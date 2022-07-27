36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CRYALOT (SARAH BONITO) - TOUCH THE SUN

Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito will release Icarus, her debut solo EP as Cryalot, on August 26. “'Touch The Sun' is about the feeling of being invincible and the unshakable belief that you can overcome any difficulties,” says Sarah of this new song. “It depicts the beginning of the Icarus story; celebrating the courage when he decides to take flight, the excitement of breaking free and knowing that leap of faith is worth all the risks.”

--

CHARLI XCX - "HOT GIRL (BODIES BODIES BODIES)"

Working with The 1975's George Daniel, Charli XCX wrote and released the theme song for the upcoming A24 slasher flick Bodies Bodies Bodies. The song bounces with Charli's distinctive British coolness as she sing-raps about... being hot. It's pretty classically Charli, with an audacious dance-pop sound.

--

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL - "CLICHÉ" (SOULWAX REMIX)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have handed over their song "Ceci n'est pas un cliché" over to co-producers Soulwax to remix. Now just titled "Cliché," the Dewaele brother turn this track into even more of a four-on-the-floor dancefloor burner with massive synths. Killer.

--

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS - "NEVER SEEN YOU DANCE"

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs' first album in a decade, When the Lights Go Out, is out September 9 and here's another track from it that comes with a rather magical video directed by Pavel Brenner. “I started working on this song a long time ago, there have been so many versions before this final recording," says TEED's Orlando Higginbottom. "Pavel’s direction and the performances from Zen Waterford and Sophia Frilot brought so much life to the music, it was almost like I'd never heard it before. I love it.”

--

THE WONDER YEARS - "LOW TIDE"

The Wonder Years have excelled at writing highly emotional, heart-on-sleeve rock songs for over a decade, and the especially goosebump-inducing "Low Tide" is exactly that. "I know I'm gonna be the one, the one who ruins everything," Dan Campbell sings at the top of his lungs as the song comes to a close. It stops you in your tracks.

--

DREADNOUGHT - "GEARS OF VIOLENT ENDURANCE"

Dreadnought continue their genre-defying blend of metal and non-metal sounds on "Gears of Violent Endurance," the genuinely stunning second single off upcoming LP The Endless.

--

FLOGGING MOLLY - "THIS ROAD OF MINE"

Celtic punk vets Flogging Molly do what they do best on their rousing new single "This Road of Mine," the third taste of upcoming LP Anthem. Pick up our exclusive "olive in clear" vinyl variant of the album.

--

CULTS - "POODLES DANCING"

Cults are releasing an EP of b-sides and remixes from their 2020 album Host, due out September 9 via Sinderlyn, and the first single is the synthy, previously unreleased "Poodles Dancing." "Releasing these B sides compilations has become an important part of making an album for us because it pushes us to experiment more on the songs that might be outliers, knowing they’ll have a chance to live," the band say.

--

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - WEIRD FISHES/ ARPEGGI (RADIOHEAD COVER)

Acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are known for their transformative covers and have worked their flamenco magic on this Radiohead classic. “When I was young, I never took a close look into Radiohead’s music,” says Rodrigo. “I was the typical metal head and the typical metal head in the '80s and '90s was pretty much a closed-minded character who rarely took a risk listening to alternative bands. It was not until we met John Leckie, who produced our first album in 2006 and Radiohead’s The Bends, that they got my attention. They evolved from being an Alt band, to being a cool band, to being a really interesting band – until last year while having a coffee in one of my restaurants I have in Mexico, ‘Weird Fishes’ started playing in the background. I knew it was them, but I didn’t know the song, and after I left I immediately looked it up on Spotify. As soon as I listened to it loud and clear I knew we had to make a Rodrigo y Gabriela version of it. A day or two after, I showed it to Gab and she was as hooked as I was. It’s such an intricate song if you want to play it the way they do. We were happy with the results though.”

--

RÖYKSOPP - “LET’S GET IT RIGHT (FT. ASTRID S)” & “CONTROL”

Norwegian electronic vets RÖYKSOPP will release Profound Mysteries II on August 19 and they've just shared two more tracks from it: "Let's Get it Right" featuring Astrid S and "Control." of "Let's Get it Right," Svein Berge & Torbjørn Brundtland say, "We wanted to create a warm and sensual space in which the simple message of the song felt native. And to us, Astrid S had to be a part of that mise-en-scène."

--

NO SUN - "IN MY HEAVEN"

Salt Lake City's No Sun have announced a new album, In the Interim, due September 30 via Church Road, and lead single "In My Heaven" is sludgy yet dreamy shoegaze -- fans of stuff like Nothing and Cloakroom should give it a spin.

--

MUVA OF EARTH - "HIGH"

South East London jazz vocalist muva of Earth has just signed to Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings, and her first single for the label channels trippy, Erykah Badu-esque neo-soul with a jazzy twist.

--

CORDAE - "MULTI-PLATINUM"

Cordae kicked the year off with his new album From A Bird's Eye View, and he apparently has a new mixtape on the way too. No release date yet, but he did just drop this boom bap-inspired track.

--

FUSILIER - "NO WORDS"

Fusilier (aka Atlanta-raised, Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist Blake Fusilier) has announced a new EP, Treason, due August 12 via Ba Da Bing. The first single is the clattering indie-soul of "No Words." Fusilier also plays Brooklyn's Market Hotel on August 5 with JW Francis and Alli Millstein.

--

YOUNG DOLPH - "HALL OF FAME"

Today would have been the late Young Dolph's 37th birthday, and in honor of the occasion, his label Paper Route Empire has released his first posthumous single, "Hall of Fame." It reminds you that Dolph was just getting better and better.

--

JAY WORTHY & HARRY FRAUD - "GOOD LOOKIN'" (ft. KAMAIYAH)

As mentioned, rapper Jay Worthy and producer Harry Fraud have a new project called You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check due next week, and its new single comes with an infectious hook from West Coaster Kamaiyah.

--

MAXO KREAM - "MIXIN JUICES" (ft. BABYFACE RAY)

The deluxe edition of Maxo Kream's Weight of the World came out today, and it includes more cool guests like Benny the Butcher and Anderson .Paak, as well as rising Detroit rapper Babyface Ray on this appealing new track.

--

RIVAL CONSOLES - "NOW IS"

Rival Consoles have released a slowly-mounting, trance-heavy single, "Now Is." The song spans over six minutes and bears a deep-house sensibility reminiscent of Orbital. It's the title track for their new album that's out October 14 via Erased Tapes.

--

PARTNER - "FEAR THAT CLOSES THE HEART"

"Fear That Closes The Heart" by Canadian duo Partner plays like an '80s power-pop anthem, complete with synth power chords, a dynamic guitar solo, and a cinematic key change at the end. Partner's new Time Is A Car EP is out October 7 via You've Changed.

--

LAPÊCHE - "MERMAID BLUES"

Brooklyn's LAPÊCHE channel fuzzy '90s indie rock on their latest single, "Mermaid Blues."

--

JENNIFER LOVELESS - "MUZIK"

Toronto-born, Melbourne-based producer Jennifer Loveless is on the rise -- to quote Shaad D’Souza's writeup on Pitchfork, "This year alone, she’s shared bills with fellow dance music it-girls HAAi, Peggy Gou, and Jayda G; the latter included Loveless’s song 'In 10,000 Places' on her DJ-Kicks mix" -- and now she's got a new EP called Around the World due September 16 via Butter Sessions. The first single is the hypnotically thumping "Muzik."

--

LIVING HOUR – “MISS MISS MISS”

"This song is about growing up in Winnipeg and continuing to live in the same town as a budding adult," says Living Hour's Sam Sarty. "My whole life I’ve driven, biked, bussed, gotten rides up and down Portage Avenue time and time again. In so many different headspaces and seasons of my life I’ve passed the same neon horse sign of the Palomino Club. This song is a celebration of the horse, constantly climbing higher, up and away from Portage Ave, my secret symbol of hope, a beauty to behold. Then, one day, the Palomino Club and the horse were gone. I miss I miss I miss seeing my roadside Queen." Living Hour's new album Someday Is Today is out September 2 via Kanine Records.

--

TONY MOLINA - "NOT WORTH KNOWING"

Here's another low key jangly earworm from Tony Molina's forthcoming In The Fade which will be out August 12 via Run for Cover.

--

DANIELE LUPPI & GREG GONZALEZ (CIGARETTES AFTER SEX) - "YOU NEVER LOVED"

Daniele Luppi, who made an album with Parquet Courts and Danger Mouse a couple years back, has announced the Charm of Pleasure EP which is a collaboration with Cigarettes After Sex's Greg Gonzalez that will be out September 16. "You Never Loved" sets Greg's breathy vocals to lush orchestration.

--

BRET MCKENZIE (FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS) - "IF YOU WANNA GO” AND “TOMORROW TODAY"

Known for his witty work in Flight of the Conchords (and the Muppets), Bret McKenzie is getting serious with his solo debut, Songs Without Jokes. Both of these songs sound like late-'70s AM Gold.

--

SOFT CELL - "BEDSITTER" (LIVE)

Recorded last November at London's Hammersmith Apollo, Soft Cell's new album Non Stop Erotic Cabaret - Live in London features the iconic synthpop duo playing their classic Non Stop Erotic Cabaret in its entirety plus hits, rarities and new tracks." Check out "Bedsitter" now and they'll be bringing this tour to North America soon.

--

JOE STRUMMER - "THE ROAD TO ROCK 'N' ROLL" (DEMO)

Box set Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years is out September 16 and this demo is one of the 15 rarities included.

--

KHRUANGBIN & VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ - "SAVANNE"

Texas trio Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré have collaborated on a new album, Ali, that pays tribute to Vieux’s late father, the great Ali Farka Touré. It's out September 23 via Dead Oceans and features their take on some classic Ali Farka Touré songs that both honor the originals and put their own spin on them.

--

RINA SAWAYAMA - "HOLD THE GIRL"

"'Hold the Girl' was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020," Rina says. "I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song...that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it." Rina's new album Hold the Girl is out September 2.

--

FUTURE TEENS - "BYOB"

Boston indie-punks Future Teens announced their third studio album, Self Help, and have shared this reflective and jammy rock song, which comes with a playful music video that offsets the seriousness of the lyrics.

--

BIG JOANIE - "IN MY ARMS"<,/strong>

UK band Big Joanie announced their sophomore album Back Home, and shared a new single, "In My Arms," which you can read more about here.

--

SAMPA THE GREAT - "BONA"

"I haven’t yet shown the influence Botswana has had on me musically; this is the style, language and swag of Batswana youth. 'Bona' is a chance for me to shine light on other elements of music that I was influenced by when growing up, outside of Zambian music. I want to bring a Southern African anthem to the mix and DJ desks, and show that there’s an array of music coming out of Africa, on top of Afrobeats." Sampa's new album, As Above So Below, is out September 9.

--

GEORGE FITZGERALD - "RAINBOWS AND DREAMS" FT. SOAK

The new single from UK electronic musician George FitzGerald's third album Stellar Drifting is "Rainbows and Dreams," which features dreamy vocals from SOAK. Read more here.

--

WILD PINK - "ILYSM"

Wild Pink announced their fourth album, ILYSM, and shared the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

PLAINS (WAXAHATCHEE & JESS WILLIAMSON) - "PROBLEM WITH IT"

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield have announced a new collaborative project, called Plains, and an album, I Walked With You A Ways is due out October 14 via ANTI-. Here's the first single.

--

OFF! - "WAR ABOVE LOS ANGELES"

The first single from OFF!'s new album, Free LSD, is a fast-faced ripper in the spirit of Keith Morris' classic work with Circle Jerks and Black Flag. Read more here, and pre-order our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant, limited to 400 copies.

--

