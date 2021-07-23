So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WESTSIDE GUNN, DJ PREMIER & BRADY WATT - "THE NARCISSIST"

Griselda's Westside Gunn has teamed up with boom bap legend DJ Premier and producer/musician Brady Watt for this new song, and as you'd probably expect from a team like this, it's an instantly-satisfying dose of lush, '90s-style East Coast rap.

GUNNA & POLO G - "WAVES"

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Warner Records' Eesean Bolden are putting together an album called Culture Jam later this year on Virgin Music Label, and it'll include this well-matched team-up from Gunna and Polo G.

SMILEY - "OVER THE TOP" (ft. DRAKE)

Drake appears on a new single by fellow Toronto rapper Smiley, which he also released on his OVO Sound label. Drake's in chest-puffed rap mode on this one, which contrasts well with Smiley's eccentric delivery.

LIL NAS X - "INDUSTRY BABY" (ft. JACK HARLOW)

Lil Nas X has released a new single featuring Jack Harlow and co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. It continues his path into maximalist pop and also into over-the-top music videos.

TINASHE - "I CAN SEE THE FUTURE"

Tinashe has shared another taste of upcoming album 333, and it's a dose of the kind of melancholic, syrupy R&B that she won the world over with almost a decade ago.

COMMON HOLLY - "PREOCCUPY" & "THE MOON"

Common Holly released her sophomore album, When I say to you Black Lightning, in 2019, and now she's returned with two gorgeous new singles, "Preoccupy" and "The Moon." About 'Preoccupy," she says, "this song is about listlessness, and the particular anxiety that makes you turn in on—and turn against—yourself. It’s at least a few years old now, but it has struck a pretty potent chord for me this past year in our collective isolation. It’s from an EP that never came out, recorded over a weekend in Toronto with my friends Paul and Kenny from Little Kid."

COLDPLAY - "COLORATURA"

Here's the second single from Coldplay's upcoming Max Martin produced album, Music of the Spheres -- the ascending, string-soaked ballad, "Coloratura."

DESIRE (JOHNNY JEWEL) - GHOST REMIXES

Desire, the duo of Chromatics' Johnny Jewel and Megan Louise, have shared an EP's worth of remixes, including a banging '80s style rework from Love Object.



CAMILA CABELLO - "DON'T GO YET"

Camila Cabello has announced that she'll follow 2019's Romance with her third album Familia, and the first single is "Don't Go Yet," which has a strong Latin pop influence. " I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just I think sonically and melodically, just me being free," Camila told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don't know, just kind of brought me back."

THE JOY FORMIDABLE - "INTERVAL"

The Joy Formidable have shared another song from Into The Blue, and this one's a driving, dreamy rock song that reaches a very catchy climax in the chorus.

HEART ATTACK MAN - "OLD ENOUGH 2 DIE"

Heart Attack Man channel breezy, '90s alt-rock on this very catchy new song.

LUKAH - "GLASSHOUSES"

Prolific Memphis underground rapper Lukah is back with a new single, and this one finds him spitting venom over zoned-out, psychedelic production.

RICK HYDE - "HUSTLER's PRAYER" (ft. HEEM)

Rick Hyde of Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family will release his new project Plates 2 on August 20 via BSF/eOne. It features Benny, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, The Alchemist, and more, and its lead single is the tough-as-nails throwback rap of "Hustler's Prayer" (featuring fellow BSF member Heem).

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME - "REVOLUTION IN LIMBO"

If you're gonna present your new album as a sequel to one of your most classic LPs, you better bring back some of your classic sound, and so far BTBAM have done exactly that with the singles for Colors II. This is their second, and it's an intense prog-metal onslaught in the way their much-loved 2000s material was.

ISAIAH RASHAD - "WAT U SED" (FT. DOECHII & KAL BANX)

Isaiah Rashad is one week away from releasing his sophomore album The House Is Burning (due July 30 via TDE), and he's shared another single ahead of its release: the warm, chilled-out "Wat U Sed." Read more here.

OBONGJAYAR x SARZ - SWEETNESS EP

Nigerian Afro-fusionist Obongjayar and producer Sarz put out a collaborative four-song EP, which is a little more overtly pop than Obongjayar's usual material. "I would describe the EP as genre bending," said Sarz. "It fuses synthwave, ’80s music, afrobeats, and pop." One song, "Gone Girl," comes with a video.

ZEAL & ARDOR - "ERASE"

Zeal & Ardor's new song starts out quiet and calming before exploding into caustic metal. "'Erase' aims to confuse you in the most pleasant way possible," frontman Manuel Gagneux says.

MØL - "PHOTOPHOBIC"

Danish black metallers MØL are releasing new album Diorama on November 15 via Nuclear Blast, and it'll include "Photophobic," which injects super heavy black metal with just a hint of bright melody.

OHGEESY - "BIG BAD WOLF" (ft. YG)

OhGheesy of the now-defunct Shoreline Mafia is releasing a new solo album, GeezyWorld, on August 27 via Atlantic. It features DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and YG, the latter of whom is on this loud, booming, and very catchy new single.

BAKERSTEEZ - "BLESSINGS" (ft. POPCAAN)

Rising Jamaican rapper Bakersteez has released a new EP, Active, and one of its highlights is the dancehall-tinged Popcaan collaboration "Blessings."

KIANA LEDÉ - "UR BEST FRIEND" (FT. KEHLANI)

Kiana Ledé and Kehlani have teamed up for some smoky, airy, very chilled-out R&B on "Ur Best Friend."

SCHOOL DRUGS - VISITATION EP

NJ's School Drugs have followed their 2019 debut LP Modern Medicine with this new three-song EP on Indecision Records, and it hearkens back to the raw, grimy sounds of early '80s hardcore in a way that goes beyond retro.

SECRET NIGHT GANG - "CAPTURED"

Following recent singles "The Sun" and "Journey," Brownswood Recordings-signed UK group Secret Night Gang return with another new single, and this one recalls the heyday of '70s disco.

HEIRESS - "ALL ENDS"

Seattle post-hardcore/sludge band Heiress (featuring current and former members of Himsa, Undertow, Blightmaker, and more) will release their first album in five years, Distant Fires, on October 1 via Satanik Royalty Records, and the towering, heavy-as-hell lead single "All Ends" is out now.

CALICOCO - "HEAL ME"

Long Beach, New York's Calicoco (the project of Giana Caliolo) will release new album Underneath on September 3 via Dadstache Records, and lead single "Heal Me" is a catchy, punky dose of indie rock.

JHARIAH - A BEGINNINER'S GUIDE TO FAKING YOUR DEATH EP

New York's Jhariah has released a new EP which fuses maniacal circus music, theatrical rock opera vibes, punk/emo grit, and more. It can sound like a cross between My Chemical Romance and Panic! at the Disco, but Jhariah makes it his own.

TUFF SUNSHINE - YESTERDAY SUIT

Tuff Sunshine -- Johnny Leitera, Turner Stough, Linda Pitmon -- make folky indie rock that brings to mind Donovan and Elliot Smith but a decided New York acerbic attitude. Yesterday Suit is the band's new album.

STUCK - "CITY OF POLICE"

Chicago's Stuck make shouty punk that might appeal to fans of IDLES, TV Priest or McLusky. "City of Police" is the new single from the band's Content That Makes You Feel Good EP that's out August 13 via Exploding in Sound.

SITCOM - "GUTTER"

New York musician Jake Lazovick makes music as Gutter, and has just signed to Terrible Records. His first single for the label, "Gutter," is tuneful indiepop that goes just a little crazy at the end.

THE COLOR FORTY NINE (WITH RUBÉN ALBARRÁN) - "WHAT WOULD I KNOW? / ¿YO QUE SÉ?"

Orch pop band have made a gorgeous, hand-drawn animated video for their sweeping new single featuring Café Tacvba's Rubén Albarrán

TELETHON - "POSITIVELY CLARK STREET" & "CHECKER DRIVE" (SINGLE VERSION)

Wisconsin punky power pop band Telethon have announced a new album, Swim Out Past the Breakers, due 8/20 via Take This To Heart, and shared two very catchy new singles, which you can read more about here.

FENNE LILY - "I, NIETZSCHE (ACOUSTIC)"

Fenne Lily released her first album for Dead Oceans, BREACH, in 2020, and she's reimagining some of its songs for a new EP, Breech Acoustic, due out August 6 via Dead Oceans. "I wrote BREACH with the intention of playing it live and big, but when my world got smaller it seemed right that these songs should get smaller too,” she says. “Tracking these songs in one take and quietly; taking them back to how they started when I wrote them — it felt right. Like risk free time travel."

CHET WASTED - "THE NOOSE"

Jacob McCabe of New Hampshire indie rock/emo band Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold is also a solo artist under the name Chet Wasted, and he's releasing his debut album Raspberry on 8/27 via Count Your Lucky Stars. New single "The Noose" channels the psychedelic sunshine pop of bands like The Kinks, The Zombies, and The Beach Boys, and you can read more about it here.

BOLDY JAMES & THE ALCHEMIST - "FIRST 48 FREESTYLE"

Boldy James and frequent collaborator The Alchemist have announced another album together, Bo Jackson, which is due August 13. Read more about the first single here.

CLAN OF XYMOX - LIMBO

Goth greats and 4AD alumnus Clan of Xymox are back with a new album, Limbo. Like with last year's Spider on the Wall, Ronny Moorings is delivering the classic Xymox sound, full of gloomy, melodic anthemic choruses, driving beats and rolling synth toms, moody basslines and his soaring, melodramatic voice.

