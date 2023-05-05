35 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KRALLICE - POROUS RESONANCE ABYSS

Krallice have made it a habit to surprise-release albums, and today comes one presented as one piece of music broken up into four parts, and it finds the band mixing synthwave with black metal instrumentals.

--

DENZEL CURRY - LIVE AT ELECTRIC LADY EP

Denzel Curry has dropped a Spotify-exclusive live EP with jazzy re-imaginings of five of his songs, plus covers of Erykah Badu's "Didn't Cha Know" (with Bilal) and Shogun's "Lonely Man." This comes ahead of Denzel's live-band shows at Blue Note Jazz Club.

--

PETER GABRIEL - "FOUR KINDS OF HORSES" FT BRIAN ENO & RICHARD RUSSELL

It's a full moon and that means Peter Gabriel is back with a new song from his upcoming album. "Four Kinds of Horses" features Brian Eno and XL Recordings' Richard Russell. Gabriels says the song "actually began on Richard Russell’s project ‘Everything Is Recorded’...I came up with some chords, melodies and words on top of a groove he was working on. We tried a few things that didn't altogether work and so it lay dormant for quite a while. Then I started playing around with it again and changed the mood and the groove and something else began to emerge with a better chorus."

--

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - "WOLF" REMIXES

Yeah Yeah Yeahs handed over their song "Wolf" to a few friends for remixes, including Boy Harsher, Sextile, and Boys Noize.

--

ICONA POP & YAEGER - "SHIT WE DO FOR LOVE"

Icona Pop are gearing up to announce a new album, and the latest single is the throbbing dance track "Shit We Do For Love," a collaboration with their longtime writing partner Yaeger

--

JEANINES - EACH DAY

Indiepop group Jeanines have announced a new 7" to coincide with their upcoming UK tour and you can listen to two of the three songs now.

--

WILL HAVEN - "5 OF FIRE"

Reunited Sacramento alt-metal vets Will Haven have confirmed a new album is coming this year, and first single "5 of Fire" finds the band in fine form, sounding as intense as ever.

--

DANIELLE HAIM - "TILL WE MEET AGAIN" (DORIS DAY COVER) & KAMASI WASHINGTON - "CHERYL" (CHARLIE PARKER COVER)

Este Haim executive produced the soundtrack to National Geographic series A Small Light, and the first tracks are her sister and bandmate's Danielle Rostam-co-produced take on "Till We Meet Again," which Doris Day made famous, and Kamasi Washington's rendition of Charlie Parker's "Cheryl."

--

KWES. - "OPEN UP" (ft. SAMPHA & TIRZAH)

It's a big day for Sampha, who's on the new SBTRKT album as well as this new single from kwes. alongside Tirzah. It's from the original score for Rye Lane and it's a great alternative R&B song.

--

BURNER - "PILLAR OF SHAME"

UK hardcore/metal band Burner have shared another track off their upcoming debut LP for Church Road, It All Returns To Nothing, and this one finds them going in a more black metal direction at times, which pairs very well with their usual death metal/hardcore stuff.

--

BLACK DRESSES - "GUTZ" FT. RIRUGILIYANGUGILI

Black Dresses remain broken up but continue to release new music; their latest single is this chaotic single featuring Osaka rapper rirugiliyangugili.

--

THE SUN'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE NIGHT - "VOID WALKER"

UK black metallers The Sun’s Journey Through The Night have announced a new LP, Worldless, due July 28 via Church Road. The first taste is the intense, seven-minute "Void Walker."

--

C. TANGANA - "ESTRECHO / ALVARADO"

Spanish singer/rapper C. Tangana just reissued 2018's Avida Dollars for its fifth anniversary, and that comes alongside new single "Estrecho / Alvarado," which is a fine example of C. Tangana's take on Latin trap and R&B.

--

LIVE IT DOWN - THY KINGDOM COME EP

Cleveland hardcore band Live It Down have dropped their debut EP Thy Kingdom Come on Triple B and Rebirth Records, and the description calls it "4 tracks of perfect Clevo Hardcore in the vein of Integrity, In Cold Blood, & more." That should give you an idea of what to expect, and this is very worth hearing.

--

JASONMARTIN - "FREQUENCY" (ft. REI THE IMPERIAL)

As mentioned, Compton rapper Problem is now going by his birth name, JasonMartin, and his new album I Owe Myself comes out next week (5/12). Here's the very jazzy new single "Frequency."

--

FACTOR CHANDELIER - "MOVING LIKE A PLANET" & "SKY HIGH" (ft. CESCHI)

Canadian hip hop producer Factor Chandelier has announced a new album, Moving Like A Planet, due June 2 via Fake Four Inc. It features Ceschi, Eligh, AJ Suede, and more, and two tracks are out now, including the one with Ceschi.

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "I SHALL RETURN"

Retro-metallers Sprit Adrift have shared a galloping new taste of Ghost At The Gallows.

--

LUNICE - "NO COMMAS" (ft. CALI CARTIER)

Montreal electronic musician and TNGHT member Lunice has announced his first album in six years, Open, due June 23 via LuckyMe. The first single is the woozy electro-rap of "No Commas" with Cali Cartier.

--

FINAL - OBLIVION 0

Godflesh/Jesu's Justin Broadrick released three new noise tracks under his Final moniker.

--

FILTER - "FACE DOWN"

Industrial vets Filter have shared new single "Face Down," which band leader Richard Patrick says "speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today. I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I’m pumped. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album."

--

ADEEM THE ARTIST - HOME RECORDINGS VOL. 2

Fresh off releasing one last year's best country albums, Adeem the Artist put out some new home demos for Bandcamp Friday. You can stream one track ("Peacock") and hear the other five if you purchase the record for $1 or more.

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON & FENNE LILY - "VACATION" (THE GO-GO'S COVER

Christian Lee Hutson and Fenne Lily are about to begin their tour together, and ahead of that they've shared a pretty, subdued take on The Go-Go's 1982 hit "Vacation."

--

DEARY - FAIRGROUND EP

New UK dreampop band deary are off to a very promising start with their debut single that's out via dreampop/shoegaze label Sonic Cathedral. The remixes, including one by Saint Etienne, are good too.

--

7EBRA - "DONE WITH THE DAY"

Swedish band 7ebra released their debut album, Bird Hour, today and you can the pretty, tranquild "Done With the Day" and its video:

--

FASCINATOR - "I GOT YOU"

Australian psych artist Fascinator (real name: Johnny Mackay) released new album Lovesongs today. “This is a collection of songs written for people who broke my heart," says Mackay. "I never dreamed they’d fall on any ears other than the audience-of-one each was written for. The first time I pulled them out in public was at a songwriting camp in Nantucket, realizing the rainbow beats I’d been making as Fascinator weren’t going to cut it in a barn full of singer-songwriters. Shortly after, my savantish new friend Loren Humphrey and I were hanging out in his Bushwick loft that was more recording studio than apartment trying to decide what we should create together. My friendship group in NYC at the time consisted of some incredible musicians and I invited quite a few into the studio. There was a beautiful sense of time and place. Community I suppose.”

--

TONY ALLEN & ADRIAN YOUNGE - "DON'T BELIEVE THE DANCERS"

Genius drummer and Afrobeat legend Tony Allen died in 2020 but there have been a string of postumous releases. One of those is a collaboration with producer Adrian Younge for his label Jazz is Dead (which he started with ATCQ's Ali Shaheed Muhammad). It's set to come out July 7, which would've been Allen's 83rd birthday, and you can get a taste now.

--

SCOVILLE UNIT - "IN THE SHADE"

For a band named after a measurement of spice heat level, Scoville Unit make pretty gentle guitar pop. "In the Shade" is off their new album See What Can Be which is out July 2 via Ernest Jenning Recording Co.

--

BILL PRITCHARD - "WIND"

British singer-songwriter Bill Pritchard, who scored a college radio hit in the late '80s with "Tommy and Co," is back with an album where he sets the poems of Patrick Woodcock to music. Check out "Wind."

--

PUSSY RIOT & BOYS NOIZE - "CHASTITY" FT. ALICE GLASS

Pussy Riot, Boys Noize, and Alice Glass join forces for "Chastity," a dancefloor-ready track with relentless techno beats. "This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out," Nadya Tolokonnikova says.

--

NINA NASTASIA & MARISSA PATERNOSTER - "THIS IS LOVE"

Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster (Screaming Females) released a two-track digital single for Bandcamp Friday, which includes "You Were So Mad" (that came out earlier this year) and new song "This Is Love."

--

MARY LATTIMORE – “A LOCK OF HIS HAIR UNDER GLASS”

Mary Lattimore has a new song out for Bandcamp Friday. "It’s just one long loop, improvised," Mary says. "Wrote it after visiting the Keats/Shelley house."

--

THE BASEBALL PROJECT - "JOURNEYMAN"

The Baseball Project -- the Great American Pastime-obsessed supergroup of Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills, along with Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.) and Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo) -- have announced details of their new album, Grand Salami Time, which will be out June 30 via Omnivore Recordings.

--

DEPECHE MODE - "GHOSTS AGAIN" (REMIXES)

Depeche Mode have shared the Ghosts Again (Remixes) EP, which features eight new reworks of the lead single from the synthpop group's new album Memento Mori. Remixers include Miss Grit, Matthew Herbert, Chris Liebing & Luke Slater, Rival Consoles, Massano, and more.

--

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS - "MEAN OLD SUN"

Alt-country greats Turnpike Troubadours have finally announced their first new album in six years, A Cat In The Rain, and you can read about lead single "Mean Old Sun" here.

--

CLEARBODY - "NEW ESSENCE"

North Carolina shoegazers Clearbody have announced a new EP, Bend Into A Blur, and you can read about lead single "New Essence" here.

--

