DUB VERSION)

The Pop Group will release their new dub version of their debut album, Y, which is a collaboration with the great Dennis Bovell, on November 5. Here's the "Ruthlessly disassembled" dub version of "3.38" which was originally the b-side of thier debut single "She is Beyond Good and Evil."

OVLOV - "THE WISHING WELL"

Ovlov have shared a second single off their upcoming album Buds, and "The Wishing Well" finds the band's '90s indie rock worship sounding as faithful as ever.

RIC WILSON & YELLOW DAYS - "LIFE'S BEEN GOOD TO ME"

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson has announced a collaborative EP with London's Yellow Days (aka George Van Den Broek) called Disco Ric In London Town, due October 29 via Free Disco/EMPIRE. First single "Life's Been Good To Me" is a groovy, catchy disco/funk/rap hybrid. Yellow Days and Ric Wilson are also doing a North American tour together. All dates and ticket links (including NYC's Webster Hall on 11/30) here.

JOY OLADOKUN - "I CAN'T MAKE YOU LOVE ME" (BONNIE RAITT COVER, ft. JASON ISBELL)

Joy Oladokun has done a Spotify singles session, including a new version of her song "Sunday" and a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" with guitar by Jason Isbell, who she's been touring with this year. "I asked Jason Isbell to play guitar on the Bonnie Raitt cover and he absolutely smashed the energy and emotion of what I was trying to do," she said. Joy also has upcoming tour dates.

BEACH FOSSILS- "DOWN THE LINE (PIANO)"

Beach Fossils are gearing up to release The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads which reworks their songs as moody jazz tracks. “I’ve regularly attempted to harness the feeling that I get while listening to jazz and pour it into my songs,” says frontman Dustin Payseur. “There’s always been an element of jazz in Beach Fossils; chords are rarely played, instead the instruments typically play single-notes that come together to create chords. I think a lot of that comes from listening to jazz trios and quartets, hearing the way that the instruments weave in and out of each other, leaving space for each other, instruments coming up front for a bit while others wait." Here's the album's version of "Down the Line" which was originally on their 2017 album Sommersault.

DURAN DURAN - "GIVE IT ALL UP" (FEAT. TOVE LO)

Duranies only have to wait two days till they get their hands on new album Future Past, but to hold them over here's one last pre-release single, this one featuring Tove Lo.

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "EVER NEW" (REWORKED BY BON IVER & FLOCK OF DIMES)

The songs of Beverly Glenn-Copeland's 1986 cult classic Keyboard Fantasies as being reworked for a new collection, Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, due out 12/10 via Transgressive. The latest single from it is Bon Iver and Flock of Dimes (aka Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner) take on "Ever New." "It was an honor to work with Justin (and many other talented folks!) on this re-imagining of 'Ever New' for Transgressive’s Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined," Jenn says. "I’ll never forget the first time I heard Glenn’s version of this song—it instantly felt deeply familiar, strikingly beautiful, simple and pure. Over the years I have returned to it repeatedly in moments when I need to be soothed, and it always acts as an anchor amidst life’s uncertainties. 'Ever New' is a timeless classic, and it’s an honor to have played a small part in ensuring its continued appreciation by many generations to come."

TEEN DAZE - "SWIMMING"

Teen Daze (aka British Columbia producer Jamison Isaak) has signed to Cascine Records who will release his new album, Interior, on December 10. The album was mixed by Joel Ford and you can get a taste now via first single "Swimming." "This is one of the first songs I made for this record, some three years ago," Jamison says. "It benefited so much from Joel’s guidance. When I first sent him the original demos he said he could hear slivers of “early 2000s French house music”, even though I was hearing was colder, more modular-based synth sounds. Anyways, that note sent me down a rabbit hole which resulted in the record you’re hearing today, and Swimming is one of the songs that benefited most from that note. This track is truly meant for a dance floor. I’ve spent a lot of the last few years trying to craft “ambient music that you could dance to”, but this one is about as close as I get to a DJ tool."

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "THE GREY COMMUTE"

"In some ways ‘The Grey Commute’ is one of the more upbeat songs of the record," says Nation of Language's Ian Devaney of this bouncy, very catchy single. "But in truth it’s one that was born out of much more depressing stuff. As I was working on the lyrics I had a kind of fixation on terrible tax policies, our cultural addiction to meaningless consumption, and it all got swept together into this punchy, kind of fun track."

SWALLOW THE SUN - "ENEMY"

Finnish death-doomers Swallow The Sun have shared a new song off their upcoming album Moonflowers (get it on triple vinyl), and the band says, "Compared to the dark and mournful ‘Woven Into Sorrow’ – latest single release – ‘Enemy’ presents the heavier and more dramatic side of the album without seeming less sad and gloomy."

COMBO CHIMBITA - "BABALAWO"

"We debuted 'Babalawo' when we played with Sun Ra Arkestra and it's become a favorite song from our set," Combo Chimbita guitarist Niño Lento says. "It has some hints of trap, a bit of rock, but also carries influences from Haitian music and sounds. Carolina's lyrics are also important since they describe some of our first encounters with Regla de Ocha (often known as Santeria). These intimate moments of spiritual guidance are incredibly important to us as a band with decolonial aspirations." It's the fourth in a series of singles from the band telling an ongoing storey.

SELF ESTEEM - "YOU FOREVER"

Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club, is releasing her second album as Self Esteem, Prioritise Pleasure, on Friday, and the final advance single is "You Forever." "This song is about the bravery of being alone vs the bravery of taking a chance," Rebecca says. "Both very valid. I’m also just talking about me, my band, the people I found since going solo, how we’ve made this difference. I’ve done it all without a traditional ‘support network’ and found my own. I think that’s a life hack."

SIGNALS MIDWEST - "TOMMY TOOK A PICTURE"

Signals Midwest are back with a new song, and it's a fun, catchy, indie-punk ode to their photographer friend Tommy. They say, "Our friend Tommy Calderon has been shooting photos of our band for over a decade now. I spent a lot of time over the course of 2020 going through the archives and soaking in nostalgia, so I ended up sifting through a lot of images he's made over the years. I wanted to capture the energy I saw in those photos – what I felt when we first started playing together, and every day held the potential for discovery."

JOELL ORTIZ - "OG"

Joell Ortiz has announced a new album, Autograph, due November 12 via Mello Music Group. It features Sheek Louch, KXNG Crooked, CyHi The Prynce, and more, as well as production from Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Salaam Remi, Namir Blade, and more, and new single "OG" is a lyrical and musical reminder that Joell is a lifer. "I feel so lucky to be able to call myself an 'OG,'" he says. "Where I come from adulthood isn’t always a guarantee. But here I am, alive and well still doing what I love to do."

THE GET UP KIDS - THERE ARE RULES DELUXE

The Get Up Kids have put out a deluxe reissue of their underrated 2011 comeback album There Are Rules for its 10th anniversary, and it comes with six bonus tracks.

JENNYLEE - "NEWTOPIA"

Warpaint's jennylee has shared her first solo single since the release of her 2015 debut, right on!. "'Newtopia' is about coming to terms with how hard I can be on myself," she says. "It’s about finding the multiple sides of yourself, the lighter and darker sides, that push us forward. It’s about me being my own best friend."

BEAUTY PILL - "YOU NEED A BETTER MIND"

DC art rock vets (and former Dischord band) Beauty Pill will release a new EP, Instant Night, on December 3 via Northern Spy, and they sound as wonderfully eccentric as ever on this new single.

DESERTA - "I'M SO TIRED"

L.A. artist Matthew Doty, who used to be in Saxon Shore with a pre-Father John Misty John Tillman, now makes gleaming synthpop as Deserta and will release new album Every Moment, Everything You Need on February 25 via Felte. The album was mixed by David Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips, Mogwai), engineered by Chris Coady (TV On The Radio, Amen Dunes, Slowdive) with drums provided by James McAlister (The National, Taylor Swift, Big Red Machine). Check out new single "I'm So Tired."

WET - "BOUND" FT. BLOOD ORANGE

Wet's new album Letter Blue is out Friday (10/22) via AWAL, and the latest single is "Bound," which was co-written with and features Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. It's a smooth R&B track with skittering percussion.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - "GRACE"

Hiss Golden Messenger is releasing a new holiday album, O Come All Ye Faithful, this Friday (10/22) via Merge. It features his take on traditional songs, covers of Spiritualized, Woody Guthrie, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, and a few original tracks, including "Grace," which M.C. Taylor says "is about keeping a light for those that are struggling or lost or confused or grieving: the gone ones, our children, poets, teachers. My friends Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan and Sonyia Turner help me on the choruses."

HOLLOW SHIP - "WHERE ARE WE NOW?"

Swedish psych group Hollow Ship will release the deluxe version of thier album Future Remains on November 19 via PNKSLM. It includes this brand new single, "Where Are We Now?"

RICHARD DAWSON & CIRCLE - "METHUSELAH"

Richard Dawson and Circle have a collaborative album, Henki, on the way, due out November 26 via Weird World, and the latest single is the eight-and-a-half minute "Methuselah." It's accompanied by a video directed by Samuli Alapuranen, who says, "The trembling stasis presented in the aesthetics of the music video for Richard Dawson & Circle's song ‘Methuselah’ appropriates the subjective time frame of the world's oldest living organism, the bristlecone pine, translating that into a mould that better fits the human attention span. To illustrate time's relativity, the video imagines and visualizes human motion as captured by the compound eye of arthropods. The seemingly immobile human artefacts caught in an Escheresque conundrum of provocative directionlessness evokes a temporal illusion in which the fly-like speed of the viewer's visual senses reveals the fictional nature of our sensory perception. The flow of things is in essence static, rendering a stumble down the steps ominously immobile and virtually imperceptible. The visual choreography for the song was filmed in various locations, using the modern-day panopticon, the smartphone."

CHIME SCHOOL - "WAIT YOUR TURN"

San Francisco's Chime School descendents of their hometown's janglepop tradition. "Wait Your Turn" is the sparkling new single from their upcoming self titled debut that will be out November 5 via Slumberland.

BEANZ - "WAKE ME UP WHEN I'M DREAMING"

Pennsylvania rapper Beanz has shared a new song off her upcoming album Tables Turn, and you can read more about it here.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "PRESTER JOHN"

Animal Collective have announced their first album in six years, and lead single "Prester John" has some lovely psych-pop harmonies. Read more about it here.

BEIRUT - "FISHER ISLAND SOUND"

Beirut are releasing a rarities compilation, Artifacts, that features 17 unreleased songs, plus b-sides and more. Here's one of those rarities.

SO HIDEOUS - "THE EMERALD PEARL"

NYC post-metallers have announced their first album in six years, and it was made with an expanded lineup featuring members of The Number 12 Looks Like You. Read more about lead single "The Emerald Pearl" here.

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "THE END TO A BRIEF MOMENT OF LASTING INTIMACY"

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared another single off their highly anticipated sophomore album The Romance of Affliction, and it gives you a great idea of this band's ever-changing, multi-faceted approach to post-hardcore, with everything from harsh screamo to clean-sung to emo-pop to sass parts to metalcore breakdowns. Pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant and read more here.

MOUNT WESTMORE (SNOOP DOGG, ICE CUBE, E-40 & TOO $HORT) - "BIG SUBWOOFER"

Snoop Dogg has announced Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm, which appears to be a compilation album of Def Jam artists, and its first single is also the debut single by his new supergroup Mount Westmore. Read more about it here.

