36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SUN'S SIGNATURE (ELIZABETH FRASER) - "APPLES"

Sun's Signature, aka former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and partner/Massive Attack drummer Damon Reece, release their debut EP this week for Record Store Day and here's another track from it. The project is basically a delivery device for Fraser's "Voice of God" and there is a minute or so here that's is basically just her harmonies and it's spectacular.

--

DANIEL AVERY - "BLISS"

"Bliss" is the b-side to Daniel Avery's new single "Chaos Energy" and he says it's "a track that had its own special feeling from the beginning," adding, "I’ve had the idea of making a shoegaze rave record for a while and this, especially as part of the live show, goes some way to satisfying that urge."

--

LANA DEL REY - "BUDDY'S RENDEZVOUS" (FATHER JOHN MISTY COVER)

The deluxe boxset of Father John Misty's 2022 album Chloë and the Next 20th Century includes a 7" with Lana Del Rey's cover of album track "Buddy's Rendezvous." Josh Tillman contributes some backing vocals to the gorgeous rendition, and it's now been released digitally for the first time.

--

BELIEF (STELLA MOZGAWA AND BOOM BIP) - “WOT”

Here's an absolute banger from Stella Mozgawa & Boom Bip's upcoming debut album as Belief. “‘WOT’ is a playful track that we added last minute to the album,” says Mozgawa. “It has a cheeky, mischievous spirit that we felt was missing from the record. It all came together quickly and in a shared flow state.” Boom Bip adds, “Stella came to me with this killer Oberheim part, which is the main synth in the track. It has this driving energy and atonal quality that sits satisfyingly alone quite well.” The album's out July 15 via Lex Records.

--

CLAUD - "GO HOME!"

Claud just finished a run of shows supporting Phoebe Bridgers, and they've now shared a new single, "Go Home!," which they say is "about falling into that hole of feeling awkward and uncomfortable in your own skin that all you crave is going home and sliding into whatever is familiar."

--

TWO SHELL - "DUST"

London electronic duo Two Shell have announced a new EP, Icons, due June 30 via their own Mainframe Audio label, and along with the announcement comes the clattering new single "Dust."

--

WILL HOGE - "JOHN PRINE'S CADILLAC"

Americana singer/songwriter Will Hoge has announced a new album, Wings On My Shoes, due August 26, and here's new single "John Prine's Cadillac," which about a real encounter Will had with John in Nashville, as Will explains to Rolling Stone: "I look over and Mr. Prine was next to me in his Cadillac, shades on, music loud enough you could kinda hear it through the window. He was just grinning, bobbing his head. I stared and really wondered what the fuck song(s) is that motherfucker playing that’s bringing him that kind of joy?!?!? It’s one of the great unsolved mysteries of my life."

--

POWERS PLEASANT - "OVERSEAS (ft. MAXO KREAM, BAS, KENNY MASON & ERICK THE ARCHITECT)

Pro Era producer/DJ Powers Pleasant has just dropped a star-studded song, featuring rising Houston star Maxo Kream, Dreamville's Bas, rock-tinged Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason, and Flatbush Zombies' Erick the Architect. All of these rappers are very different, but they all sound great together over this Powers Pleasant beat.

--

WHY BONNIE - "SAILOR MOUTH" & "HOT CAR"

New York-via-Texas indie folk band Why Bonnie recently announced their debut album 90 In November (due 8/19 via Keeled Scales), and now they've shared two more lovely songs from it.

--

LILA IKÉ - "WANTED"

One of the most promising new reggae singers, Lila Iké, returns with a new single produced by Jason “J-Vibe” Farmer and Protoje. In classic reggae fashion, it may sound blissful and uplifting, but it's about a much more serious topic than the tone of the music suggests. "'Wanted' is a song which highlights how rough the life of a criminal actually is. I hope it will inspire youths to go in a more positive direction. It’s also my intention that this song reaches parents or onlookers, who may have someone close to them headed down a dark path, and instead of turning a blind eye, encourage them to do otherwise," Lila says.

--

CIGAR - "WE USED TO"

Reunited skate punk vets Cigar have announced a new album, The Visitor, due September 9 via Fat Wreck Chords, and lead single "We Used To" is a bright, circle-pit-inducing ripper that'll take you right back to the '90s.

--

GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT - "CODA" (LIVE)

Post-rockers God Is An Astronaut are releasing a new live-in-studio album, The Beginning Of The End, on July 15 via Napalm Records, and here's a towering taste.

--

VICIOUS BLADE - "SIEGE OF CRUELTY"

Pittsburgh thrashers Vicious Blade will release a new EP, Siege of Cruelty, on June 24, and here's the venomous title track.

--

EARLY JAMES - "HARDER TO BLAME"

Alabama singer/songwriter Early James has shared a new song off his upcoming sophomore album Strange Time To Be Alive, which was produced by Dan Auerbach and is being released on Dan's Easy Eye Sound label. It's a dose of dark Americana, and James says, "Sometimes when you’re young, you blame the crowd around you for all the bad habits you’ve developed. But then the older you get, the more you realize that there’s really no one to blame but yourself."

--

FUNERAL CHIC - "ROMAN CANDLE"

Funeral Chic put a blackened spin on classic heavy metal with the title track of their upcoming LP, due 7/29 via Prosthetic.

--

MARISA ANDERSON - "WAKING"

Solo guitarist Marisa Anderson will release new album Still, Here on September 23 via Thrill Jockey, and here's the minimal, subtly effective lead single.

--

LUPE FIASCO - "DRILL MUSIC IN ZION"

Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco has shared the jazzy title track off his upcoming album, which arrives June 24 via 1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers.

--

VOMIT FORTH - "PREDATORY SAVIOUR"

Connecticut hardcore-infused death metallers Vomit Forth have offered up more filth from their anticipated debut LP Seething Malevolence.

--

EMINEM - "THE KING AND I" (ft. CEE-LO GREEN, prod. DR. DRE)

Eminem reunites with Dr. Dre for a song off the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis movie, which is theoretically exciting, but not nearly as fun as the last time Eminem compared himself to Elvis on a song.

--

WAKE - "INFINITE INWARD"

Genre-defying metal band Wake have shared a new one off their upcoming LP Thought Form Descent, and it's a shapeshifting epic that definitely can't be easily pigeonholed.

--

WORMROT - "VOICELESS CHOIR"

Singapore grindcore greats Wormrot recently revealed that their upcoming album Hiss will be their last with lead vocalist and co-founder Arif, which is a bummer, but at least they're going out with a bang. Every single from this album so far has ripped and this one is no exception.

--

PARTICLE KID + WILLIE NELSON - "DIE WHEN I'M HIGH (HALFWAY TO HEAVEN)"

Ahead of Father's Day, Particle Kid (Micah Nelson) has shared this collaboration with his dad, Willie Nelson. “Sometime back in December 2020, in between endless rounds of chess and dominos, my dad looked up at me and said, ‘If I die when I’m high I’ll be halfway to heaven,’" Micah recalls. It took me a second to process, but I said , ‘Dad, that's the best song title I ever heard. You better write the rest of it quick.’ He said. ‘Why don’t you write it?’ So I did. That night I wrote it for him, about him. It’s really just a love letter to him. A tribute."

--

NAOMI ALLIGATOR - "DON'T GET IT"

Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-media artist Corrinne James is releasing a new album as Naomi Alligator, Double Knot, due out July 1 via Carpark Records. The latest single is lofi folk track "Don't Get It," which James says is "a song about a bad friend. The music video takes that to the extreme and ends with a fight scene. I’ve never gotten into a fist fight (and don’t plan on it) but I wanted to scratch the itch. I also wanted to film/edit a fight scene."

--

MIKE PATTON - "TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES"

Last year, Mike Patton contributed vocals to the theme song for the newest entry in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. ""I channeled my inner ninja spirit to deliver a track worthy of my half-shell brothers!," Patton told Metal Sucks at the time. "It was an honor to serve them... and finally I made some music my nieces can enjoy!" The soundtrack is out digitally now, and you can hear the whole thing, Patton-featuring theme included.

--

KATY J PEARSON - “FLOAT”

"I wrote this track with Oliver Wilde, a founding member of the excellent Pet Shimmers – he’s been at the centre of the Bristol music community for several years," Katy J Person says of her new single. "For the new album, I wanted to collaborate with some of my peers that I admire, so I jammed with Oli for a few weeks – he’d come round with his laptop and interface and we’d write songs together. Float is one of the tracks that came out of those writing sessions and as soon as we wrote it I knew that it had to be on the record; it was one of my favourites to write and I love it. It has such an atmosphere and I think you can really feel the emotion and pain of the song; it’s about life experiences and all the things that lead up to certain moments. It’s quite nostalgic and given the past two years we have had, references wondering about when things will become more stable again." KJP's new album Sound of the Morning is out July 8 via Heavenly.

--

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT - "HAIRCUT"

Australian singer and songwriter's new album How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater is out July 22 via Nettwerk, and the latest single is Haircut." "I loved Call Me By Your Name when I first saw it because it was presented as a love story first, and not just a 'gay story,'" Alex says. "In the same way, I wanted to show a story about gender as a story about growing up, and I think the biggest part of growing up is our friends. Claud, the director, made such a beautiful, bright narrative about two friends who are figuring themselves out side-by-side and it fit the song perfectly. It felt like we were filming a movie. We had so much fun at the shoot, and I think the video gets across the joy, terror, brightness, darkness and excitement of growing into the person that you want to be."

--

STARCRAWLER - "IF YOU'RE GONNA BE DUMB, YOU GOTTA BE TOUGH"

Johnny Knoxville and crew just released an expanded version of the new Jackass film, titled Jackass 4.5, and the soundtrack features this new, appropriately titled cover of Roger Alan Wade's "If You're Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough" by Starcrawler.

--

NUTRIENTS - "HOW THE BREEZE FELT"

It's right there in the title already, but this song from Toronto's Nutrients is damn breezy, in the right ways.

--

SOUND OF CERES – “THE FAWN” (FEAT. MARINA ABRAMOVIĆ)

Dreampop group Sound of Ceres release new album Emerald Sea tomorrow and just ahead of that have shared this track featuring conceptual artist Marina Abramović who provides narration across the whole album. “My attraction to Sound of Ceres comes from the fact that the music feels so galactic – from a very part of the universe,” Abramović says.

--

WHITNEY - "REAL LOVE"

Chicago duo Whitney are back with their third studio album of originals, Spark, which will be out September 16 via Secretly Canadian. While their soulful songwriting style remains, this is a very different record than they've made before. After writing songs during pandemic lockdown -- which they spent in Portland, OR -- they teamed up with producers Brad Cook and John Congleton, who helped them incorporate synthesizers and sampled beats into their sound. You can hear that on this first single.

--

LAMBCHOP - "POLICE DOG BLUES"

Judging by first single "Police Dog Blues," Lambchop's new album The Bible represents another subtle pivot for Kurt Wagner, who has been taking Lambchop in bold new directions for the last decade. This song is methodical and funky, with soulful backing vocals and thick atmosphere. The video, made using the Unreal Graphics Engine, is surreal and stunning.

--

MARINA ALLEN - "SUPERREALITY"

"I wrote 'Superreality' in my living room on a broken keyboard," Marina Allen says. "It's a transparent, stream-of-conscience dialogue about the innocence it takes to start over after upheaval. The song was written in the rare and delicate moment in transformation, between leaving one reality and entering another." Her new album, Centrifics, is out in September via Fire.

--

MEECHY DARKO (FLATBUSH ZOMBIES) - "KILL US ALL (K.U.A.)"

Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies has announced his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury, and you can read more about lead single "Kill Us All (K.U.A.)" here.

--

STEVE LACY - "MERCURY"

The Internet member, guitar great, and solo artist Steve Lacy has announced his sophomore solo album, Gemini Rights, and the lead single is the stunning bossa nova/funk fusion "Mercury." Read more about it here.

--

FLYING LOTUS - "THE ROOM" & "YOU DON'T KNOW" (ft. DEVIN TRACY)

Flying Lotus has released a new double single, with both songs featuring vocals by LA singer Devin Tracy. Read more here.

--

RUSSIAN CIRCLES - "CONDUIT"

Instru-metal greats Russian Circles have announced their eighth album, Gnosis, and you can read more about lead single "Conduit" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.