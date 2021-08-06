36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NAS - "NOBODY" (ft. MS. LAURYN HILL)

Nas' new album King's Disease II is out now, and one of its highlights is "Nobody," which reunites him with his "If I Ruled the World" collaborator Ms. Lauryn Hill, who delivers a stunning rapped verse.

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "WAKE UP"

Spirit Adrift go full '80s NWOBHM on their latest taste of the Forge Your Future EP. Give it a rip and pre-order our exclusive "fuego" vinyl variant of the EP, limited to 300.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS, CAMI - "LA CHICA DE HOY (THIS YEAR'S GIRL)"

Elvis Costello's Spanish Model takes the original Attractions backing tracks from This Year's Model, but adds new vocals featuring current Spanish rock and pop artists. He's just shared this new version of the album's quasi title track sung by Cami. “It's so fantastic to have a singer like Cami singing ‘This Year’s Girl,’" says Elvis. "She’s got one of these voices where the microphone just loves her voice. It’s totally another story with a young woman singing it like this. Cami is telling her story, but she's so cool. It's such a hip way she's singing it.”

THE STRANGLERS - “IF SOMETHING’S GONNA KILL ME (IT MIGHT AS WELL BE LOVE)”

The Stranglers will release new album Dark Matters on September 10 and this new song was inspired by the passing of their keyboardist Dave Greenfield. “If Something’s Gonna Kill Me’ was actually one of the few songs written for this album after we lost our dear friend and colleague Dave,” says The Stranglers' JJ Burnel, “So I started writing about that. He was one of life’s innocents, and I thought it would be good to mark that point in the lyrics - ‘innocence has left this house’. A song can be interpreted in so many different ways.”

THE VACCINES - "ALONE STAR"

UK band The Vaccines are back with their fifth album, Back In Love City, on September 10 and they've just shared jaunty new single "Alone Star."

COMMON SAGE - "ONLY HUMAN

We just named Common Sage's "Think About The Desert" one of the best punk/emo songs of July, and today brings another song from the Brooklyn emo band's upcoming album It Lives It Breathes, which arrives this fall via No Sleep. Like the previous single, it's a very fine offering of loud, dark post-hardcore.

TIMESHARES - IN THE GROUND

Philly heartland punks Timeshares have put out a new three-song EP, their first release in nearly three years, and it finds them sounding as anthemic as ever.

RICO NASTY - "BUSS"

Rico Nasty is gearing up to put out a mixtape called Rx this year, and she's debuted this new song, an awesome blend of her punk-rap side and her future-pop side.

DEAF CLUB - "FOR A GOOD TIME, CALL SOMEONE ELSE"

Deaf Club (members of The Locust, ACxDC, and more) will release a new album, Productive Disruption, on January 6 via Three One G, and new single "For A Good Time, Call Someone Else" is an absolutely chaotic offering of discordant grind that clocks in at under two minutes.

3TEETH - "PARALYZE" (ft. HO99O9)

'90s-style industrial rock revivalists 3TEETH have teamed up with industrial rap duo Ho99o9 for this new song, which goes back and forth between dark, brooding goth and in-your-face abrasiveness.

NERDLINGER - "DEAR THERAPIST"

Sydney's Nerdlinger recall the fast-paced, catchy sounds of '90s skatepunk, as you can hear on their very fun new song "Dear Therapist."

DARK SKY BURIAL (NAPALM DEATH) - VINCIT QUI SE VINCIT

Napalm Death's Shane Embury has released a new album for Bandcamp Friday with his electronic solo project Dark Sky Burial.

STRAND OF OAKS - "JIMI & STAN"

Strand of Oaks new album In Heaven is due out October 1, and the new single is a heartfelt tribute to his late cat. "My sweetest buddy/cat Stan sadly passed away," he says. "And the only way I could describe my love for him was imagining Stan and Jimi Hendrix hanging out in heaven together smiling and going to shows and having the best time."

SLOW CRUSH - "HUSH"

Earlier this year, Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush reissued their 2018 LP Aurora and promised new music would be on the way. Now they've announced a new album, Hush, due October 22 via Quiet Panic. The title track is out now, and it's six and a half minutes of heavy shoegaze with a strong post-rock vibe too.

ELCAMINO - "FASHIONABLY LATE" (ft. KEISHA PLUM)

Griselda associate Elcamino is releasing a new album, Let There Be Light, and the first single is the soul-sample-infused boom bap of "Fashionably Late," which features Keisha Plum.

RICK HYDE - "ALONE" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & G HERBO)

Rick Hyde has shared another song off his upcoming Plates 2, which arrives August 20 via Black Soprano Family/eOne. It features fellow BSF member Benny the Butcher, as well as G Herbo, and all three of them deliver gritty verses over the song's laid-back production.

DON BROCO - "ONE TRUE PRINCE"

UK band Don Broco are releasing their new album Amazing Things on September 17 via SharpTone Records, and they channel some serious Deftones vibes on this new single.

UNTO OTHERS - "DOWNTOWN"

Portland goth rockers Unto Others will release their new album Strength on September 24 via Roadrunner, and it'll feature this very '80s-sounding new single.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - THE VERSION SUICIDES VOLUME 3 (EP STREAM)

Christian Lee Hutson has released the third and final edition in his series of cover EPs. On this one, he covers Shania Twain's "You're Still The One" with Julia Jacklin, The La's "There She Goes" with Fenne Lily, and Fugazi's "I'm So Tired" with Al Menne of Great Grandpa.

ED ASKEW - "SLEEPING WITH ANGELS"

Legendary singer/songwriter Ed Askew will release Sleeping With Angels on November 1, and the first single is the bare-bones, piano-fueled "The Oracle."

THURSTON MOORE - AN ELECTRIC NOISE GUITAR TRIBUTE TO PITA

Thurston Moore just released An Electric Noise Guitar Tribute to Pita for today's Bandcamp Friday as a tribute to composer Peter Rehberg who died in July. It was recorded at Thurston's Daydream Library in July.

MIRROR TREE (EX POOLSIDE) - “MIRROR TREE"

Michael Gold was a member of Poolside but now makes music as Mirror Tree, working with his bandmate Filip Nikolic as writing partner and producer. Mirror Tree is also the name of the project's first single.

THE DEATH SET - “ELEPHANT”

Remember The Death Set? Well they're back with their first new music in a while and they still sound as revved up as ever on this single.

ANIKA PYLE - "I FELT YOUR SHAPE" (MICROPHONES COVER)

Anika Pyle shared what she calls a "mediocre bedroom cover of my favorite song by The Microphones," which she plays everything on, for Bandcamp Friday.

BOYRACER - ASSUAGED LP

Out for Bandcamp Friday, veteran UK indie band Boyracer's new album is 36 minutes of shambolic pop goodness.

CHVRCHES - "GOOD GIRLS" (JOHN CARPENTER REMIX) / JOHN CARPENTER - "TURNING THE BONES" (CHVRCHES REMIX)

Chvrches and filmmaker/composer John Carpenter have remixed each other for a new single that's out digitally now and will be out as a 7" on December 10 via Sacred Bones. John Carpenter has remixed Chvrches "Good Girls," while the band take on the horror master's "Turning the Bones."

NOLAN POTTER - "STUBBORN BUBBLE"

Nolan Potter (Knife Ritual, Lake of Fire) will release his second album for Castle Face, Music is Dead, on September 24. Made entirely on his own, it's a seriously impressive psych-pop magnum opus. Case in point: "Stubborn Bubble" is an eight-minute wig-out that barrels forward with piledriver intensity before leaving earth's atmosphere for a gorgeous, ethereal midsection and then dropping back into the insane riffage.

GUNS N' ROSES - "ABSUЯD"

Guns N' Roses have released, as they put it, a "New. Fn. Song." It's titled "ABSUЯD" and is their first new music since Chinese Democracy in 2008. The song is a reworked track from the Chinese Democracy sessions, originally called "Silkworm."

JIMMY CLIFF - "HUMAN TOUCH"

Ska, rocksteady, and reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff is gearing up for his first new album in nine years, Bridges, and you can read more about lead single "Human Touch" here.

JAIL SOCKS - "PEACE OF MIND"

Charlotte, North Carolina emo band Jail Socks have announced their debut album, Coming Down (due 9/3 via Counter Intuitive Records), and first single "Peace of Mind" is a very promising first taste. Read more about it here.

THE LORD (GREG ANDERSON) - "NEEDLE CAST" (ft. BIG|BRAVE'S ROBIN WATTIE)

Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Engine Kid, Goatsnake, and Southern Lord Recordings has a new project for "explorative compositions and collaborations" called The Lord, and the first song is "Needle Cast," which features guest lead vocals by Robin Wattie of BIG|BRAVE. Read more about it here.

LA DISPUTE - "STRANGELIGHT" (FUGAZI COVER)

Ripcord Records is releasing a 43-song Fugazi tribute comp in October, and you can read more about La Dispute's contribution here.

TOUCHE AMORE - "HARD TO EXPLAIN" (STROKES COVER)

Speaking of Wave bands covering classic songs from 2001, Touche Amore put out a post-hardcore rendition of The Strokes' "Hard To Explain." Read more about it here.

THE WEEKND - "TAKE MY BREATH"

The Weeknd has released the first single off his upcoming new album, and you can read more about it here.

AIMEE MANN - "SUICIDE IS MURDER"

Aimee Mann announced a new album, Queens of the Summer Hotel, due out in November and inspired by Girl, Interrupted. The first single is "Suicide is Murder."

VINCE STAPLES - "GOT 'EM"

Vince Staples has released a new song in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. Read more about it here.

