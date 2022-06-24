38 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

AVRIL LAVIGNE - "HELLO" (ADELE COVER)

Avril Lavigne has offered up a faithful take on Adele's "Hello," along with an acoustic rendition of her own "Love Sux," for the Spotify Singles series.

--

ZELLA DAY - "RADIO SILENCE" FT. MIYA FOLICK

LA singer/songwriter Zella Day's first single of 2022 is "Radio Silence," which features backing vocals from Miya Folick. "I had life-threatening complications with a pregnancy three years ago, and I can’t even imagine what it would have been like had I not been given the freedom to make my own choices for myself and my body at that time," she says. "As Simone de Beauvoir wrote, ‘The body is not a thing, it’s a situation.’ It’s as if the world has turned its back on us at our most vulnerable, when we are faced with a decision that will change our lives forever.”

--

EMINEM & SNOOP DOGG - "FROM THE D 2 THE LBC"

Two longtime Dr. Dre collaborators, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, have teamed up for a collaborative song (and they premiered the video at ApeFest).

--

WILLOW - "MAYBE IT'S MY FAULT"

Having gone in a pop punk and alt-rock direction on last year's lately I feel EVERYTHING, WILLOW gets even heavier for "Maybe It's My Fault," which verges on alt-metal.

--

LIL NAS X - "LATE TO DA PARTY (F*CK BET)" (ft. NBA YOUNGBOY)

Lil Nas X is not too happy with BET, as he makes very clear on this new collab with NBA YoungBoy, and it's as instantly-catchy as anything on Lil Nas X's very fun MONTERO album.

--

DOT DA GENIUS - "TALK ABOUT ME" (ft. KID CUDI, DENZEL CURRY & J.I.D)

Producer Dot Da Genius has put together an all-star cast for new single "Talk About Me," and everybody involved sounds like they're having a blast.

--

YG - "RUN" (ft. TYGA, 21 SAVAGE & BIA)

"Talk About Me" isn't the only star-studded rap song out today. YG's got one too, and it's the kind of modernized G-Funk that YG always does so well.

--

JONATHAN TERRELL - "I KNOW"

Jonathan Terrell has shared "I Know" off his upcoming EP A Couple, 2, 3, due September 9 via Range Music. It's a love song for his now-fiancée that he wrote at a Paul Simon show, and it's a dose of propulsive, Springsteenian country/heartland rock. "I wrote this song at a Paul Simon concert about a beautiful woman I saw flying down the stairs to her seat, holding 2 big cups of beer," Jonathan said. "I could only make out her silhouette between her and the lights from the stage but I was so moved that I had to step outside and write this whole song on my phone, so as to not be an asshole on my phone at a Paul Simon show."

--

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS - "FOREVER"

Orlando Higginbottom is gearing up to release his first Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album since his 2012 debut in September. Here's another ethereal dance track from it.

--

THE LEGENDS - "FOR LOVE"

Johan Angergård is back with the first new Legends music in two years and after a few records experimenting with synthpop and R&B he's back in janglepop territory with the terrific, "For Love."

--

ELLE KING & NILE RODGERS - "HONKY TONK DISCO NIGHTS"

Elle King and Nile Rodgers merged their respective genres together for "Honky Tonk Disco Nights" which was made for scripted podcast Make It Up As We Go.

--

GRAVEDWELLER - "TASTE"

Texas band Gravedweller are gearing up to release a new EP called Tissue, and today they've released a two-song promo for it, featuring recent single "Losing Me" and the new "Taste." It's shoegaze with a hardcore edge, and it was produced by Will Yip, whose style is perfect for this kinda thing.

--

STRANGE RANGER - "RAVER EXPLANATION"

Strange Ranger have signed with Fire Talk who will be releasing their mixtape No LIght in Heaven on vinyl for the first time on October 21. The new version comes with an additional song, the ethereal "Raver Explanation." "This song is sort of about an uneven power dynamic between 2 people," say the band. "All that longing with no ability to communicate. Made the video with our friend Rich Smith on the Staten Island Ferry. Rode it back and forth for a couple hours as it got dark. The blue black water and wind gave me the same feeling as the song."

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "CAROLINA"

The National's Aaron Dessner produced Taylor Swift's new single, a spare ballad from the upcoming film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing.

--

OSEES - "PERM ACT"

OSEES release a new album, A Foul Form, later this summer, and they've just shared new single "Perm Act," a wild, surfy punk burner that takes some weird left turns over the course of four minutes. The video is a screed against police brutality.

--

VOMIT FORTH - "CARNIVOUROUS INCANTATION"

Dive into the swampy, gnarled death metal of Vomit Forth's new single off their upcoming debut LP Seething Malevolence. Pre-order a vinyl copy here.

--

ALL THEM WITCHES - "L'HOTEL SEREIN"

All Them Witches continue their Baker's Dozen singles series with some swaggering retro rock.

--

PEMBROKE (SUPERTOUCH, SAETIA, ETC) - "MUST BE NICE"

Pembroke -- guitarist Jon Biviano (Supertouch, Running Like Thieves, Windfall), six-string bassist Jamie Behar (Saetia, Off Minor, Lytic), drummer Frankie Zerilli (Lytic, Daesu), and vocalist Ron Treasure (Guns Don’t Run) -- are releasing their debut album All the Brightest Pictures next week via Handstand Records, and you can hear the speedy metalpunk of new single "Must Be Nice" at No Echo. Two previous singles below.

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS"

Spirit Adrift have shared one of the two original songs off their upcoming 20 Centuries Gone, which is mostly covers, and this one finds them in trad-doom territory.

--

CUCO - "FIN DEL MUNDO" (ft. BRATTY)

Cuco has shared a new song off his upcoming sophomore album Fantasy Getaway, and it's a serene, Spanish-language psychedelic pop ballad.

--

MEJIWAHN - "JUSTTHEWEED" (ft. ZEROH & LOJII)

mejiwahn has shared the fourth single off upcoming album Beanna, which features Zeroh and lojii, and it's a dose of jazzy, hazy underground rap.

--

BRENT FAIYAZ - "PRICE OF FAME"

R&B singer Brent Faiyaz has announced a new album, Wasteland, due July 8 via his own Lost Kids label. It features Tyler the Creator, Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys, and more, and along with the announcement comes the syrupy new single "Price of Fame."

--

MORNING AGAIN - "SERPIENTE"

Metalcore vets Morning Again will release a new EP, Borrowed Time, later this year via Revelation Records, and new single "Serpiente" finds them sounding as brutal, pissed-off, and political as ever.

--

BUJU BANTON - "MADDA BADDA"

Reggae vet Buju Banton has released his first new single of 2022, and it finds him going in a hard-edged dancehall direction.

--

THEON CROSS - "EPISTROPHY" (THELONIOUS MONK REWORK)

Theon Cross of Sons of Kemet has given a drastic, futuristic rework to Thelonious Monk’s “Epistrophy" for the upcoming Blue Note Re:imagined II.

--

REACHING OUT - "WRONG PACE"

NJHC band Reaching Out have offered up the vicious "Wrong Pace."

--

TOWN MOUNTAIN - "LINES IN THE LEVEE"

Asheville, NC country rockers Town Mountain have announced a new album, Lines in the Levee, due October 7 via New West. The band cite such influences as The Band, Grateful Dead, Bill Monroe, Townes Van Zandt, Chuck Berry, John Hartford, and more, and if you like any or all of those, you might dig this rustic title track.

--

LOTUS - "TIME DILATES"

Electro-psych jammers Lotus have announced a new album, Bloom & Recede, due August 26 via Antifragile Music. Here's the hypnotic lead single.

--

ORTHODOX - "HEAD ON A SPIKE"

Nashville metalcore band Orthodox have announced a followup to 2020's Unbeaten Records-released Let It Take Its Course called Learning To Dissolve and due August 19 via their new label home, Century Media. It was produced by Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, etc), and lead single "Head On A Spike" sounds like a modern metalcore version of early Slipknot. In other words, it rips.

--

BENT BLUE - "WHERE DO RIPPLES GO?"

Bent Blue have announced the Where Do Ripples Go? EP, due July 29 via WAR Records, and here's the Title Fight-y title track.

--

BOYFRIEND - "DECEPTACON" (LE TIGRE COVER, ft. BIG FREEDIA)

Boyfriend has offered up a dancey cover of a Le Tigre classic with help from Big Freedia. Read more about it here.

--

AVOID - "MY WORLD"

Seattle post-hardcore/alt-metal band AVOID have announced a new album, Cult Mentality, and you can read more about new single "My World" here.

--

VANDOLIERS - "HOWLIN'"

"Your favorite punk band's favorite country band" the Vandoliers have shared the second single off their upcoming album The Vandoliers, and you can read more about it here.

--

COI LERAY - "INVOLVED"

NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray released her debut album Trendsetter just two months ago, and now she's already followed it with a new single, the very catchy "Involved." She also announced a tour; read more here.

--

SPACED - "PROVE YOU WRONG"

Buffalo "far out hardcore" band Spaced have announced a new compilation, Spaced Jams, which includes their six 2021 songs and three new ones, including "Prove You Wrong." Read more about it here.

--

GREG PUCIATO - "NO MORE LIVES TO GO"

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato pushed his new album Mirrorcell back to July 1 and shared this new song, which you can read more about here. Two limited, exclusive vinyl variants are up for pre-order here.

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "JE TE VOIS ENFIN"

Christine and the Queens is back with a new song, "Je te vois enfin," and you can read more about it here.

--

OZZY OSBOURNE - "PATIENT NUMBER 9" (ft. JEFF BECK)

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a new solo album, Patient Number 9, which is the first Ozzy solo album to feature his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and also features the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and members of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Jane's Addiction, Guns N' Roses, and more. Read more about it here and pick up the album on limited red, white & blue marble vinyl, picture disc CD, or a bundle with both, here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.