34 New Songs Out Today

SUDAN ARCHIVES - "SELFISH SOUL"

Sudan Archives recently released her first new song in three years, "Home Maker," and today followed it with "Selfish Soul," a dose of maximalist art pop/soul that doubles as a celebration of Black women's hair. "“I feel like there’s an American standard of what beautiful hair is, and I wanted to show in this video that’s not what all beauty is; to showcase different hairstyles and different types of women and their hair," she says.

INTERPOL - "FABLES"

“‘Fables’ features one of Daniel’s hottest licks,” says Interpol singer/guitarist Paul Banks of the latest song to be released from their upcoming The Other Side of Make-Believe (they've been playing live, too). “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.” "Fables" is good, but was Paul maybe thinking of another song?

SANTIGOLD - "HIGH PRIESTESS"

Santigold returns with a new song "High Priestess," which she made with Boys Noise, Ryan Olson (Polica, Gayngs), and Psymun (Simon Christensen), and she says she was channelling a punk rock energy, but that "the energy [she] was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock." That's a good description of what this song sounds like, and it also sounds like classic Santigold.

THE BESNARD LAKES - "A JACKET FOR A RAINY LADY"

Montreal's Besnard Lakes have a new EP on the way -- details are still cagey but they've just shared a second track from it. One of the more synth-forward tracks from the band, "A Jacket for a Rainy Day" is otherwise standardly great Besnard Lakes epic-ness.

MAXO KREAM - "JIGGA DAME"

Maxo Kream released one of 2021's best albums with Weight of the World, and now he follows that with this under-two-minute nugget of no-nonsense rap music.

FANCLUBWALLET - "YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME"

fanclubwallet's debut album You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out this Friday via AWAL, and ahead of its release she's shared one more advance single, the title track. It's an infectious indie rock song, and about it, she says, "sometimes people can be really mean to you and try to pass it off as a joke. That’s what ‘You Have Got To Be Kidding Me’ is about. It’s about reflecting on ways you’ve been mistreated and ways you’ve maybe acted not so much like yourself because of it. Lyrically it’s a little sad and a little tongue in cheek but for me this song instrumentally really feels like moving on after something bad has happened."

DOT ALLISON - "CUE THE TEARS (ANTON NEWCOMBE REMIX)"

“I respect Dot's artistry so much.” Brian Jonestown Massacre frontman Anton Newcombe says of this remix. “I have worked with a great many people, but she is truly unique and an important artist. I have the utmost respect for her personally, artistically, and for her work ethic, and it is a great honor to be asked to do a remix of sorts. Like much of our work together, I try to work around her ideas, rather than gut them, or change the arrangements too much.” Dot Allison's remix EP, which also features the late Lee Scratch Perry, Saint Etienne and more, is out next week.

METRIC - "DOOMSCROLLER"

Metric's new album Formentera is due out in July, and the latest single is the propulsive, darkly electronic, 10-minute "Droomscroller," which is accompanied by a video directed by regular collaborator Justin Broadbent. "Justin captured rare studio footage of the recording of ‘Doomscroller’ and we used it like a visual anchor, as evocative places outside the room keep creeping in,” Emily Haines says. “These traces of life on earth that appear and disappear throughout the song subtly mirror the shifting moods of the music.”

GRACE IVES - "ANGEL OF BUSINESS"

The latest single from Brooklyn-based musician and songwriter's new album Janky Star, due out June 10 via True Panther/Harvest, is the jaunty, off-kilter pop track "Angel of Business." "I wrote this while going through a rough time at the start of my career (not so long ago),” Grace says. “Uncomfortable meetings, overdrafted account, and sleazy suits. This is my message to myself to have a little faith in the future."

ESPERANZA SPALDING - "FORMWELA 12"

Last year, jazz great Esperanza Spalding released her new album Songwrights Apothecary Lab, featuring collaborative compositions called "Formwelas." The album featured Formwelas 1 through 13, but it was missing #12, and now 12 has been released. It's a collaboration with actor, dancer, choreographer, and writer Carmen de Lavallade and the Dance Theatre of Harlem, and it's a gorgeous 13-minute piece that comes with a Leo Holder-directed video that pairs the music with choreography.

COHEED & CAMBRIA - "COMATOSE"

Coheed & Cambria have shared the third single off their upcoming album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which arrives in full next week (5/27 via Roadrunner). "Comatose" finds Coheed staying true to the proggy post-hardcore and anthemic hooks that defined their classic 2000s singles, and they still do this kind of thing like no one else.

TRY THE PIE - "LAST OF YOU"

Bay Area indie-punks Try The Pie have announced their sophomore album, A Widening Burst of Forever, due July 8 via Get Better Records, and new single "Last of You" pairs sludgy guitars with an almost-folky quality of singing/songwriting and a strong sense of purpose. To quote Get Better, the song reminds us "that tranquility and chaos may not be opposing forces but rather two components that make up the whole of us."

MARCO BENEVENTO - "DO YOU WANT SOME MAGIC?"

Marco Benevento releases his new album Benevento on June 10 via Royal Potato Family, and it'll include new single "Do You Want Some Magic?," a hypnotic krautrock song that takes noted influence from Can and Neu! and does justice to that sound.

TINY STILLS - "BURY THE HATCHET"

LA power-poppy indie-punks follow recent single "Bleeding Out" with another punchy, super catchy song, "Bury the Hatchet."

EYEHATEGOD - "MOTORHEAD" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

Psycho Las Vegas is releasing Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, a tribute to Motörhead, featuring High On Fire, Creeping Death, Blackwater Holylight, Exhorder, Midnight, and more. The first taste is Eyehategod putting a Southern-fried twist on Motörhead's eponymous song.

KAMAIYAH - "F.W.I. (ft. DABOII)

Kamaiyah's been quiet for a relative while, but now she's back with "F.W.I." ("fuckin' wit it"), and it finds her catchy, bouncy brand of West Coast rap sounding as great as ever.

DAPPA - "SELFIES IN A WRAITH" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Fresh off opening the Conway The Machine tour, Philly rapper Dappa has announced a new project, Thanks For Nothin 2, due June 10 via Young With Opinions Ent, and first single "Selfies In A Wraith" features Benny the Butcher.

SCARCITY - "II"

Scarcity, the duo of Brooklyn composer Brendon Randall-Myers (Glenn Branca Ensemble) and Pyrrhon/Seputus/Glorious Depravity/Weeping Sores vocalist Doug Moore, are releasing their debut album Aveilut on July 15 via The Flenser. It's one 45-minute piece of experimental black metal presented in five movements, and you can hear the 11-minute second movement now.

CAREGIVER - "WASH"

Caregiver, aka Sacramento-based singer songwriter Lindsey Bitson, will release her debut album, Bathing in Yesterday’s Fires on June 17 via Park the Van. New single "Wash" is a nice bit of emotionally charged dreampop.

ZOLA JESUS - "THE FALL"

Zola Jesus' ancitipated new album Arkhon is out on June 24 via Sacred Bones, and she's shared the third single, the dark, percussive "The Fall." "I wrote 'The Fall' for myself," Nika Roza Danilova says. "It was an exercise in using music as a tool for the sake of my own inner catharsis. I had a lot of turmoil and complicated emotions that I couldn’t process in any other way. I suppose some feelings require you to write a pop song in order to fully understand them. For that reason, this song is very precious to me."

ROOSEVELT - "PASSION" FT. NILE RODGERS

German producer Roosevelt has teamed up with pop icon and CHIC leader Nile Rodgers for this new single that features a lithe disco guitar riff that's instantly recognizable as to who made it.

LIVING HOUR - "FEELINGS MEETING" FT JAY SOM

Winnipeg's Living Hour are back with new album Sometime is Today that will be out September 2 via Kanine. The album was co-produced by Jay Som who collaborated with the band on first single "Feelings Meeting" that combines shoegaze and post-rock with particularly Canadian strain of anthemic indie.

LISS - "BOYS IN MOVIES" FT. NILÜFER YANYA

Danish band Liss are releasing their debut LP, I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same, on June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, and the latest single, "Boys in Movies," features Nilüfer Yanya. The band recorded it, and the album, before the death of their frontman, Søren Holm, and they say, "Søren constantly sought out new music and always shared his discoveries with everyone around him. He was never afraid to reach out to those people who inspired him. ‘Boys in Movies’ is a track that has had several different identities. It found its direction when we shared it with Nilüfer Yanya, who helped us highlight the energy and gave the song a whole new dimension."

ART D'ECCO - "MIDLIFE CRISIS"

Art says this song is “Me at 37/38 years old. I’m so pathetic I can’t even start my midlife crisis. It is so absolutely pathetic, it makes me laugh.” Dancing your way through it is one solution and Art seems to be taking that approach on this very catchy single. New album After The Head Rush is out June 24.

HAIKU HANDS - "BYE BYE"

Australian dance trio Haiku Hands are back with this new defiant banger. "It’s time to say bye bye to the way our world is being led with complete disregard to so many people and our environment,” they say. The video, by Jasmin Tarasin, is good too.

ONEIDA - “I WANNA HOLD YOUR ELECTRIC HAND”

Brooklyn indie rock greats Oneida have announced a new album, Success, that will be out August 19 via Joyful Noise. While the band have always had one foot in the experimental / improvisational world, this new one finds them decidedly on rock terra firma. "We've been in the woods for a long time, doing very challenging, fucked up and psychotic things and sharing them with the world and expecting people to keep up,” says drummer Kid Millions. “We honestly did not try to make something more straight ahead but it came out that way.���

SHE & HIM - "DARLIN'" (BEACH BOYS COVER)

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward pay tribute to the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson on their new album Melt Away. "We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance," they say. "The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs — and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing." The first single is their cover of "Darlin'," the Beach Boys' 1967 single from Wild Honey that was a Top 20 hit in the US and UK.

KIWI JR - "NIGHT VISION"

Toronto indie rockers Kiwi Jr have announced their third album, Chopper, which will be out August 12 via Sub Pop. For it, they enlisted Wolf Parade cofounder and current Arcade fire guitarist Dan Boeckner to produce, and it finds them taking a darker turn from the Pavement-y sounds of their first two albums.

SPEED - "NOT THAT NICE"

Australian hardcore band Speed have announced a new EP, Gang Called Speed, due 6/24 via Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records, and the first single is the pissed-off, tough-as-nails "Not That Nice," which points its anger at the recent rise in Asian hate crimes. Read more about it here.

ANGEL OLSEN - "THROUGH THE FIRES"

Angel Olsen's new album Big Time arrives in two weeks, and you can read more about third single "Through The Fires" here.

HIPPIE TRIM - "TOOTHPASTE"

Germany's Hippie Trim make a hardcore/emo/grunge fusion that shares some DNA with Drug Church (who they've toured and collaborated with) and you can read more about their new single "Toothpaste" here.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "SEARCH AND DESTROY" (THE STOOGES COVER)

Florence + the Machine has released a deluxe edition of her new album Dance Fever, including four acoustic versions of songs from the album and this cover of The Stooges' "Search and Destroy." Read more about it here.

RINA SAWAYAMA - "THIS HELL"

Rina Sawayama announced her sophomore album, Hold The Girl, and shared new single "This Hell," which you can read more about here.

SOCCER MOMMY - "BONES"

Soccer Mommy's anticipated new album Sometimes, Forever is out next month -- pre-order it on limited milky clear vinyl -- and the latest single is the dreamy "Bones," which you can read more about here.

