TUNING - "PACIFIC"

Bay Area melodic hardcore band Tuning will release a new EP, A Beacon In Impossible Seas, on July 2 via Indecision Records, and first single "Pacific" is a ripper, the perfect mix of tuneful and aggressive.

--

YO GOTTI - "DROP" (ft. DABABY)

Yo Gotti and DaBaby trade bars over blaring synths on new song "Drop."

--

MAD HONEY - "GOOD GRIEF"

We just recently posted about the new double LP from Oklahoma City heavy shoegazers cursetheknife, whose Branden Palesano is also a member of Mad Honey. They have a lighter '90s shoegaze/dream pop vibe, as you can hear on this gorgeous new song "Good Grief."

--

MIDWIFE - "GOD IS A COP"

Midwife (aka Madeline Johnston) has shared another song off her upcoming album Luminol (due 7/16 via The Flenser). Like the previous singles, it's a haunting ambient pop song that shares some DNA with classic Grouper but Midwife really makes it her own.

--

MYKKI BLANCO - "SUMMER FLING" FT. KARI FAUX

The latest single from Mykki Blanco's new mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, was inspired by Missy Elliot and Timbaland. "I wanted ‘Summer Fling’ to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it's because those were the years in which I was coming of age," Mykki says. "Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records. ‘Summer Fling’ is essentially about ghosting someone, it's a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track. Kari's delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.

--

ALL DUE RESPECT (mem RESTRAINING ORDER, SANCTION) - DEMO

All Due Respect is a new hardcore band with some familiar faces. As Stereogum points out, they have members of Restraining Order, Sanction, Maniac, and Out For Justice. They also make abrasive, no-frills hardcore that sounds straight out of the '90s NYHC scene and rips today too.

--

NEKO CASE - "HALLS OF SARAH" (RAC MIX)

Neko Case has shared a new mix of a track from her 2018 album Hell-on as she launches a new newsletter, "The Lung," on Substack.

--

BRAIN CAVE - "FORCED NETWORK"

Ohio hardcore band Brain Cave will release a new EP, Log World, on July 30 via Head2Wall Records, and lead single "Forced Network" is caustic, pissed-off stuff with just a hint of melody.

--

DAINE - "DYING" & "DAINECORE"

Rising artist daine has released a three-pack including her recent single “boys wanna txt” and two new ones, “dying” and “dainecore,” both of which navigate an appealing middle ground between hyperpop and emo-rap.

--

CHERIE AMOUR - "BURN"

Cherie Amour is a Baltimore band who blend emo, post-hardcore, R&B, hip hop, and more (they dubbed it "nu-punk"), and they've just signed to Equal Vision. Their first single for the label is "Burn," which was produced by Four Year Strong's Alan Day. It's "really the first song that got me started on being more vulnerable and examining my flaws in my lyrics," vocalist Trey Miller said.

--

SONNY & THE SUNSETS - "THE LONELY MEN"

Here's another track from Sonny & The Sunsets' upcoming album New Day With New Possibilities. "The Lonely Men," is a rambling country track, flourished with pedal steel and strings, telling a wry tale of lonely and broken men.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "ACROSS THAT FINE LINE"

NYC trio Nation of Language have announced new album A Way Forward which will be out November 5 and have shared the first single. “‘Across That Fine Line’ is a reflection on that moment when a non-romantic relationship flips into something different," says frontman Ian Devaney. "When the air in the room suddenly feels like it changes in an undefinable way. It’s a kind of celebration of that certain joyous panic, and the uncertainty that surfaces right after it."

--

DOUG TUTTLE - "LEAD MASK"

Doug Tuttle will release the Pinecone EP on July 9 via Wild Honey. "Lead Mask" is the chiming first single.

--

MUSH - "PEAK BLEAK"

UK group Mush have a 7" coming out for Record Store Day featuring two new tracks. "Peak Bleak" features some seriously blown out guitars (very Brian Eno). "I had to buy an Ebow to record this song, which left me skint for the month," says frontman Daniel Hyndman. "The song was previously called 'peak good' but the title was changed to reflect the feeling engendered by having to spend £100."

--

MARCY YATES & XOBOI - "INHERIT THE EARTH"

Saddle Creek describes their new collaborative project, Culxr House:Freedom Summer, as a vehicle for a group of Omaha, Nebraska artists to "explore the socio-political climate of Omaha through the lens of hip hop." Culxr House founder Marcey Yates spearheaded the project, and "Inherit the Earth" is one of multiple tracks he appears on.

--

EYEDRESS - SOMETHING ABOUT YOU (FEAT. DENT MAY)

It's summer which means vacation and road trip season. That's the idea behind the video for Eyedress' new single "Something About You" that has them on a cross-country trip. The song features a verser from modern soft rock auteur Dent May and this one goes down smooth, with just a little Wes Anderson flair to it.

--

MARISA ANDERSON & WILLIAM TYLER - "HURRICANE LIGHT"

Here's another lovely, ornate piece from Marisa Anderson and William Tyler's upcoming collaborative album Lost Futures.

--

CENTRAL HEAT EXCHANGE (MEMS LIVING HOUR, HECKS, LALA LALA, MORE) - "TULIPS AT MY BEDSIDE"

Central Heat Exchange is a new group featuring members of Varsity, Living Hour, Pool Holograph, Lala Lala, and The Hecks. Their debut single, "Tulips At My Bedside," an instatntly appealing, jazzy dreampop number, features lead vocals from Living Hour's Sam Sarty and contributions from members of Lala Lala and The Hecks.

--

HURRY - "WHERE YOU GO, I GO"

The latest single from Hurry's new album Fake Ideas is another slice of breezy power pop.

--

SPUN OUT - "SILVER SHINE" FT MYKELE DEVILLE

Chicago's Spun Out, the group led by Mikey Wells and James Weir (ex NE-HI), are back with new single “Silver Shine” (Feat. Mykele Deville) which is the first of three collab singles they have planned for the summer. “‘Silver Shine’ was born in quarantine recording back and forth between my bedroom and on the piano in my basement, says Weir. “Mikey, Mykele, and I used to be neighbors in Humboldt Park and had been talking about collaborating for some time. This track just felt perfect for him and his verse really took it to the next level."

--

NIK BRINKMAN - "CANDY"

New Zealand’s Nik Brinkman co-wrote this lush dreampop single with Sweden’s Emanuel Lundgren who was in I’m From Barcelona.

--

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - "DARK IN HERE"

The Mountain Goats' new album, Dark in Here, is due out June 25 via Merge, and they've shared the title track, a galloping, urgent song with a spaghetti western vibe.

--

HRSMN (RAS KASS, KURUPT, KILLAH PRIEST, CANIBUS) - "BELIEVER / FALSE PROFITS"

HRSMN is the hip hop supergroup of Ras Kass, Kurupt, Killah Priest, and Canibus, whose debut album The Horsemen Project was unintentionally leaked in 2003 and then heavily bootlegged. Now they're finally following it with a proper album, The Last Ride ("aka the debut final album"), on June 18 via Fat Beats Records. Read more about lead singles "Believer" and "False Profits" here.

--

MOLLY BURCH - "HEART OF GOLD"

The latest single from Molly Burch's upcoming album Romantic Images is the dreamy "Heart of Gold," which is accompanied by a video directed and edited by Jordan Moser.

--

PA SALIEU & SLOWTHAI - "GLIDIN'"

Pa Salieu and slowthai are two of the best and most unique rappers in the UK right now, so it's exciting news that they've just teamed up for a collaborative song. Read more about it here.

--

ALEXIS MARSHALL (DAUGHTERS) - "HOUNDS IN THE ABYSS"

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall has announced his debut solo album and released this lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

FLYING RACCOON SUIT - "TIME BOMB" (RANCID COVER)

Here's Flying Raccoon Suit's cover of "Time Bomb" from the upcoming ...And Out Come the Wolves tribute LP, which you can read more about here.

--

DARKTHRONE - "HATE CLOUD"

Darkthrone have released the first and only single from Eternal Hails (which you can pre-order on limited oxblood vinyl in our store) and you can read more about it here.

--

STÖNER - "RAD STAYS RAD"

Stöner is the new band of Kyuss members Brant Bjork (guitar, vocals) and Nick Oliveri (bass, vocals), with Brant's longtime drummer Ryan Güt, and you can read more about their latest single here.

--

PRINCE - "BORN 2 DIE"

According to Prince’s musical director Morris Hayes, "Born 2 Die" was inspired by and a direct response to Dr. Cornel West. Hayes says Prince “had been watching videos of his friend Dr. Cornel West on YouTube,” and, “During one speech, Dr. West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield.’ So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see.’” This is from Prince's forthcoming posthumous album Welcome to America.

--

THE BEACH BOYS - "BIG SUR"

"Big Sur" is one of the 108 unreleased tracks that are finally seeing the light of day on The Beach Boys upcoming Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 box set.

--

DEERHOOF - "DON'T TALK LIKE" (SLEATER-KINNEY COVER) & "HITCH-HIKE" (LILIPUT COVER)

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and part of that is a covers singles series where they invite bands to interpret songs from the KRS catalog. The new installment of that is from Deerhoof, who have released an EP called Deerhoof Sandwich which is out now. In this sandwich, Deerhoof are the bread and the filling, as the EP opens with the band covering Sleater-Kinney's "Don't Talk Like" and finishes with a cover of LiLiPUT's "Hitch-hike."

--

WOLF ALICE - "HOW CAN I MAKE IT OK"

Wolf Alice shared one final single before the release of their new album, Blue Weekend, a bop with dynamic synths and an irresistible melody.

--

MAYHEM - "VOCES AB ALTA"

This previously unreleased outtake from teh sessions for 2019's Daemon is exactly the kind of cold, evil black metal song you want from Mayhem, and it's from their upcoming EP, Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando.

--

