34 New Songs Out Today

RETCH & V DON - "SOUND LIKE"

NJ rapper Retch and Harlem producer V Don have shared another song off their upcoming album Gone 'Til Autumn, and it's a vicious slice of '90s New York-style rap.

--

J BALVIN - "OTRO FILI" (ft. JAY WHEELER)

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin continues his prolific rollout of singles while we await his next album, and today we get this chilled-out collab with Jay Wheeler.

--

KYLIE MINOGUE - "MARRY THE NIGHT" (LADY GAGA COVER)

Here's the second re-imagining from the upcoming 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga's Born This Way, following Big Freedia's "Judas" cover. Kylie doesn't change it up as much as Freedia did, but she's a natural fit for this disco-infused pop song.

--

PARTY BOSS - "STAY COLDER" & "COMPLEX ECONOMICS"

UK punks Party Boss have released two new rippers that fall somewhere between The Bronx's punk n' roll and Hot Water Music's raspy post-hardcore. If you like that kinda stuff, you should definitely not sleep on this.

--

IDK - "PELOTON"

Maryland rapper IDK releases a new album called USEE4YOURSELF on July 9 via Clue No Clue/Warner, and it'll feature this song which finds him in melodic, soulful mode.

--

SAINT JHN - "JUST FOR ME" (ft. SZA)

SAINT jHN has teamed up with SZA for a new song for the soundtrack to the upcoming new Space Jam movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. It's a dose of gooey, '80s-meets-2020s synth-funk, and SZA's voice soars on it.

--

CUPCAKKE - "HUHHHHH"

Rapper CupcakKe has been dropping a ton of singles lately, and here's another, which finds her delivering boisterous bars over some Eastern-tinged guitar.

--

REMA - "SOUNDGASM"

Nigerian pop artist Rema is gearing up to release his debut album, and it'll feature this new song, which finds him delivering his airy, breezy croon over gentle guitar arpeggios and rickety drums.

--

H.E.R. - "WE MADE IT"

Soul/R&B powerhouse H.E.R. will release new album Back of My Mind on June 18 via MBK/RCA, and it'll feature this new moody, ethereal R&B song.

--

THE JOY FORMIDABLE - "CHIMES"

Here's another taste from The Joy Formidable's upcoming album Into The Blue, and this one's got a loud, punky edge to it that suits The Joy Formidable well.

--

GROWING FINS - "HIGHWAY TO HECK"

Toronto emo band Growing Fins have released another track from their upcoming self-titled EP, and it finds them channelling the yearning, atmospheric, and mathy sounds of '90s emo.

--

WIKI - "UNCUT GEMS"

New York rapper Wiki follows his great NAH-produced album Telephonebooth with a new single "Uncut Gems." Over a psychedelic soul backdrop, Wiki sounds as in-the-pocket as ever.

--

JUICY J - "TAKE IT" (ft. RICO NASTY & LORD INFAMOUS)

Juicy J is releasing a deluxe edition of The Hustle Continues called The Hustle Still Continues on June 25 via Trippy Music, and it'll feature this song with Rico Nasty and the late Lord Infamous, who was a member of Three 6 Mafia with Juicy J. It's a subwoofer-shaker, and all three of them sound great on it.

--

NEWGROUNDS DEATH RUGBY - "PIPELINE PUNCH"

We named Newgrounds Death Rugby's recent single "The World Ends With You" one of the best punk songs of May, and the new "Pipeline Punch" is even more fired-up. The band's new LP Pictures of Your Pets arrives later this month via Sun Eater.

--

WAR CRIMINAL - "FROM THA GUTTER"

New England hardcore band War Criminal have shared a new single, and it's a bludgeoning, no-frills, floor-stomping attack.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "PROTEST" (ft. YIZZY)

Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty has been dropping singles all year, and today she revealed they'll culminate in the release of her Stock Exchange mixtape this fall. That includes the just-released "Protest," which features UK grime MC Yizzy and which is one of Haviah's most powerful songs yet. "This song is my protest - a reminder that regardless of all the conversations, the chatter, the media, the justices and injustices - this feeling and fear we walk with, is as present as ever," Haviah says.

--

CARB ON CARB - "HERE COMES THE BEST BIT"

New Zealand emo/indie/punk duo Carb On Carb have released their first new song in three years, and it's a breezy, emotive song that finds this band in fine form.

--

ESPERANZA SPALDING - "FORMWELA 4" FT. COREY KING

Esperanza Spalding wrote and recorded her new single, "Formwela 4," in her Songwrights Apothecary Lab in Portland, OR last month, working with collaborator Corey King. The stirring folk song is "for when an un-revealed current at the river bottom of your being needs to rise up and be made lovingly legible," she says.

--

THE LIMIÑANAS / LAURENT GARNIER - QUE CALOR (FEAT. EDI PISTOLAS)

French garage rock duo The Liminanas and French techno vet Laurent Garnier are teaming up for a collaborative album, De Pelicula, which will be out this fall. It may sound weird on paper, but first single

--

JAKE SHEARS - "DO THE TELEVISION"

Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears shares a bouncy new single, "Do the Television," in honor of Pride month. "'Do The Television' was first started about 12 years ago, written as an idea for the Scissor Sisters 'Night Work' album," he says. "I always really loved elements of the song, and wanted to give it a life, so I decided to re-record it with a brand new chorus. Influenced by both mid-era Bowie and Lionel Richie, its flavor is representative of this new batch of songs I've been writing. One of my favorite things about 'Do The Television' is its progression from feeling chilly & removed to warmth & abandon – ending in a very different place than where it starts. It’s about language and the loss of meaning, changing symbols, forgotten history and following the loudest voice in the room."

--

ANDY BELL (RIDE) - ALL ON YOU EP

Ride's Andy Bell continues his Ever Decreasing Circles series he's releasing this year with this 7" single that features acoustic versions of songs from last year's solo album.

--

VALERIE JUNE - “STAY (LITTLE DRAGON REMIX)”

Little Dragon have remixed Valerie June's "Stay," giving it a woozy, flute-y new coat of paint.

--

SANDUNES - "SHADOW" FT. HALF WAIF

India-based musician Sandunes will release new EP Nowhere To Stand on June 25 via !K7 and the lead single, "Shadow," features vocals from Half Waif. “Nandi has been a dear friend for a few years and her work stands out to me for having a very authentic voice, always steeped in deep emotions," says Sandunes. "She came up with the melody and wrote about her lived experiences, I got goosebumps when I heard what she’d done with it.”

--

MEAT WAVE - VOLCANO PARK (EP STREAM)

Chicago's Meat Wave are back with this EP featuring six blasts of strident, discordant punk.

--

DARK MARK VS SKELETON BOY - "Dark Mark Theme" & "Skeleton Joe Manifesto"

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe is the collaborative duo of Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line and this is their debut 12".

--

NNAMDÏ - "LONELY WEEKEND" (KACEY MUSGRAVES COVER)

"Folks that toured with me in the past few years know it's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Kacey Musgraves' music," says NNAMDÏ. "I got the dang tweet receipts and everything. Every song on Golden Hour is a bop and 'Lonely Weekend' is one that always pumps me up because of its immediacy. The song just starts with the vocals and you're in it for the ride from the get go."

--

BEACH FOSSILS - "L.I.N.E." (KELLY LEE OWENS COVER)

"I've been friends with Kelly for over a decade, it's been inspiring to see her evolution as a musician/songwriter/producer," says Beach Fossils' Dustin Payseur. "'L.I.N.E.' was my favorite track of 2020, the first time I heard it I stopped what I was doing and had to play it over and over. I've always believed that a great song lends itself to being performed in any genre, so I was excited to take on the challenge of covering it in my own style."

--

JOHN VANDERSLICE - "I GET A STRANGE KIND OF PLEASURE FROM JUST HANGING ON"

John Vanderslice's new EP is a tribute to David Berman but is all originals, most of which are glitchy electronic instrumentals. This however is the "pop banger" that's "there to give you a break from the relentless synth assault of the rest of the record," says John.

--

ANGEL DU$T - "LOVE IS THE GREATEST" & "ALL THE WAY DUMB"

Angel Du$t go in a grand baroque pop direction on these great new singles, which you can read more about here.

--

DARE - "DIFFERENT METHOD"

Fullerton, California straightedge up and comers Dare have announced their debut LP for Revelation and shared this anthemic new song, which you can read about here.

--

TIMES OF GRACE - "MEDUSA"

Killswitch Engage post-metal offshoot Times of Grace get very Neurosis-esque on this new song off their first album in 10 years (which you can pre-order on limited white vinyl). Read more about it here.

--

CLAIRO - "BLOUSE" (co-prod. JACK ANTONOFF, ft. LORDE)

Clairo has announced a new album, Sling, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, and the album's gorgeous lead single has backing vocals from Lorde. Read more about it here.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "THOT SHIT"

Megan Thee Stallion takes shots at a trolling conservative U.S. senator with the video to her awesome new song "Thot Shit," and you can read more about it here.

--

DOJA CAT - "NEED TO KNOW"

Doja Cat's anticipated new album Planet Her arrives in two weeks, and you can read more about new single "Need To Know" here.

--

