36 New Songs Out Today

ORVILLE PECK - 'THE CURSE OF THE BLACKENED EYE" / BRONCO CHAPTER 2

Masked Canadian country singer has shared the second chapter from his upcoming album Bronco. "The Curse of the Blackened Eye" channels Slim Whitman (yodelling!) while the other three songs shine a light on other elements of his outsize presence. The video for "The Curse of the Blackened Eye" stars The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

--

LATTO - "WHEELIE" (ft. 21 SAVAGE)

Atlanta rapper Latto's anticipated new album 777 comes out March 25 via RCA, and new single "Wheelie" is catch, upbeat, and in your face. It already feels like a hit.

--

DOOMCANNON - "TIMES" (ft. LEX AMOR)

UK jazz musician DoomCannon has just released his second single for Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings, and this one's a collaboration with UK rapper Lex Amor and it also features sweeping, cinematic string arrangements.

--

BASTIONS - "A BROKEN CROWN"

UK band Bastions just released this new single on Church Road, and it's a genre-blurring rager that exists somewhere between post-hardcore, metal, and alternative rock.

--

KONTUSION - "UNRELENTING PAIN"

Kontusion -- the new death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables) -- have shared another track off their upcoming self-titled EP and it taps right into the raw, gnarly sounds of '80s death metal.

--

TRACE AMOUNT - "TONE AND TENOR" (ft. KANGA)

As mentioned, industrial artist Trace Amount's debut album Anti Body Language comes out 4/15 via Federal Prisoner, and here's second single "Tone and Tenor," which balances out Trace Amount's dark, desolate sound with soaring guest vocals from KANGA.

--

JHAY CORTEZ - "SENSUAL BEBÉ"

Reggaeton/Latin trap great Jhay Cortez is still riding high off the strength of last year's excellent Timelezz, and he's keeping the momentum going with this new single.

--

DEATH LENS - "DAEMON"

Los Angeles punks Death Lens have a new album, No Luck, on the way, due out April 15 via Secret Friends Music Group, and from it they've shared the propulsive "Daemon." "The video shows what goes on in our heads as we casually practice 'DAEMON'" Bryan Torres says. "The people watching don’t exist, they are figments of our imaginations. They each represent a life struggle, along with world struggles, that we have to manage and deal with everyday. The last man standing at the end, raising his fist up high, is the little voice that is working overtime to keep us all optimistic even in the darkest of times."

--

MISERY INDEX - "THE EATERS AND THE EATEN"

Baltimore deathgrind vets Misery Index will release their new album Complete Control on May 13 via Century Media, and lead single "The Eaters and the Eaten" is as crisp and precise as it is totally brutal.

--

MODERAT - "EASY PREY"

Moderat (aka Modeselektor and Apparat) have shared a new song off their first album in six years, MORE D4TA, and this one's an airy, minimal, electronic art pop song, and it's a very promising taste.

--

ATTEMPT SURVIVORS - "EDUCATED HIPS"

Attempt Survivors is a new project featuring members of Helmet, Saetia, Six Going on Seven, and Error Type Eleven, and their debut two-song single arrives May 27 via Iodine Recordings. The A-side is out now, and it's a dose of '90s-style post-hardcore that reminds us a little of Shudder to Think. If you're into that band, or any of the members' past projects, check this out.

--

KING OF HECK - KINGO TAPE '22

Vegas lo-fi indie band King of Heck signed to Counter Intuitive Records, and their first release for the label is this shambolic three-song release.

--

REMA - "FYN" (ft. AJ TRACEY)

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Rema's debut album Rave & Roses comes out later this month, and here's a breezy new single featuring UK rapper AJ Tracey.

--

SATCHY - "ALWAYS SAYING GOODBYE"

Satchy (aka Zulu bassist Satchel Brown) has shared another track off his upcoming album Warm Absence, and it's a dose of laid-back, hazy, lo-fi soul.

--

RIVERBY - "CHAPEL"

Philly indie-punk band Riverby released one of the best punk songs of February with "Baseless" off their upcoming album Absolution, and they show off a much lighter, folkier -- but no less powerful -- side of their sound with new single "Chapel."

--

METHOD MAN - "BUTTERFLY EFFECT" (ft. RJ PAYNE)

The one and only Method Man is back with a new song, and it finds him embracing the boom bap of his glory days.

--

LUKAH - "BALACLAVA"

Memphis underground rapper Lukah pairs tongue-twisting rhymes with a dizzying beat from WALZ on new single "Balaclava."

--

RID OF ME - "MY OWN SUMMER" (DEFTONES COVER)

Rid of Me are named after a PJ Harvey song, and their '90s love doesn't end there. They're releasing a two-song single on April 29 with covers of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and Deftones' "My Own Summer," the latter of which is out now. It actually kinda sounds like if Rid of Me-era PJ Harvey did a Deftones cover, and it sounds as cool in real life as it does on paper.

--

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - MODEL CITIZEN ACOUSTIC

Meet Me @ the Altar's Model Citizen EP was one of the best punk albums of 2021, and now they've released an acoustic version of the whole thing. It strips back their usual pop punk/easycore style and reminds you that they've always got great songwriting at the core of their songs. MM@TA are on tour now with Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, and Anxious.

--

JAY WORTHY & LARRY JUNE - "LEAVE IT UP TO ME"

Rappers Jay Worthy and Larry June have announced a collaborative album, 2 P’s in a Pod, due March 25 via GDF/EMPIRE, and lead single "Leave It Up to Me" is an appealing, laid-back rap song with some gorgeous, soul-sampling production.

--

GREYHAVEN - "ORNAMENTS FROM THE WELL"

Metalcore/alternative rock band Greyhaven have shared a new single off their upcoming Will Putney-produced album This Bright and Beautiful World (due 4/15 via Equal Vision), and this one goes in an art rock direction that kinda sounds like Thrice at their most atmospheric.

--

CRAZY & THE BRAINS - "EAST SIDE"

NJ punks Crazy & the Brains (who no longer have a xylophone player) are back with a new ripper that puts a fresh spin on '70s-style punk. "This one is called 'East Side', it's about home, growing up on the east coast. Life is fast, you gotta be tough and resilient here, it's a punch when you least expect it, it's vulnerable, it's appreciating what you have. If you can't keep up with us you gotta move aside, it's a moment of truth. We wanted to capture a slice of the life we love and share it with you," the band says.

--

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST - THE INTERMISSION EP

Mariah the Scientist released one of 2021's best R&B albums with RY RY WORLD, and while you wait for her next album, she's given us an "intermission," aka a new four-song EP. If you liked the rich, airy sound of RY RY WORLD, you'll like this too.

--

KALI - "EAT IT UP" (ft. BIA)

Kali and BIA are both rappers on the rise (both thanks in part to TikTok), and they've put their heads together for this musically dark, lyrically sex-fueled jam off Kali's new EP Toxic Chocolate.

--

KRISTEEN YOUNG - "YOUR MOUTH IS GOING TO GET YOU IN ALL KINDS OF TROUBLE"

Kristeen Young used to be Morrissey's regular tour opener and her new single has a Smiths-y title: "Your Mouth Is Going To Get You In All Kinds Of Trouble." Says Kristeen, "Lips are injected, mouths are covered, yet people still talk a lot of shit. This is where the central theme (regurgitation) of the video for 'Your Mouth Is Going to Get You In All Kinds of Trouble' came from. It’s low. It’s ground floor. It’s digestive system; the bowels. But, it’s all filtered through the overall theme of The Beauty Shop. Each song on The Beauty Shop is assigned a major emotion and 'Your Mouth Is Going To Get You In All Kinds of Trouble’s' emotion is ecstasy. The fetish (beauty?) is revulsion, And it’s obvious we are living in that." The Beauty Shop is out June 24 via The Record Label

--

FAKE FRUIT - "NO MUTUAS"

Fake Fruit have recorded "No Mutuals" from last year's self-titled album, now with Spanish lryics. "'No Mutuas' is as close a translation to the English version as I could muster," says Hannah D'Amato. "Since writing and recording the English version “No Mutuals” I’ve noticed this same 'cool guy-ing' phenomenon still plagues so many spaces that we move through both physical and digital. This recording feels true to the original, but it’s sporting new haircut energy, an extra spring in its step and feels more aligned with how it sounds when played live. Plus it just feels good to scream in Spanish."

--

SOFT KILL - "PRESS PLAY"

Portland post-punk vets Soft Kill will release a new 7" on May 15 via Convulse Records as a precursor to their sixth album that's due later this year. "Press Play" is driving and hazy -- a perfect example of the band's patented "sad rock."

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE - "OLIVE BRANCH"

Alanis Morissette recently extended her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour into this summer, and ahead of those dates she's shared a new single, emotional ballad "Olive Branch."

--

STAR PARTY - MEADOW FLOWER

This Seattle duo make hazy buzzsaw pop and they zoom through eight songs in 18 minutes on Meadow Flower, though they do let the foot off the gas for the dreamy title track.

--

HO99O9 - "BITE MY FACE" (ft. COREY TAYLOR, prod. TRAVIS BARKER)

Punk/rap duo Ho99o9 released their new Travis Barker-produced album Skin today read our review), and along with the release comes a video for its collaboration with Slipknot's Corey Taylor. It basically sounds like the middle ground between Ho99o9 and classic Slipknot, which is a very cool thing. You can also get the album on limited-to-200 violet vinyl.

--

BELLE & SEBASTIAN - "IF THEY'RE SHOOTING AT YOU"

Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch says the band's new single is "about being lost, broken and under threat of violence." They dedicated this song to Ukraine and for the next week are donating all proceeds to the Red Cross' relief effort there.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE - "OUI OUI MARIE"

Chelsea Wolfe is soundtracking A24's new Kid Cudi-starring slasher flick X, and the first single is her cover of Arthur Fields' 1918 song “Oui Oui Marie." Read more about it here.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "CHINESE SATELLITE (LIVE FROM SOUND CITY)"

The latest installment in Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary single series is this spare, acoustic version of "Chinese Satellite," tracked live at LA's Sound City Studios.

--

CLIFFDIVER - "NEW VEGAS BOMB" (ft. SKATUNE NETWORK)

Cliffdiver tap Skatune Network to inject some '90s-style ska into their 2000s-style pop punk with this new song. Read more about it here.

--

BE WELL - "TREADLESS"

Be Well -- the new band fronted by former Battery frontman and veteran punk producer Brian McTernan, alongside members of Darkest Hour, Fairweather, and Bane/Converge -- have announced a new six-song release for Revelation, and you can read more about the killer lead single here. Get the album on limited splatter vinyl here.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA - "SWEETEST PIE"

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have some shows coming up together this month, but first they've released a song together, which is also the first teaser of Megan's next album. Read more about it here.

--

