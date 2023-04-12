34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HOT MULLIGAN - "GANS MEDIA RETRO GAMES"

Hot Mulligan have shared the second single from their anticipated new album Why Would I Watch, and it's another swinging-for-the-fences pop punk anthem, infused with the drama of emo and the grit of post-hardcore.

--

INCENDIARY - "ECHO OF NOTHING"

Long Island hardcore band Incendiary have shared the second taste of Change The Way You Think About Pain, a thunderous metallic hardcore song "inspired by the migrant crisis in the EU stemming from the conflicts in Syria and Libya, among others."

--

ELVIE SHANE - "FORGOTTEN MAN"

Elvie Shane has a followup to his acclaimed 2021 debut album Backslider on the way, and first single "Forgotten Man" is a working classic anthem and a great example of Elvie's knack for triumphant, countrified heartland rock.

--

SALAMI ROSE JOE LOUIS - "DIMCOLA REPRISE"

"In the game of capitalism, the ability to 'roll with the punches,' be resilient, suppress emotions, and bounce back quickly are championed," Lindsay Olsen says of her new single as Salami Rose Joe Louis. "I was reflecting on the sort of internal monologue we give ourselves to get through tricky moments and work through feelings. On the dystopian planet of this story, I imagined this internal motivator voice, was some kind of pre-programmed pep talk robot voice that was activated every time an earthling was having a negative emotion. This robot voice was manipulated by Zeeanori [the album’s protagonist] on his mission to keep the earthlings locked in a complacent state." It's from her new album Akousmatikous.

--

KICKER - "BOYCOTT NUMBERS (DON'T GO TO SCHOOL)" & "VEGANS STOLE MY BEER"

UK-meets-Bay Area punk supergroup Kicker (Pete the Roadie, Neurosis bassist Dave Edwardson, Dystopia guitarist Mauz, and Filth drummer Toby Bitter, who's back in the band after former Operation Ivy drummer Dave Mello left last year) have shared two new tracks to support their spring Europe tour, and both are rippers cut from the same cloth as Subhumans, early Crass, etc.

--

SABA & NO I.D. - "BACK IN OFFICE"

Chicago rapper Saba is perfectly in the pocket over this ominous, neck-snapping beat from hometown legend No I.D.

--

FROZEN SOUL - "GLACIAL DOMINATION" (ft. MATTHEW K. HEAFY OF TRIVIUM)

Come for the sci-fi/horror movie synths, stay for some of the best modern death metal on the title track of Frozen Soul's upcoming LP Glacial Domination. This track features guest vocals by Trivium's Matt Heafy, who also co-produced the album. Get the LP on limited magenta & black marble vinyl.

--

WATER FROM YOUR EYES - "TRUE LIFE"

"'True Life' is our Neil Young-inspired quasi-nu metal stomp," Water From Your Eyes say of their new single. "It is also intended to be our 'Short Skirt / Long Jacket.' The bridge was initially meant to contain lyrics from ‘Cinnamon Girl,’ but Neil Young’s lawyers wouldn’t let us use them. Now they are about how Neil Young wouldn’t let us use his words. The rest of the song deals with life and assorted complications of the material world." It's from their new album Everyone's Crushed.

--

CRUMB - "CRUSHXD"

Crumb are back with their first new music since 2021. "Crushxd" was produced with Jonathan Rado and Johnscott Sanford, and about it, the band say, "In 2018, we went on our first big US tour. We were beginning to write the instrumental to a new song and started playing it live every night. It didn’t have any words yet, just a nice techno groove. On our way to one of the shows, a little turtle appeared out of nowhere and crossed in front of our car - it was crushed instantly. After that experience, Lila wrote the words to the song. The song is a celebration of the turtle’s life, honoring its journey on the road up until its tragic death. LONG LIVE TURTLE."

--

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - "LOOKING FOR LOVE"

Henry St., the new album from The Tallest Man on Earth, is out this Friday, and ahead of its release he's shareda final new single, "Looking For Love." "The first day in the studio, Nick [Sanborn of Sylvan Esso, producer] created this hissing noise while I was feedbacking electric guitar," Kristian Matsson says. "We had so much fun jamming like that. Then Nick put down some piano to overdub my guitar, and we knew we had the song. Nick is so emotionally intelligent, and we share an almost childlike joy in things that can happen with music. He makes the songs come truly alive by keeping the performances and the humanity in––the kind of stuff that just happens during the session."

--

ACE HOOD - "UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & MILLYZ)

Ace Hood recruits Benny the Butcher and Millyz to deliver some uncomfortable truths over a throwback boom bap beat.

--

CREEP SHOW - "BUNGALOW"

John Grant and synth trio Wrangler have a new album as Creep Show, Yawning Abyss, on the way, and the latest single is "Bungalow." "I’ve always been a bit obsessed by bungalows and what went on inside them back in the 30s and 40s in L.A," Grant says. "I also love to watch noir films and this song is an expression of that." Stephen ‘Mal’ Mallinder adds, "In the bungalow... the scene of what event? What villainous crime takes place? A Lynchian scenario, flickering neon, a shadowy presence hangs in the air. A lush and sensuous setting for nefarious nocturnal happenings. A soundtrack sets the scene."

--

DAVE LOMBARDO - "INNER SANCTUM"

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has offered up the third and final single from his upcoming drum-centric solo album.

--

YMUSIC - "CLOUD"

"We wrote this on the last day before lockdown 2020," yMusic say, "with the idea of putting something positive and healing into the world in the midst of widespread anxiety and uncertainty. The result is a meditation, an entreaty, a prayer." It's from their new album YMUSIC, out in May.

--

SWEET GLOOM - "HOLLYWOOD LOVE"

LA punk trio Sweet Gloom (members of Get Married and Tiny Stills) have announced their debut album Reverie, due this summer via Asian Man Records. First single "Hollywood Love" is a sweet, sugary punk song that will take you right back to the '90s Lookout! Records/Ramonescore era.

--

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - "THE SONGS AND DAUGHTERS OF POOR ETERNAL"

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, the new “orchestral-punk electro-shoegaze power duo” of Ariel Engle (La Force, Broken Social Scene) and Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion), have shared a second taste of their upcoming debut LP Darling The Dawn. It's nine and a half minutes, and it's got a great gradual build that kinda does sound like the midpoint between Godspeed and BSS.

--

MANDY INDIANA - "PEACH FUZZ"

Manchester-based band Mandy, Indiana release their anticipated debut album next month and have just dropped another industrial techno house burner from it.

--

NIGHT BEATS - "HOT GHEE"

Psych band Night Beats will release new album Rajan on July 14 via Suicide Squeeze. Frontman Danny Lee Blackwell says of the first single: "Blending the elements of rare underground Anatolian deep funk with R&B and soul, with a sample-oriented mindset can be compared to the sound of hot ghee sizzling on a pan. Just like how the ghee melts and blends with the other ingredients, the fusion of these different music genres creates a unique and harmonious sound that melds in mysterious oneness. And just like how the sound of sizzling ghee adds a depth of flavor to the dish, the layered and sample-based approach to the creation adds different dimensions to the music that allows the listener's imagination to run free. Ghee is also seen as an offering at the beginning of ceremonies, making this opening track of Rajan.”

--

SAMIA - "MAPS" (YEAH YEAH YEAHS COVER) & "COUNTRY" (PORCHES COVER)

Samia has followed her January album Honey with a pair of covers, renditions of Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps" and Porches "Country," on a new 7".

--

PARKER MILLSAP - "WILDERNESS WITHIN YOU" FT GILLIAN WELCH

Parker Millsap has shared this duet with Gillian Welch from his upcoming album Wilderness Within You. “It was such a dream come true to work with Gillian on this song,” Millsap says. “Like a lot of the record, we recorded it live with no headphones and we nailed it in just a few takes. The whole time we talked about wildflowers and trees, it was wonderful.”

--

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY - "IS"

“‘Is’ manifests the heart of Since Time Is Gravity,” says NIS' Joshua Abrams of this new song and video from album Since Time Is Gravity that's out this week. “Orbit, repetition, and murmuration inspired the music’s foundation. On sight, Ari Brown read, interpreted and then breathed life into its glacial 4 minute solo before returning for a restatement. For the video, Mikel Patrick Avery added thoughts of folk dancing, mirror and ritual to inspire his direction, choreography and filming of 12 movers.”

--

BEN FOLDS - "EXHAUSTING LOVER"

“I always have and always will love Ben Folds," says Drunk History creator Derek Waters who directed the video for "Exhausting Lover," the first single from Ben Folds upcoming album, What Matters Most. "But now I have a deeper appreciation for him knowing we shared similar experiences in a motel 6 with a hot wheels track and dancers dressed as animals.” Folds adds, “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s, too. We both vow to actually go see a musical now.” What Matters Most will be out June 2.

--

AUDIOBOOKS - GULLIVER EP

UK duo audiobooks release their new Gulliver EP today. In additon to singles "Burnt Pictures" and "Tryna Tryna Take Control," the EP features two slightly more out-there tracks, "Beekeeper" and "Milan Fashion Week."

--

SINGLE MOTHERS - "QUINCY"

Single Mothers' new single was inspired by a dream frontman Drew Thomson had that Quincy Jones was producing the band's new album, and hated it. "“I rolled out of bed, grabbed a guitar and wrote the words ‘Quincy, can you hear me? Is this still that dream?’ because I would have hated us, too," Thomson says. It's from their new album Roy, out later this month.

--

PANCHIKO - "PORTRAITS"

Cult dreampop band Panchiko are gearing up to release their first album in 20 years and have shared a new song and its rather stunning music video. "‘Portraits’ was based around the thought that each of us is the culmination of the generations that precedes us," say the band. "Every experience and encounter shapes us and adds to our story. Some of the meaning behind the song covers feelings of pressure and tackling things on your own. Trying to find something you need, but finding that what you need is perhaps with you all along. We worked with the super talented animator Shunsaku Hayashi on this video, he came up with a beautiful, if somewhat unsettling video based on the lyrical ideas that Owain had been considering.”

--

DAWN RICHARD - "BUBBLEGUM"

New Orleans juggernaut Dawn Richard shared uber-confident single "Bubblegum" today, her first release since avant-garde collaborative album Pigments with Spencer Zahn. "The preface to the second installment of the Electro Revival, 'Bubblegum' is a cocky candy-coated conundrum. Full of sass that only a New Orleans King can have, this yummy multi-genre single is just a taste of what's to come," says Dawn. Read more about it here.

--

THE NATIONAL - "YOUR MIND IS NOT YOUR FRIEND" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

"Your Mind Is Not Your Friend" is the newest single off their upcoming ninth LP First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The song is a deeply pensive, grounded ballad with fluttering harmonies from Phoebe Bridgers (who has collaborated with Matt Berninger a bunch before).

--

DEAD MILKMEN - “GRANDPA’S NOT A RACIST (HE JUST VOTED FOR ONE)”

“People were getting angry because people had relatives who were doing racist things and they were defending them: Well, my granddad’s not a racist or whatever," says Dead Milkmen's Rodney Anonymous. "He just has old-fashioned ideas and he’s just taking time to learn,” Rodney says. “I’m like, I know plenty of granddads who aren’t racist and they're from the same era! I was just watching people defend some of the most horrible things imaginable. That’s why that exists. It’s kind of like therapy for me." Dead Milkmen's new album Quaker City Quiet Pills is out in June.

--

BURNER - "PROMETHEUS REBORN"

UK hardcore/death metal fusionists Burner have announced their debut LP and shared this new track. Read about it here.

--

THANTIFAXATH - "SOLAR WITCH"

Toronto's subgenre-defying extreme metallers Thantifaxath have announced Hive Mind Narcosis, their second-ever full-length, first since 2014. First single "Solar Witch" is a six-minute trek through progressive black metal, discordant psychedelia, and more. Read more here and pick up our exclusive oxblood vinyl variant.

--

SPY - "BIG MAN"

Bay Area hardcore band Spy have announced their debut full-length, Satisfaction, due in June via Triple B. Pick up our multi-color vinyl variant and read more here.

--

MARIEE SIOU - "CIRCLE OF SIGNS"

Folk singer Mariee Siou has shared the title track of her upcoming EP Circle of Signs, and you can read much more about the story behind the song and its video here.

--

SPEEDY ORTIZ - "SCABS"

Speedy Ortiz have released their first new single in five years, "Scabs," and you can read about it here.

--

BILLY WOODS & KENNY SEGAL - "FACETIME" (ft. SAM HERRING)

billy woods and Kenny Segal have shared the first single off their anticipated new album Maps, ad it features Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring. The album also features Danny Brown, Aesop Rock, woods' Armand Hammer partner ELUCID, and more. Read more here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.