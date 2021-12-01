35 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE LINDA LINDAS - "NINO"

The Linda Lindas follow "Racist, Sexist Boy" and "Oh!" with "Nino," an under-two-minute garage punk ripper named after vocalist and guitarist Bela’s cat Nino (following their 2020 song about her cat Monica). The band says, "If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it. (We have the footage!)"

--

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY & BOLIS PUPUL - "HAHA"

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul have shared another single from their upcoming debut album, Topical Dancer, that will be out in March via Soulwax's DEEWEE label. Soulwax produced this one -- and the album -- which cleverly slices up laughter into a hook. But what's so funny? "Guess you had to be there."

--

CHAI - "END" (CONFIDENCE MAN REMIX)

CHAI are releasing a remix EP, WINK TOGETHER, soon, featuring reworks of WINK tracks by Busy P, ZAZEN BOYS, Beenzino and more. The lead track is a remix of "END" by Confidence Man. “CHAI and ConMan are a match made in party heaven,” Confidence Man says. “When we heard their track ‘END,’ we just knew we had to put our hands all over it. Make the girls the 90’s hip hop stars they truly are. And if we do say so ourselves, it’s truly turned into the collab of our dreams.”

--

GRUFF RHYS - "DISTANT SNOWY PEAKS"

Gruff Rhys has shared a video for "Distant Snowy Peaks, the hypnotic and moving closing track from this year's fantasti Seeking New Gods. Directed by Mark James, it's as wondrous as the, with some Wooly Mammoths adding just a little whimsy. While "Distant Snowy Peaks" is not a Christmas song, per se, it would be a welcome addition to any holiday playlist.

--

BILLY NOMATES - "CHRISTMAS IS FOR LOVERS, GHOSTS AND CHILDREN"

"Merry Chrysler," Billy Nomates says of this sort-of holiday song that takes stock of the tough year most of us have had. "Christmas isn't for everyone, well....lovers, ghosts & children." Available as a pay-what-you-want download in December, Bandcamp proceeds will go to Feed The Homeless Bristol.

--

BOY HARSHER - "GIVE ME A REASON"

Darkwave duo Boy Harsher have shared a new track from their soundtrack to their new horror film, The Runner. “With 'Give Me a Reason,' we wanted to write something that encapsulates that feeling of yearning — the way we feel when we catch eyes from across the room," say the band's Jae Matthews. "Our music can be flirty and crushable, and it's fun to play with that."

--

CHASTITY BELT - "FAKE"

We've already heard "Fear" from Chastity Belt's new 7" and now here's the flip. "This song is about not being able to be honest and vulnerable with someone - talking about surface level things in order to avoid real conversations," says singer Julia Shapiro. "It started as a poem I wrote when I was camping at Lake Siskiyou in Mt. Shasta, and then I turned it into a song."

--

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "COPACABANA" (BARRY MANILOW COVER)

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin continue their Hanukkah Sessions with a campy cover of Barry Manilow's "Copacabana."

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "CHAMBER OF MISERY PT. III"

Portrayal of Guilt already released two albums this year, and now here's yet another new song, "Chamber of Misery Pt. III," for the Decibel Flexi Series. The band's gnarly fusion of black/death metal and hardcore/screamo is in fine form on this one, which absolutely slays.

--

ALLIE - "CAST IRON"

Nashville musician allie recently released their debut album Maybe Next Time, and they've now followed it with a new 7" as part of Saddle Creek's Document series, which is available for pre-order now. The a-side is "cast iron," a mellow folk song, about which Allie Cuva says, "Oftentimes, there are clearer, more sober ways to represent ourselves, and I’m interested in that journey."

--

CARLY COSGROVE - "MUNCK"

Philly emo trio Carly Cosgrove are gearing up to release a new album on Wax Bodega, and while most details on that are TBA, they did just release lead single "Munck," which was produced by Hop Along's Joe Reinhardt. Incorporating knotty Midwest emo, pop punk hooks, screamo fury, a post-rocky buildup, and more, this song really shoots for the stars and gets there.

--

OLI XL - "GO OLI GO!" / "CARTOON SMILE"

Stockholm producer Oli XL just signed to Warp, and is his first release for the label is this two-song single which focuses equally on glitchiness and bright melodies.

--

WILD PINK - "FLORIDA"

Wild Pink have been very prolific this year, with a new album and a new EP, and now they've put out a new nine-song single, "Florida." It's an offering of ethereal Americana and it earns its lengthy running time with its climactic slow build.

--

EL TEN ELEVEN - "NEW YEAR'S EVE"

Post-rock/math rock/prog duo El Ten Eleven are getting in the festive spirit with a bouncy new song called "New Year's Eve." They've also expanded their tour, which hits new NYC venue Brooklyn Made on April 23 (tickets). All dates here.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "I AINT WORRIED BOUT IT"

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce continues to gear up for his new album Crunkstar, and while you wait for that, here's another brash, loud, in-your-face single.

--

IZANGOMA - "CITY LIGHTS"

15-piece South African ensemble IzangoMa have teamed with Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings for their debut single, "City Lights," a nearly-nine-minute offering of lively, polyrhythmic, jazz-infused Afrobeat.

--

SO HIDEOUS - "MOTORIK VISAGE"

NYC post-metallers So Hideous have shared the 11-minute third single from their upcoming album None But a Pure Heart Can Sing, which arrives this Friday (12/3). It has elements of black metal, post-rock, orchestral music, psychedelia, and more, and it comes with a drum playthrough video by drummer Michael Kadnar.

--

ZEAL & ARDOR - "GOLDEN LIAR"

Zeal & Ardor have shared another track from their self-titled third album, which arrives February 11. It's largely a soulful, Americana-tinged song, and it eventually explodes into something much heavier.

--

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - "JUPITER'S DANCE"

Hurray For the Riff Raff's new album Life on Earth is due out February 18 via Nonesuch, and the latest single is "Jupiter's Dance," which Alynda Segarra says is "A song in the shape of a guardian angel. Protection prayer for us all as we live in uncertain and violent times. Manifesting blessings into reality. Posing the question that perhaps the future could be joyous as well as terrifying?”

--

DELAY - "DRUNK DREAMS" (ft. MARTHA'S NATHAN STEPHENS-GRIFFIN)

Long-running Ohio DIY indie-punks Delay are following 2014's Circle Change with their first album in seven years, Songs For Money, next week via Salinas Records. New single "Drunk Dreams" starts out as an indie-punk banger, and then it has an electronic mid-section with spoken word by Martha's Nathan Stephens-Griffin, before the original song comes roaring back in. Pretty cool stuff. Speaking to Stereogum, the band's Ryan Eilbeck gave a ton of background info on the song, and you can hear it on Stereogum

--

STRING MACHINE - "GATES OF WORRY"

Pittsburgh's String Machine will release Hallelujah Hell Yeah on February 25 via Know Hope Records, and lead single "Gates of Worry" is a big, communal, chamber pop-infused indie rock song that hearkens right back to the prime era of Broken Social Scene and Arcade Fire.

--

OLD SPORT - QUIETLY LIKE THE SKY

Denver's Old Sport have released released Quietly Like The Sky on Convulse Records, and it's a very cool mix of intense post-hardcore and gorgeous post-rock.

--

OT THE REAL x DJ GREEN LANTERN - "GO TO WAR" (ft. MILLYZ)

Philly rapper OT The Real and Rochester producer DJ Green Lantern's album Broken Glass arrives next week (12/10), and here's a tough-as-nails new single featuring Millyz.

--

ALIX PAGE - "RADIOHEAD"

Southern California singer and songwriter Alix Page is releasing her debut EP, Old News, in January, and the latest single from it is intimate, melancholy folk track "Radiohead," which she says is "proof that you can be completely over someone and then have a dream about them and fall right back into feelings you didn’t know you still had."

--

UNDERGANG - "HJERTERNES TID" / CADAVERIC INCUBATOR - "SWARMING VULGAR CHRISTMAS"

Tired of cheerful Christmas songs and want something more gruesome and death metal? This seasonally appropriate split from Undergang and Cadaveric Incubator should do the trick.

--

JAY BEZZY - "OVERSEAS" (ft. SHEFF G & SLEEPY HALLOW)

Jay Bezzy signed to Winners Circle, and his debut single for the label features labelmates Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. It's a chilled-out, melodic dose of Brooklyn drill.

--

THE REDS PINKS & PURPLES - "POUR THE LIGHT IN"

Glenn Donaldson has been on a hot streak with his new project The Reds, Pinks & Purples, having released three albums and an EP already in less than two years with a fourth, Summer At Land's End, due in January. "Pour the Light In" is another jangly indiepop track with an icy undercurrent.

--

WOMBO - "ONE OF THESE"

Louisville band Wombo just released this instantly appealing new single, mixing winsome vocals and melody over a sludgy indie rock backing. “One of These” is about duality," say the band, "like finding how to balance chaos and structure instead of choosing one or the other. The song is also about wanting to crawl into a hole but not letting yourself. I feel like every now and again many people have the desire to ignore everything going on around them; all the turmoil and hate and fighting, and hide away and live a quiet life. It’s a fantasy and the song is me playing with that fantasy, all the while knowing it’s a fools errand.”

--

MOSES SUMNEY - "IN BLOOM (IN THE WOODS)"

Moses Sumney's new live album, Live from Blackalachia, is out next week, on December 10, and the latest track he's shared from it is a stripped down, organic rendition of græ, Part 1 track "In Bloom" that's rich with gorgeous strings.

--

EXEK - "(I'M AFTER) YOUR BEST INTEREST"

Australian group EXEK will release a new album, ADVERTISE HERE, on February 4 via Castle Face. As label boss and head Oh See John Dwyer notes in the press release, they make twitchy, paranoid post punk that recalls "Brian Eno, White Fence, PiL, Full Circle, ESG, all things Geoff Barrows, Eroc, Lard Free, and music of free weirdos everywhere." You can get a taste right now via "(I'm After) Your Best Interest," which has a bit of a Wire feel, too. If you dig arty, claustrophobic pop, this will be right up your dark alley.

--

KILL YOUR IDOLS - "SIMPLE, SHORT, & FAST"

Long Island/New York hardcore vets Kill Your Idols have released their first new song in 15 years, and you can read more about it here.

--

ANAND WILDER (YEASAYER) - "I DON'T WANT OUR LOVE TO BECOME ROUTINE"

Former Yeasayer co-frontman Anand Wilder has shared the second single off his upcoming debut solo album, and you can read more about it here.

--

CULT OF LUNA - "COLD BURN"

Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna have announced a new album, The Long Road North, and you can read more about the ten-plus minute lead single here.

--

ANXIOUS - "GROWING UP SONG"

Connecticut emo band Anxious have shared the third single from their anticipated debut album Little Green House (due 1/21 via Run For Cover), and you can read more about it here.

--

KNUCKLE PUCK - "LEVITATE"

In addition to announcing a tour with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Anxious, Chicago pop punks Knuckle Puck also released this new single today.

--

