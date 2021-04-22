34 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOHN GRANT - “RHETORICAL FIGURE” (PROD. CATE LEBON)

John Grant will release his Cate LeBon-produced new album Boy from Michigan on June 25 and he's just shared this song that is both a tip of the hat to DEVO and good grammar. “This is a song about my love of language and rhetorical figures and what a turn-on it is when someone wields language in a very capable manner," says John.

--

GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "UNFORGETTABLE"

Georgia Anne Muldrow has shared another taste of her mostly-instrumental VWETO III, and this one's a dose of syrupy, retro-futuristic psych-funk that does include a bit of vocals. "I made the song ‘Unforgettable’ with the hope that people can make themselves unforgettable in a positive way," Georgia says.

--

BACHELOR - "SICK OF SPIRALING"

Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound are releasing their debut LP as Bachelor, Doomin' Sun, in May, and the latest single is the country-tinged "Sick of Spiraling," which they say "is one of the last songs we wrote and recorded together in Topanga. Both of us initially tried to play drums on the song but the groove wasn’t right so we enlisted help from James Krivchenia. He came over for a day and drummed on a few songs on the record, he really brought this song to life with his unique style. Ellen had the riff in her voice memos for a while, and had originally imagined it as a slow kinda melancholic song. Once we got together and listened back to the riff we heard it a whole new way as an upbeat driving song. After that Ellen wrote lyrics inspired by driving on tour and the rush and anxiety of being completely untethered and unprotected on the open road."

--

CORDAE - JUST UNTIL... EP

While Cordae continues to work on his proper followup to his 2019 debut album The Lost Boy, he dropped off this four-song EP that finds him continuing to hone his craft and get better and better. Guests include Q-Tip and Young Thug.

--

EVE BEEKER (TO BE GENTLE) - "SELF PORTRAIT"

Oregon screamo band To Be Gentle are gearing up for a new album, and they've also been releasing some noise and ambient music lately, and now band leader Eve Beeker has released this intimate, melancholic singer/songwriter track. "This song is about coping with gender dysphoria and living my truth as a trans woman," Eve says.

--

YG & MOZZY - "BOMPTON TO OAK PARK"

YG and Mozzy are two of the best West Coast rappers around right now, and they both brought their A game to this new track, which finds them trading bars over rubbery G-Funk production.

--

WRISTMEETRAZOR - "ANEMIC (THE SAME SIX WORDS)"

Over-the-top metalcore band Wristmeetrazor have followed the great "Last Tango In Paris" with another single off their anticipated new LP Replica of a Strange Love. It's chaotic and heavy and in-your-face but still finds them for an uplifting melodic chorus.

--

STEVE VON TILL - "THE SPIRALING AWAY"

Neurosis' Steve Von Till has shared the closing track of his upcoming ambient album A Deep Voiceless Wilderness, and it's a stirring track with a video by former Neurosis visual artist Josh Graham.

--

QUIVERS - "HOLD YOU BACK"

Australian band Quivers are releasing their sophomore album, Golden Doubt, on May 28 via Ba Da Bing. The latest single is "Hold You Back," which is brightened with sunny harmonies and strings. "'Hold You Back' is a stranger one," singer Sam Nicholson says. "It's got that snare beat keeping you close to the edge, and lyrically is a freakout about that dance between relationships and traveling/living overseas. The dance between two people. I wanna hold you but I don't wanna hold you back... I wanted it to feel like arriving at a party where you are way out of your depth and the only one not in a costume... We got floating strings from our friend Matt Sheers, some kind of disco-damaged melodies."

--

BERTRAND BURGALAT - "L'HOMME IDÉAL" (YUKSEK RADIO EDIT)

French great Bertrand Burgalat will release new album Rêve Capital on June 11 via his own Tricatel label. The first song is this cheeky, groovy ode to the male ideal. And who fits that bill, Bertrand? "C'est moi!"

--

DAN WRIGGINS - "THIS LAND IS NOT OUR LAND"

Friendship's Dan Wriggins will follow his debut solo EP Mr. Chill with Still Is: Dan Wriggins Sings Utah Phillips on May 7 via Orindal Records, and lead single "This Land Is Not Our Land" is a parody/update/homage of "This Land Is Your Land."

--

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - "Y?"

Manchester's Working Men's Club have a new 7" on the way. "X" is the a-side and here's the flip, "Y?"

--

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS - "IF IT HAPPENS"

We Were Promised Jetpacks are back with a new single "If It Happens" that will be out on 7” via Big Scary Monsters on June 29. “I feel that ‘If It Happens’ expresses a lot about what I had been trying to get across to myself," says the band's Adam Thompson. "It was all part of my new mindset of trying to be more positive about what I have and not always thinking about what I don’t. It’s about embracing the idea of happiness, doing what you can to encourage it and generally be a lot more ‘c’est la vie’ about everything. If it happens, it happens; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. What can you do?”

--

ANDREW HUNG (FUCK BUTTONS) - "PROMISES"

"This was the first track I wrote that had the beginnings of a sound for the record," Fuck Buttons' Andrew Hung says of "Promises" from his upcoming album Devastations. "'Promises' is about the start of a journey or perhaps the end of one, but the signifier is that change is upon us whether we want it or not.“ Fans of gothy synthpop, take note.

--

GARY NUMAN - "NOW AND FOREVER"

Synthpop icon Gary Numan has shared another song from his upcoming album Intruder. “This is one of two songs on Intruder where I tried to write a lyric that continued with the earth speaking theme of the album, but also had a second, entirely different meaning within it," says Gary. "In the case of ‘Now And Forever’ the lyric is not only a message from the earth to humanity, but also a message from me to my wife Gemma.”

--

BILLY F GIBBONS (ZZ TOP) - "DESERT HIGH"

ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons will release new solo album Hardware, on June 4 via Concord Records. "Desert High" is a tribute to The Doors' Jim Morrison.

--

NATE HUSSER - "TERIYAKI" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Montreal rapper Nate Husser has tapped Mick Jenkins for his new single, and it's a very appealing dose of jazzy, laid-back rap.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "OUTSIDE"

Fresh off releasing the very good Statik Selektah-produced album To Kill A Sunrise, prolific Brooklyn rapper KOTA The Friend is already back with a new song. It finds him exploring his warm, melodic side.

--

ICEAGE - "GOLD CITY"

Iceage have shared another track from their upcoming Mexican Summer debut, Seek Shelter. "Gold City" has an almost heartland rock vibe, with big guitars, piano and an anthemic chorus.

--

JULIANA HATFIELD - "GORGON"

Juliana Hatfield will release new album Blood on May 14 and she's just shared a new single. Powered by a bouncy electric piano riff, "Gorgon" is bright, sunny, jazzy pop that belies darker lyrical themes of escaping a bad relationship.

--

TASHAKI MIYAKI - "I'M FINE"

Tashaki Miyaki's "I Feel Fine" is a tale of dissatisfaction that floats along on the band's signature warm, fuzzy haze, and the video is a an effective little vampire thriller. Their new album Castaway is out in July.

--

EARTH GIRL HELEN BROWN - "EARTH"

It's Earth Day and Earth Girl Helen Brown (Heidi Alexander of The Sandwitches) has announced her new EP Earth, that features appearances from John Dwyer (OSEES), Bjorn Copeland (Black Dice), Bart Davenport, Tim Cohen (Fresh & Onlys), Emmett Kelly, and more. Here's the title track.

--

VATICAN - "FRACTURED GOD" & "ABSOLUTE REALITY"

Savannah metalcore up and comers Vatican have signed to UNFD, and their first release fo the label is the double single Become A New God, which features the songs "Fractured God" and "Absolute Reality." You can read more about it here.

--

AKAI SOLO & NAVY BLUE - "INCURSIO FUR"

Two staples from NYC's thriving underground/experimental rap scene, AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue, have announced a collaborative album, True Sky. Read more about this lead single here.

--

WINTERFOREVER - "INADVERTENTLY"

Boise emo/post-hardcore band winterforever are releasing their debut album, LÆVITAS, on May 28. The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Nathan Hussey of All Get Out, and new single "inadvertently" hearkens back to the loud, anthemic, alternative rock-infused emo that blew up in the early/mid 2000s. Read more here.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "LIVER"

Devon Kay & the Solutions continue their monthly 2021 singles series today with "Liver," and you can read more about it here.

--

KID MILLIONS & JAN ST. WERNER - "COLOR BAGPIPES" FT. MATS GUSTAFSSON

Oneida's Kid Millions and Mouse on Mars' Jan St. Werner are releasing their debut album as a duo, Imperium Droop, due out June 25. The latest track they've shared is "Color Bagpipes," which features saxophonist Mats Gustafsson.

--

DEMONS - "FULL STOP"

Demons is the heavier punk/post-hardcore band of Mae guitarist Zach Gehring, and they're releasing their new album Privation next week. It includes this rager, which you can read more about here.

--

DRUG CHURCH - "TAWNY"

Drug Church will release a new EP in May with last year's "Bliss Out," an Arcwelder cover, and two new songs. Here's one of them, and you can read more about it here.

--

SOMETHING TO DO - "THIS YEAR'S BEEN A KICK IN THE NUTS"

Last year, long-running Milwaukee ska-punks Something To Do released their very good new album Give Me Attention, and because they had more downtime than usual due to no touring, they've already got another new song. It's called "This Year's Been A Kick In The Nuts," and like... yeah. Read more here.

--

YOLA - "DIAMOND STUDDED SHOES"

Yola announced her sophomore album, Stand For Myself, due out July 30 via Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label. The first single, "Diamond Studded Soul," melds country and soul.

--

KOSMODEMONIC - "IPOMEA"

NYC psychedelic metal band Kosmodemonic will release their sophomore LP in May and here's a very cool new song from it. Read more about it here.

--

BLOODSLIDE - "TRAP DOOR"

Bloodslide, the multimedia project that includes Nancy Sinatra's granddaughter, AJ Lambert, Protomartyr guitaris Greg Ahee, includes Preoccupations drummer Mike Wallace. and producer Sonny DiPerri (Protomartyr, Diiv, Animal Collective), are releasing their debut EP in July and they've just shared a second video from it.

--

JOHN WATERS - "A PRAYER FOR PASOLINI"

It's cult film icon, hitchhiking enthusiast and all-around cool cat John Waters' 75th birthday today (4/22), and as a gift to us, he's released a 7" via the Sub Pop Singles Club. The 7" features “Prayer to Pasolini,” his tribute to the legendary Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini whose final film was 1975's still-controversial classic Salò o le 120 giornate di Sodoma.

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.