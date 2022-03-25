So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KID CUDI - "STARS IN THE SKY"

Kid Cudi has put out a new song for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it finds him getting his upbeat synthpop on.

--

SUMMER WALKER - "NO LOVE" (EXTENDED VERSION ft. SZA & CARDI B)

Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love" was one of last year's best R&B songs, and now it gets a new extended version which starts with a newly-added verse from Cardi B, who goes full airy R&B on this one.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "CHILD OF GOD" (ft. MOSES SUMNEY)

Chance the Rapper has released his first single of the year, and it's a melancholic soul/jazz/rap hybrid that features Moses Sumney.

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "MULTI-GAME ARCADE CABINET" (ft. R.A.P. FERREIRA, STILL RIFT & VIDEO DAVE)

Open Mike Eagle is back with his first new single in a bit, and it features fellow underground rap icon R.A.P. Ferreira, as well as longtime collaborators Still Rift and Video Dave. It's a great indie-rap posse cut over a lush, hypnotic beat from Illingsworth.

--

NICKI MINAJ - "WE GO UP" (ft. FIVIO FOREIGN)

Nicki Minaj teams with Fivio Foreign for "We Go Up" and she sounds like she means business on this dark, tough, very New York song.

--

MESHUGGAH - "I AM THAT THIRST"

Meshuggah have shared a new single off upcoming album Immutable, and it sounds as rhythmic and ass-beating as you'd hope. Get the album on limited orange/red opaque vinyl.

--

BREE RUNWAY - "SOMEBODY LIKE YOU"

UK rapper/singer Bree Runway tones things down for a gooey R&B/'80s pop slow jam with "Somebody Like You."

--

CHARLI XCX - CRASH DELUXE EDITION

Charli XCX released a new album, Crash, last week, and now the deluxe edition is out, which features four new songs: "Selfish Girl," "How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now," "Sorry If I Hurt You," and "What You Think About Me."

--

FREDO BANG - "NO LOVE" (ft. SLEEPY HALLOW)

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang teams up with Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow for this infectiously melodic rap song.

--

ANDY BELL (RIDE) - "OUR LAST NIGHT TOGETHER" (ARTHUR RUSSELL COVER)

Ride's Andy Bell just released "World of Echo," the new single from his excellent new second solo album Flicker, and the b-side is a cover of Arthur Russell's "Our Last Night Together" from hsi 1986 album World of Echo. Bell turns Russell's haunting original into a more spectral, psychedelic experience.

--

REUBEN'S DAUGHTERS - UNDERWATER GARDEN

Bath UK group Reuben's Daughters make lovely pastoral pop that feels like the first buds of spring. Their debut album, Mami Wata, is out next week and here are two songs from it.

--

CHANNEL TRES – “ACID IN MY BLOOD” & “GANZFELD EXPERIMENT”

Channel Tres has shared two new songs in a style he calls “Compton house”: "Acid in My Blood" hits with mellow techno/house vibes and sprinkled with electro handclaps; while "Ganzfeld Experiment" was written using William S Burroughs' cut-up technique and "uses the concept of telepathy to dissect the breakdown of a romantic relationship." Godmode's Nick Sylvester produced both.

--

BRIAN CASE (FACS, DISAPPEARS) - TROPICS

Brian Case of FACS (and Disappears and The Ponys before that) has a new tape, Tropics, that splits the difference between blissed-out ambient and unsettling noise. Is it a dream or a nightmare or just 2022? The tape is out May 6 via Trouble in Mind but you can stream the whole thing now.

--

CINCHEL - A PLAN FOR SOME​/​TIME

Chicago's cinchel works in the "the interaction of sounds/notes with themselves," using only "delay, layering and distortion I attempt to make a lot of guitars no longer sound like guitars." His new tape features seven tracks that float uncomfortably in the ether (that's a good thing). It's out May 6 via Trouble in Mind but is streamable now.

--

CAROLINE SPENCE - "THE GIFT"

“I had recently lost my grandmother when we wrote this, and we bonded over how we were both privileged to truly know them, even being let in on the harder parts of aging and time passing," Caroline Spence says of this song she co-wrote with Matt Koziol. "We spent the morning sharing stories about them and we almost called it a day after getting stuck at the end of the chorus.” Caroline's new album, True North, is out April 29.

--

JOSHUA HEDLEY - "RIVER IN THE RAIN"

Nashville country singer Joshua Hedley's new album Neon Blue arrives April 22 via New West Records, and he just shared this gorgeous ballad from the album.

--

CORB LUND - "PASA-GET-DOWN-DENA"

Long-running Canadian country singer Corb Lund is gearing up for a new album, Songs My Friends Wrote, which literally is covers of songs written by people Corb is friends with, and which comes out April 29 via New West. The latest single is a cover of John Evans' rockabilly jam "Pasa-Get-Down-Dena."

--

MAPACHE - "THEY DON'T KNOW AT THE BEACH"

After channeling early '70s Grateful Dead on "I Love My Dog," Mapache embrace some Beach Boys vibes on their second Roscoe's Dream single.

--

SEMANTICS - "GET IN THE CAR"

Australian band Semantics will release their debut album Paint Me Blue on May 20 via SideOneDummy, and new single "Get In The Car" is a breezy, jangly, punky song that sounds straight out of the '90s alt-rock era.

--

DONOVAN MELERO (HAIL THE SUN) - "BETTER FOR THE NEXT"

Donovan Melero, vocalist of progressive post-hardcore band Hail the Sun, will release his new solo album Chelsea Park After Dark on April 22 via Equal Vision. New single "Better for the Next" applies his soaring voice to a piano ballad.

--

VAGRANTS - "BE CONSUMED"

Post-hardcore trio Vagrants have announced a new album, Be Consumed, due later this year on Equal Vision. The title track is out now, and it's a very cool mix of melody, aggression, and atmosphere.

--

WE ARE THE UNION - "OHMYGOD" (EICHLERS COVER)

Hyperska artist Eichlers' new album My Checkered Future is out today on Bad Time Records, and for the occasion, his labelmates/collaborators We Are The Union have covered his non-album track "OHMYGOD," putting a third wave-style ska-punk spin on it.

--

ABYSMALIST - "THERAPEUTIC EXHUMATION"

Sacramento death metallers Abysmalist are releasing their Vile Possession LP on April 8 via Maggot Stomp, and you can get a taste of their OSDM-style brutality from lead single "Therapeutic Exhumation."

--

JULIE DOIRON - JULIE DOIRON CANTA EN ESPAÑOL, VOL. 5 (EP STREAM)

Julie Doiron is touring in Spain and Portugal, and she's shared the latest volume in her series of Canta En Español which are, as the title describes, folk songs sung in Spanish.

--

LIGHT TOWER (ON THE MIGHT OF PRINCES, SPOTLIGHTS) - "WHEN THE MASK DROPS"

Chris Enriquez has drummed in countless bands, including On the Might of Princes, Gracer, Spotlights, and many more, and now he's pursuing a solo project under the name Light Tower, and his self-titled debut EP arrives April 22 via Iodine. First single "When the Mask Drops" is '90s-style shoegazy post-hardcore that fans of Quicksand, Jawbox, Hum, Deftones, etc are probably gonna dig.

--

THE ROLLING STONES - "IT'S ONLY ROCK 'N" ROLL (BUT I LIKE IT)" & "RIP THIS JOINT" (LIVE IN 1977)

The Rolling Stones have announced Live At The El Mocambo, which was recorded at the band's legendary, surprise Toronto show on March 5, 1977, when the Stones opened for local band April Wine under the name "The Cockroaches" at a 300-capacity venue. You can hear two songs now and read more here.

--

NEIL YOUNG - "DON'T LET IT BRING YOU DOWN," "JOURNEY THROUGH THE PAST" & "REVOLUTION BLUES" (LIVE IN '70s)

Neil Young has announced three live albums recorded in the early '70s, and shared a song from each. Read more about them here.

--

DAVID KNUDSON (MINUS THE BEAR, BOTCH) - "JEALOUS TIME STEALS" (ft. JAKE SNIDER) & "REWIND IT" (ft. SAM BELL)

David Knudson, guitarist for the beloved, defunct bands Minus The Bear and Botch, has announced his debut solo album, and shared two songs. The album was produced by past Minus the Bear collaborator Sam Bell, who also sings on one of the two new singles ("Rewind It"), and the other single, "Jealous Time Steals," reunites David with Minus the Bear frontman Jake Snider. Read more here.

--

IBARAKI - "RONIN" (ft. GERARD WAY)

As recently mentioned, Trivium's Matt Heafy is releasing a black metal album under the name Ibaraki that was produced and engineered by black metal veteran (and Emperor frontman) Ihsahn, and features guest vocals by Ihsahn, Nergal from Behemoth, and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. The song with Gerard is out now, and you can read more about it here. Get the LP on limited white vinyl.

--

BRUCE HORNSBY - "SIDELINES" (ft. EZRA KOENIG & BLAKE MILLS)

Bruce Hornsby has announced the final album in his trilogy of albums that feature hipper, younger guests, and lead single "Sidelines" is a duet with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig that was co-written by Blake Mills who also plays guitar on the album. Read more about it here.

--

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE - "THE REAL"

Anton Newcombe is set to release The Brian Jonestown Massacre's 19th album, Fires Don't Grown on Trees, in June. Here's the first single.

--

DREAM WIDOW - DREAM WIDOW

The fictional metal band from Studio 666, starring Foo Fighters, released a new album, helmed by Dave Grohl.

--

FLACCID MOJO (BLACK DICE) - "SLOW PSYCHICS"

Flaccid Mojo, aka Black Dice's Bjorn Copeland and Aaron Warren, will release their debut album in June via Castle Face. ”This record is a burning car in a field and I love it,” says OSEES' John Dwyer.

--

CASSANDRA JENKINS - "PYGMALION"

Cassandra recorded "Pygmalion" at the famed Abbey Road studios in London, backed by members of Glaswegian band Lylo. It's a real slow-burn of a song, with Cassandra delivering a particularly smoky vocal, and is released for Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary.

--

WEDNESDAY - "FEAST OF SNAKES"

"I 100% ripped off the chords for this song from Jason Molina's 'Almost Was Good Enough,'" admits Wednesday's Karly Hartzman. "When I wrote it I had just finished reading his biography 'Riding With the Ghost' which has a ton of information about Molina's music and by extension the beginnings of Secretly. I thought channeling his music for our contribution to SC25 would be fitting!" This song is out as part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary celebration.

--

NICO MUHLY - "HANSU SEES SUNJA"

The limited series adaptation of Soo Hugh's bestselling novel ‘Pachinko‘ premiered on AppleTV+ today, and part of its sweeping, sumptuous appeal is Nico Muhly's stirring score.

--

