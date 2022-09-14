34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RAVYN LENAE - "XTASY" (REMIX ft. DOECHII)

Ravyn Lenae has shared a new remix of the Kaytranada-produced "Xtasy" from her great new album Hypnos, and this version features a newly-added verse by the charismatic, fast-rising rapper/singer Doechii.

--

ROCHELLE JORDAN - "ALL ALONG" (KAYTRANADA REMIX)

Speaking of Kaytranada, today he shared his remix of Rochelle Jordan's "All Along" from the remix album of Rochelle's 2021 LP Play With the Changes, which arrives this Friday.

--

NICK HAKIM - "VERTIGO"

Nick Hakim will release new album Cometa on October 21 via ATO and features collaborations with DJ Dahi, Helado Negro and Arto Lindsay. "Vertigo" was the first song recorded for the album, and is a romantic R&B ballad given vibey, low-fi psychedelic production.

--

LEE FIELDS - "FOREVER"

Lee Fields' first album for Daptone, Sentimental Fool, is out October 28 and he's just shared another warmly soulful, gospel-infused song from it.

--

KAYLEIGH GOLDSWORTHY - "LOSING MY MIND" (LIVE AT STUDIO 4)

Kayleigh Goldsworthy has a new EP recorded live in studio at Will Yip's Studio 4, due October 4 via Yip's Memory Music label. Her band for the session included Thursday's Tucker Rule on drums and The Menzingers' Tom May on guitar/backing vocals, and the first taste is "Losing My Mind."

--

YELLOW EYES - "DAGGER IN THE WARM STRAW"

New York black metallers Yellow Eyes have a new track on the upcoming compilation The Taste of Teeth, and you can hear it and read more about it over at Invisible Oranges.

--

THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER / A COUNTRY WESTERN - AN INSULT TO THE SPORT

Shoegazy/noise pop bands They Are Gutting a Body of Water and A Country Western have a new split out now on Topshelf Records, and if you like loud, fuzzed-out, sensory-overload pop music you should check this out.

--

JULIA, JULIA - "DO IT OR DON'T"

"This song is about navigating difficult choices and keeping your head held high," The Coathangers' Julia Kugel says of her hazy, languid, Lynchian new solo single as Julia, Julia. "Although I am in many ways obsessed with finding meaning in the meaningless, I had to confront the idea that maybe there is no plan, no destiny. That you have the choice, and that’s all you get. You find the reason to do it or not to- and that’s it. And it doesn’t necessarily feel good or right, but you make the choice and just keep moving forward. Eventually you will find your footing, and maybe even make up a meaning. I started with drums. I wanted a walking rhythm, a steady, solid molasses pace. The strumming guitar was layered next, again with a simple thumping groove. I wanted everything to feel square. The bass line gives a little more movement with subtle slides: like gentle sighs throughout the verses. The choruses are more emotional and rhythmic but still steady and comforting. I like the way it ends abruptly, done on purpose to be a bit jarring and unresolved." It's from Derealization, her solo debut, which is out later this month on Suicide Squeeze Records.

--

TEE GRIZZLEY - "ROBBERY PART 4"

Rapper Tee Grizzley has a new project called Chapters of the Trenches on the way, and it'll include new single "Robbery Part 4," a spitfire, storytelling rap song. Its video includes a tribute to PnB Rock.

--

DROPKICK MURPHYS - "ALL YOU FONIES"

Here's the latest taste of This Machine Still Kills Fascists, Dropkick Murphys' upcoming acoustic album made up of Woody Guthrie lyrics.

--

THE ORIELLES - "THE ROOM"

Manchester-via-Liverpool band The Orielles have veered into new territory on their upcoming album Tableau, leaving behind indie guitars for lush, danceable production. "The Room" is a great example of their new direction, with skittering beats, a rolling bassline and sultry vibraphone.

--

ANDREW BRODER - "SLEEPING CAR PORTERS" FT MOOR MOTHER & BILLY WOODS

"Moor Mother and Billy Woods are two of my favorite writers, rappers and vocalists," says Andrew Broder who used to record as Fur. "I wanted to make a Noir, Lynch-style banger. Something like Gravediggaz hanging with Burial. I knew their styles would fit well with the song and album’s themes of waking dreams and predetermined reality. I think Alan Moore would vibe with this." Broder's new album, the soundtrack to Alan Moore's The Show, is out October 7 via LEX Records.

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "IT'S LIKE A SECRET"

Skullcrusher's anticipated new album Quiet the Room is out next month, and the latest single is plaintive, atmospheric folk track "It's Like a Secret." "Writing this song was when I first felt connected to the album as a whole and really felt it taking shape," Skullcrusher says. "I had been trying to put into words a very familiar sensation that seemed completely intangible and inexpressible. It’s sort of a burrowing into myself, which I associate most with being very immersed in a creative project and simultaneously quite disconnected from other people. I think this feeling manifests in many different ways: as a shield or form of protection, a home, a place to hide and feel safe, an outlet for my creativity… but also a very confining and lonely space that further separates me from those around me. The song ended up being about this feeling and more specifically about the process and limitations of trying to communicate it. It feels very special to be able to convey these thoughts in some way."

--

HAND HABITS “GREATEST WEAPON” & “UNDER THE WATER” FT AMELIA MEATH

Hand Habits is the latest artist to release a single via Sylvan Esso's Psychic Telephone label. "Greatest Weapon" is in line with Hand Habits' last album, mixing guitars and electronics; "Under the Water" is folky and understated, with backing vocals by Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath.

--

BREANNA BARBARA - "LANDSLIDE"

“Landslide is about trusting your intuition and how you can sort of fall off of listening to it at times," says Breanna Barbara of the latest single from her upcoming album Nothin’ But Time (which is not a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song). "I envision when you are in tune with your intuition as sitting at the top of a landslide with the nighttime sky and stars, being close to some sort of God or the truest version of yourself versus when you do fall off from that closeness it can often feel like you're lost but you can see yourself trying to find your way through and walking away from things that you know aren't right for you. I think 'it' in the song is referring to your fate & what is meant for you."

--

HOLLIE COOK - "MOVE MY WAY (BLACK SCIENCE ORCHESTRA REMIX)" & "UNKIND LOVE"

Hollie Cook has a new EP featuring one of the standouts from her new album Happy Hour including this housey remix by the great Ashley Beedle as well as unreleased track "Unkind Love."

--

BRANT BJORK - "BREAD FOR BUTTER"

Former Kyuss member Brant Bjork keeps his classic band's desert rock vibes strong on "Bread For Butter," the latest taste of his upcoming album Bougainvillea Suite, due October 28 via Heavy Psych Sounds.

--

FAUNESS - "HOURS"

London artist Fauncess is releasing her debut full-length, The Golden Ass, next month via Cascine, and the second single is "Hours," which she says "is one of the few songs I’ve made where the lyrics were written after the music. The pounding nature of the beat made me think of a clock ticking, which reminded me of how I always feel like I’m at war with time, wishing there were more hours, minutes, seconds in the day. I mind myself thinking, if only I could manipulate time, expand and contract it according to what I need and what is required of me. Time is bound up with pleasure, ie, more time to do things you enjoy. This pleasure is the first thing to be sacrificed as the capitalist order makes its cruel demands on our time. Some say time is just as precious as money, but sadly time doesn’t pay the bills."

--

CROOKS & NANNIES - "CONTROL"

West Philadelphia duo Crooks & Nannies have signed to Grand Jury Music and released their first new music in five years, "control." "I wrote 'control' in 2017 while struggling with consistent intrusive thoughts," Madel Rafter says. "I wanted to capture the feeling of walking through an art museum and holding all of your muscles tightly because if you don’t, you might give into some crazy impulse and do something really really bad, like pull a painting off the wall and put your foot through it. The lyrics talk about wearing a mask for the world to conceal internal negative thoughts, and worrying about being ‘bad to the bone’ and ugly inside. On the facade, the song feels humorous, but I often use humor as a way to soften the blow of darker sentiments. Sonically, we took an approach that feels almost sing-songy at the top, but gets progressively more chaotic, fast, and emotionally blown out as the song progresses."

--

THUS LOVE - "REPETITIONER"

Post-punk-inspired group Thus Love release debut album Memorial on October 7 via Captured Tracks, and you can get an early taste via this glammy-yet-angular track. "Repetitioner is a recognition of patterns," say the band, "a look at how habits are formed. We're not always proud of our habits but sometimes there's beauty in stepping back and recognizing that these patterns make us who we are."

--

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - "SAY YOUR PRAYERS"

Oxford, MS garage rockers Bass Drum of Death are back and will release new album Say I Won't on January 27 via Fat Possum. First single "Say Your Prayers" was co-written with Mike Kerr From Royal Blood.

--

WHITMER THOMAS - "EVERYTHING THAT FEELS GOOD IS BAD"

Whitmer Thomas says "Everything That Feels Good is Bad" is about “all of the unhealthy things I know I’m not supposed to do that I get some satisfaction out of doing in the moment." He adds, “Whether it be socially, emotionally, or physically i ain’t got a lick of self control. I’m a child of addicts, and I’m lucky not to have a drug problem, but I think it’s manifested in me being a goofy dumbass around people who I want to think I’m cool or eating 20 Buffalo wings even though I felt sick after 6.” The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out 10/21 via Hardly Art.

--

FAKE PALMS - "FLAGS"

Fake Palms, aka Toronto-based musician Michael le Riche, releases his new album Lemons this week via Hand Drawn Dracula and here's one last preview. "'Flags' is a song about having to find where you fit within the machinery," says Michael. "Is it comfortable? Is it against what your beliefs are? Do you want to do it or do you have to do it? Do you feel like a traitor? Or are you scared at how much you actually enjoy it? We all seem to have these specters we answer to, these things we rally for or against subconsciously. This is kind of about what happens when you are forced to stare your decisions in the face."

--

CATE LE BON - "TYPICAL LOVE"

“Typical Love“ was recorded during the same sessions as this year's ‘Pompeii‘ and began as a jam between Cate and Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa.

--

GILLA BAND - "POST-RYAN"

Gilla Band, the UK group who used to be known as Girl Band, are releasing new album Most Normal on October 7 via Rough Trade, and have just shared a new song from it. "Post Ryan" is one of their most normal, least noisy songs to date, armed with a danceable beat, sub-bass rumblings and Dara Kiely's attitude-heavy spoken vocals.

--

SHOW ME THE BODY - "WE CAME TO PLAY"

Show Me The Body introduced their third album Trouble The Water at midnight last night with single "We Came To Play." The song shakes with acidified guitar and punky drums leading up to a crashing breakdown. Read more about it here.

--

HAMMERED HULLS - "RIGHTS AND REPRODUCTION"

Comprised of DC punk and indie rock vets, Hammered Hulls are back with their first release since their 2019 debut EP. "Rights and Reproduction" is an intense and cathartic punk jam, and the lead single off Hammered Hulls' first full-length record Careening. Read more about it here.

--

CLAIRE ROUSAY - "wouldn't have to hurt"

Ambient multi-instrumentalist Claire Rousay surprise-released an album today benefiting The Trevor Project. Its title track "wouldn't have to hurt" features a deeply personal and harrowing account of YouTuber Madison Van Dine's experience with mental illness. Claire creates a multi-faceted soundscape to explore mental health through music. Read more about it here.

--

FRED AGAIN... - "DANIELLE (SMILE ON MY FACE)"

London electronic producer Fred again... is set to close his Actual Life trilogy of autobiographical albums this fall, and he kicked it off today with single "Danielle (smile on my face)." The track features an a cappella of 070 Shake's "Nice To Have," as well as a sample of a voice note from Fred's friend, all set to a danceable beat. Read more about it here.

--

ECSTATIC INTERNATIONAL - "HIGH VIOLENCE"

Priests guitarist G.L. Jaguar and Ex Hex's Laura Harris have formed a new project, Ecstatic International, which also includes Nikhil Rao (Bottled Up), Anno Nasty (Olivia Neutron-John), and Jacky Cougar Abok (Des Demonas). The DC-based group make nervy, synthy, danceable new wave/post-punk inspired rock that's not too far from their other projects. This is the first track on their debut EP.

--

GATHERERS - "GIFT HORSE" (ft. GEOFF RICKLY)

NJ post-hardcore band Gatherers have announced a new album, ( mutilator. ), due 11/18 via No Sleep, and new single "Gift Horse" features a NJ post-hardcore icon, Thursday's Geoff Rickly. Read more about it here.

--

ARM'S LENGTH - "OBJECT PERMANENCE"

Ontario emo band Arm's Length put out one of 2021's best punk releases with their self-released Everything Nice EP, and now they've announced their first full-length album, Never Before Seen, Never Again Found, due 10/28 via Wax Bodega. Read more about lead single "Object Permanence" here.

--

MIGHTMARE (SARAH SHOOK) - "ENEMY"

Sarah Shook has shared another taste of their debut solo album as Mightmare, and you can read more about it here.

--

BJÖRK - "OVULE"

Björk has shared the second taste of her anticipated new album Fossora, and you can read more about it here.

--

