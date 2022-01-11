34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CATE LE BON - "REMEMBERING ME"

“‘Remembering Me’ is a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologise,” Cate says of the latest single and video to come from her anticipated new album, Pompeii.

--

PLACEBO - "TRY BETTER NEXT TIME"

Here's a new single from Placebo's upcoming album Never Let Me Go that's out March 25. “It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect" says frontman Brian Molko of the song. "Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try Better Next Time."

--

JEREMY IVEY - "ORPHAN CHILD"

Jeremy Ivey has announced a new album, Invisible Pictures, due March 11 via ANTI- Records. The first single is "Orphan Child," and it's got an indie-goes-classic-rock vibe in a similar vein to stuff like Kevin Morby.

--

KAMI - "UNIFIED" (ft. JOEY PURP & VIC MENSA)

It's a triple thread of Chicago rappers on this charged-up new track from KAMI.

--

TAPE GIRL & PEACH RINGS - "MY BOY (TWIN FANTASY)" (CAR SEAT HEADREST COVER)

Rising "laptop ska" artist Tape Girl has teamed up with Peach Rings' Ramona Barton and frequent collaborator Kenny Malloy (aka Kmoy) for a cover of Car Seat Headrest's "My Boy (Twin Fantasy)," and they turn it into a song that incorporates clean, chilled-out ska, revved-up punk, video game music, and more.

--

EMPATH - "PASSING STRANGER"

The latest single from Empath's new album Visitor is "Passing Stranger." "The beat was inspired by druggy Velvet Underground drums, on top of which Randall began improvising a heavy tremolo on his synth," Catherine Elicson says. "One of the slowest songs we’ve ever written without an abrasive moment. We finally got to do a fade out. This song was written in a similar way to ‘Diamond Eyelids’ i.e. collaging together memories. This time I pieced together different memories from my childhood, some idyllic, some difficult, but as if it were a story about someone else returning to their hometown. The melody of this song was actually in a really old iPhone voice memo that I had made and forgot about. When I re-listened to it after a year or so, I was like damn this is catchy I gotta finish writing this one. I also wanted a song where I could bust out my sweep picking in a non-cringe way. I hope to be considered at the vanguard of sweep picking in pop music, thank you.”

--

JEREMIAH CHIU & MARTA SOFIA HONER - "BY FOOT BY SEA"

Modular synth and viola duo Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer have announced a new album, Recordings from the Åland Islands, due March 11 via International Anthem, and the first single is the ambient, ethereal "By Foot By Sea."

--

GREGOR BARNETT (THE MENZINGERS) - "THE FIRST DEAD BODY I EVER SAW"

The Menzingers' Gregor Barnett has shared a new song off his upcoming debut solo album, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, which arrives 2/18 via Epitaph. Following the Americana-tinged title track, this one's more of a gothic country dirge, and it's cool to hear Greg putting his spin on this kind of thing.

--

JOSEPHINE FOSTER - "NUN OF THE ABOVE"

As mentioned, folk singer Josephine Foster's new album Godmother comes out this month (1/28 via Fire), and today she's shared the gorgeously earthy new single "Nun of the Above."

--

SYLVAINE - "MONO NO AWARE"

Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine will release her fourth album, Nova, on March 4 via Season of Mist, and she's just released "Mono No Aware," a shapeshifting, nearly-10-minute trek through melodic, ethereal black metal.

--

STRING MACHINE - "TOURING IN JANUARY"

As mentioned, String Machine are releasing Hallelujah Hell Yeah on 2/25 via Know Hope Records, and today they've released "Touring In January." It's a dose of anthemic indie baroque pop that'll bring you right back to the late 2000s "next Arcade Fire" era.

--

LAEL NEALE - "HOTLINE"

After signing to Sub Pop in 2020 and releasing her first album for the label, Acquainted With Night, last year, indie pop singer/songwriter Lael Neale is now back with another new single: the tender, melodic "Hotline."

--

ROSIE THOMAS - "ALL IS FULL OF LOVE" FT. SUFJAN STEVENS, THE SHINS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, IRON & WINE, ETC (BJORK COVER)

Rosie Thomas enlisted a all-star virtual choir of guests for her tender new Bjork cover, including Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine, Alexi Murdoch, Charily Theilen, Kanene Pipkin, William Fitzsimmons, Dawn Landes, Audrey Assad, Leigh Nash, Denison Witmer, Josh Ottum, Beau Jennings, Kyshona Armstrong, Kevin Brace, Alvie Shoop, and Buster Shoop. It's from Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, the first EP from her Lullabies For Parents "multimedia series of resources, entertainment, and encouragement for parents of all ages featuring music, podcast, videos, essays, assorted content and community that promotes finding common ground, connection, and comfort."

--

COMBO CHIMBITA - "YO ME LO MEREZCO"

Combo Chimbita's new album IRÉ is due out later this month via ANTI-, and the latest single from it is "Yo Me Lo Merezco." "I wrote this song as a gift to myself as I try every day to better understand who I am, my worth, my calling, and what I have to offer in this world,” Carolina Oliveros says. "It’s a healing proclamation to firmly believe in oneself and walk headstrong with the radiance we know shines deeply through our spirit. That revelation is something I had to summon yesterday, remember today, and will continue to honor tomorrow."

--

INSTANT RUIN (F-MINUS, LEFTOVER CRACK, CHAOS UK) - HARD NEW WAVE DEMO

Instant Ruin is the new project of Brad Logan (F-Minus, Leftover Crack, Rats in the Wall) and Gabba (Chaos UK), and as Punk News points out, they recently dropped this demo. It has everything from classic-style hardcore to danceable industrial.

--

TYONDAI BRAXTON - "MULTIPLAY"

"Multiplay" is the latest in Tyondai Braxton's series of track releases through Nonesuch. This one is glitchy and bright, enlivened by birdcalls and other sounds from nature.

--

PARTNER LOOK - "RIGHT HERE"

Melbourne band Partner Look will release their new album By the Book on February 4 via Trouble in Mind. You might think "Right Here" could be a Go-Betweens cover, but this is an original, though Grant McLennan and Robert Forster are clearly influence.

--

SUSANNA - "ALCHEMY OF SUFFERING"

Norwegian artist Susanna will Elevation, her fourth album she's released during the pandemic, on March 25. The album was inspired by the works of poet Charles Baudelaire and is not her first to do so. Susanna calls it, “an intuitive and collective ceremony of the ethereal and mystical in life.”

--

BLUE HAWAII - "BUTTERFLY"

Blue Hawaii's new EP My Bestfriend's House is due out February 18 via Arbutus, and the latest single is the dancefloor-ready "Butterfly."

--

FONTAINES DC - "JACKIE DOWN THE BLOCK"

Fontaines DC just announced new album Skinty Fia and this is the driving first single. Preorder our exclusive translucent red vinyl edition.

--

SPOON - "WILD"

"Wild" is about as widescreen as Spoon get -- their new album Lucifer on the Sofa is out in February.

--

YOUNG PRISMS - "HONEYDEW"

"Honeydew" is from the San Francisco shoegazers' first album in 10 years.

--

PAVEMENT - "BE THE HOOK"

"Be the Hook," which sounds like it may have eventually turned into "The Hook" on Stephen Malkmus' solo debut, is one of three never-before-heard Pavement songs on the upcoming Terror Twilight deluxe reissue.

--

DESTROYER - "TINTORETTO, IT'S FOR YOU"

"Tintoretto, It's for You," an intoxicating cut-and-paste collage of wild drums, orchestral stabs and synthesizers while Dan Bejar spits out Bejarian lines like "The ceiling’s on fire and the contract is binding.” Destroyer's new album, LABYRINTHITIS, is out in March.

--

ANDY BELL - "SOMETHING LIKE LOVE"

Ride's Andy Bell will release new double album Flicker on February 11 which has him digging back through the last 30 years of unused song ideas. "Something Like Love" could be a cousin to Ride's "Vapour Trail."

--

HOLODRUM - "FREE ADVICE"

Holodrum are a dance-oriented new group that features members of indie bands from Leeds you might know, including Yard Act, Hookworms, Virginia Wing, Drahla, Cowtown and more. Their debut is out in February and first single "Free Advice" is an effervescent synthpop disco number that falls somewhere between LCD Soundsystem and Roisin Murphy.

--

DRUG CHURCH - "WORLD IMPACT"

Drug Church have shared another track off their anticipated new LP Hygiene (pre-order on limited red/black splatter vinyl), and it's a fine example of this band's ability to church out gritty, melodic punk ragers. Read more here.

--

ANXIOUS - "LET ME" (ft. PAT FLYNN of FIDDLEHEAD/HAVE HEART)

Anxious' upcoming debut album Little Green House bridges the gap between gritty hardcore and harmony-laden power pop, and this ripper leans more towards the former. Read our new interview with the band and pre-order the album on limited-to-300 "cream inside green" vinyl.

--

SOUL GLO - "JUMP!! (OR GET JUMPED!!!)((BY THE FUTURE))"

Soul Glo's upcoming LP Diaspora Problems (due 3/25 via Epitaph/Secret Voice) is one of the most anticipated hardcore albums of 2022, and this lead single is a perfect example of this band's power. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited-to-300 red/blue splatter vinyl.

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "ALBATROSS"

Kevin Devine has announced his first proper album in six years (and 10th overall), Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, due 3/25 via Triple Crown. Read more about lead single "Albatross" here.

--

ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT - "THIS THIRST" & "BERLINER"

Here are two songs from ESMB's new album, Nightclub Daydreaming.

--

LAVENDER COUNTRY - "I CAN'T SHAKE THE STRANGER OUT OF YOU"

Lavender Country announced their first album since 1973, Blackberry Rose, and shared the first single, a reimagined version of their classic track "I Can't Shake the Stranger Out of You."

--

LOS BITCHOS - "PISTA"

London-based, Cumbia-inspired band Los Bitchos will release their Alex Kapranos-produced debut album, ‘Let The Festivities Begin!‘, in February. Here's the third single.

--

LUCIUS - "NEXT TO NORMAL"

Lucius shared the disco-tinged first single from their new album, Second Nature, which you can read more about here.

--

