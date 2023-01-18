36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "TRUST THE PROCESS" (ft. FRANK IERO & ROSIE RICHESON)

Grind/queercore collective The HIRS Collective have shared another track from their guest-filled album We're Still Here, and this one features My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Night Witch's Rosie Richeson. Its video pays tribute to The Beastie Boys' "So What'cha Want" video.

--

SKRILLEX AND BOBBY RAPS - "LEAVE ME LIKE THIS"

Skrillex is back to tease his next album on single "Leave Me Like This," with guest vocals and production by Bobby Raps. The track swings from bouncy, big room house to garage-y dubstep--a throwback sound for Skrillex.

--

ORBITAL - "RINGA RINGA" (THE OLD PANDEMIC FOLK SONG) (FEAT. THE MEDIAEVAL BAEBES) (BREAKAGE REMIX)

Here's a thundering remix of Orbital's collab with The Mediaeval Baebes from their upcoming album Optical Delusion by Breakage.

--

TINY RUINS - "THE CRAB / WATERBABY"

New Zealand's Tiny Ruins are back with their first new music since their 2019 album Olympic Girls. "The Crab / Waterbaby" is a beautifully delicate folk song, accented with gentle touches of strings and evocative lyrics.

--

PILE - "NUDE WITH A SUITCASE"

"Nude with a Suitcase" is the third single off Pile's upcoming LP All Fiction. It's a dark mix of shoegaze and grunge, with pattering drums, fluttering synths, and winding vocals that find Rick Maguire embracing his inner Thom Yorke. The track runs over 6 minutes, with the last minute and a half dedicated to eerie feedback and quiet chords.

--

CEO TRAYLE - "BRODY TRIPPIN" (ft. BABY DRILL)

Prolific rapper CEO Trayle follows his recent HH5 project with the dark, menacing new single "Brody Trippin," featuring Baby Drill.

--

NEW PAGANS - "THERE WE ARE JOHN"

Irish post-punks New Pagans will release new album Making Circles Of Our Own on February 17 via Big Scary Monsters, and here's the driving new single "There We Are John."

--

LUCERO - "MACON IF WE MAKE IT"

Country-punk vets Lucero have shared a propulsive new single from their upcoming album Should’ve Learned By Now, and here's what Ben Nichols says about this one: "We were on tour in Georgia and a hurricane was coming through. Someone asked where our next show was and we said ‘Macon, if we make it.' I was aiming for a song kind of like Husker Du’s ‘Dead Set on Destruction.’ I don’t think I hit that mark but the song is fun to play and sing. It also has a kind of Violent Femmes vibe that I like."

--

LISA O'NEILL - "SILVER SEED"

Irish folk singer Lisa O'Neill shares another dramatic ballad from her upcoming All Of This Is Chance. "Silver Seed" marries Lisa's feminist lyrics and powerful vocal performance with a stirring mix of banjo, piano, and strings.

--

ANDY SHAUF - "TELEPHONE"

Andy Shauf's "Telephone" is a melancholic track from his upcoming album Norm, its third single. The song swells with synths in lieu of a vocal hook, but allows Andy's gentle falsetto to shine on the verses.

--

GINA BIRCH - "I PLAY MY BASS LOUD"

The Raincoats' Gina Birch has shared "I Play My Bass Loud," the infectiously fun title track of her upcoming solo album. The song comes with a music video directed by Vice Cooler and featuring fellow bassists Emily Elhaj, Hazel Rigby, Mikki Itzigsohn, and Staz Lindes. “The song is a celebration of bass guitar as a voice, simple or layered, pounding or dancing, or everything at once," says Gina. "A celebration of a shout, a yell from the window, and the I am Here, of a woman's creativity on the bass guitar. I play my bass, my bass my bass my bass, I play my bass loud.”

--

FLORRY - "COWGIRL IN A DITCH"

Philly band Florry are releasing new album Sweet Guitar Solos on January 25 via Dear Life Records, and lead single/opening track "Cowgirl In A Ditch" is an appealingly rustic dose of alt-country. They're also touring with MJ Lenderman soon.

--

ANNA B SAVAGE - "CROWN SHYNESS"

Anna B Savage's new album in|FLUX is out next month, and the latest single is "Crown Shyness." "I whittled away at this song for a long time, over two years, eventually bringing it to Mike [Lindsay of Tunng and Lump, producer] and working on it together," she says. "It’s about feeling two conflicting things at the same time: a pull towards and a push away from. For me this song doesn’t feel explicitly sad, though. To me it feels like an acknowledgement of tenderness, and connection, but also the ways in which it can’t happen.”

--

GLOSS UP - "BESTFRENN" (FEAT. GLORILLA)

Regular collaborators Gloss Up and GloRilla are back together on "BestFrenn," with fast-paced, clever bars from both Memphis rappers--including the hook, "Ain't no E-N-D, this shit forever, we don't break or bend."

--

BENOÎT PIOULARD - "HALVE"

Singer songwriter Benoît Pioulard (aka Thomas Meluch) will release new album Eidetic on March 3 via Morr Music. The album was inspired by his move from Seattle to Brooklyn and the first single is this lush, folky creation.

--

MOBY & GAIDAA - "TRANSIT"

This trip-hoppy new Moby single is the first 2023 release on his Always Centered At Night label, and features Dutch-Sudanese singer Gaidaa on lead vocals “One of the most exciting parts of my creative life is sending an instrumental 5,000 miles across the globe to an amazing singer and writer like Gaidaa, and seeing what magic she creates," says Moby. "In the case of ‘transit', she created something really remarkable."

--

CONNECTIONS - "I CONFESS"

Columbus, OH's Connections are back with their sixth album, Cool Change, which will be out March 10 via Trouble in Mind. First single "I Confess" offers up janglepop with a little bite. "I wanted this video to reflect the personal, intimate nature of a confession," says video director Philip Kim. "Moments in time from a particular perspective."

--

MAPLE GLIDER - "YOU'RE STILL THE ONE" (SHANIA TWAIN COVER)

After releasing To Enjoy is the Only Thing in 2021, Melbourne/Naarm-based singer/songwriter Maple Glider has shared a cover of Shania Twain's classic "You're Still the One," which was originally featured as an Amazon Original last year and is now available on streaming services. "I hardly ever learn covers," she says. "Sometimes I forget how amazing it can be to learn someone else's song and allow yourself to sink into a feeling that someone else has created. I love how unashamedly romantic ('You're Still The One') is. I've never written anything like it, but I'd really love to."

--

SQUIRREL FLOWER - "YOUR LOVE"

"This song is the big version of itself," Squirrel Flower's Ella Williams says of "Your Love." "I started playing it live with a full band last year and it was so fun I had to record it. Jake [MJ Lenderman] put down the incredible solo and voila the song was complete." Read more about it here.

--

BRAIDS - "EVOLUTION"

Canadian experimental pop trio Braids announced their upcoming album Euphoric Recall today with single "Evolution." Singer and guitarist Raphaelle Standell-Preston explains, "Evolution in and of itself is a patient act. Our pursuit of the individual self, which comprises all realms of human emotion, is sweetened with the intention and act of patience from ourselves, from those that we love and those who love us." Read more about it here.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "HAZARD LIGHTS"

"Hazard Lights" is a sunny, '80s heartland rock-inspired jam, and the first single from Dave Hause's just-announced album Drive It Like It's Stolen. Read more about it here.

--

NOIA - "ECLIPSE DE AMOR" (ft. BUSCABULLA)

Experimental electronic pop artist NOIA (aka Gisela Fulla-Silvestre) has announced her first full-length, gisela, due 3/31 via Cascine. It features Ela Minus, Maria Arnal, and Buscabulla, whose Raquel Berrios sings with Gisela on this gorgeous, ethereal new single. Read more about it here.

--

A$AP ROCKY - "SAME PROBLEMS?"

It looks like we're one step closer to the anticipated new album from A$AP Rocky. He just released new single "Same Problems?," and you can read about it here.

--

FALL OUT BOY - "LOVE FROM THE OTHER SIDE"

Fall Out Boy are back on Fueled by Ramen, back with their classic producer Neal Avron, and making a stylistic return to form with "Love From The Other Side," the first single from their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust. Read more about it here.

--

BOYGENIUS - "$20," "EMILY I'M SORRY," "TRUE BLUE"

boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, shared not one but three new tracks from their highly anticipated debut full-length, which they announced today.

--

WEDNESDAY - "CHOSEN TO DESERVE"

Wednesday have announced their anticipated Dead Oceans debut, Rat Saw God, and new single "Chosen To Deserve" is six minutes of shoegazy alt-country. Read more about it here.

--

THE NATIONAL - "TROPIC MORNING NEWS"

After teasing it, The National announced their anticipated new album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, and shared the first single.

--

ARLO PARKS - "WEIGHTLESS"

Arlo says this new single Arlo "surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself." It's from Arlo's new album My Soft Machine that's out in May.

--

REBECCA BLACK - "SICK TO MY STOMACH"

The latest single from Rebecca Black's debut full length is the sparkling, synthy "Sick to my Stomach."

--

OVERMONO - "IS U"

It's taken nearly a decade, but sibling dance duo Overmono (Tom and Ed Russell) have finally announced their debut album, Good Lies, which will be out in May via XL. Here's the album's new single.

--

GIRL SCOUT - "WEIRDO"

Stockholm-based indie pop band Girl Scout have announced their debut EP, and shared a breezy, likable new single.

--

SUPERCHUNK - "EVERYTHING HURTS"

Superchunk have a new 7" out February 24 via Merge, featuring two songs recorded during the sessions for last year's Wild Loneliness.

--

DEERHOOF - "SIT DOWN, LET ME TELL YOU A STORY"

Deerhoof's 19th album, Miracle-Level, is their first made entirely in a recording studio, and their first sung entirely in Satomi's native Japanese. The latest single is "Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story."

--

THUS LOVE - "PUT ON DOG"

"In 2023 self expression is still a challenge," say THUS LOVE of their new single. "In the 1920s, ‘Put on the Dog’ was a term coined to express putting on your finery and dressing to the nines. From the old twenties to new twenties, we’re bringing it back, but for the gays this time."

--

WORRIERS - "POLLEN IN THE AIR"

Lauren Denitzio announced their new album as Worriers, Warm Blanket, and shared the synthy first single.

--

THE BOUNCING SOULS - "TEN STORIES HIGH" & "HIGHER GROUND"

NJ punk veterans The Bouncing Souls have announced Ten Stories High. The album was produced by Will Yip, and lead singles "Ten Stories High" and "Higher Ground" sound about as Classic Bouncing Souls as it gets. Read more here and pick up our exclusive cloudy royal blue vinyl variant of the album, limited to 350 copies.

--

