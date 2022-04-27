35 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ZENIZEN - "AJA"

Zenizen (aka Opal Hoyt) will release her new album P.O.C (Proof of Concept) on July 27 via Topshelf. It includes songs featuring Helado Negro, Nappy Nina, and Blvck Spvde, and she made the neo-soul-leaning single "Aja" with Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant on keys and synth bass.

--

CRAIG'S BROTHER - "YCB"

Skate punk vets Craig's Brother are releasing a self-titled LP on June 1 via People of Punk Rock as they gear up for their fourth album, which will be their first in over a decade. It includes recent singles "All The Way" and "Fakebook," as well as the just-released "YCB," a catchy ripper that sounds straight out of their classic '90s/early 2000s era.

--

THE BLACK KEYS - "IT AIN'T OVER"

The Black Keys co-wrote new single "It Ain't Over" with Greg Cartwright of Reigning Sound and Oblivions. The duo's new album, Dropout Boogie, is out in June.

--

STARS - "CAPELTON HILL"

"This song sounds like an ending. And maybe it is," Stars' Torquil Cambell says of their new single, "Capleton Hill." "It's certainly a moment of looking back; at what we've done together, and what we've lost along the way. It focuses on this band’s enduring obsession: loss. The cost of loving somewhere or someone is the fact that you lose them. The last two years have taught us all a lot about loss; loss of loved ones, of time, of memories, of simple pleasures. That loss hurts. We're all hurt, and there is no way around it, you can only go through it. Whether you're ten or fifty, things change. But on Capelton Hill, maybe things can stay the same. For just one more year." It's from their new album, From Capelton Hill, due out May 27.

--

KATIE BEJSIUK - "ONION GRASS"

Katie Bejsiuk, formerly Free Cake For Every Creature, has announced her debut album under her own name, The Woman on the Moon, due out June 27 via Double Double Whammy. The first single is the spare, nostalgic "Onion Grass." Katie says it was "inspired by the rupture of an adolescent friendship, which occurred as we moved from the imaginative space of childhood to the restrictive and gendered structures of young adulthood."

--

TEENS IN TROUBLE - "I'M NOT WORRIED"

Teens In Trouble is the project of Raleigh, NC's Lizzie Cuevas, and she just signed to Asian Man Records and her first single for the label is "I'm Not Worried," a very catchy indie-punk song made with Mike Huguenor (Hard Girls, Death Rosenstock, etc) on guitar, Randy Moore (Get Married, Dan Andriano & the Bygones, etc) on bass, and Henry Chadwick on drums.

--

KIKAGAKU MOYO - "GOMUGOMU"

Kikagaku Moyo's final album, Kumoyo Island, is out next week and here's one last early taste before the whole thing is out there. "Gomugomu" is pretty chill with spiderweb guitars spinning out and interlocking.

--

BEDSORE - "SHAPES FROM BEYOND THE VEIL OF STARS AND SPACE" / MORTAL INCARNATION - "IN THE PERPETUAL TORMENT OF RECURRENCE"

Italy's Bedsore and Japan's Mortal Incarnation have put out a split single on 20 Buck Spin, with 16-minute and 14-minute tracks, respectively. Bedsore's combines black/death metal with '70s-style prog, and Mortal Incarnation's is more of a brutal death song, with a hint of doom in the mix too.

--

DELICATE STEVE - "PLAYING IN A BAND"

Delicate Steve called a few friends to help make his video for "Playing in a Band." Among the many seen playing along are Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Nels Cline, Cassandra Jenkins, Clementine Creevy, Hand Habits, Craig Finn, Widowspeak, Amen Dunes, Adam Green, Joe Russo, Shahzad Ismaily, and more. His new album, After Hours, is out July 18 via ANTI-.

--

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS - "CROSSWALK"

TEED have shared a second single from his forthcoming new album When the Lights Go. "Crosswalk" is sleek, gleaming synthpop and another reason to get excited for the album. “When I finished this song the tone of the album started to make sense to me, at least what to keep and what to save for another time,” says TEED's Orlando Higginbottom. “I think when people hear the whole thing there's a chance that will come across.”

--

KATRINA FORD - "PEACH"

Celebration cofounder Katrina Ford will release her solo debut on June 24 via Violin Films and here's another song from it. "The things they said before they bruised you," Katrina says in regards to "Peach." "The confusing sweet rot of defending my abusers. I know the things that said to justify violations seemed to make sense at the time. These things have a way of floating to the surface to be healed.. anger and destruction have their own medicine. Sometimes only through total self destruction can we be reborn. I once knew a person who had L /O/ V /E tattooed on their knuckles and punched at every reflection. They frequently shattered mirrors in public. I relate to them in my own way."

--

OT THE REAL x STATIK SELEKTAH x MERKULES - "THE BOTTOM"

Philly rapper OT the Real has teamed up with the great underground rap producer Statik Selektah for a collaborative project, Maxed Out, due May 13. New single "The Bottom" also features Merkules, and he and OT sound great over Statik's turntablist boom bap.

--

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG with ANIKA PYLE and TRACE MOUNTAINS - "JUST LIKE ME"

Slaughter Beach, Dog (ex-Modern Baseball), Anika Pyle (ex-Chumped), and Trace Mountains (ex-LVL UP) are all musicians who hail from the mid 2010s indie/punk/DIY scene, but with "Just Like Me," they've put their heads together for a harmony-laden, pedal-steel-fueled alt-country song, and this vibe suits them very well.

--

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - "CIRCUMFERENCE"

Here's another track from Working Men's Club's upcoming second album, Fear Fear, which is out July 15 via Heavenly. "Circumference" is another dark-hued synthpop banger.

--

JAMES RIGHTON (EX-KLAXONS) - "EMPTY ROOMS" FT. ABBA'S BENNY ANDERSSON

“He’s never done anything like this before," former Klaxons frontman James Righton says of ABBA's Benny Anderson who worked on this new song. "I nervously sent him the track and a couple of days later he sent back this keyboard line which was perfect. 'Empty Rooms’ is about silent conflicts. It’s about realising one’s own flaws and working through them. Like all the songs on the album it reflects another side of life during lockdown.” Righton, who was in charge of putting together the live band that will back the virtual ABBA at London's ABBA Voyage performances, releases new solo album, Jim, I'm Still Here, on July 8.

--

DEHD - "EMPTY IN MY MIND"

Dehd describe their new song "Empty in My Mind" as being about “the floating mindless space around a new crush… The sort of high that occurs, the spinning, the detachment and the feeling of ungroundedness. All of these things being either very fun or absolutely dreadful.” Dehd's new album, Blue Skies, is out May 25 via Fat Possum.

--

RÖYKSOPP - "IF YOU WANT ME" FT. SUSANNE SUNDFØR

Röyksopp’s new album, Profound Mysteries, is out this Friday and ahead of it they've shared celestial new single "If You Want Me" featuring Susanne Sundfør.

--

PET FOX - "CHECKED OUT"

Pet Fox, who are fronted by Ovlov's Theo Hartlett, will release a new LP, A Face In Your Life, on June 17 via Exploding In Sound, and new single "Checked Out" scratches a similar '90s slacker rock itch as Theo's main band.

--

SEMANTICS - "THIS LOVE COULD KILL YOU"

Australia's Semantics are releasing their new LP Paint Me Blue on May 20 via SideOneDummy, and new single "This Love Could Kill You" is an anthemic grunge-punk song that raises awareness about domestic violence and abuse.

--

PORCH COFFIN - "PARASITIC FREEDOM (DAMAGE)"

Orlando punks Porch Coffin released their self-titled LP (mixed and mastered by I Am the Avalanche's Brett Romnes) last month, and now they've put out a video for this very catchy ripper from the LP.

--

DAWN OF OUROBOROS - "SORROW'S ECLIPSE" (LIVE)

Progresive black metal band Dawn of Ouroboros have signed to Prosthetic Records ahead of their upcoming tour with new labelmates Tómarúm, and their first release for the label is a new video for "Sorrow's Eclipse" off their 2020 debut album The Art of Morphology, featuring great live footage.

--

JOE SULLIVAN - "DEAR BROTHER"

Idaho singer/songwriter Joe Sullivan is gearing up to release a self-titled album, which was produced by Bouncing Souls frontman Greg Attonito and his wife/frequent collaborator Shanti Wintergate. It comes out May 18, and he just put out new single "Dear Brother," a lovely, country-ish folk song.

Update (5/18): Full album out now:

--

FLIGHT MODE - "TWENTYFOUR"

Norwegian indie/emo band Flight Mode are releasing a new EP, Torshov, '05, on May 6 via Sound As Language, and new single "Twentyfour" is an atmospheric rock song that erupts into a pretty explosive chorus.

--

CHIEF AND THEDOOMSDAYDEVICE - "FLAGRANT TWO"

Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice are releasing Flux Populi on May 6 via Fake Four Inc, and new single "Flagrant Two" is an appealing dose of abstract/experimental rap.

--

ONEDA - "VIBES"

Manchester-based rapper OneDa has just released this new single she made with Gabe Gurnsey of Factory Floor. "I believe we were placed on this earth to shine and guide," says OneDa. "This song encapsulates the essence of shining in your power and guiding.”

--

SUPERORGANISM - "CRUSHED.ZIP"

Superorganism's Harry calls their new single, "crushed.zip," a "musical journey through the anxieties and isolation that can arise from being an artist, it's ultimately delicious though." Orono adds, "I was thinking about Kanye and Elliott Smith a lot (which is most of the time). I wanted to do like a really depressing and personal song but with the most deliciously obnoxious pop packaging. Stuart Price’s production really elevated it to the next level." It's from their new album World Wide Pop, due out July 15.

--

TV PRIEST - "LIMEHOUSE CUT"

"The song is about a feeling dislocated and displaced in an urban space you once felt you knew and ‘understood,’" says TV Priest's Charlie Drinkwater of the band's chill new single. "However it’s also a coming to terms with an idea that you never really ‘own‘ somewhere as infinitely regenerative as a city. It’s a bit of a psycho-geographical study, a little bit of pathos at my own mortality and smallness in the great tide of history. We loved the idea of something quite abstract, something that references landscape, feels mesmeric, melancholic, a little sinister but also quite beautiful." TV Priest's new album My Other People is out June 17 via Sub Pop.

--

THE SADIES - "CUT UP HIGH AND DRY"

The Sadies will release new album Colder Streams in July. It's the final album from the late Dallas Good and was produced by Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry.

--

JENS LEKMAN - "MAPLE LEAVES"

Jens Lekman is releasing rerecorded, and retitled, versions of his early albums Night Falls Over Kortedala and Oh You're So Silent Jens. Here's the video for his new version of "Maple Leaves."

--

QUEEN OF JEANS - "HIDING IN PLACE"

Queen of Jeans have announced a new EP, Hiding In Place, due June 3 via Will Yip's Memory Music label, and the first single is the title track, which finds their folky indie rock in great form. Read more about it here.

--

TEEN SUICIDE - "COYOTE (2015-2022)"

Sam Ray has revived the Teen Suicide moniker for its first song in five years, and it's a six-minute song that starts out as a sprawling post-rock piece before turning into a tender acoustic singer/songwriter song in its final two minutes. Read more about it here.

--

ARCADE FIRE - "UNCONDITIONAL I (LOOKOUT KID)"

Arcade Fire's new album WE is shaping up to be their best in a while, and this new song is another great one. Read more about it here, and pre-order the album on white vinyl.

--

SHORT FICTIONS - "HEATHER"

Short Fictions have announced their new album Every Moment of Every Day, and new single "Heather" continues down the power pop-inspired path of recent single "Don't Start A Band." Read more about it here.

--

ENACT - "THE TRUE BALANCE"

Portland hardcore band Enact are releasing their self-titled debut album in May via WAR Records, and you can read more about new single "The True Balance" here.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "BIG TIME"

Angel Olsen fully embraces a country sound on her new single, the title track to her new album.

--

