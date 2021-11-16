34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DROWSE - "WAIT AND BLEED" (SLIPKNOT COVER)

Here's another song from The Flenser's previously announced nu metal covers comp from shoegaze/slowcore artist Drowse. "Wait and Bleed" is an early example of Slipknot's ability to mix rich melodies with abrasive, heavy music, and Drowse's version makes those melodies shine in a totally different way.

--

DOWNHAUL - "ONE SICK PLAN" (OSO OSO COVER)

No Earbuds will put out a second volume of their charity covers comp soon, and it'll feature this cover of Oso Oso's "One Sick Plan" by Downhaul. Downhaul turn into a breezy, Americana-infused song, and Gordon Philips' highly distinct voice sounds great in this context. All proceeds from the song go to True Colors United, "an organization that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people."

--

KERO KERO BONITO - “THE SNEAKER DANCE”

London trio Kero Kero Bonito are back with this colorful new single and an even more colorful video.

--

JENNY HVAL - "THE COOL, COOL RIVER" (PAUL SIMON COVER)

Jagjaguwar's 25th anniversary celebration continues with Sentimental Noise a 17-song album and 200-page book due out on December 3. From that they've shared Jenny Hval's cover of Paul Simon's "The Cool, Cool River," a spare, acoustic take dating back to a 2013 SoundCloud post.

--

CAN - VIER [LIVE IN BRIGHTON 1975]

Can Live in Brighton 1975 is the second album in Can's new live series and will be released December 3. The krautrock legends' shows never had setlists, with the band freeform flowing, and this one is divided up into five sections (this is the fifth section).

--

DAN ANDRIANO & THE BYGONES - "WRONG"

Alkaline Trio co-frontman Dan Andriano has shared the fourth single off his previously announced debut album by his new band The Bygones, and this one starts out as a soft piano ballad before reaching a crashing, arena-sized rock climax (with a heroic guitar solo). It's great stuff.

--

ROD WAVE - "BY YOUR SIDE"

Soul-trap trailblazer Rod Wave is back with a new song, and this one finds him interpolating "Hey There Delilah."

--

LA ARMADA - "CHECKMATE HUMANITY"

Chicago-via-Dominican Republic hardcore band La Armada will release a new album, Anti Colonial Vol 2, on February 11 via Lockjaw Records (UK/EU), Thousand Islands Records (CAN), and Mal De Ojo Records (USA), and new single "Checkmate Humanity" injects tribal drums into the band's usual hardcore attack.

--

JACK ENDINO - "SHADOW WORLD"

Skin Yard guitarist and Nirvana/Mudhoney/Soundgarden producer Jack Endino is releasing a solo album, Set Myself on Fire, on December 10 via Capacitor Records. It features contributions from other Seattle vets (members of Screaming Trees, Tad, Skin Yard, Mad Season, Zeke, Gruntruck, The Accüsed, and Coffin Break), including Zeke guitarist Chris Johnsen who's on new single "Shadow World." If you like the Seattle grunge sound that Jack helped pioneer, you'll probably like this new song too.

--

SILVERBACKS - "ROLODEX CITY"

Dublin band SIlverbacks will release new album Archive Material in January and have just released this new song from it. “Rolodex City is about a property mogul who has fallen on very hard times during a period where technology has changed the way his business and people work," says frontman Daniel O’Kelly. "Similar to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid getting caught out by the trains, bicycles and an increasingly small world, Mr Rolodex is running out of options. He visits a town in a barren landscape with the hope of flipping a bit of land, posing as whatever character the people there will trust - Rolodex City." There's a little B-52's going on here.

--

FINE PLACE (FRANKIE ROSE) - "COVER BLIND"

Fine Place, aka the new duo of Frankie Rose (Vivian Girls, Crystal Stilts, Dum Dum Girls) and Matthew Hord (Running, Pop. 1280, Brandy), release their debut album this Friday and here's one last preview -- bewitching slo-mo goth jam, "Cover Blind."

--

PAPERCUTS - "THE PARTISAN" (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Jason Quever has a new Papercuts EP out this week which features three originals and two covers. One of those covers is '40s era protest song "The Partisan." Quever's folky version is based on Leonard Cohen's 1969 cover.

--

WEAKENED FRIENDS - "EVERYTHING IS BETTER"

Weakened Friends' new album Quitter comes out this Friday (11/19) via Don Giovanni, and ahead of its release they've shared one more single, "Everything is Better," a crunchy rocker with its heart on its sleeve.

--

SNOW ELLET - "CANNONBALL" (ft. QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS)

Chicago indie-pop-punk act Snow Ellet follows the expanded edition of his debut EP Suburban Indie Rock Star with a new single, "Cannonball," which was made with Ryan Hemsworth's Quarter-Life Crisis project. It kinda sounds like a bedroom pop version of Y2K-era blink-182, and it's fun, catchy stuff.

--

JENSEN MCRAE - "MY EGO DIES AT THE END"

Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae went viral earlier this year with her Phoebe Bridgers parody, and her new single, which name-drops Justin Vernon, may appeal to Phoebe fans, too.

--

DULL MOURNING - "NOSEBLEED"

North Carolina post-hardcore band Dull Mourning follow their "Burdens" single with the announcement of their Ugly Flame EP, due January 14 via Sunday Drive Records. First single "Nosebleed" is heavy and melodic and does a lot of justice to post-hardcore's '90s/'00s era.

--

GRIVO - "TRAMMEL"

Austin shoegazers Grivo will release Omit on January 28 via Church Road Records, and lead single "Trammel" puts a heavy, sludgy twist on the genre that fans of Hum, Nothing, Deafheaven, etc will probably wanna hear.

--

NICOLE ATKINS - "MIND ERASER" (LIVE FROM MEMPHIS ICE)

Nicole Atkins released Italian Ice last year, and she's reworked some of its songs for a new companion album and performance film, Memphis Ice, due out Friday, December 10 via Single Lock Records. From the album she's shared "Mind Eraser," which she says "was the first song we worked on for this record. I wanted to start the rehearsal with it because I thought stylistically it would be the most difficult song to get through, so, better to knock out the hard work first. The string arrangements got to shine through in a bigger way than on the original, Dan Chen's piano work carried the song, and I got to play the role of the storyteller in a new way. More upfront and present than ever. And, I have to say, the middle section of the song is maybe my favorite moment on the whole album!"

--

GENOCIDE PACT - "DEPRIVE / DEGRADE"

DC death metallers Genocide Pact will release their new self-titled album on 12/3 via Relapse, and this new single is an absolute ripper, with a whiplash-inducing rhythm section that's very in touch with death metal's hardcore/punk roots. Read more about this song, and an interview with the band, at Invisible Oranges.

--

AEON STATION (THE WRENS) - "FADE"

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan has shared the third single off his upcoming solo album as Aeon Station, and you can read more about it here. Catch Kevin on our livestream show this Thursday.

--

THE HOPE CONSPIRACY - "EUROHELL"

Boston's boundary-pushing hardcore greats The Hope Conspiracy have announced an expanded, remastered reissue of their classic third and final album, 2006's Death Knows Your Name, and it includes this bonus track. Read more about it here.

--

ZIEMBA - "FEAR"

René Kladzyk will release new album as Ziemba, titled Unsubtle Magic, on December 10 via Sister Polygon. The first single is dreamy moonage ballad "Fear."

--

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - "LET'S SEE EACH OTHER"

A Place To Bury Strangers have announced See Through You, their first album in four years, which will be out February 4 via the band's own Dedstrange label. Here's the first single.

https://www.brooklynvegan.com/a-place-to-bury-strangers-announce-new-album-share-lets-see-each-other/

--

BASIA BULAT - "THE GARDEN (THE GARDEN VERSION)"

Basia Bulat is giving songs from throughout her discography orchestral reworks for a new album, The Garden, and the first of those is the title track, which Owen Pallett did the string arrangement for and you can read more about here.

--

ADULT. - "FOOLS (WE ARE...)"

ADULT. will release new album Becoming Undone in February and here's the first single (and it's memorable video).

--

HORSEGIRL - "BILLY"

Horsegirl have a new single which is their first release since signing to Matador. Recorded with John Agnello at Chicago's Electrical Audio, "Billy" is discordant but melodic, with Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece's voices overlapping like an indie rock Altman film.

--

THE ANTLERS - LOSING LIGHT

The Antlers surprise-released a new EP, Losing Light, featuring reimagined versions of four songs from their 2021 album Green to Gold. Read more about it here.

--

KING HANNAH - "ALL BEING FINE"

Liverpool duo King Hannah have announced their new album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, which will be out February 25 via City Slang. This comes just a little more than year after their excellent mini album Tell Me Your Mind and I'll Tell You Mine, and finds Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle further honing their skills as mood makers, with a dark and stormy mix of blues, indie rock, post rock and a little trip hop atmosphere in there as well.

--

JUST MUSTARD - "I AM YOU"

Irish band Just Mustard, who we profiled back in 2019, have signed to Partisan Records and will release their new album via the label in 2022. While details haven't been revealed, the group have just released their first single for Partisan, "I Am You."

--

MATTIEL - "JEFF GOLDBLUM"

"my crush on Jeff Goldblum is very real," says Mattiel Brown of the first single from her new album, Georgia Gothic. "He inspired the words - but this is more of a dream where a Jeff look-a-like meets me in a bathroom." The album's out in March.

--

SUN JUNE - "EASY"

Austin folky indie band Sun June have announced an expanded version of this year's Somewhere, including new song "Easy," which you can read more about here.

--

JEFF PARKER - "SUFFOLK"

Tortoise guitarist and jazz bandleader Jeff Parker has announced a new solo guitar album, and you can read more about lead single "Suffolk" here.

--

MAXWELL - "OFF"

R&B/neo-soul great Maxwell has announced his first album in six years and shared lead single "OFF," which you can read more about here.

--

BIG THIEF - "TIME ESCAPING"

Big Thief have officially announced their 20-song double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, due 2/11 via 4AD, and you can read more about new single "Time Escaping" here.

--

