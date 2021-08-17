36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LOTIC - "COME UNTO ME"

Lotic (aka J'Kerian Morgan) will follow 2018's Power (released on the now-defunct Tri Angle Records) with her new album Water, due out October 29 via her own new label Houndstooth. The first single is "Come Unto Me," an appealing dose of experimental, atmospheric pop.

--

MAC MCCAUGHAN - "CIRCLING AROUND"

“Circling Around… the neighborhood, the living room, the basement, the garden? Here's a song for wherever you're wearing out a path & thinking your thoughts.” Superchunk frontman Mac McCaughan will release his new solo album, The Sound of Yourself, on September 24.

--

XENO & OAKLANDER - POISON

Minimal wave duo Xeno & Oaklander are back with Vi/deo, their seventh album (and first in three years), on October 22 via Dais. The video for bouncy new single "Poison" definitely takes the album title to heart. "We were dying to make a horror film in the style of Suspiria, and we wanted it to look like a VHS tape from the video store," says singer Liz Wendelbo. "'Poison' has an Italo Disco feel to it and co-directing with Scott Kiernan felt like the perfect match."

--

PIP BLOM - "YOU DON'T WANT THIS"

Amsterdam’s Pip Blom have shared a new very catchy single from their upcoming album Welcome Break. The video for "You Don't Want This" is set in a lifesize dollhouse. Says director Sara Elzinga, ""When I first heard You Don't Want This, I recognized the feeling of self-consciousness; knowing that people have a certain way of looking at you, that does not necessarily comply with the image you have of yourself. The concept of a Matryoshka doll then stuck in my head, having these multiple versions of yourself that are hidden at first. The set reminds us of a dollhouse, of someone who is so comfortable in their own scenery, they forget to look at the world outside of the room. Though rather than making a music video about anxiety, I wanted the video to be about self-acceptance. Smiling back at yourself, instead of constantly criticizing which is something people tend to do."

--

박혜진 PARK HYE JIN - "I NEED YOU"

박혜진 Park Hye Jin's debut LP, Before I Die, is due out September 10 via Ninja Tune, and the latest single is "I Need You," a minimal track which pairs Hye Jin's singing and rapping with a twinkling piano phrase.

--

NITE JEWEL - "TO FEEL IT"

Nite Jewel's first album in four years, No Sun, is due out later this month, and the latest single is "To Feel It," which upends its smooth, sultry R&B vibes with distortion.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "BIG DISAPPOINTMENT"

Militarie Gun -- the lighter post-hardcore band led by Regional Justice Center's Ian Shelton -- have shared the first single off their second EP of 2021, All Roads Lead To The Gun II, due September 10 via Convulse Records. It's another great example of this band's ability to make songs that are as gritty as they are catchy.

--

BASTARÐUR (mem SÓLSTAFIR) - "BURN"

In addition to singing and playing guitar in the great post-metal/post-rock band Sólstafir, Aðalbjörn "Addi" Tryggvason is now also leading the crust punk band BASTARÐUR, whose debut album Satan's Loss of Son will arrive on October 29 via Season of Mist. The band's whiplash-inducing sound is nothing like Sólstafir, but Addi is a pro at this too, as you can hear on new single "Burn."

--

HOVVDY - "AROUND AGAIN" & "JUNIOR DAY LEAGUE"

Austin duo Hovvdy shared two new singles from their new album, True Love, which is due out October 1 via Grand Jury. "'Around Again’ lyrically shifts between big reflections and small memories," Will Taylor says. "The simplicity of the music and words really helped define this song for me. I’m thankful to have had help from Charlie and Andrew expanding and finishing it." The other, "Junior Day League," is about "being in a daze on a fast day in a new town," he says. "Falling enamored with the people you’re with and the setting you’re in. Letting things move around you, rather than trying to control them.”

--

CHURCH GIRLS - "SEPARATED"

Philly's Church Girls will release their new album Still Blooms on October 8 via Anchor Eighty Four (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK), and first single "Separated" is a very catchy song that's equal parts jangly indie rock and driving pop punk.

--

ORQUESTA AKOKÁN - "MI CONGA ES DE AKOKÁN"

Cuban and United States based mambo group Orquesta Akokán have announced a new album, 16 Rayos, due October 22 via Daptone, and the lively first single is "Mi Conga Es De Akokán," a fusion of conga rhythms and mambo horns.

--

MATTHEW E. WHITE - "NESTED"

"'Nested' is one of the most personal songs I’ve written, a song about whatever the opposite of coming-of-age is," Matthew E. White says. "It was recorded after two intense, transformative days of rehearsal, in one magic take that showcases the distilled, in-the-moment, sledgehammer power of the band." It's the latest single from his new album, K Bay, due out September 10 via Domino.

--

5EVER - "CHAMPAGNE"

5ever is a new band with members of Animal Flag, Cheem, and Oldsoul, and they're releasing their new EP Forever on September 10. The first single is the driving, catchy emo-pop-punk of "Champagne."

--

DEVIATES - "WASTED"

South Bay punks Deviates were initially around in the '90s and early 2000s with two albums (one on Epitaph) and multiple years on Warped Tour, but they broke up just as they were taking off. Now they're back with their first album in 20 years, Holding Out, due September 17 via Midline Records, and first single "Wasted" is a melodic punk ripper that makes it sound like no time has passed since their last album. They'll also hit the road this year with their onetime labelmates Pennywise.

--

TOBI - "WOAH" (ft. JAZZ CARTIER)

Canadian rappers TOBi and Jazz Cartier have put their heads together for this new song, which finds both of them effortlessly floating above the song's atmospheric production.

--

BUMSY AND THE MOOCHERS - "LIVING THE NIGHTMARE"

Chicago ska-punks Bumsy and the Moochers are in the midst of releasing a series of singles that will culminate in a new EP for Sell The Heart Records, and the latest single is the super catchy "Living The Nightmare."

--

GHÖSH - "COME ORIGINAL NUTTA"

Genre-defying electro-rap group GHÖSH have shared another song off their upcoming album Alien Nation (due 10/1 via Get Better Records), and it's a loud, booming, in-your-face song that's impossible to turn away from.

--

KOWLOON WALLED CITY - "OXYGEN TENT"

Oakland's Kowloon Walled City have released their first new song in over six years, "Oxygen Tent," out now on Neurosis' Neurot Recordings label. It's a nearly-five-minute trek through celestial post-metal and discordant post-hardcore, and it's a mighty return. More KWC news is apparently coming soon; stay tuned.

--

ORA THE MOLECULE - "HELICOPTER"

Norwegian artist Ora the Molecule has shared the video for "Helicopter," the latest single from her debut album, Human Safari, that's out via Mute. "The video for ‘Helicopter’ was shot in the outskirts of New Delhi, India," says Nora Schjelderup who is Ora the Molecule. "We were visiting Tanmay’s uncle who lived in this crazy post-apocalyptic building. It gave me associations of Franz Kafka’s The Trial. We were both so fascinated by the concept of these building complexes that functioned like mini cities. The place was so impersonal and strange looking, but at the same time we understood that the people living there felt very privileged."

--

EVAN WRIGHT - "PEOPLE"

Brooklyn artist Evan Wright makes baroque folk pop that feels like it's been transported from another era. His debut album, Sound From Out the Window, which is out on August 25 via Solitaire Recordings and here's another song from, the dreamy "People." ""This song came to me as most songs do: in the form of a guitar part," says Evan. "It’s a strange descending chromatic arpeggio part but I felt it had everything in it to be a full song."

--

LOW - "MORE"

"More" is the sound of the sky is being ripped open by blunt instruments, with Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's heavenly voices pouring through the gash like a rainbow. Low's new album, HEY WHAT, is out September 10.

--

JOHN CARPENTER, CODY CARPENTER, DANIEL DAVIES - "UNKILLABLE"

John Carpenter returned to the Halloween franchise he created with 2018's hit reboot which had him back producing, as well as scoring the film with his collaborators, son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies (son of The Kinks' Dave Davies). That film's sequel, Halloween Kills, will be out October 15 and all three of them are back for the soundtrack which also comes out that day via Sacred Bones. "Unkillable" roughs up and deconstructs the iconic Halloween theme, making it sound like its been through hell and back.

You can preorder the 'Halloween Kills' soundtrack on limited edition, exclusive orange and black vinyl in the BV shop.

--

SPIRIT WAS - "I SAW THE WHEEL"

Nick Corbo, formerly of LVL UP, has announced his debut album as Spirit Was, Heaven's Just a Cloud, and shared the doomy first single, "I Saw the Wheel," which takes a turn towards black metal at the end.

--

CIRCUIT DES YEUX - "DOGMA"

Haley Fohr has announced a new Circuit Des Yeux new album, -io. It marks her debut for Matador Records following albums on Drag City, Thrill Jockey and De Stijl and will be out October 22. The first single off the album is the dark, brooding and rhythic "Dogma."

--

DEAN WAREHAM (LUNA) - "THE PAST IS OUR PLAYTHING"

Dean Wareham of Luna and Galaxie 500 has announced a new solo album, I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of LA, which will be out October 15 via Double Feature Records. It's his first solo album in seven years and the first single is the typically dreamy "The Past is Our Plaything."

--

LORDE - "MOOD RING"

Lorde shared one more single before her new album Solar Power comes out Friday, "Mood Ring," which we wrote more about here.

--

PENELOPE ISLES - “ICED GEMS”

Penelope Isles, the Brighton, UK duo of siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, have announced their second album, Which Way To Happy, which will be out November 5 via Bella Union. While Penelope Isles are very good at going big, "Iced Gems" shows they know how to go small, too.

--

TARAKA (EX PRINCE RAMA) - "PSYCHOCASTLE"

Former Prince Rama frontwoman Taraka Larson, who now just goes by Taraka, has announced her solo debut, Welcome to Paradise Lost, which will be out October 8 via Rage Peace. "Psychocastle" is more guitar-oriented than Prince Rama ever were.

--

KARI FAUX - "TOO MUCH, TOO FAST" (ft. DEANTE' HITCHCOCK)

Rapper/singer Kari Faux has announced a deluxe edition of last year's very good Lowkey Superstar, and here's one of its new songs, which you can read more about here.

--

OUT OF SERVICE - "SHELTER"

NJ/Philly emo band Out of Service are back with a cathartic new single, which you can read more about here.

--

THE SILVER (mem HORRENDOUS, CRYPT SERMON) - "FALLOW"

The Silver is a new band with members of Philly death metal band Horrendous and Philly doom band Crypt Sermon, and they "wanted to do something rooted in black metal sounds without being a black metal band—and with more vulnerable lyrics." Read more about their debut single here.

--

EVERY TIME I DIE - "POST-BOREDOM"

Every Time I Die have finally announced their long-awaited, highly anticipated ninth album Radical, and along with the announcement comes new single "Post-Boredom." Read more about it here.

--

GIFT OF GAB - "VICE GRIP"

Earlier this year, Gift of Gab of Blackalicious sadly passed away at age 50. Now, a posthumous album has been announced. It's called Finding Inspiration Somehow, and you can read more about its lead single "Vice Grip" here.

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL" / CHAT PILE - "BRUTAL TRUTH"

Heavy bands Portrayal of Guilt and Chat Pile have released a new split with one new song each, and you can read more about it here.

--

HEIRESS - "UNSETTLER"

Here's the second single off Seattle sludge band Heiress' upcoming album Distant Fires, which you can read more about here.

--

DUCKS LTD - "HOW LONELY ARE YOU?"

Toronto duo Ducks Ltd make jangly guitar pop that feels especially indebted to the '80s UK indie scene. This new single features backing vocals from New Zealand band The Beths.

--

