34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MIRANDA LAMBERT - "I’M JUST AN OLD CHUNK OF COAL (BUT I’M GONNA BE A DIAMOND SOMEDAY)" (BILLY JOE SHAVER COVER)

Miranda Lambert has released her contribution to the upcoming Billy Joe Shaver tribute album, and she chose "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)," which was written by Shaver and released as a hit in 1981 by John Anderson (who was also treated to a cool tribute album this year). Miranda's earthy version stays true to the original but she injects her own flair too.

--

BIBIO - "OFF GOES THE LIGHT"

“I became more obsessed than ever with guitars in the last few years, particularly vintage guitars,” Bibio says of his 10th album, BIB10, which is out October 21 via Warp. “This album is an ode to guitar in a very different way, with the guitars more like building blocks of a larger structure, and the subtle variations and differences with each guitar’s tone and color make the album more nuanced. I don’t think of it as a guitar album per se, but I feel the foundation to all of the tracks is guitar.” Hear what he means on first single "Off Goes the Light."

--

WET LEG - "BAD HABIT" (STEVE LACY COVER)

Wet Leg recently taped a session for the BBC's Live Lounge and in addition to their own songs, they've covered Steve Lacy's viral hit "Bad Habit" that has made headlines for topping five different Billboard charts, including hip hop, rock and alternative. Wet Leg's version is all biscuits and gravy.

--

SUMERLANDS - "FORCE OF A STORM"

Sumerlands -- the heavy metal supergroup spearheaded by in-demand producer/guitarist Arthur Rizk that also features Eternal Champion members Brad Raub on bass and John Powers on guitar, drummer Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Dream Unending), and new vocalist Brendan Radigan (Magic Circle, Pagan Altar) -- have shared another taste of their upcoming sophomore album Dreamkiller. This is a band that really knows how to tap into the galloping, triumphant sounds of classic '70s/'80s metal, and this song is no exception. Pick up our exclusive gold vinyl variant of the album, limited to 200.

--

DRAM - "WHAM!"

DRAM changed his name to Shelley FKA DRAM but now he's just DRAM again and has a new album coming. The first taste is the chilled-out R&B of "WHAM!"

--

INDIGO SPARKE - "WHITE CHALK" (PJ HARVEY COVER)

Ahead of her anticipated new album Hysteria, Indigo Sparke appeared on an episode of Sounds of Saving and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's "Song That Found Me At The Right Time" series, covering PJ Harvey's "White Chalk" with Shahzad Ismaily. "“I think there's a humbling process that happens when you're in some of your darkest moments," she says. "And when you're really at that rock bottom, you kind of see how small and insignificant we all are in the grand scheme of things. And then your sense of self or your sense of ego kind of dissolves. And there's kind of a lightness that comes in that relief."

--

LAMB OF GOD - "GRAYSCALE"

Lamb of God's new album Omens comes out October 7 and their tour with Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and more starts Friday (9/9), and they've now shared a new single from the album, "Grayscale." We've also still got copies of our exclusive CD picture disc, limited to 666.

--

PREOCCUPATIONS - "SLOWLY"

Calgary post-punks Preoccupations' excellent fourth album Arrangements is out tomorrow and here's one last early taste before you can dig into the whole thing.

--

SUN RA ARKESTRA - "CHOPIN"

Sun Ra Arkestra's new album, Living Sky, is out October 7 via Omni Sound and they've just shared this track, the first studio recording of Sun Ra's interpretation of Chopin's “Prelude in A Major." Says baritone saxophonist Knoel Scott, “‘Chopin’ was one of Sun Ra's features for the lyrical wizardry of Marshall [Allen]’s alto, the originator of Avant Garde saxophone, truly a wonder to behold at the age 98. This freshened arrangement of this Sun Ra Classic is a testament to the vintaged mastery of Marshall Allen and is truly reflective of his position as a keeper of the Sun Ra Legacy."

--

ALEX G - "MIRACLES"

Alex G has shared another track from his upcoming album God Save the Animals, this warmly folky track that features Molly Germer on strings.

--

SUKI WATERHOUSE - "NOSTALGIA"

Suki Waterhouse released her debut album, I Can't Let Go, in May via Sub Pop, and she's followed it with "Nostalgia," which was co-written with and produced by John Mark Nelson. "The song is about the romance of missing the idea of something, someone," Suki says. "In isolation, I found myself giving into the temptation to reminisce. To steep in nostalgia is to escape the now, to give in to the beauty of an illusion."

--

DANA BUOY - "FEAR FROM MIND"

Akron/Family's Dana Janssen's new album as Dana Buoy, Experiments in Plant-Based Music: Vol. I, is out on November 4 via Everloving Records, and the latest single is "Fear From Mind." "I was inspired by a line I heard agent Dale Cooper say as he lay on his hotel floor with a bullet in his gut," Dana says. "He was revealing to his tape recorder, intended for Diane, that all things considered, it isn't too bad as long as you keep the fear from mind. I've applied this to a lot of situations. And I applied it to a melody."

--

MICHAEL LOVE MICHAEL - "CAN'T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD" (KYLIE MINOGUE COVER)

Michael Love Michael has announced a new album, To Build Me a House, due November 4 via Get Better Records, and its first single is a faithful cover of Kylie Minogue's classic "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "FORCED COLLECTIVE INTROSPECTION"

Escuela Grind have shared another total rager off their upcoming Kurt Ballou-produced LP Memory Theater, and it's as vicious as it is groove-oriented.

--

BLOOD ORANGE - "JESUS FREAK LIGHTER"

Blood Orange announced a new EP, Four Songs, and shared the first single.

--

DEAD TO FALL - "EMPIRE OF PINES"

Metalcore vets Dead To Fall are back with a new song and it finds them sounding as caustic and pummeling as ever.

--

BULL SHANNON - CHILL POWER​!​!​!​!​! EP

Bull Shannon is a new band with some familiar faces -- Chris Candy (Chotto Ghetto) on vocals & bass, Bob Vielma (Shinobu, Fuss) also on bass, and Neil Hennessy (Lawrence Arms, Treasure Fleet) on drums -- and they show off their dual-bass-fueled punk with this debut EP.

--

BLACKSTARKIDS - "CYBERKISS 2 U*" (ft. BEABADOOBEE)

Kansas City alt-rap/pop band BLACKSTARKIDS' new project CYBERKISS* comes out September 23 via Dirty Hit, and its airy new single features labelmate beabadoobee.

--

JORDANA - "IS IT WORTH IT NOW?"

Jordana released a new album, Face The Wall, in May, and she's followed it with a new alt-pop track, "Is It Worth It Now," which she says is "a song I wrote about taking control of your life mentally and emotionally, about questioning decisions and leaving self-pity and excuses behind."

--

THE BIG PINK - "SAFE AND SOUND"

"’Dancing with these vultures in my fugitive apartment / Angels with their wings clipped gunning for the love that’s ours.’ - These lines sum up the record perfectly, The Big Pink's Robbie Furze says of the latest shared track from their upcoming album The Love That's Ours. "I moved to L.A. to find my record and I found it, but at a price. I was chased by every temptation known to mankind. I was promised love. I was promised wealth. I was promised the world. Drugs, women, stardom, all the cliches hounding me and biting at my heels. I got caught up in it. I was strung out and I got lost. I can now put my hands up and admit that."

--

MARISA ANDERSON - "THE FIRE THIS TIME"

Solo guitarist Marisa Anderson's new album Still, Here is out later this month, and the latest single is "The Fire This Time." "I made this song on May 30, 2020 in response to the news of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis," she says. "I didn’t know what to do, I felt so angry and sad, I started making this song that morning and worked on it all day until late. Around midnight I put it up on Bandcamp as a benefit for bail relief for the folks in Minneapolis who were getting arrested for protesting. I left it up for a month to raise money and then I took it down. For this re-release I edited the track a little bit differently, making the ending stretch out and refining the pedal steel voices in the mixing and mastering process. The police siren that you hear around the 30 second mark is real, there were cops going up and down my street that day and the siren was picked up by one of the mics. It seemed like for the rest of that hard summer you couldn’t escape the sound of sirens here in Portland.”

--

MAXIMO PARK - “MERGING INTO YOU” FT DU BLONDE

Ahead of a UK tour, Maximo Park have released this new single featuring Du Blonde. “Merging Into You's organ sound reminds me of some of our early songs, which ended up on the flipside of our first singles," says frontman Paul Smith. "The song is a romantic look at the first, tentative moments of a relationship, enhanced by Du Blonde's brilliant voice. We're all fans of Beth's music and she added a different texture to our sound, along with Faye MacCalman's swooning sax that carries the song to its close.”

--

STEVE QUERALT (RIDE) & MICHAEL SMITH - "GLITCHES"

Ride bassist Steve Queralt and filmmaker Michael Smith‘s collab EP Sun Moon Town will be out in October. Check out this atmospheric single.

--

RUN THE JEWELS - AQUA TEEN FOREVER: PLANTASM OPENING THEME

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is a new full-length Aqua Teen Hunger Force film coming out on November 8, and its trailer was released today. In the trailer is the film's opening theme song, which was written and recorded by Run The Jewels. The song sounds like classic Run The Jewels, and its themes tie into the film. Read more about it here.

--

TIGERS JAW - "OLD CLOTHES"

Tigers Jaw have announced a new EP, Old Clothes, and you can read more about the title track here. We've also got an exclusive coke bottle clear vinyl 7" up for pre-order, limited to 300.

--

PSYCHONAUT - "VIOLATE CONSENSUS REALITY" (ft. BRUTUS & AMENRA members)

Belgian progressive post-metallers Psychonaut are gearing up to release a new album, Violate Consensus Reality, and its almost-nine-minute title track features guest vocals from Brutus' Stefanie Mannaerts and Amenra's Colin H. van Eeckhout. Read more about it here.

--

EXPERT TIMING - "KICK ROCKS"

Orlando emo-power poppers Expert Timing have a new LP coming via Count Your Lucky Stars, and you can read more about new single "Kick Rocks" here.

--

PROTOJE - "LATE AT NIGHT" (ft. LILA IKÉ)

Modern reggae great Protoje has announced his anticipated new album Third Time's The Charm, and its new single features Lila Iké. Read more about it here.

--

WEDNESDAY - "BULL BELIEVER"

Asheville, NC indie rockers Wednesday have signed to Dead Oceans and their first single for the label is the explosive, nearly-nine-minute "Bull Believer." It's a loud, grungy indie rock song that singer Karly Hartzman calls "an excuse for me to scream on stage." Read more about it here.

--

SMUT - "AFTER SILVER LEAVES"

Chicago-based band Smut shared the first single off their new album How the Light Felt, which you can read more about here.

--

DOSSER - "JOY THIEF"

Dosser have been in the midst of opening Pianos Become the Teeth's tour, and on that tour they've been playing a new single, "Joy Thief." It's cut from the punchy, punky power pop cloth of bands like Dinosaur Jr, Superchunk, and Sugar, with big, bright guitar riffs and very sticky hooks, and you can read more about it here.

--

HYD - "SO CLEAR"

Hyd announced their debut full-length, CLEARING, and shared the first single, which they wrote with EASYFUN and SOPHIE.

--

TYLER CHILDERS AND THE FOOD STAMPS - "ANGEL BAND"

Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps have announced a new album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which is broken up into three parts -- Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise -- and each part presents the same eight songs in a different fashion. The Hallelujah version features Tyler and his core band playing live in a single room; the Jubilee version brings in strings, horns, backing vocals, dulcimer, mbira, sitar, and more; and details about the Joyful Noise version won't be revealed until release day. Read more about it here while you check out the Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of lead single "Angel Band."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.