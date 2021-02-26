34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SHELLEY FKA DRAM - "EXPOSURE"

DRAM now goes by Shelley FKA DRAM, and the first new single under his new moniker is the lush, smooth soul of "Exposure."

--

DENZEL CURRY - "COSMIC.M4A" (THE ALCHEMIST VERSION ft. JOEY BADA$$)

Here's the second single off Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats' UNLOCKED remix album. This one gets a psychedelic rework by The Alchemist and a killer new verse from Joey Bada$$.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "WINTER IN AMERICA" (GIL SCOTT-HERON COVER)

Soul singer and poet Gil Scott-Heron is one of the godfathers of rap, so it makes sense that rapper Freddie Gibbs would chose to cover one of his classic songs, but Gibbs doesn't rap at all on this cover; he shows off his singing voice.

--

JOYCE WRICE - "ON ONE" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

More Gibbs: R&B singer Joyce Wrice releases her debut album Overgrown on March 19 via Sony Music's The Orchard, and this syrupy new single features a verse from Gibbs.

--

POP SMOKE - "AP"

Another new posthumous Pop Smoke song has been released, this one from the soundtrack to Eddie Huang's movie Boogie that Pop stars in. Of all the posthumous Pop Smoke stuff to surface, this one really has the vibe of his early drill mixtapes.

--

LE REN & BUCK MEEK - "EARLY MORNING RAIN" (GORDON LIGHTFOOT COVER)

Le Ren, aka Montreal artist Lauren Spear, has teamed up with Big Thief's Buck Meek for this tender cover of Gordon Lightfoot's classic "Early Morning Rain." "To me, this song encapsulates missing someone. As many people are separated right now, it felt like the right moment to cover it," says Lauren of the song that has also been covered by Peter Paul and Mary and The Grateful Dead. "Buck and I recorded it in two different countries across time and space so in turn, the production reflects the song itself."

--

OHTIS - "FAILURE" (FT. STEF CHURA)

LA trio Ohtis released "Schatze" with Stef Chura last month, as part of Saddle Creek's Document series. Now they've shared the b-side, "Failure." "'Failure' was written many moons ago after visiting a walk-in clinic for an STD test attended by a 'Dr. John' and psyching myself out waiting for the results,” Ohtis' Sam Swinson says. "They eventually came back negative, but not before spawning this insane fucked up stream of consciousness song. I had always stood by the song living up to its title until Adam and Nate dug it back up and added this Bonnaroo-worthy outro to it."

--

MR. TWIN SISTER - "DIARY" & "EXPRESSIONS"

NYC's Mr Twin Sister are back with their first new music in over two years. This two-track single continues in the suave, house-y they've been going in, with "Diary" a full-on banger, and "Expressions" more in the laid-back disco motif.

--

FUTURE TEENS - "PLAY COOL"

Bosston indie-punks Future Teens are releasing a new EP, Deliberately Alive, due out March 12 via Take This To Heart Records. The latest single is "Play Cool," which they say is "about the moment u realize u are living in denial."

--

THE ALARM - "SAFE FROM HARM" (MASSIVE ATTACK COVER)

Welsh alt-rock vets The Alarm are back with new album War, they wrote, recorded and released in just 50 days. The album includes this cover of Massive Attack's 1991 trip hop classic, "Safe From Harm, which features Skindred frontman Benji Webbe.

--

EARTHEATER - PHOENIX: LA PETITE MORT ÉDITION

Eartheater has created a seamless ambient version of last year's Phoenix. "I suggest listening to Phoenix: La Petite Mort Édition while asleep after climax," Eartheater says. "You are wet ash smudged across a pillow case.”

--

ALRIGHT - "GET BETTER"

North Carolina's Alright offer up catchy, punky indie rock on this new single, which fans of Swearin' and early Waxahatchee should give a spin.

--

PROTOJE - "STILL BLOOMING" (ft. LILA IKÉ, prod. IZYBEATS)

Modern-day reggae icon Protoje releases a deluxe edition of his great 2020 album In Search of Lost TimeIn Search of Lost Time on March 19 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA, and it features three bonus tracks, including a reworked version of his Lila Iké collab "In Bloom" (titled "Still Blooming") and a reworked version of his Popcaan collab "Like Royalty" (titled "Still Royal" and featuring Pa Salieu and Toddla T). "Still Blooming" is out now, and it finds producer IzyBeats putting a trap spin on the song.

--

ZAC JONE$ - "LONELY"

Zac Jone$ finds the middle ground between classic Jamaican reggae and current American hip hop on this great new single. His Man A Yard EP is due this year.

--

COURTNI - "SEKKLE"

Here's another cool reggae song, this one by powerhouse vocalist Courtni who owes as much to reggae as she does to vintage soul.

--

RIK JAM - "READY FI DEM"

Rik Jam is a very promising reggae singer whose debut album is scheduled to come out this May via Irie Yute Records. If it's got more where lead single "Ready Fi Dem" came from, it's gonna be a good one.

--

MATILDA'S SCOUNDRELS - "BUCKETS OF BLOOD" & "JOUSTING CROWD"

UK punks Matilda's Scoundrels blend gravelly street punk and traditional Celtic folk in a way that recalls the heyday of Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, and sounds as fresh today as those bands did 20 years ago. Here's their new two-song single.

--

YG - "GO BIG" (ft. BIG SEAN)

YG and Big Sean team up for "Go Big" off Eddie Murphy's upcoming Coming To America sequel (Coming 2 America), and this song finds the pair trading bars over a triumphant brass section.

--

ANATOMIA - "SLIM OF PUTRESCENCE" & SPLIT WITH MAUSOLEUM

Long-running Japanese death-doomers Anatomia are releasing a new album, Corporeal Torment, on May 20 via Dark Descent. First single "Slum of Putrescence" is nearly nine minutes of aural filth. Sooner than that, they'll release a split with Mausoleum on March 12 via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. You can stream that full split over at Decibel and hear two songs below.

--

SPACE CADET (THE EXPLOSION) - "START RUNNING AWAY" (ft. BRIAN BAKER)

Space Cadet (members of The Explosion) have shared another song off their upcoming debut album Lion On A Leash, and this one features a guitar solo from the one and only Brian Baker (Bad Religion, Dag Nasty, Minor Threat). It's a nice dose of catchy, mid-tempo punk, and Brian's solo rips.

--

LEE BAGGETT - "JUST A MINUTE"

Lee Baggett (who's played in Little Wings) has announced a new solo album, Just A Minute, which comes with a promo video written by Phil Elverum. You can read more about the album and the newly-released title track here.

--

FIRST AID KIT - "SUZANNE" (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

First Aid Kit announced Who By Fire, a Leonard Cohen tribute album taken from two nights of performances at Stockholm's Royal Dramatic Theater in March of 2017. It's due out March 26 via Sony Sweden/Columbia Records, and the first single is their gorgeous take on "Suzanne."

--

JIMBO MATHUS & ANDREW BIRD - "THREE WHITE HORSES AND A GOLDEN CHAIN"

Andrew Bird and his old Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmate Jimbo Mathus are releasing These 13, their first album together since 2000, due out March 5 via Thirty Tigers, and the latest single is "Three White Horses and a Golden Chain," which Andrew and Jimbo sound sublime harmonizing on.

--

VIJAY IYER TRIO - "CHILDREN OF FLINT"

Vijay Iyer Trio announced their first album in over five years, Uneasy, due in April via ECM. You can read more about this lead single -- dedicated to the children of Flint, Michigan -- here.

--

BODY VOID - "WOUND"

New England via Bay Area blackened doom two-piece Body Void have signed to Prosthetic, and they'll release their new album Bury Me Beneath this Rotting Earth in April. You can read more about this killer lead single here.

--

BIG | BRAVE - "HALF BREED"

Montreal post-metal greats BIG | BRAVE have announced their new album VITAL and shared this excellent lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

NONAME - "RAINFOREST"

Over a swinging jazz backdrop, "Rainforest" finds Noname dishing out lyricism as sharp, incisive, and uncompromising as she ever has. Read more about it here.

--

TOMAHAWK - "DOG EAT DOG"

Avant-rock supergroup Tomahawk have shared the second single off their first album in eight years, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE WHO - "PICTURES OF LILY," "KIDS! DO YOU WANT KIDS" AND "ODORONO" (PETE TOWNSHEND DEMOS)

There's a massive box set version of The Who Sell Out on the way featuring 46 previously unreleased songs, including 14 uneard Pete Towshend demos. These are three of them.

--

BILL CALLAHAN, BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & COOPER CRAIN - "I WANT TO GO TO THE BEACH" (IGGY POP COVER)

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's collab-a-thon continues and this week's cover is Iggy Pop's "I Want to Go to the Beach." The original, from Iggy's 2009 album Preliminaires, was a somber, piano-led affair, but the Bills and Bitchin Bajas' Cooper Crain make it decidedly more beachy.

--

ALL HALLOWED - "LUST" (ft. VINNIE CARUANA)

All Hallowed pull influence from mid 2000s dance-punk, and their new single features two mid 2000s emo musicians: The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana on guest vocals and Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie on drums. Read more about it here.

--

GLACIER VEINS - "ACCIDENT PRONE" (JAWBREAKER COVER)

Portland's Glacier Veins have put their atmospheric pop punk spin on Jawbreaker's classic "Accident Prone," and you can read more about it here.

--

MOVE - FREEDOM DREAMS EP

Boston's MOVE offer up purposeful, pissed-off hardcore on their debut EP for Triple B, and you can read more about it here.

--

MARIANNE FAITHFULL - "SHE WALKS IN BEAUTY" (FT. WARREN ELLIS)

The first taste of Marianne Faithfull's collaborative spoken word album with Bad Seeds/Dirty Three member and producer Warren Ellis is here.

--

