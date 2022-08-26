35 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DJ KHALED - "GOD DID" (ft. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z, JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY)

Say what you will about DJ Khaled, the man knows how to get a ton of superstars on one album, and sometimes those superstars delivery really good stuff. The title track of his just-released God Did is an eight-minute posse cut, and it's got what already feels like one of the best Jay-Z verses in recent memory.

--

NIKKI LANE - "BORN TOUGH"

Alt-country great Nikki Lane has shared the third taste of her anticipated new album Denim & Diamonds, and this one finds Nikki putting her spin on anthemic '80s heartland rock.

--

OFF! - "L"

OFF! have shared the second avant-jazz interlude from their upcoming album Free LSD. Turn on, tune in, and drop out below, and pick up our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant of the album here.

--

GOD'S HATE - UNDER THE KNIFE EP (HATEBREED COVERS)

It's not hard to tell from listening to God's Hate's insanely heavy metallic hardcore that they're influenced by early Hatebreed, so it's very fitting that back in 2015 they recorded a cover of Hatebreed's entire 1996 EP Under The Knife. Now it's streaming for the first time.

--

LAKEYAH - "REAL BITCH" (ft. GLOSS UP)

Fast-rising Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah returns with new single "Real Bitch," a banger featuring Memphis rapper Gloss Up that's as tough as it is fun.

--

MADAME GANDHI - "CRYSTALS & CONGAS"

Madame Gandhi returns with the percussive, polyrhythmic pop of "Crystals & Congas," which is "the first of a new batch of music coming from Madame Gandhi later this year."

--

JOJI - "YUKON (INTERLUDE)"

Joji has announced a new album, Smithereens, due November 4 via 88rising, and along with the announcement comes "Yukon (Interlude)," which has kind of a James Blake-y R&B vibe.

--

BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY - "297 PARKSIDE"

Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family have shared another track off their upcoming Long Live DJ Shay album, and this one's got Benny, Rick Hyde, ElCamino, and Stove God Cooks over a beat from Camoflauge Monk.

--

SKIP MARLEY - "JANE" (ft. AYRA STARR)

The Marley monarchy keeps churning out reggae greats, and Skip is no exception. Here's his breezy new song.

--

LIL TJAY - "BEAT THE ODDS"

Lil Tjay survived a shooting in NJ this past June, and he addresses the severe incident with this pensive new song, which comes with a video that finds Tjay rapping with a neck brace from a hospital bed.

--

MICKEY GUYTON - "SOMETHIN' BOUT YOU"

Rising country star Mickey Guyton returns with "Somethin' Bout You," and if you've got a place in your heart for '90s pop-country, you'll probably like this too.

--

PI'ERRE BOURNE - "GOOD MOVIE"

Rapper/producer Pi'erre Bourne has a new album called Good Movie on the way (release date TBA), and he's just released its catchy title track.

--

SAMORY I - "LIFE IS AMAZING" (ft. CHI CHING CHING)

Protoje has launched a new imprint, I&I Worldwide, and its first release is this new single from reggae singer Samory I, which was produced by Zion I Kings and features dancehall singer Chi Ching Ching. It's an appealing fusion of reggae and hazy, slowed-down trap.

--

YOUNG RJ - "LUCKY" (ft. ROSEWOOD 2055 & BOLDY JAMES)

It's a very Michigan affair on Slum Village producer Young RJ's new song "Lucky," featuring Detroit rapper Boldy James and Grand Rapids group Rosewood 2055.

--

KEN MODE - "UNRESPONSIVE"

Sludgy noise rockers KEN mode have shared the latest taste of upcoming album NULL, and it's as desolate and apocalyptic sounding as you'd hope.

--

FLATLAND CAVALRY - "MOUNTAIN SONG"

Texas country song Flatland Cavalry have shared their first new song since 2021's Welcome to Countryland (and its accompanying Far Out West Sessions), though it was actually written in 2017. It's a raw and honest country ballad and it sounds great.

--

REMA - "CALM DOWN" (REMIX ft. SELENA GOMEZ)

Rema's Afrobeats hit "Calm Down" now has a new remix with newly-added vocals from Selena Gomez.

--

KENDELL MARVEL - "DON'T TELL ME HOW TO DRINK" (ft. CHRIS STAPLETON)

Kendell Marvel's new album Come On Sunshine arrives September 23, and its latest single is a dose of gritty Southern rock that finds Kendell harmonizing with Chris Stapleton.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "GANG SIGNS" (FREDDIE GIBBS & SCHOOLBOY Q COVER)

"I covered ‘Gang Signs’ because Freddie Gibbs is one of my favorite artists and I thought this would be a cool format for the song." Bartees Strange says of his new Amazon Original cover. "This song is so gorgeous in a way that only Freddie could do. He always walks this line of being pretty hardcore lyrically, really pulls no punches. I love that about him—something I really admire. We could all use a little dose of Freddie from time to time."

--

CATBITE - "EVERYBODY TALKS" (NEON TREES COVER)

Catbite and Mike Park's Wavebreaker #2 split EP is out today, including a very fun ska cover of Neon Trees' "Everybody Talks" by Catbite, which also gets the music video treatment. Hear Catbite talk more about the cover on our podcast and pick up our exclusive electric blue vinyl variant of the EP, limited to 100 copies.

--

MIYA FOLICK - "BAD THING"

Miya Folick’s new EP 2007 is out September 9 on Nettwerk, and the latest single is "Bad Thing," an appealing alt-pop track she co-wrote with Mitski and Andrew Wells. "The day I wrote this song, I woke up with a first-class, absolutely soul crushing hangover, after having slept for a couple fretful hours," she says. "I wasn't the kind of person who could hide a hangover, so I told Mitski and Andrew what was going on. We wrote this song. It’s about being stuck in a cycle of behavior that you can't get out of, but it's not bleak. There's hope in the song. I always knew that I would get out of that cycle eventually.”

--

FIDLAR - "FSU"

FIDLAR are working on a new EP and this is the first taste of that. Florida State University fans, sorry but these letters stand for "fucking shit up." “New FIDLAR is leaning into the extremes,” says the band. “Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.” Got it.

--

PETER MATTHEW BAUER (EX-WALKMEN) - "21ST CENTURY STATION"

Peter Matthew Bauer, formerly of The Walkmen, will release new solo album Flowers on September 23. He conceived of "21st Century Station" as a '60s ska song, though this sounds like it got lost in the ether for a while, with an eerie ghostly quality to it. "This song is supposed to be the last song you’ll ever hear on the radio," says PMB. "It has a strange feeling to it, like a joyous, chaotic ending. I imagined everyone running for the woods, packing up their cars and heading north. This is the last song the DJ plays before going off the air."

--

NOAH CYRUS - "EVERY BEGINNING ENDS" FT. BEN GIBBARD

Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard features on Noah Cyrus' single "Every Beginning Ends," off her debut album The Hardest Part, due out September 16 via RECORDS/Columbia. Noah called working with Ben "such a surreal experience," telling Rolling Stone, "I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: 'You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,' and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding."

--

AMTRAC FT. SAMUEL T. HERRING (FUTURE ISLANDS) - "DOMINO"

Producer Amtrac, who just wrapped up a tour with Bob Moses, has a new single out --the glimmering synthpop track "Domino" that features lead vocals by Future Islands' Samuel T Herring and comes with a surreal video that might appeal to fans of TV series Severance. ““Domino” is a window into my state of mind during a time of uncertainty - Working with Sam was a dream collaboration come true," says Amtrack. The video pays homage to some of my favorite filmmakers, with hints of the sci-fi/horror realms created by John Carpenter and the bizarre futuristic narratives of David Cronenberg - We wrap at the end with an almost Tim & Eric off-kilter take on the office workplace.”

--

ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS - "HOLD ME CLOSER"

Britney Spears has released her first single since 2016, a collaboration with Elton John that reworks "Tiny Dancer" and also features elements of "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

--

LAKE - "MONKEY COSTUME"

Washington state band LAKE say new song "Monkey Costume" was written "about a story Jeff Johnson of the band Ok Vancouver Ok tells about going to work in a monkey costume and being given the choice to take the costume off or lose his job. He chose the monkey costume."

--

MESS ESQUE (MEMS DIRTY THREE) - "ARMOUR YOUR AMOR"

Mess Esque, aka The Dirty Three's Mick Turner and Helen Franzmann, are back with this new single to coincide with their European tour. "Armour Your Armor," is wistful and sweet and also features Dirty Three's Jim White on drums.

--

THE CARIBBEAN - "PAINTS HER NAILS"

Washington, DC experimental pop duo The Caribbean have offered up this quirky new single about an infamous mistress. "To the extent any Caribbean song is about anything, 'Paints Her Nails' is about Eva Braun,” says the group's Michael Kentoff. “I was watching a documentary recounting the last hours of her life: she wears Hitler's favorite dress (black with white roses around the neck), does her hair, paints her nails. I just thought that captured an odd little detail for someone who knows she's about to die in a dark, dank, claustrophobic, industrial green-colored bunker. Making sure her nails are right and that she goes out on as close to her terms as she can. I don't think of her as honorable, but there is a strange, vain kind of bravery inherent in always putting your best foot forward even when it's toward the grave.”

--

ZELLA DAY - "MUSHROOM PUNCH"

Zella Day has announced her sophomore album, Sunday in Heaven, due out October 14 via Concord Records, and the latest single is "Mushroom Punk," which she calls a "psychedelic trip for the heart."

--

CASUAL DOTS - "THE FREQUENCY OF FEAR"

Christina Billotte (Slant 6/ Quix*o*tic), Kathi Wilcox (Bikini Kill) and Steve Dore (Deep Lust) are back with their first Casual Dots album since their 2004 debut, and like that one it was produced by Guy Picciotto. Here's the first single.

--

GREENTEA PENG - "LOOK TO HIM"

Greentea Peng is following up 2021's excellent Man Made with a mixtape, Greenzone 108 that will be out September 9 via Universal. She's just released the aluring, dubby, jazzy "Look to Him."

--

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS - "THE ELEPHANT MAN IN THE ROOM"

You may have noticed that The Callous Daoboys' recent promo photos were taken at a church, and those scenes come to life in the amazing music video for their amazing new song "The Elephant Man in the Room." It's the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Celebrity Therapist, and it's another chaotic offering of mathcore that finds time for a church choir, a jazz interlude, anthemic gang vocals, and more. The video begins with a preacher's sermon, and then the Daoboys start performing in the church to a stoic crowd, with band members wearing the same bags over their heads from the Celebrity Therapist album artwork. There's also a subplot where singer Carson Pace has some kind of psychedelic trip, and things get even more nuts from there. It's hilarious and over-the-top and genuinely gripping, just like the song itself.

--

THE CURE - "CUT" (1990 DEMO)

The Cure's upcoming 30th anniversary edition of Wish includes this demo of "Cut," which you can read more about here.

--

L.S. DUNES - "PERMANENT REBELLION"

L.S. Dunes is a new post-hardcore supergroup fronted by Circa Survive's Anthony Green and also featuring Thursday's rhythm section (drummer Tucker Rule and bassist Tim Payne) and guitarists Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) and Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria). As good as it sounds on paper, it sounds even better in execution. Read more and check out their tour dates here.

--

