ABSENT IN BODY (NEUROSIS, AMENRA, SEPULTURA) - "SARIN"

Absent In Body -- the post-metal supergroup featuring Neurosis' Scott Kelly, Amenra's Colin H. Van Eeckhout and Mathieu Vandekerckhove, and original Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera -- have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Plague God (due 3/25 via Relapse), and it's a towering, experimental song and another very promising taste. The album's up for pre-order on limited splatter vinyl.

--

TORRES - "MAKING MEMORIES OF US" (KEITH URBAN COVER) & "ALL APOLOGIES" (NIRVANA COVER)

Country and grunge are both ingredients in Torres' sound, so it's fitting that she's just put out covers of both Keith Urban and Nirvana, and she makes them both sound like Torres originals.

--

DANIEL ROSSEN - “UNPEOPLED SPACE”

Here's a second song from the upcoming solo album from Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen. "Unpeopled Space" swoops effortlessly on woodwinds, classical guitar and harmonies. His album You Belong There is out April 8 via Warp.

--

SASAMI - "MAKE IT RIGHT"

SASAMI's new album Squeeze is due out Friday via Domino, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Make it Right," which she she calls "an ode to Fleetwood Mac’s more tantrum-y vibes with a hair of Crass-y marching snare. She’s a desperation bop about not being communicated with. I love a fuzzy riff. Need more guitar riffs in 2022. The video is a collaboration with some of my good friends and style icons Heidi Bivens, Angelina Vitto, Alexandra French and a whole team of absolute legends. Heidi has an incredible eye for beauty, shapes, and mystery."

--

MDOU MOCTAR - "NAKANEGH DICH"

Mdou Moctar will release a deluxe digital edition of last year's Afrique Victime on Thursday (2/24) which comes with nine previously unreleased songs, including this studio outtake, “Nakanegh Dich.” “This is Mdou's very first time using a wah pedal,” says bassist and producer, Mikey Coltun. “At some point, Mdou called Rob into the studio and asked him to control the wah with his foot while Mdou shredded a solo.”

--

TORO Y MOI - "THE LOOP"

"Oh my, where did the weekend go?" Toro y Moi's new single, "The Loop," is a mellow jam about snoozing and losing. New album Mahal is out April 29 via Dead Oceans.

--

GRIDIRON (NEVER ENDING GAME, YEAR OF THE KNIFE, PAYBACK) - "NO GOOD AT GOODBYES"

Girdiron, who share members with Never Ending Game, Year Of The Knife, and Payback, will follow their Loyalty At All Costs EP and split with Despize with their first full-length, No Good At Goodbyes, due March 28 via Triple B Records. Along with the announcement comes the title track, a hardcore song with a strong rap rock influence.

--

ENUMCLAW - "2002"

Tacoma, WA band Enumclaw released their debut EP last year, and now they've signed to Luminelle Recordings and shared a new single, the grungy "2002." "When we were about to shoot the 'Fast N All' video someone called me a narcissist and it made me have a panic attack," lead member Aramis Johnson says. "Once I calmed down I wrote '2002' kinda trying to be sarcastic about how I wake up everyday and try to be the worst possible human. Then when I talked to John the director, I wanted to communicate in the video a chaotic feel and how I wanted to take that narcissist perspective and put it into the spirit of the visual and song.”

--

MURA MASA - "BBYCAKES" (ft. LIL UZI VERT, PINKPANTHERESS & SHYGIRL)

UK producer Mura Masa has shared a new star-studded track that fuses together elements of hyperpop, emo-rap, and more.

--

GRUMPSTER - "LOOKING GOOD"

Last year, Bay Area indie-punks Grumpster signed to Pure Noise and released their new single "Crash" (one of the best punk songs of December), and now they've shared their second single for the label, "Looking Good." It's another catchy ripper, and it's making us hope an album announcement is coming soon.

--

LIL DURK - "AHHH HA"

Lil Durk's new album 7220 was pushed back to March 11, and the hit potential is strong on this new single.

--

T.F. - "OLATHE" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE & ROC MARCIANO)

South Central rapper T.F. is putting out his new album Blame Kansas on Friday (2/25), and it'll include this song which features the great East Coast spitters Conway the Machine and Marciano, and was also co-produced by Marciano alongside Mephux.

--

GOLDILUSH (ex-DARKEST HOUR, REVOCATION, DEAD TO FALL) - "RATTLE"

Goldilush is a new band led by ex-Darkest Hour guitarist Michael "Lonestar" Carrigan that also features former members of Revocation, Dead To Fall, and more. Their album Fragile Zombies comes out April 30 via Coffin Box Records, and new single "Rattle" finds the band in grungy stoner rock territory.

--

STRAY FROM THE PATH - "GUILLOTINE"

Stray from the Path, who are currently on tour opening for Underoath, have a new album on the way, but first here's new single "Guillotine," which finds the band's hardcore/nu metal/rap hybrid in fine form.

--

THE AFTERGLOWS - THE SOUND OF THE AFTERGLOWS

Sam Cook-Parrott (Radiator Hospital) and Michael Cantor (The Goodbye Party) released a self-titled album as The Afterglows back in 2016, and now they've surprise-released its followup. It's eight songs that are cut from the same modern DIY sound that these two both helped shape.

--

PARANNOUL - WHITE CEILING / BLACK DOTS WANDERING AROUND

One-person, South Korea-based shoegaze act Parannoul is celebrating the one-year anniversary of last year's To See The Next Part Of The Dream with a new EP which features five outtakes from the album and a 17-and-a-half minute demo of the 10-minute album track "White Ceiling."

--

PROPER. - "HUERTA"

Brooklyn trio Proper. have shared the third single off their upcoming Bartees Strange-produced album The Great American Novel, which arrives 3/25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters. It's a riffy indie rock song and lead singer Erik Garlington says, "We're coming up on our third album and I realized I hadn't written about my Mexican heritage at all. My grandfather immigrated to the US in 50s but died before I was born, cutting off the only tie my family has to Mexico. I grew up romanticizing it and it wasn't until I was older, when my mom and her siblings spoke out about their dad without the filter one uses when speaking around children, that I began to critically examine what heritage and lineage meant. 'Huerta' is about looking at the least traveled part of your personality and day dreaming about the possibility."

--

CARLY COSGROVE - "THE GREAT DOHENY"

Philly emo trio Carly Cosgrove have shared the third single off their upcoming debut album See You In Chemistry (due 3/25 via Wax Bodega), and it's a great mix of their hooky/anthemic side and their mathy/noodly side.

--

GOOSE - "DRIPFIELD"

Fast-rising Connecticut jam band Goose (not to be confused with buzzy NYC rock band Geese) have announced a new album, Dripfield, due June 24 via their own label and No Coincidence Records, and they've just released its title track, which sounds more like a mainstream rock song than you might expect from seeing the words "jam band."

--

MATTIEL - "BLOOD IN THE YOLK"

"When Jonah first wrote the structure to 'Blood in the Yolk,' it took me a while to compose my writing and decide how I wanted to approach it with lyrics and melody," says Mattiel Brown of the band's new single that is twangy, baroque and psychedelic. "I remember being a little frustrated with my lack of ideas in the beginning, but he gave me a pep-talk to keep me going, and we ended up writing a song that is so near and dear to my heart now. 'Blood in the Yolk' is one of my favorite songs Jonah and I have ever written together and I feel so lucky that this is our 'job.'" Mattiel's new album, Georgia Gothic, is out May 18 via ATO.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "SPIRIT BOY"

Australian band Gang of Youths are gearing up to release new album angel in realtime on Friday, and here's one last early taste. "Spirit Boy" is a melancholic, anthemic and swaying ballad.

--

STILL CORNERS - "FAR RIDER"

Dreampop duo Still Corners are back with this new single that continues down the dusty, twangy, hazy road they've been on for the last couple releases. Singer Tessa Murray says "Far Rider" is “about leaving, lost love and finding yourself somewhere on the journey, really it’s about redemption. I recently drove 6000 miles across the southwest to feel the sun on my face and think. We used the dreamlike nature of the song to capture the landscape and a hypnotic feel to conjure up the long and lonely travel days.”

--

BASIA BULAT - "IN THE NAME OF (THE GARDEN VERSION)"

Basia Bulat just told us about the influences behind her new album, The Garden, which features orchestral reimaginings of songs from throughout her discography, and ahead of its release on Friday she's shared one more single, a new version of "In The Name Of" with orchestration by Owen Pallett. "When I first wrote it, ‘In the Name Of’ was the song I was most nervous about sharing with anyone, and it’s since become the song I most want to shout from the rooftops," Basia says. "It's a song about living for your own truth, in your own heart, and not accepting anything less."

--

ARRE! ARRE! - "LOVERS TOWN"

Malmö, Sweden's soulful garage rockers Arre! Arre! are celebrating love and motorcycles on their new album We Ride the Universe and they'll rev your heartstrings with this one.

--

REGINA SPEKTOR - "BECOMING ALL ALONE"

Regina Spektor has announced new album Home, before and after which will be out June 24 via Warner Brothers. Regina made the album in Upstate NY and co-produced it with John Congleton. The first single is its sweeping, orchestral opening track, "Becoming All Alone."

--

COLA (EX OUGHT) - "SO EXCITED"

Cola, the Montreal trio featuring former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy, and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), have announced their debt album, Deep in View, which will be out May 20 via Fire Talk. Check out new single "So Excited."

--

SUM OF R - "LUST"

Here's the fourth single off Swiss experimental post-metal act Sum of R's upcoming album Lahbryce, which you can read more about here.

--

GREG PUCIATO (DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "LOWERED" (ft. CODE ORANGE'S REBA MEYERS)

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato has announced his second solo album, Mirrorcell, and the first single is a duet with Code Orange's Reba Meyers. Read more about it here.

--

AUDIO KARATE - "CARE CARELESSLY"

Audio Karate have shared the second single from their upcoming rarities collection ¡OTRA!, and this one finds them departing from their usual punk sound in favor of power pop inspired by ELO and Squeeze. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited-to-100 white/pink vinyl.

--

ELF POWER - "THE GAS INSIDE THE TANK"

Elephant Six vets Elf Power have signed to Yep Roc Records and released their first new song in five years, "The Gas Inside the Tank." Read more about it here.

--

THE AFGHAN WHIGS - "I'LL MAKE YOU SEE GOD"

The Afghan Whigs are back with their first new single in five years and a tour announcement, and you can read more here.

--

RARE BLOOM - "MONTREAL SCREWJOB"

Austin punks Rare Bloom have released this new single, which will take you right back to the late '90s/early 2000s era of fast-paced skate/pop punk, but with a sludgy/screamy breakdown in there for good measure. Read more about it here.

--

CAROLINE - "DARK BLUE"

Rrising UK post-rock band caroline's self-titled debut album arrives this Friday (2/25) via Rough Trade, and you can read more about new single "Dark Blue" here.

--

COHEED & CAMBRIA - "THE LIARS CLUB"

Coheed & Cambra announced a big summer tour, and shared another advance single from their new album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, "The Liars Club." "When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality?," vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez says of the track. "Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?"

--

