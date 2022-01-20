35 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRED AGAIN.. - "LIGHTS OUT" (ft. ROMY of THE XX & HAAI)

Electronic musician Fred Again.. has teamed back up with Romy of The xx, whose debut solo single "Lifetime" he co-produced, for the thumping electro-pop of "Lights Out," which also features Haai.

--

MIDNIGHT - "SZEX WITCHERY"

Midnight have announced their fifth album, Let There Be Witchery, due March 4 via Metal Blade, and lead single "Szex Witchery" finds their classic-style speed metal revival in fine form.

--

RICH BRIAN - BRIGHTSIDE EP

Rapper/singer Rich Brian has surprise-released a new EP, and he described it like this: "While doing melodies are fun, I wanted to remind people that I still love to rap. It’s short, it’s not an album, but I see it like a mental note of how the past year has accelerated my growing-up process as an artist and a person."

--

WET LEG - "MATERIAL GIRL" (MADONNA COVER)

While Wet Leg were in NYC in early December, they stopped by SiriusXM for a session and in addition to versions of their own songs, recorded this rather demented, shoegazy take on Madonna's "Material Girl."

--

VUNDABAR - "ALIEN BLUES" W/ VOCALS FROM INDIGO DE SOUZA

Last fall, Vundabar's 2013 song "Alien Blues" became a viral hit via TikTok. They've now re-recorded the song and have brought in Indigo De Souza to sing on it. "Frankly I think this new version is a certified hemmy heater banger track," says the band's Brandon Hagen.

--

GRAPHIC NATURE - "NEW SKIN"

UK metalcore band Graphic Nature have announced a new EP, New Skin, due February 25 via Rude Records. Its four songs include recent singles "Chokehold" and "Drain," as well as the just-released title track. If you're anything from Underoath to Knocked Loose, give this a spin.

--

CORPSEGRINDER - "ON WINGS OF CARNAGE"

Cannibal Corpse frontman Corpsegrinder has shared the second single off his anticipated self-titled debut solo album, and it finds the death metal OG sounding as awesomely evil as ever.

--

LOATHE & TEENAGE WRIST - "IS IT REALLY YOU?"

UK shoegazy metal band Loathe are gearing up for a new album and tour with Code Orange, but first here's a new version of their 2020 song "Is It Really You?" which features Teenage Wrist. "It's interesting to hear our song through another artists respective lens, especially from artists you appreciate and enjoy, too," Loathe says.

--

STATEMENT OF PRIDE - "HOW IT ENDS"

Statement of Pride are releasing a demo on January 29 via From Within Records, and it'll include "How It Ends," an under-two-minute, tough, passionate hardcore song.

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - SOL Y GUERRA EP

Si Dios Quiere are a rising hardcore band from Chicago with a noted influence from thrash and death metal bands like Death, Slayer, and At The Gates, and you can hear that all coming through on their ripping new EP Sol y Guerra, which arrives at midnight via New Morality Zine. Until then, you can hear the whole thing at No Echo.

--

BIG NOTHING - "A LOT OF FINDING OUT"

Philly's Big Nothing have announced their sophomore album, Dog Hours, due February 18 via Lame-O Records. Lead single "A Lot of Finding Out" puts a lo-fi indie-punk spin on countrified heartland rock.

--

HAMMERFALL - "VENERATE ME" (ft. KING DIAMOND)

King Diamond sings on a new single from Swedish power metal band HammerFall, which appears on their upcoming album Hammer of Dawn (due February 25 via Napalm Records). With its wailing, bombastic pomp, it's the perfect fit for King Diamond.

--

DAMOKLES - "CARRY OR CRUSH"

Oslo post-hardcore band Damokles are releasing their debut LP, Nights Come Alive, on March 25 via Vinter Records. It includes this new song, which sounds like sludgy '90s post-hardcore with a heavy Cure influence.

--

ECCO2K & BLADEE - "AMYGDALA"

Ecco2K and Bladee are both members of the Swedish collective Drain Gang, and they both make impossible-to-pin-down music that blurs the lines between electronic music, rap, pop, and more. They've now teamed up for the hyperpop-ish "Amygdala."

--

BRAIN CAVE - "QUEASY FOREVER"

Ohio melodic punk/hardcore band Brain Cave have followed their 2021 EP Log World with a new single, "Queasy Forever." If you're into Drug Church, Torche, or Iron Chic, check this out.

--

ATTENTION! A WIRETAP RECORDS CHARITY COMPILATION (JANUARY 2022)

Wiretap Records is back with another installment of their charity compilation ATTENTION!. Proceeds go to the ACLU, and it's got 35 punk and punk-adjacent bands, including Reminders, Audio Karate, Decent Criminal, pulses., La Armada, American Thrills, The Jukebox Romantics, Title Holder, American Television (covering Fugazi's "Merchandise"), Nightmares For A Week, Divided Heaven, Talk Show Host, Rundown Kreeps, Bumsy and the Moochers, Neckscars, and more.

--

MARBLED EYE - "DIRTY WATER"

Seattle label and Sub Pop offshoot Hardly Art Records is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and are launching a singles series featuring 15 songs by 15 new artists. First up: Oakland's Marbled Eye who deliver this dark and grimy post-punky jammer.

--

CRYSTAL EYES - "WISHES"

Calgary's Crystal Eyes are gearing up to release new album The Sweetness Restored which is out in April 22 via Bobo Integral. First single "Wishes" has a bit of a Cure "In Between Days" vibe.

--

SEVDALIZA - “HIGH ALONE”

Sevdaliza will release the Raving Dahlia EP on February 25 and to satiate you till then, here's the dark, moody, atmospheric "High Alone."

--

CHRIS GARNEAU - "STRANGER"

“When a person you’ve known your whole life becomes a stranger in an instant - that’s the energy of this song," Chris Garneau says of this sultry new ballad. "It’s a little glimpse into this moment where you find out that the bad took over the good in someone you love. It can be really painful, and how you navigate that doomed relationship is sort of up to you. There is no right way to do it.”

--

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT - "AIRPORT"

Australian musician and songwriter Alex the Astronaut namechecks Phoebe Bridgers on this tender track. "I was seeing that separation all around and experiencing it myself, and I wanted to write about what happens when you meet up with someone you care about after such a long time, and all the pressure that comes with that," Alex says. "I wanted to write a love story that doesn't have an end, that you can choose what happens to them. Pick your adventure."

--

JARVIS COCKER & GUSTAVO SANTAOLALLA - "THIS HOUSE IS..."

Jarvis Cocker not only voices a character in new Netflix animated special The House, he also sings the closing credits song which he wrote with composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

--

DANIEL ROSSEN (GRIZZLY BEAR) - "SHADOW IN THE FRAME"

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen has announced his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out April 8 via Warp. Today you can listen to "Shadow in the Frame," an elegant, sweeping mix of delicately picked acoustic guitar, swooning cello and woodwinds, skittering, crashing drums and Daniel's soaring voice.

--

ALEX CAMERON - "BEST LIFE"

"Best Life" is the first single from Cameron's new album Oxy Music, and the video was directed by his partner, Jemima Kirke.

--

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - "LOOKING BACKWARD"

Emotional Eternal is Melody's first album for Domino and she made it in Sweden with Reine Fiske of Dungen and Fredrik Swahn of The Amazing. Here's the first single.

--

HO99O9 - "BATTERY NOT INCLUDED" (ft. TRAVIS BARKER)

Industrial rap duo Ho99o9 have announced a Travis Barker-produced album, and you can read more about lead single "Battery Not Included" here.

--

A DAY TO REMEMBER - "RE-ENTRY" (ft. MARK HOPPUS)

In other blink-182 member collab news, Mark Hoppus is on a new version of ADTR's "Re-Entry." Read more about it here.

--

PLOSIVS (PINBACK, HOT SNAKES, AGAINST ME!) - "BROKEN EYES"

PLOSIVS -- Rob Crow (of Pinback, Goblin Cock, etc), John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, etc), Atom Willard (of Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!, The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, etc), and Jordan Clark (of Mrs. Magician) -- have announced their self-titled debut album, and you can read more about new single "Broken Eyes" here.

--

PUSSY RIOT - "PUNISH"

Pussy Riot have a new Tove Lo-executive produced project on the way, and Tove Lo also co-wrote the collective's new track, "Punish," which Nadya Tolokonnikova says is "the first audio-visual artwork from Pussy Riot's upcoming cycle that introduces a super(s)hero character who owns magic superwoman-like qualities & uses these powers to fight sexism. She's a strong dominatrix figure, and serves justice by punishing Weinsteins of the world. Talks about the vengeful shero are spreading, and now men are scared to misbehave, because they're well aware that revenge is coming.”

--

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - "LONDON IS LONELY"

British musician and songwriter Holly Humberstone released a new EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, in November, and ahead of her upcoming tours supporting Olivia Rodrigo and girl in red, she's shared a wistful, melancholy new single. "I wrote 'London Is Lonely' back in February 2020 right before the pandemic hit here in the UK," Holly says. "I had just moved out of my childhood home down to London and had spent the past few months feeling really trapped and alone in my tiny flat with strangers. London felt so intense and although there were so many people around me, I felt even more isolated and like I didn’t belong. I kind of lost myself in the city. I didn’t exactly know who I was anymore, and so going home and writing felt like my safe space to process everything. It’s funny now listening to the song almost two years on, post-pandemic, and feeling like nothing much has changed at all. I’m still trying to find my place here and make it my home and so it felt right to put this song out into the world right now, when so many other people are probably feeling lost right now too."

--

JUST FRIENDS - "BASIC" (ft. LIL B & HOBO JOHNSON)

Just Friends have announced their new album HELLA, due 3/4 via Pure Noise, and this new single has a chilled-out, horn-fueled, California reggae/ska/punk/rap vibe that sounds more than a little like classic Sublime. Read more about it here.

--

OLD IRON - "PLANETESIMAL"

Seattle sludgesters Old Iron have shared a new song off their upcoming split with France's Verdun, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE DOLLYROTS - "TOO FUN FOR MY HEALTH"

Pop punk vets The Dollyrots have a new B-sides/rarities/covers comp out tomorrow, and here's a new single from it. Read more about it here.

--

GHOST - "CALL ME LITTLE SUNSHINE"

Ghost have announced a new album, Impera (pre-order), and you can read more about lead single "Call Me Little Sunshine" here.

--

CHASE PETRA - "KEANU REEVES"

Long Beach, CA band Chase Petra have signed to Wax Bodega and shared a new single, "Keanu Reeves," which leans towards the pop-punk side of indie rock and has plenty of heart.

--

ALTO ARC (DEAFHEAVEN, HUNDRED WATERS) - "BORDELLO"

Deafheaven's George Clarke, Hundred Waters' Trayer Tryon, and PC Music associate Danny L Harle have formed a new group together, ALTO ARC, whose self-titled debut EP will arrive 2/11 via Sargent House. Read more about lead single "Bordello" here.

--

