MILES DAVIS - “WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT” (TINA TURNER COVER)

The seventh volume of the Miles Davis Bootleg series, featuring rare and unreleased recordings, is out September 16 via Song Legacy. The set covers 1982-1985 and among the treasures are Miles' take on Tina Turner's hit "What's Love Got to Do With It?" from the sessions of 1985’s You’re Under Arrest.

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - "CYLINDERS"

The Chemical Brothers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second album, Dig Your Own Hole, with a variety of reissues including a three-LP vinyl edition with five previously unreleased bonus tracks. Among those: this ambient-leaning track, "Cylinders," which dates from 1996.

TANK AND THE BANGAS - “THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD”

“‘There Goes The Neighborhood’ is a poetic and clear cut way we look at the ripping of historical neighborhoods of Black and Brown people of New Orleans and around the world," says Tank & The Bangas' Tarriona “Tank” Ball about this track which is released in celebration of Black Music Month. "We hope to shed light not only on the conditions they endure because they are there, but the changes that happen when they leave."

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "THE HIGHS & THE LOWS" (ft. JOEY BADA$$)

Chance the Rapper continues his recent run of singles with "The Highs & the Lows," and this one features Joey Bada$$, whose more straight-ahead delivery makes for a nice foil to Chance's bouncy sing-raps.

BROCKHAMPTON - "HOLLYWOOD SWINGING" (KOOL & THE GANG COVER)

The latest single from the star-studded, Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack is BROCKHAMPTON's faithful take on Kool & The Gang 1974 hit "Hollywood Swinging."

LIL BABY - "U-DIGG" (ft. 42 DUGG & VEEZE)

Lil Baby has already dropped a handful of great singles this year, and now he's back with another one that finds him connecting with two Detroit rappers, 42 Dugg, and Veeze.

KATIE ALICE GREER - "FLAG WAVE PT. 2"

"This is one of my favorites from the album because the drums were so fun to build around, and I was really satisfied with the way the contrasting sonic textures I found (the smooth cloudy synth pads, the crackle of the vocal distortion, the weirdly violent sound of the typewriter) created something new when smashed up against one another," Katie Alice Greer says of the latest single from her new solo album, Barbarism. "It’s barely intelligible, but there’s a looping sample of a distorted voice saying 'But we don’t have a major enemy,' which is from a 1992 speech given by a US politician most reading this will know by name, on the floor of the House of Representatives. In the full quote he says, 'We are spending $270 billion a year on the military, but we don’t have a major enemy. I know it hurts your feelings, I know you’re upset about it, I know you’re hoping and praying that maybe we’ll have another war, maybe somebody will rise up. But it ain’t happening!' Part of the reason I’ve always been uncomfortable with my music being labeled political is that I don’t feel I’m typically writing explicitly about whatever politicized elements I’m referencing. I like to collage from the world around me, and everything has a political dimension. I know people who listen to my music are aware that I think about politics a lot. I also think about the psychological and emotional dimension of a lot of topical subject matter I write about. I am hoping, with songs like these, to explore and create a more ambiguous place that straddles the world as we live in it, and the world that exists for all of us internally in our hearts and minds."

CHLÖE - "SURPRISE"

Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle continue to rise, and Chlöe has been dropping solo singles lately too. Her latest is the atmospheric slow jam "Surprise."

DUKE DEUCE - "JUST SAY THAT" (ft. GLORILLA)

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce just released his new project Crunkstar today, along with a video for its song "Just Say That," which features Memphis rapper Glorilla, who's riding high off the strength of her amazing and viral "FNF (Let's Go)." Both rappers make music that's loud, fun, and carefree, and it comes as no surprise that they sound great together on this track.

ILOVEMAKONNEN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN - "ALL MY SHIT IS STUPID"

iLoveMakonnen and Youngboy Never Broke Again have put their heads together for this dose of airy, melodic rap.

DEADMAU5 - "XYZ"

deadmau5 has announced a new compilation from his mau5trap label, We Are Friends Vol. 11, and the lead single is his hypnotic, nine-and-a-half minute "XYZ."

STUD COUNT - "GIVE ME TIME"

Philly punks Stud Count are releasing a self-titled LP on July 22 via Smartpunk Records, and new single "Give Me Time" is the kind of punk/power pop fusion that'll take you right back to '90s rock radio in the best way.

DIDDY - "GOTTA MOVE ON" (ft. BRYSON TILLER)

Diddy has announced that he'll release a new album under his R&B imprint Love Records, in partnership with Motown Records, and first single "Gotta Move On" (ft. Bryson Tiller) puts a modern spin on the kinds of R&B/rap hybrids that Diddy helped make back in the '90s.

PUMMEL - "HEADCASE"

If you're gonna call your band Pummel, you better make music that lives up to that name, and that's exactly what this Boston hardcore band did with their new single "Headcase." It's their first single for Sunday Drive Records, who will release the band's next LP in 2023.

LUKAH - "THOUGHTS MADE DIVINE"

Underground Memphis rapper Lukah is staying prolific with new single "Thoughts Made Divine," which finds him sounding tough as nails over an ominous beat from Walz.

SEE THROUGH YOU - "BEHOLD"

Feast your ears on this new slab of metallic hardcore from See Through You, out now on Upstate Records.

O.N.E THE DUO - "STUCK IN THE MIDDLE"

O.N.E The Duo, the duo of Wu-Tang affiliate Tekitha and her and RZA's daughter Prana Supreme, and their new single "Stuck In the Middle" sounds like a trip back to late '90s R&B-pop, with a hint of country flair in the mix too.

MILES - "WHEN YOU'RE SOBER"

LA singer/rapper MILES is releasing an EP called NEVER HAVE I EVER on July 15 via Elektra, and Travis Barker features on the title track. He's not on new single "When You're Sober," but this one's also the kind of pop punk-ish rap you might expect from a current Travis Barker collaborator.

MERCY UNION - "THE VOID"

NJ punks Mercy Union have announced a new album, White Tiger, due August 5 via Mt. Crushmore Records, and new single "The Voids" injects a jangly '90s alt-rock vibe into the band's heartland punk.

HIEROPHANT - "DEATH SIEGE"

Italy's Hierophant have announced their first album in six years, Death Siege, due August 26 via Season of Mist, and here's the viciously blackened title track.

FASHION CLUB - SCRUTINY

Fashion Club, aka Pascal Stevenson of Moaning, just released their debut album, Scrutiny. “Scrutiny deals with a host of different themes — addiction, identity, morality, etc," says Pascal. "It’s about change, wanting to be and feel different, and working from within to shift your reality into something more manageable. I think it’s easy to read it as a pretty bleak take on those themes, but ultimately I want people to come away from the record feeling hopeful and find some power to look within themselves in a really truthful way. And I hope that those that feel or have felt immense pain in their lives listen to these songs and maybe feel seen or understood in some small way.”

PORCUPINE TREE - “RATS RETURN”

“‘Rats Return’ is about those who claim to have the interests of the people at heart, but when it comes down to it there is only ego and self-interest,” says Porcupine Tree bandleader Steven Wilson. “I find myself reflecting on what sort of person would actually be so driven as to want to rule over a whole nation, and aren’t these people by definition the very last people that should be allowed to do so? The rats will always save themselves first.” New album Closure/Continuation is out next week.

LISA GERRARD (DEAD CAN DANCE) & MARCELLO DE FRANCISCI - "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN"

Dead Can Dance vocalist Lisa Gerrard and composer Marcello De Francisci will release Exaudia on August 26 via Atlantic Curve. "This piece is very much a story that depicts longing, distance between two people, it is an invitation to heal and a message of hope," says Marcello of this track. "We collaborated remotely on 'Exaudia' during the holidays between Melbourne and Los Angeles as I recall, importing Lisa Gerrard’s vocals onto my session, which her engineer Simon Bowley had sent over on the night of New Year 2021. Whatever plans I had to celebrate that evening were completely obliterated upon witnessing the emotional impact Lisa’s performance had on me. The overall track in general, as a result, was instantly addictive and therefore, I proceeded to work alone in the studio until dawn."

RICO NASTY - "BLACK PUNK"

Rico Nasty has set a release date for her new album Las Ruinas and released new single "Black Punk," which you can read more about here.

FLO MILLI - "CONCEITED"

Flo Milli has confirmed that her official debut album is titled You Still Here, Ho ? and "coming soon" via RCA, and she released new single "Conceited." Read more about it here.

VENOM INC - "DON'T FEED ME YOUR LIES"

Venom offshoot Venom Inc have shared a new song off upcoming LP There's Only Black. Read more here.

156/SILENCE - "FOR ALL TO BLAME"

Pittsburgh metalcore band 156/Silence have announced their third album, Narrative, and shared new single "For All To Blame." Read more about it here.

SUNSTROKE - "BUZZER BEATER" & "EVERYDAY BOUQUET"

Philly melodic hardcore band Sunstroke are back with two new rippers, which you can read about here.

SBTRKT - "BODMIN MOOR"

SBTRKT has released his first new single in six years, and you can read about it here.

THE SUICIDE MACHINES - "AWAKE"

Detroit ska-punk veterans The Suicide Machines have announced a new split LP with Tokyo ska-punk vets Coquettish, and the first taste is TSM's "Awake." Read more about it here, and pick up our limited-to-100 olive green vinyl variant.

DAWES - "EVERYTHING IS PERMANENT"

Dawes release their new album, Misadventures of a Doomscroller, next month, and about the latest single, Taylor Goldsmith says, "Everything Is Permanent” refers to the fact that everything about and around us is documented in some manner. Even when things change, the track seems to say, there’s always evidence of the past to grasp onto — for better or for worse. After showing you the blood and guts, we gently sew the song back together again and end with what could be the tagline for all of social media and the screen-life-culture that we subscribe to these days to varying degrees: ‘Did you really need to cry? Or be seen crying?'"

NIGHT SCHOOL - "JUNIPER"

Oakland, CA quartet Night School -- which features members of Velvet Gentlemen, MOGGS, Fawning and more -- will release their debut album on September 1 via Graveface. Lots of harmonies here, in a '60s psychedelic pop style.

SPORTS TEAM - "COOL IT KID"

UK band Sports Team release their second album, Gulp!, in August. The band say new single "Cool it Kid" is about “getting too deep in your stress about stuff and sometimes saying to yourself, ‘You know what, maybe sometimes you should sit back and it’s best not to react on your intense, irrational emotions.’”

LONDON PLANE - "THE DARKER YOU"

While their name might make you think they were from the UK, London Plane hail from Brooklyn and make post-punky dreampop. Sunny vocals contrast nicely with the moody music on "The Darker You" which is off their new album Bright Black.

