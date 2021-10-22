So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA AND THE WEEKND - "MOTH TO A FLAME"

One day after it was more or less revealed that Swedish House Mafia are playing and probably headlining Coachella 2022, the trio put out a new song featuring lead vocals by 2018 Coachella headliner The Weeknd. SHM cater to the moody, '80s-style synthpop that's become The Weeknd's calling card in recent years, and it basically sounds like a great new Weeknd single.

MICK JENKINS - "SCOTTIE PIPPEN"

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins' new album Elephant in the Room comes out next week, and here's another new single. This one finds him going in a chilled-out, indie-soul direction.

THE ROLLING STONES - “COME TO THE BALL”

The 40th anniversary edition of The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You is out today and includes a whole bunch of previously unreleased tracks, like this stormer they made with producer Jimmy Miller.

DUMMY - MANDATORY ENJOYMENT

L.A. band Dummy, which features three former members of shoegaze band Wildhoney, make LA motorik baroque psych that will probably appeal to fans of Stereolab and Broadcast. Adding to their bona fides: their debut album is out via great Chicago indie label Trouble in Mind.

SILENT PLANET - "ANHEDONIA"

California metalcore band Silent Planet's previously announced album Iridescent arrives November 12, and here's a new single that covers a lot of ground, from downtuned nu metal-y riffs to soaring pop hooks.

MAJID JORDAN - "STARS ALIGN" (ft. DRAKE)

Drake appears on a new song by Majid Jordan, who are signed to his OVO Sound label. It's off their new album Wildest Dreams, and it's cut from a similar synthpop cloth as the classic Drake/Majid Jordan collab "Hold On, We're Going Home."

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY - "WHAT A LIFE"

Frequent collaborators Big Sean and Hit-Boy have put out another new single together, and it finds Sean's infectious pop-rap in fine form.

DJ SNAKE - "SG" (ft. OZUNA, MEGAN THEE STALLION & LISA of BLACKPINK)

DJ Snake is back with a guest-filled, multi-cultural new single which features Puerto Rican reggaeton/Latin trap star Ozuna, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of K-pop giants BLACKPINK. It's largely in the reggaeton realm, but everyone brings their unique flair to this.

UNTO OTHERS - "OUT IN THE GRAVEYARD" & "DALMATIAN"

Having recently released their new album Strength, gothy hard rockers Unto Others have put out a new two-song single called I Believe In Halloween just in time for the holiday.

DEATH ANGEL - "WHERE THEY LAY" (LIVE)

Thrash vets Death Angel's new live album The Bastard Tracks features songs that were rarely played live. It was recorded on May 22 during a livestream and it comes out November 26 via Nuclear Blast. "'Where They Lay' is a prime example of a Death Angel Bastard track," said vocalist Mark Osegueda. "We have rarely played this song live and I'm guessing the last time we did was 2010! I love the release I get singing this song. Namely because the screaming bits I do are so cathartic!!!" It sounds great.

TAKING MEDS - "DAYLILY GARDENER"

Taking Meds follow "Lifesaver" (one of the best punk songs of September) with the second single from Terrible News From Wonderful Men, and it's another indie/punk crossover jam that induces '90s nostalgia and rips today too.

SKATSUNE MIKU - "TRUE STORY"

Vocaloid ska-punk project Skatsune Miku follows recent single "Lonely Rolling Star" with "True Story," a cover of a song from Persona 4: The Animation. Fans of video game music and ska-punk, take note.

MAGGIE GENTLY - "HOLD MY HAND"

"Hold My Hand," the new single from San Francisco songwriter Maggie Grabmeier, formerly of The Total Bettys, is a crunchy, catchy indie rock track.

JADA KINGDOM - "JUNGLE"

Jamaican reggae/dancehall singer Jada Kingdom has been on the rise for a bit now, and she recently signed to Republic who will put out her new EP in 2022. Most details on that EP are still TBA, but she did just release a great new single, "Jungle." It's a hypnotic, mid-tempo reggae song and it's breezy and upbeat but with a darkness, both musically and lyrically.

ZAC JONE$ - "THE WEED SONG" (ft. JESSE ROYAL)

Another great new reggae (or at least reggae-ish) song: Zac Jone$ teams up with Jesse Royal and producer Iotosh for a hip hop/reggae/dub ode to weed.

PROBLEM - "DIM MY LIGHT" (ft. SNOOP DOGG)

Compton rapper Problem keeps the sound of classic West Coast rap alive, so it's no surprise that Snoop Dogg -- an architect of that sound -- sounds great on this.

BOBBY FISHSCALE - "OWN EYES" (ft. INK & MOZZY)

Roc Nation-signed Florida rapper Bobby Fishscale taps Ink and Mozzy for this powerful, mournful-sounding new song. "Own eyes to me means to not let others dictate your future," said Bobby. "See it with your own eyes."

GOV'T MULE - "MAKE IT RAIN" (TOM WAITS COVER)

Gov't Mule have shared another song off Heavy Load Blues, and this one's a blues rock rework of Tom Waits' 2004 song "Make It Rain."

CONFINES - "ORO Y MUERTE"

Confines (aka David Castillo of Primitive Weapons, Saint Vitus Bar, and more) is releasing a new EP, Work Up the Blood, on December 3 via Synthicide, and lead single "Oro y Muerte," is a dark, pounding dose of industrial/EBM.

200 STAB WOUNDS - "ITTY BITTY PIECES"

Cleveland death metal maniacs 200 Stab Wounds are releasing their new album Slave To The Scalpel on November 12 via Maggot Stomp, and here's the stupidly heavy new single "Itty Bitty Pieces." Read more about it, and an interview with the band, at Invisible Oranges.

SULPHUROUS - "EMANATED TREPIDATION"

Danish death-doomers Sulphurous have shared another track off their upcoming LP The Black Mouth of Sepulchre, and it starts out in riffy, melodic territory before turning into something much more brutal.

HALFNOISE - "LAST DAY ON EARTH"

Halfnoise (aka Paramore's Zac Farro) has shared another song off his upcoming album Motif, and this one's much different than the indie-funk-pop of "Two of Us." This one finds him in jangly, psychedelic pop mode with some definite George Harrison influence.

KUBLAI KHAN - "RESENTMENT"

As Kublai Khan gear up for a tour with The Acacia Strain, Dying Wish and Orthodox, as well as an appearance at Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season holiday shows, they've put out this new bone-crushing dose of metallic hardcore.

BURIAL WAVES (mem PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH, BLACK CLOUDS) - "CINEMA SHAME"

Burial Waves -- the new band fronted by Pianos Become the Teeth vocalist with members of We Were Black Clouds, Deleted Scenes, Caverns, and more -- will release their debut EP Holy Ground on November 12 via Dark Operative. It features recent single "Light Heads," as well as the just-released "Cinema Shame." This one's very much in post-rock territory, and Kyle's hushed vocal delivery suits it perfectly.

JERRY CANTRELL (ALICE IN CHAINS) RELEASES "SIREN SONG"

Onetime Alice in Chains guitarist and singer Jerry Cantrell will release new solo album, Brighten, next week and here's one last early taste.

IAN ISIAH - "SEE YOU"

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Isiah is back with this new single via Chromeo’s label Juliet Records. Just Ian and a guitar, the singer describes it as “SELF ACKNOWLEDGEMENT.”

DIJON - "RODEO CLOWN"

Quirky R&B artist Dijon will release his debut album, Absolutely, on November 5. Here's a tender tale of a rodeo clown, featuring oboe accompaniment, which are words that you don't often find in a sentence together.

VIRGIL SHAW (DIESELHED) - AT THE TIME I DIDN'T CARE

San Francisco's Virgil Shaw, who used to be in Dieselhed, just released this album of twangy '70s-style country-folk that's out via Sonny Smith's Rocks In Your Head label.

EXBATS - "GHOST IN THE RECORD STORE"

Exbats, aka Kenny McClain and his daughter, vocalist and drummer Inez McClain, just released new album Now Where Were We, and here's the video for album highlight "Ghost in the Record Store."

CARRIE BIELL (MOON PALACE) - "COME BY"

Seattle's Carrie Biell of Moon Palace will release We Get Along, her first solo album in 14 years, on February 11. New single "Come By" is a dreamy folky number that features Sera Cahoone (Band of Horses, Carissa's Weird) and should appeal to fans of Sharon Van Etten.

U.S. GIRLS - "SOME KINDA HIGH"

U.S. Girls are back with a new single "Some Kinda High," that is based around a sample of Canadian pianist and composer Glenn Gould

ABBA - "JUST A NOTION"

Swedish pop icons ABBA are back and will release Voyage, their first album in 40 years, on November 5. They've just shared the album's third single, "Just a Notion," which was written and recorded in 1978 but now features all new backing tracks with the original vocals.

KILL LINCOLN - "THAT SONG" (THE BOUNCING SOULS COVER)

Kill Lincoln have released a very fun ska cover of The Bouncing Souls' classic "That Song," and you can read more about it here.

HALF PAST TWO - "BIG ENERGY"

Orange County ska band Half Past Two's new self-titled album comes out next week, and here's a new hard rock-tinged song from it. Read more here.

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - "THE RIVER IS RISING"

The legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has announced a new Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators album, 4, and here's the first single. Read more here.

