MEGA BOG - "MAYBE YOU DIED"

Mega Bog has shared another song from her upcoming album Life, and Another which is out next week on Paradise of Bachelors. "Maybe You Died" is atmospheric and haunting and she describes the accompanying video “dark, leathered, supernatural, horny, evil."

--

SHIRLEY COLLINS - "MY SAILOR BOY"

British folk icon Shirley Collins will release the Crowlink EP on July 30 via Domino. The title track is from last year's Heart's Ease, and features her songs combined with field recordings on Sussex coast of England, from the edge of the cliffs at Crowlink, Firle Church and Etchingham, recorded by Matthew Shaw. Check out the eerie "My Sailor Boy."

--

ANDREW W.K. - "EVERYBODY SINS"

Andrew WK is putting the AWK back in RAWK once again on new album God of Partying in September and he's just shared a new taste with this extra-crunchy track and accompanying video featuring fiancee Kat Dennings. ”When we started working on the video for ‘Everybody Sins’, the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves. Now, I do realize some people will say life’s too short to scheme and strain like this,” W.K. says. “And others will say life’s too short not to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect. And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for ‘Everybody Sins’.”

--

TORRES - "THIRSTIER"

Torres' new album Thirstier is due out July 30 via Merge and she's shared the title track, which continues on the bigger-sounding direction of previous singles, building to huge choruses.

--

PHEW - "INTO THE STREAM"

Japanese experimental artist Phew will release new album New Decade on October 22 via Mute. “During the ’80s, and up until the ’90s, things progressed along a line from past to present to future, but I think that’s changed, especially since the start of the 21st century,” Phew said about the album. “Personally speaking, I’ve stopped being able to see a future that extends from the present.” First track "Into the Stream" is rather disquieting and that goes double for the video.

--

KING WOMAN - "BOGHZ"

Here's the third and final single off King Woman's upcoming album Celestial Blues, due 7/30 via Relapse (pre-order our limited silver vinyl variant), and this one starts out in dark, ethereal dream pop territory before exploding into a heavy, sludgy climax.

--

TIME AND PRESSURE - "THESEUS"

St. Louis hardcore band Time and Pressure have shared the second single off their upcoming debut LP Halfway Down, which drops 7/30 via Safe Inside Records. It's a ripper, with just the right amount of melody and a ton of passion in Drew Maxey's vocals.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "PYREX PICASSO" (ft. RICK HYDE & CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Benny the Butcher teams with fellow Black Soprano Family member Rick Hyde and fellow Griselda member Conway for this new song, which will take you right back to early 2000s New York rap.

--

MORLY - "WASTED"

The latest single from visual artist and singer-songwriter Katy Morley's debut LP as Morly, 'Til I Start Speaking, is the jazzy, lilting "Wasted." "It's one of those songs that felt like it was already written," she says.

--

OMB BLOODBATH - BLOOD SAMPLE EP

Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath, who impressed with recent collaborations with Maxo Kream and Big Jade, has now released a new five-song EP, including one song featuring Louisville street rapper EST Gee. It's as hard as it is melodic, and it's great stuff.

--

HANA VU - "MAKER"

Los Angeles artist and producer Hana Vu has signed to Ghostly International with a new single, "Maker." It's a lush track, with banjo and piano adding a nostalgic feel. "I am not religious but I imagined a sort of desolate character crying out to an ultimately punitive force for something more," Hana says.

--

CRYOGEYSER - "SONIC PEACE"

Last December, LA trio Cryogeyser released Love Is Land (produced by Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa), and now they've revealed that that's part one of a two-part album, part two being timetetheredtogether, which was co-produced by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock, etc) and due October 29 via Terrible Records. Lead single "Sonic Peace" is out now, and it's a dark, shoegazy pop song that's actually not far removed from early Warpaint.

--

CAROLINE POLACHECK - "BUNNY IS A RIDER"

Caroline Polacheck calls her new single, co-produced with Danny L Harle, a "summer jam about being unavailable."

--

CITIZEN - GLASS MIX 3

Citizen have released the third EP in their Glass Mix EP series, which features alternate versions of songs from this year's Life In Your Glass World. This one's got a reverby, atmospheric rework of "Glass World" and an acoustic version of "Black and Red."

--

VIAL - "SOMETHING MORE"

Minneapolis indie-punks VIAL follow their excellent single "Violet" with a third taste of their anticipated new LP Loudmouth (due 7/30 via Get Better Records). Similar to the last single, it's a sweet love song set to catchy, crunchy, '90s-style alt-rock.

--

ATMOSPHERE - "WOES"

Atmosphere will release their new album WORD? on October 8 via Rhymesayers, and it features the late MF DOOM, Evidence, Aesop Rock, Sa-Roc, Lateef the Truthspeaker, Nikki Jean, and more. The warm, welcoming lead single "Woes" is out now.

--

CHAT PILE - "ROOTS BLOODY ROOTS" (SEPULTURA COVER)

The Flenser is releasing a nu metal and adjacent tribute album with Wreck and Reference covering Deftones, Vile Creature covering Kittie, drowse covering Slipknot, and more, and the first taste is Chat Pile's post-hardcore-tinged cover of Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots."

--

THE FELICE BROTHERS - "SILVERFISH"

The latest single from The Felice Brothers' new album From Dreams to Dust is "Silverfish," which takes a wry tone on the problem of household pests, a theme which follows over into the video. "I found all the bugs in this video just walking around where I live or work," the band's James Felice says. "I have a lens that I attach to my phone, and I keep a keen eye out. Little in life brings me more joy than seeing a speck of something on a leaf or a sidewalk, getting in close and observing a little life unfolding before my eyes."

--

JUDAS KNIFE - "WARM HANDS, COLD HEART"

Judas Knife, the duo of Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo (of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, God Fires Man, and more) on vocals, guitars, bass, and keys and Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums, have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Death Is The Thing With Feathers (due 9/24 via Translation Loss). Previous single "Lumbering Giant" sounded straight out of '90s post-hardcore, but this one sounds closer to shoegaze/Britpop, and Judas Knife do it well. Listen at Decibel.

--

LITTLE HAG - "GET REAL!"

NJ's Little Hag will release new album Leash on September 24 via Bar/None, and lead single "Get Real!" sounds like a lost gem from '90s rock radio.

--

TOBI - "OFF THE DRUGS" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

TOBi and Mick Jenkins put their heads together for this dose of cozy, soulful hip hop.

--

UNDEROATH - "DAMN EXCUSES"

Underoath are back with a very heavy new song, their first in over three years, and you can read more about it here.

--

TURNSTILE - "ALIEN LOVE CALL" (ft. BLOOD ORANGE)

TURNSTILE have announced their highly anticipated new album GLOW ON (pre-order on black vinyl), and along with the announcement comes this new song featuring Blood Orange. Read more about it here.

--

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "PHANTOM LIMB" + "BLACKING OUT THE FRICTION" (DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE COVER)

LA emopunks Spanish Love Songs have released a great new song, "Phantom Limb" (not a Shins cover), backed by "Blacking Out The Friction" (a Death Cab cover). Read more about it here.

--

PET SYMMETRY - "PET SYMPATHY"

Chicago emo trio Pet Symmetry -- aka bassist/vocalist Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It.), guitarist Erik Czaja (Dowsing), and drummer Marcus Nuccio (What Gives, ex-Dowsing) -- are back with a new song, and you can read more about it here.

--

LOW FLYING HAWKS - "CAUSTIC WING"

Low Flying Hawks, the band led by guitarists/multi-instrumentalists EHA and AAL whose star-studded rhythm section is made up of drummer Dale Crover (Melvins) and bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk), have a new album on the way and you can read more about this trippy, 10+ minute single here.

--

CALLING ALL CAPTAINS - "UNDONE"

Earlier this year, Equal Vision-signed Edmonton emo/pop punk band Calling All Captains released the new single "Tailspin," and here's their second single of 2021. Read more about it here.

--

GRINGO STARR - "I'D FIND YOU AGAIN"

Georgia garage rock band Gringo Starr are back with their first new music in three years. “I’d Find You Again” is a laid back sunset of a number.

--

BILLY BRAGG - "I WILL BE YOUR SHIELD"

Billy Bragg will release his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on October 8. The first single off the album is "I Will Be Your Shield," which Billy says is "the heart and soul of the album."

--

SHANNON LAY - "AWAKEN AND ALLOW" & "GEIST"

Shannon Lay has announced a new album, Geist, which will be out October 8 via Sub Pop. The album includes recent single "Rare to Wake," and she's just shared two new tracks: the near a cappella "Awaken, Alow" and the pretty, verdant title track, along with a video for both that was filmed at Zebulon in L.A.

--

BNNY - "SURE"

Chicago-based band Bnny -- led by Jess Viscius alongside her twin sister Alexa Viscius, as well as Tim Makowski, Matt Pelkey, and Adam Schubert -- make dreamy, hushed, and lightly twangy guitar pop with Jess' whispered delivery. “‘Sure’ is about apathy and denial," says Jess of the new single. "It’s about disillusionment in the wake of death. It’s about finding strength and meaning in the steadfastness of nature.”

--

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS - "RUN RUN RUN" (VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

Kurt's just one of the many amazing artists contributing to I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico which was produced by the late Hal Willner.

--

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "EVER NEW (KELSEY LU TRANSPORTATION)"

"I feel so honored and completely heart struck to have been able to dive further into the fabric of Glenn’s music," Kelsey says, "especially ‘Ever New,’ which is a song that when I first heard it, sprung up emotions of grace, hope and care within the ever-evolving cycles of growth, so that’s what I tried to bring into the making of this reimagining as well." This is from Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined.

--

CINDY - "TO BE TRUE"

San Francisco's Cindy make gentle but purposeful indie rock, shot in soft focus with Karina Gill's hushed vocals and languorous strum in the center of the frame, backed by keyboardist Aaron Diko, bassist Jesse Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips. It's not miles away from Galaxie 500 or Low, but Cindy have their own style. Last year's excellent Free Advice got them notice on both sides of the Atlantic, and now Cindy are back with their third album, 1:2, which will be out October 1. "To Be True" is the first single.

--

ALEXA ROSE - “HUMAN”

Alexa Rose will release new album Headwaters on September 17 and has just shared pretty new single "Human," and the video which was shot backwards (a la The Pharcyde). "The video for Human was shot entirely by Zach Strum, and we worked on this project as a two person team," says Alexa. "We wanted to do the music video in reverse, so I learned "Human" phonetically backwards. Zach sent me the reversed audio track, but in addition to that because certain vowel sounds didn’t line up, I wrote and sounded out the words backwards phonetically. If someone were to record a live video of me singing in reverse, it would sound like I was actually singing the song."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.