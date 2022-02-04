35 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RAUM (GROUPER, JEFRE CANTU-LEDESMA) - DAUGHTER

Nearly a decade after teaming up to release the LP Event of Your Leaving as Raum, Liz Harris (Grouper) and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma have surprise-released their second Raum album, Daughter. It's an ethereal, minimal, ambient record and the duo says, "This album works best as one long piece. Each track transitions into the next without pause."

--

METZ - "DEMOLITION ROW"

Toronto's METZ and UK group Adulkt Life (ft Chris Rowley of Huggy Bear) have a split 7" coming out soon via What's Your Rupture? “It’s quite singular,” says METZ’s frontman Alex Edkins of their contribution. “We’ve never sounded this way before.”"Demolition Row" is indeed pretty different for METZ, less '90s Amphetamine Reptile and more mutant punk. Pretty cool.

--

LINGUA IGNOTA - "KATIE CRUEL"

For Bandcamp Friday, Lingua Ignota shared a majestic, commanding rendition of traditional folk song "Katie Cruel."

--

KAE TEMPEST - "SALT COAST"

Kae calls this second single from their new album “My love song to this complex, devastating, deeply beautiful island." The Line Is A Curve, co-produced by Rick Rubin and Dan Carey, is out April 8.

--

LIAM GALLAGHER & DAVE GROHL - "EVERYTHING'S ELECTRIC"

Liam Gallagher teamed up with Dave Grohl for this track from his upcoming C'Mon You Know. While still being the sort of anthemic rock song Liam likes to sing, "Everything's Electric" is a little different, sonically, for him.

--

KAVINSKY - "ZENITH"

Drive soundtrack star Kavinsky has announced Reborn, his first album in nearly a decade, that will be out March 25 via Astralwerks. New single "Zenith" is like 1979 condensed into one gleaming slow strut.

--

ROSALIA - "SAOKO"

Rosalia revealed that her anticipated new album MOTOMAMI is due out March 18, and she's shared a new single from it, "SAOKO." "Naming my next track 'SAOK'” and sampling Yankee and Wisin for me is the most direct homage I can make to classic reggaeton, a genre that I love and that has been a constant and great inspiration throughout the MOTOMAMI project," Rosalia says. "I started 'SAOKO's beat playing the upright piano at Electric Lady's Studio B in NY, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was at night and making this beat seemed as fun as driving a Lambo. I then distorted this piano and added some classic reggaeton drums from a library that NaisGai had sent me some time ago, which by the way is something very special to me because this library has been passed from one generation of producers to another for a long time."

--

NEW GERMAN CINEMA - "I BECOME HEAVY"

"While the new Fear of Men record is coming along, I’ve been working on a solo project that indulges some different (but related) pleasures," Jess Weiss says. The first track, "I Become Heavy," is a slice of gothy synthpop.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "JOHN WOO FLICK" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & WESTSIDE GUNN)

Conway the machine keeps pushing back the release of his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, which is now scheduled to come out on February 25. It'll feature Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, and more, and it'll also include this new single, which finds Conway teaming up with his Griselda groupmates Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn. As is always the case when these three appear on the same track, this one goes hard.

--

HAIKU HANDS - "SHOOT THE SHOT"

Australian dance pop group Haiku Hands followed their December single "Conclusions" with their first new music of 2022. "The lyrics in 'Shoot the Shoot' are inspired by a letter by Amelia Earhart, a pilot in the 30’s, and innovators who forge new paths," they say. "It’s an ode to unconventional lives and people who go against the grain because they’re brave and strong enough to. 'Shoot the Shot' was one of the last songs we wrote before releasing our debut album and has an epic emotional feel to it. Kind of like the end of a cycle that could also signify the beginning of something new, the song's lyrics end on ‘it’s the sound of the starting gun.’ In some way we’d all pushed through personal barriers and pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones in order to birth and be part of Haiku Hands.”

--

KREATOR - "HATE ÜBER ALLES"

German thrash legends Kreator are releasing their 15th album, Hate Über Alles, on June 3 via Nuclear Blast, and they've just put out the title track, a ripper that sounds like classic Kreator. "'Hate Über Alles' reflects the time we’re living in," said frontman Mille Petrozza in a statement. "Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title."

--

NICKI MINAJ - "DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM?" (ft. LIL BABY)

Lil Baby is as much of a rising superstar today as Nicki Minaj was a decade ago, and they're bringing their respective generations together on this new song. Nicki bounces back and forth between singing and hard-edged rapping, and Baby blurs the line between both, and both of them sound great. It's a three-and-a-half minute song with a nine-minute music video that doubles as a short film.

--

RZA - "SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG FU THEATER" (ft. DJ SCRATCH)

RZA changed the name of his upcoming album from RZA vs Bobby Digital to Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater and he shared the title track, a collaboration with DJ Scratch, who worked on the entire album. "While the album’s central theme remains a lyrical battle between the RZA and his alter-ego Bobby Digital, given the project unites two of NYC’s hip-hop icons for their first official collaboration, we felt the new title reflects the props DJ Scratch deserves as producer of the record," 36 Chambers product manager Justice Diggs told Pitchfork.

--

KING VON - "DON'T PLAY THAT" (ft. 21 SAVAGE)

Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed at age 26 in 2020 just one week after releasing his very good debut album Welcome to O'Block, and now his estate is releasing a posthumous album, What It Means to Be King, on March 4 via Only the Family/EMPIRE. It'll include this chilled-out song with 21 Savage.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "FLAMIN' HOTTIE"

To help promote Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Doritos, Hot Girl Meg has put out a song called "Flamin' Hottie" (what else?) that's fueled by an interpolation of Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."

--

$NOT - "DOJA" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Florida rapper $NOT is releasing a new album, Ethereal, next week (3/11) via 300 Entertainment, and it features Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, and more. It also includes this A$AP Rocky collab, "Doja," which includes the line "I fucked that bitch named Doja Cat." (In a since-deleted tweet, Doja Cat replied "you fucked who?") It's a brash dose of mosh-rap, and it's the second time in the past week or so that Rocky channelled his LONG.LIVE.A$AP vibes.

--

YG - "SCARED MONEY" (ft. J. COLE & MONEYBAGG YO)

YG has released his first single of 2022, and it's a star-studded collaboration with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo that finds all three rappers bringing out the best in each other over a pounding, piano-fueled beat.

--

G HERBO - "LOCKED IN"

Not only is G Herbo on the great new Saba album that's out today, he's also got his own hardened, chest-puffed new track.

--

QUEEN NAIJA - "HATE OUR LOVE" (ft. BIG SEAN)

After releasing one of our favorite R&B songs of 2021, Queen Naija has another smooth, syrupy single out and this one has a verse from Big Sean.

--

YO GOTTI - "COLD GANGSTA" (ft. 42 DUGG & EST GEE)

Memphis rap veteran Yo Gotti just put out his new album CM10: Free Game, led by the single "Cold Gangsta," which finds him joined by two of the brightest new voices in rap: Detroit's 42 Dugg and Louisville's EST Gee, both of whom sound great on this track.

--

OVERGROW - "YOU'VE GOT IT ALL"

Overgrow are putting out their new album Walls of Mirrors on March 18 via self-release, and new single "You've Got It All" is melancholic, atmospheric emo in the vein of stuff like Balance & Composure and Gates.

--

TÓMARÚM - "IN THIS EMPTY SPACE"

Georgia progressive black metal duo Tómarúm will release Ash in Realms of Stone Icons on May 6 via Prosthetic Records, and you can read more about the nearly-nine-minute lead single here.

--

NHC (DAVE NAVARRO/TAYLOR HAWKINS/CHRIS CHANEY) - INTAKES AND OUTTAKES

Supergroup power trio NHC -- aka Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney -- have released their debut EP which includes three originals and covers of Level 42's "Something About You" and Pink Floyd's "Fearless."

--

DOT ALLISON - "LOVE DIED IN OUR ARMS" (LEE SCRATCH PERRY REMIX)

Former One Dove leader Dot Allison has announced the Entangled Remix EP which is out April 28, 2022 via SA Recordings and features songs from last year's Heart-Shaped Scars that have been remixed by Saint Etienne, Anton Newcombe, Lomond Campbell, The Anchoress and the late Lee 'Scratch' Perry. According to Perry's wife, his remix of "Love Died in Our Arms" was the last thing he worked on before he died.

--

LOMELDA & ALEXALONE PRESENT: MORE FOR THE BOTH OF US, A COMPILATION OF TWO SONGS

Out today is Lomelda and alexalone's collaborative album, which also features More Eaze, Andrew Hulett, and Sam Jordandue.

--

SAVAK - "NO BLUES NO JAZZ"

This is the opening track from SAVAK's fifth album Human Error / Human Delight.

--

SWAMI JOHN REIS - "DO YOU STILL WANNA MAKE OUT?"

In addition to playing with Pinback's Rob Crow and others in the new supergroup PLOSIVS, John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, and more) is releasing a solo album as Swami John Reis, and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

EMILY JANE WHITE - "SHOW ME THE WAR"

Dark singer/songwriter Emily Jane White has announced a new album, Alluvion, and you can read more about lead single "Show Me the War" here.

--

ITHACA - "THEY FEAR US"

UK metalcore band Ithaca have announced their anticipated sophomore album, They Fear Us, and shared the excellent title track. Read more about it here.

--

CAROLINE SPENCE - "I KNOW YOU KNOW ME" FT. MATT BERNINGER

The National's Matt Berninger and Nashville-via-Ohio country singer Caroline Spence sound gorgeous duetting on "I Know You Know Me," which you can read more about here.

--

DR. DRE - 6 SONGS ft. EMINEM, SNOOP DOGG, NIPSEY HUSSLE & MORE

Dr. Dre has officially released released the six songs that he contributed to Grand Theft Auto, and you can read more about them and stream the other five here.

--

KUBLAI KHAN TX - "SWAN SONG" (ft. TERROR's SCOTT VOGEL)

Texas metalcore band Kublai Khan TX have announced a new EP, Lowest Form of Animal, and shared this new song which features Terror (and Buried Alive and World Be Free) frontman Scott Vogel. Read more about it here.

--

ARCH ENEMY - "HANDSHAKE WITH HELL"

The second single from Swedish melodic death metal vets Arch Enemy's new album Deceivers (pre-order on transparent tan vinyl, limited to 500 copies) is the opening track, "Handshake With Hell," which you can read more about here.

--

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - "BLACK SUMMER"

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a new album, Unlimited Love. It's their first in six years, first with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium, and first with longtime producer Rick Rubin in over a decade. Hear lead single "Black Summer" and read more here.

--

MACHINE GUN KELLY - "EMO GIRL" (ft. WILLOW)

Machine Gun Kelly's collaboration with WILLOW is here and it's... not very good. Read our review.

--

