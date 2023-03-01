34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ARLO PARKS - "IMPURITIES"

"This is a song about community," Arlo Parks says of "Impurities," adding, "being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean." The dreamy track is on Parks' upcoming album My Soft Machine that will be out in May.

--

HALO MAUD - "CATCH THE WAVE"

While known for her guitar skills, Halo Maud puts synthesizers front and center of this new single. "In this song I wanted a strong rythmic pattern as raw and sensual footsteps," Maud says. "Deep bass, frequencies like roots. A luxurious harmonic garden. An « in your face » mix like a regenerating wave. I’m still not sure whether I am talking to a person or to the elements. Probably both!" It's and gorgeous, alluring and for fans of guitar, check out the "Dawn Version" which centers on acoustics.

--

MOMMA - "BANG BANG"

Momma have shared their first single since the release of their great album Household Name. "Bang Bang" is a playful, grungy track with fuzzy guitars, piano accents, and '00s-inspired vocals.

--

GORDI - "BROKEN SCENE"

Gordi calls her new single, "Broken Scene," the product of a "yum cha fever dream." "I called it ‘Broke Scene’ because I was listening to Broken Social Scene that morning," she says. "I always thought I’d change the title but as the song unfolded it kind of painted this deteriorating story - a broken scene. I quickly recorded the guitar riff and some piano, added the drum machine and put the whole thing on loop while the words and melody arrived. I took the song to Ethan Gruska in LA, and we tracked some more guitars, synths, piano, banjo and bass. The bass is what makes the song for me. The way it keeps surprising you, changing tones, coming to the forefront and slinking into the background. The final mix is a beautiful one, by Jon Low."

--

PARTY DOZEN - "EARLY TIMES" (BILLY WOODS REWORK)

Australian sax/drums duo are gearing up for their US tour Algiers, and to celebrate they've just shared this smoldering rework of "Early Times" (from last year's The Real Work) by rapper billy woods. "We’d sent over the original track to billy woods to see if it sparked any ideas," the duo say. "What he sent back was incredible. The pairing of his voice to this song was just meant to be. Once we had the vocal we reworked the structure to give the track some new life, adding in strings/piano and cutting in some of the the previous unreleased takes from the original session. Big thanks to billy woods, we’re honoured to have him on the track."

--

MUDHONEY - "MOVE UNDER"

Mudhoney's 11th album, Plastic Eternity, is out in April and here's another song from it. "Move Under" is another signature phlegmatic ripper from Mark Arm and crew.

--

DRY CLEANING - "HOT PENNY DAY" (CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL REMIX)

Dry Cleaning's Swampy EP is out today, featuring new songs, demos and a couple of remixes. They turned "Hot Penny Day" over to Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis PuPul who refashioned the song into a gurgling, chilled out dance number. “We’ve both been fans of Dry Cleaning for a while so we’re very excited to be asked to remix a song off Stumpwork," say Charlotte & Bolis. "It was really fun to work on something that is quite different soundwise from what we usually do. We love Dry Cleaning’s sound, playfulness and humor and remixing their music was a very inspiring way to get back in the studio after a year long hiatus.”

--

ALBERTA CROSS - "EVERY TIME THE SUN COMES UP" (SHARON VAN ETTEN COVER)

Alberta Cross' new album Sinking Ships is out at the end of the month, and from it they've shared an atmospheric cover of Sharon Van Etten's "Every Time The Sun Comes Up." "Sharon is such a talented songwriter and performer - and I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember," lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee says. "We certainly didn’t take recording her song lightly - but we are really proud of how it came out. That said, when the song is this good, it does make things easier… Whether it was intentional or not I can’t remember, but I feel our tempo and version captures the mood of when we recorded it - the fear, seriousness and uncertainty of the world - alongside the joy and escapism of just disconnecting and having that stolen concentrated time with our loved ones. I love the self acceptance side of the song - and of course the humor. For me, the song has become a real moment on the record."

--

ULRIKA SPACEK - "NO DESIGN"

Ulrika Spacek's new album Compact Trauma is out next week and they've released a third song before the whole thing is out. The band call the dreamy "No Design" a "love letter to chance rather than fate and the hope that everything isn’t doomed to fail." The video features "thousands of photo’s taken across the history of band so far. Including friends, loved ones and those found and lost along the way."

--

WARMDUSCHER - "LOVE STRONG"

London purveyors of greasy white funk, Warmduscher have shared a new single help promote their upcoming US tour. "Love Song" is more on the skronky mutant punk tip, and was made with regular collaborator/producer Dan Carey. "'Love Strong' is the late-night adventure bridging the gap between At The Hotspot and our next album due to hit the streets late 2023 on BELLA UNION. A love story of keeping it up in a world that wants to bring you down. Alive in the adventure, alone in the dream. Love Strong and you’ll do just fine.”

--

DICK STUSSO - “SELF REFLECTION (DEEP)”

Dick Stusso's new album S.P. is out at the end of the month and he's just shared this Nilsson-esque piano ballad from it.

--

ES - "SWALLOWED WHOLE"

London punks Es have a new EP titled Fantasy that is due out April 7 via Upset the Rhythm. "Swallowed Whole" is equal parts jagged and catchy.

--

INFINITE RIVER (WARREN DEFEVER / JOEY MAZZOLA / GRETCHEN GONZALES) - PREQUEL

Infinite River, the detroit trio of Warren Defever (His Name Is Alive), Joey Mazzola (Sponge, Detroit Cobras) and Gretchen Gonzales (Slumber Party, Wolf Eyes collaborator), have released their debut album, Prequel, which falls somewhere between modern composer and post-rock, delivering orchestral drones and thoughtful soundscapes.

--

JANA HORN – “THE DREAM”

“‘The Dream’ is a song I wrote in the stir of waking, about midway through the process of writing this album," says Jana Horn. "It felt that way, that this song was central, maybe a sample of the whole— ‘a tiny piece of mirror (is always the whole mirror),’ Clarice Lispector says— its recurring lines which depict the image of a bird hitting a window, though not out of oblivion, but because the bird knows something we don’t.” Jana's new album, The Window is the Dream, is out April 7 via No Quarter.

--

KALI HORSE - "WIGS"

Toronto psych band Kali Horse, who will be in NYC for New Colossus Festival in a couple weeks, have shared this sweeping new single.

--

YMUSIC - "ZEBRAS"

NYC chamber group yMusic will release new album YMUSIC on May 5 via StorySound Records. “This was inspired, at first, by the sound of key clicks on the bass clarinet," say the group of the album's new single. "The song goes back and forth between a 'big 7' and 'little 7' feel, meaning that the song can be counted in either a fast or slow seven beats. The title came from some stand-in, nonsense lyrics Alex wrote along with the ascending melody, and we got attached to calling the track 'Zebras.'"

--

ALFA MIST - "AGED EYES" (ft. KAYA THOMAS-DYKE)

UK jazz-and-more musician Alfa Mist has shared a new track off his upcoming album Variables, and this one puts airy guest vocals from longtime collaborator Kaya Thomas-Dyke atop a stirring instrumental.

--

LITURGY - "BEFORE I KNEW THE TRUTH"

Liturgy have shared another track off their upcoming double album 93696, and this one's a thrilling dose of avant-garde black metal, equal parts furious and bright.

--

CLOAK - "INVICTUS"

Glammy black metallers Cloak have announced a new album, Black Flame Eternal, due May 26 via Season of Mist, and their evil-yet-catchy sound is in fine form on lead single "Invictus."

--

CLARK - "CLUTCH PEARLERS"

Electronic musician Clark has shared another track off his upcoming album Sus Dog, which Thom Yorke executive produced, and it's a dose of warped electronic art pop that definitely has Thom's fingerprints on it.

--

LOUIS VI - "IT'S OK" (ft. LEX AMOR)

UK rapper/producer Louis VI has shared another taste of his upcoming album Earthling, and he says, "I wrote this after remembering a breakup from a very toxic relationship I found myself in quite a few years ago… I brought in the 808s, keeping it simple, inspired by the power of a simple 808 that I’d seen the Queen Erykah Badu employ live at her shows."

--

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY - "PERPETUAL ANNIHILATION"

UK death metallers Celestial Sanctuary are putting out Soul Diminished (Redux) on March 27 via Church Road, and one of the bonus tracks is this punishing new single.

--

6LACK - "SINCE I HAVE A LOVER"

R&B singer 6LACK will release new album Since I Have A Lover on March 24 via LVRN/Interscope, and the breezy title track is out now.

--

SCOWL - "SHOT DOWN"

Scowl have shared the second single off their upcoming Psychic Dance Routine EP. Read more here and pre-order our exclusive color vinyl variant.

--

METALLICA - "IF DARKNESS HAD A SON"

Metallica have shared the third single off their upcoming album 72 Seasons, and you can read more about it here.

--

VAMACHARA - "HOW LONG UNTIL IT KILLS ME"

Southern California metallic hardcore band Vamachara have announced a new album, No Roses On My Grave, and you can read about new single "How Long Until It Kills Me" here.

--

DRUG CHURCH - "MYOPIC"

Drug Church have shared what is presumably the first single of their upcoming album cycle, and you can read about it here.

--

BOYGENIUS - "NOT STRONG ENOUGH"

boygenius shared the fourth single off their highly anticipated debut full-length, which is accompanied by a video shot Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker shot.

--

JOSEPHINE FOSTER - "HAUNTED HOUSE"

Josephine Foster has shared another woozy folk track off her upcoming album Domestic Sphere. "Haunted House" is appropriately spooky, with wispy vocal harmonies layered alongside acoustic guitar and wind sounds.

--

MANDY, INDIANA - "PINKING SHEARS"

"Pinking Shears" is a jagged banger that overlays sheets of noise atop a '90s-style hip hop beat. Valentine Caulfield's voice drips with attitude, which is apparent even if you don't speak French. Mandy, Indiana's debut album will be out in in May.

--

SKINNY PELEMBE - "DON'T BE ANOTHER"

"Don't Be Another" is an introspective art-pop track and the newest single off UK-based Skinny Pelembe's just-announced album Hardly The Same Snake.

--

AVALON EMERSON - "HOT EVENING"

Avalon Emerson has announced her self-titled debut album as Avalon Emerson & The Charm with a new single, "Hot Evening." "'Hot Evening' is a stamped passport," she says. "It's a series of diary entries, home movies, and polaroids. It's the moment of calm when 200 adults all partake in group snack time and nap time at 35 thousand feet. It's seeing the same sun set over a new city skyline. It's wondering if I've spent my youth on too many proverbial and literal moving sidewalks, going forward sure, but to where? and will there just be another long terminal to cross when I arrive?" Read more about it here.

--

FONTAINES D.C. - "' CELLO SONG" (NICK DRAKE COVER)

Fontaines D.C. shared their fully-reimagined version of Nick Drake's "'Cello Song," alongside the announcement of a Drake tribute compilation. Their version bends the track into an uptempo rock track tinged with acoustic riffs. Read more about it here.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "DUMMY"

Portugal. The Man announced their long-awaited new album, Chris Black Changed My Life, and shared the first single, "Dummy," which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.