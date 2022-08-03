So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BIGMUTHA (BBYMUTHA) - MUTHALEFIC3NT (prod. FLY ANAKIN)

Underground rapper BbyMutha (who's maybe going by BIGMUTHA at the moment) has just dropped a new EP on Bandcamp entirely produced by Fly Anakin, who also raps on the song "BLINK!" As you'd probably expect from a collaboration like that, it's a very cool collection of trippy outsider rap.

--

ACTRESS & MOUNT KIMBIE'S KAI CAMPOS - "AZD SURF"

Two great UK electronic musicians, Actress and Kai Campos of Mount Kimbie, have teamed up for this new track on Ninja Tune. It's a chilled-out, pulsating track fueled by some lovely melodies.

--

STBRKT - "GHOST" (ft. LEILAH)

The third SBTRKT single of 2022 is here, and with crooned guest vocals from LEILAH, this one kinda sounds like early SBTRKT but with a fresh spin.

--

SUEDE - "15 AGAIN"

Suede have delivered another signature glammy rocker from their upcoming album Autofiction. "When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you're hanging on for dear life,” says bassist Matt Osman. Autofiction is out September 16 via BMG.

--

ABSINTHE FATHER - "BELLS"

Absinthe Father, the project of California-based songwriter and artist Haley Butters, has ten new songs on the way, the first of which is the gorgeous, soaring "Bells."

--

CHAI - "MY DREAM"

Japan's CHAI have been dropping singles on the regular and here's a very summery new one. They say: "Let's cherish the feeling of liking something✴️ That's the message behind the song"

--

SPORTS TEAM - "THE DROP"

Miss the mid-'00s? Sports Team are channeling the days when Kaiser Chiefs were predicting riots and Franz Ferdinand taking us out. "The Drop," from upcoming album Gulp!, has definite strut-ability.

--

BLACK ANVIL - "CASTRUM DOLORIS"

NYC's Black Anvil have announced their fifth album, Regenesis, due November 4 via Season of Mist (their first for the label), and lead single "Castrum Doloris" offers up a dose of triumphant, dramatic black metal.

--

RACHIKA NAYAR - "OUR WRETCHED FANTASY" & "OUR WRETCHED FATE" (FT. MARIA BC)

Brooklyn-based musician and composter Rachika Nayar has shared the opening and closing tracks of her new album, Heaven Come Crashing. "Our Wretched Fantasy" and "Our Wretched Fate" were made as a single extended piece, and the latter features ghostly vocals from Maria BC, who also sings on the title track.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES (ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "NEW INFINITIES"

Long Island chaotic hardcore band Thoughtcrimes (whose lineup includes former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer on drums and guitar) have shared a new song off their upcoming debut LP Altered Pasts, and this one's more melodic and atmospheric in a Deftones-y kinda way than their other recent singles. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive deep purple galaxy vinyl variant, limited to 150.

--

MAMALEEK - "BOILER ROOM"

Experimental heavy duo Mamaleek have announced a new album, Diner Coffee, due September 16 via The Flenser, and the first single is the truly chaotic "Boiler Room." Read more about the song, and an interview with the band, at Invisible Oranges.

--

HAZEL ENGLISH - "HAMILTON"

Hazel English released a new EP, Summer Nights, in June, and she's followed it with another new single, the pulsing "Hamilton," whose lyrics recount surrealistic dream scenarios.

--

ACTION/ADVENTURE - "MEET ME AT OUR SPOT" (THE ANXIETY COVER, ft. ALEX MELTON)

Action/Adventure and WILLOW have both helped bring back pop punk for a new generation, so it's cool that Action/Adventure have now put their spin on a song by WILLOW's project The Anxiety.

--

NORA BROWN - "WILD GOOD CHASE"

Folk singer and banjo player Nora Brown has shared this lovely new song recorded live at St. Ann's Church in Brooklyn.

--

SPARK - "NOTHING (TO YOU)," "PAIN NOT PEACE" & "SUPERNOVA"

Germany's Spark have a new LP, Supernova, due October 14 via Sunday Drive. Three songs are out now, and fans of melodic hardcore -- anything from youth crew to Turning Point to newer bands like One Step Closer -- are gonna dig these rippers.

--

JESSE TABISH - "DA DA"

Jesse Tabish of Other Lives will release new solo album Cowboy Ballads Part 1 on October 21 via PIAS. "This is one of my favorite songs from the new record," Jesse says of "Da Da," which comes thick with eerie atmosphere.

--

TEEN SUICIDE - "DEATH WISH"

Teen Suicide (Sam Ray) have shared another track off their forthcoming album honeybee table at the butterfly feast. "This new song 'death wish' was one of the first tracks recorded for the record, back in 2019," Ray says. "It's a song about someone we hate—really about a couple of people we hate—awful, awful people who've done awful, awful things and then rolled around knowingly in the mess they created, like dogs rolling gleefully in their own shit," says Ray. "We sort of pulled together a couple of those people into one, for the song, one new, terrible idea of a person. Some people really are just pure evil. I'd say more but that's really all there is. Despite that all, we tried to pull back into a less personal place, as is the nature of our band at its best, at least in my eyes. Rather than get into the specifics, into my own feelings or whatever, it all serves as a kind of launchpad for something bigger, broader, and more interesting to us than just vitriol - not that it lacks for it, either musically or lyrically."

--

STELLA DONNELLY - "HOW WAS YOUR DAY?"

Stella Donnelly's anticipated new album Flood is out later this month, and the latest sing is "How Was Your Day?" "This is my attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people," Stella says. "The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married." Pre-order Flood on https://shop.brooklynvegan.com/products/stella-donnelly-flood-lp-opaque-red-vinyl">opaque red vinyl.

--

DENDRONS - "VAIN REPEATING"

Dendrons' Dane Janie says "Vain Repeating" was created "as a word pastiche of inconsequential data, spit out in aura of self-importance. The song deals with a loose promise of either cathartic piety, or vanity, through repetition, depending on who you’re talking to." This slashing track is from Dendrons' upcoming album 5-3-8.

--

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY - "UPHEAVAL"

UK band The Lounge Society have shared a new song from their upcoming debut album Tired of Liberty. "Upheaval" is a rush of acoustic guitars but the band say it "has a calmer atmosphere than anything we’ve done before," adding, "looking back on the album as a whole, it may in fact be one of the most important tracks on there. In the studio Dan [Carey, producer] really helped us bring a certain vintage feel to life - with deep textured acoustic guitars, heavily impacted by the ambient room mixing we focused on in the closing stages of the album. This song, more than anything else we’ve ever done, feels like us together as four mates playing a song that we love.”

--

JW FRANCIS - "CASINO"

Gregarious singer-songwriter JW Francis has announced new album Dream House which will be out January 27 via Sunday Best. You don't have to wait till 2023 to hear the breezy first single, though. Says JW: “This song is about taking a gamble on myself as a musician, quitting my job, and living the life I want to be living. The video explores the two lives I was living before I got the opportunity to follow my dreams and do music full time.”

--

WAND - "WHITE CAT" (LIVE)

California band Wand have always had a fiery live show and that will now be something you can experience at home with new double live album Spiders in the Rain that's out October 28 via Drag City. Get a taste now with "White Cat."

--

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM - "EDGE OF THE EDGE"

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom's collaborative album Reset is out next week, and here's one more trippy, Beach Boys-y sneak preview.

--

GIFT - "GUMBALL GARDEN"

Brooklyn band GIFT have announced their debut album, Momentary Presence, which will be out October 14 via Dedstrange, the label run by A Place to Bury Strangers' Oliver Ackermann. First single "Gumball Garden" is an appealing introduction.

--

PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE - "PAD"

Peel Dream Magazine have announced their third album, Pad, which will be out October 7 via Slumberland / Tough Love. Bandleader Joseph Stevens relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles during the pandemic and made the album there. The echoes of his previous records' motorik shoegaze can still be heard, but Stevens takes a decidedly pastoral turn here; if 2020's Agitprop Alterna reminded some of Stereolab, Pad's title track leans towards Lab collaborators The High Llamas.

--

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "EXILE"

“The lyrics of this one, open-ended as they may be, are filled with primal and mythological fears—lion's dens, hurricanes, wild eyes and the deep dark," says Eric D Johnson of Bonny Light Horseman's new single. "Fears that are conquered by, naturally, love love love. But please, feel free to take what you want from this one, story-wise. And if nothing more, throw it on and do a slow-spin groove in front of your speakers.”

--

WHITMER THOMAS - "RIGAMAROLE"

Musician and comedian Whitmer Thomas has announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, due out October 21 via Hardly Art. Like his 2020 breakout HBO comedy special The Golden One, the album takes great influence from Whitmer's mom and her music.

--

UPCHUCK - "BOSS UP"

Atlanta punks Upchuck have announced their debut album, Sense Yourself, which will come out on September 30 via Famous Class. With the album announcement comes lead single "Boss Up," a hard-hitting jam with a well-fitting music video that sees the five-piece playing in a skate park, exploring graffiti-covered alleys, and hanging out of a school bus.

--

MAXO - "48" (ft. PINK SIIFU, prod. MADLIB)

LA rapper Maxo has announced a new album, and you can read more about first single "48" here.

--

LEAST - "POWER BLAZER"

Florida emo/post-hardcore band Least confront gender dysphoria on their powerful new song "Power Blazer." Read more about it here.

--

RILE (mem CULT LEADER) - "PESSIMIST"

In addition to playing bass in Cult Leader, Sam Richards leads the band RILE, and you can read more about their new single "Pessimist" here.

--

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS - "CALL ME ON THE WAY HOME"

UK punk and ska-punk band The Bar Stool Preachers have signed to Pure Noise, and their first single for the label is "Call Me On The Way Home." Read more about it here.

--

YOUNG JESUS - "OCEAN" (ft. TOMBERLIN)

Young Jesus have announced a new album, Shepherd Head, and lead single "Ocean" features harmonies by their Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin. Read more about it here.

--

THE 1975 - "HAPPINESS"

The 1975 have shared the second single off their anticipated fifth album being funny in a foreign language, and you can read more about it here.

--

