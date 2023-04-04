36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MUDHONEY – “LITTLE DOGS”

Seattle grunge punks Mudhoney release Plastic Eternity this Friday and just ahead of that they've shared the video for "Little Dogs." A cheap stunt for the pet-obsessed? Maybe but who could be mad at these re.

--

BEACH FOSSILS - "DARE ME"

Beach Fossils frontman Dustin Payseur says, “‘Dare Me’ is a song about conflict, friendship and the intoxication of new love. Willing to let yourself be stupid, vulnerable, pissed off and forgiving.” This gentle rocker is on the band's new album Bunny that's out June 2.

--

YAEJI - "PASSED ME"

"'Passed Me By' at least musically came together really fast and that's usually how my workflow goes," Yaeji tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "First came the bass that you hear in the intro. When I sing the lines today has been a little weak, a little strong, I light a little fire. and there was no beat at the time so I wrote the bass and wrote the words somewhat simultaneously which was unusual for me I think and since there was no beat and I didn't use a metronome there's a really weird swing that happens in that intro, which I think it liberated me to create a weird song because I wasn't locked to any grade from the start and I think 'Passed Me By' is the first time I felt like I had expressed something I couldn't in either Korean or English through sonics, through music." Yaeji's debut album With a Hammer is out this week.

--

CALIFONE - "VILLAGERS"

Indie vets Califone have shared the folky, shambolic title track of their upcoming album Villagers, and they also announced some shows with Max Knouse, including Brooklyn's Union Pool on June 16.

--

OMERTA - "ANTIAMOUROUS" (ft. JOHNNASCUS)

Chaotic metallic hardcore band Omerta have shared new single "Antiamorous," which sounds like a cross between early Slipknot and hyperpop.

--

JANA HORN - "DAYS GO BY"

Texas folk singer Jana Horn's new album The Window Is The Dream arrives this Friday and here's one more single, the gorgeous "Days Go By."

--

FEID - "CLASSY 101" (ft. YOUNG MIKO)

Rising reggaeton star Feid taps Latin trapster Young Miko for his latest addictive single, "Classy 101."

--

POISON RUÏN - "TORTURE CHAMBER"

Philly medieval metallers Poison Ruïn release new album Härvest next week and have shared this song that asks “What is a truth for which you’d die? And what are the words that could set you free?”

--

FACS - "CONSTELLATION"

Chicago trio FACS' release their excellent new album Still Life in Decay this week and here's another towering taste.

--

LANTERNS ON THE LAKE - "STRING THEORY"

Lanterns on the Lake, which currently includes Radiohead's Phil Selway on drums, have shared another track from their upcoming Versions of Us. “'String Theory' is a song about reflecting on what might have been and might, in some way, still be," says singer and songwriter Hazel Wilde. "It finds beauty and solace in the multiverse theory and the idea that out there somewhere, vibrating on their own frequency, exists another fully realized version of yourself where your story turned out differently.”

--

COLA - "KEYS DOWN IF YOU STAY"

"'Keys Down If You Stay' has already become a live staple for us so we were thrilled to finally lay it down earlier this year," says Cola's Tim Darcy of this new single. "Evan woke from a dream one morning: the three of us jamming with the memory of this exact drum part still etched in his mind. That was how this one started. Our friend OK Pederson created the brilliant video for the track, a piercing and funny take on Cost Of Living."

--

SQÜRL (JIM JARMUSCH AND CARTER LOGAN)- "JOHN ASHBERY TAKES A WALK" FT. CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURG

SQÜRL, the experimental duo of Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan have this to say about their collaboration with Charlotte Gainsbourg and its accompanying video. “‘John Ashbery Takes A Walk’ celebrates the influence of our artistic godfathers, the New York School Poets. Two of Ashbery's earliest poems, ‘Le Livre est sur la Table,’ and ‘Some Trees,’ are recited by the remarkable Charlotte Gainsbourg, her ethereal voice floating above SQÜRL's psychedelic landscape of guitars, percussion, and electronics. And once again filmmaker Jem Cohen has created a meditative visual accompaniment revealing the joy and stillness found in the small details of ordinary life.” SQÜRL's new album Silver Haze is out May 5 via Sacred Bones.

--

APRIL MARCH - "PARTI AVEC LE SOLEIL"

Singer, songwriter and animator April March has announced new album April March Meets Staplin which is a collaboration with French duo Staplin. “‘Parti Avec Le Soleil’ was recorded on a rainy afternoon in Normandie,” March says of the album's charming first single. “Toby Dammit joined us and we hit it like Jules Renard: ‘In order to do certain crazy things, it is necessary to behave like a coachman who has let go of the reins and fallen asleep.’ If I could record 3 million more albums with Staplin, I surely would.”

--

THE PINK STONES - "WHO'S LAUGHING NOW?" (ft. TEDDY AND THE ROUGH RIDERS)

Georgia country rockers The Pink Stones have announced a new album, You Know Who, due June 30 via New West Records. It features appearances from Nikki Lane, Annie Leeth, The Deslondes’ John James Tourville and, Teddy and The Rough Riders, the last of whom are on the rollicking new single "Who's Laughing Now?".

--

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE - "STEAMROLLER"

"It's a shame song overall," Lydia Slocum says of "Steamroller," the latest single of Feeble Little Horse's new album Girl With Fish. "It's my most embarrassing song to sing."

--

WALLICE - "BEST FRIEND"

Singer/songwriter Wallice announced a new EP, Mr. Big Shot, due out June 23 via Dirty Hit, and shared the first single, grungy alt-pop track "Best Friend." "A recurrent theme in my music has been friendship," she says. "I think this song can easily relate to both friendship and the friendship within a romantic relationship. I’ve had a couple falling outs with various friends throughout my life, I think it’s just part of life and growing up. Even though that friendship might not serve you anymore it’s still so easy to reminisce on it and miss it."

--

SHYGIRL - "PLAYBOY / POSITIONS"

Shygirl releases the deluxe edition of her 2022 album Nymph, Nymph_o, next week, and from it she's shared the beat-heavy "Playboy / Positions" and an accompanying video directed by Sam Ibram.

--

PIP BLOM - "TIGER"

Amsterdam indie rock band Pip Blom have a new album for Heavenly Recordings in the works. It doesn't have a name or release date yet, but they've shared a single from it, "Tiger." "It’s my favorite song off the album, and quite different to what we’ve done before," Pip says. "I don’t want to sound arrogant, and I find these things difficult to say about my own tracks, but it’s quite an earworm! It’s good to surprise people with a new sound, and though it still sounds like a Pip Blom track because it has my voice on it and the melodies I tend to write, it feels like it's from a different source. I wanted to be bold and do something new."

--

BAMBII - "ONE TOUCH"

Toronto DJ and producer (and recent Kelela collaborator) Bambii has shared new single "One Touch," and she says, "Years ago I was in Jamaica and was surprised to hear a jungle track blaring from someone's car that made me stop and listen. I’m trying to give listeners that raw feeling of the dancehall I grew up with but with all the rage and chaos of the rave."

--

TEMPS - "IFICOULDJUST" FT. YONI WOLF, QUELLE CHRIS, SHAMIR, MONTAIGNE, AMI DANG

The latest, guest-filled single from British comedian James Acaster's collective Temps project is "ificouldjust." "“Like all of us, the party gator often wishes they possessed a little more self-motivation but instead they find themselves repeating the same behavior for what feels like the rest of time," James says. "Also, I once again cannot believe we got all these people on the same track." It's from their new album PARTY GATOR PURGATORY.

--

HAYDEN - "ARE WE GOOD"

"This song was hanging around for a while with a bunch of mumbled lyrics I had as place-setters," Hayden says. "The only line that stuck was the refrain ‘are we good.’ I sent it over to Matt [Berninger of The National] and he came up with the rest. When I read the lines ‘Are you worried about the past, coming back to you too fast, Are you worried about the sea, And what’s going on underneath,’ I knew I’d sent the song to the right guy." It's the title track to his new album, his first in eight years.

--

MIKAELA DAVIS - "FAR FROM YOU"

Songwriter and harpist Mikaela Davis announced a new album, And Southern Star, due out August 4 via Kill Rock Stars, and shared the first single, "Far From You," a country-tinged ballad.

--

CROOKS & NANNIES - "ISLANDS IN THE STREAM" (DOLLY PARTON & KENNY ROGERS COVER)

Philadelphia duo Crooks & Nannies give Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' classic duet an electronic remake with production from Jacob Blizard. "To me, Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers’ “Islands In The Stream” is one of the most iconic duets in human history," Madel Rafter says. "We wanted to cover this track so Sam and I could mess around with Kenny and Dolly’s parts while highlighting each of our vocal styles. Our pal and occasional bandmate Jacob Blizard produced the song; he and I spent a few days in his bedroom studio trying to make it into a disco version, which we ended up scrapping for this early-aughts pop-song compilation (think Now That’s What I Call Music but quirked up) approach. Solving the puzzle of this cover was a blast."

--

YOUTH LAGOON - "PRIZEFIGHTER"

Youth Lagoon's newest single "Prizefighter" is "a song about brothers," according to Trevor Powers. It's the second track released from upcoming album Heaven Is A Junkyard. Trevor explains, "A couple weeks before leaving to make the record, I went through some old voice memos while watching a VHS of Drugstore Cowboy. I listened to that 30-second sketch called 'Prizefighter.' It was like an angel fell from the sky to tell me how to finish it. 'Don't make it great,' she said. 'Make it true.' I finished the song in 2 days."

--

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - "NEW YORK COMEBACK" (FT. PATTI SCIALFA & BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN)

Lucinda Williams has shared "New York Comeback," the lead single off her just-announced, star-studded album Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart. The song features striking harmonies from Lucinda, Patti Scialfa, and Bruce Springsteen accompanying Lucinda's confessional songwriting and country-rock twang.

--

THIS IS THE KIT - "INSIDE OUTSIDE"

This is the Kit has announced a new album, Careful of Your Keepers which will be out June 9 via Rough Trade. The album was produced by Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys and this is the folky/jazzy first single.

--

ALBERT HAMMOND JR - "100-99" FT GOLDLINK

"I grew up listening to 90s hip-hop, and I would always gravitate towards the melodic hooks in the songs I heard on the radio, specifically anything Dr. Dre was producing or rapping on,” Albert says. “Years later, I noticed myself pulling from the style of those melodic lines in my guitar work, even though it wasn’t obvious to anyone else as I was so directly associated with being in a rock band. ‘100-99’ was something I’ve wanted to do for some time—work with a rapper over a beat and guitar part I wrote—and it’s really exciting that I was able to do it with GoldLink.” Albert's fifth solo album, Melodies on Hiatus, is out in June.

--

ANNA ST. LOUIS - "PHONE"

Anna St. Louis has announced a followup to 2018's If Only There Was A River, In The Air, due 6/9 via Woodsist and Kevin Morby's Mare label. This one was produced by Jarvis Taveniere of Woods, and new single "Phone" is a warm, welcoming song with early '70s folk rock vibes. Read more here.

--

STEADY HANDS - "FLORIDA, MAN"

Steady Hands, the band fronted by Modern Baseball drummer (and "Your Graduation" second verse singer) Sean Huber, have announced their first album since 2018, and you can read about lead single "Florida, Man" here.

--

PAPER BEE (ALL DOGS, RADIATOR HOSPITAL) - "I DON'T TALK TO YOU"

Paper Bee is a Philly band led by Nick Berger that also features Maryn Jones (All Dogs, Yowler, Saintseneca), Sam Cook-Parrott (Radiator Hospital), and more, and their upcoming album Thaw, Freeze, Thaw was record and mixed by Swearin's Kyle Gilbride, who also contributed guitar solos to the album. Read about lead single "I Don't Talk To You" here.

--

LOUISE POST (VERUCA SALT) - "GUILTY"

Veruca Salt co-vocalist/guitarist Louise Post has announced her first solo album, Sleepwalker, and you can read about lead single "Guilty" here.

--

DRAIN - "GOOD GOOD THINGS" (DESCENDENTS COVER)

Santa Cruz hardcore band Drain have shared the final single from their upcoming Epitaph debut Living Proof, and this one's a cover of Descendents' 1985 I Don't Want to Grow Up classic "Good Good Things." Read about it here.

--

BUGGIN - "ALL EYES ON YOU"

Chicago hardcore band Buggin have been making their mark for a bit, and now they've finally announced their anticipated debut album, Concrete Cowboys. Read about lead single "All Eyes On You" here and pick up our exclusive green/violet vinyl variant (limited to 100 copies).

--

GUMM - "SLOGAN MACHINE"

Chattanooga, TN (post) hardcore band Gumm have announced their debut LP Slogan Machine, and you can read about the anthemic title track here.

--

HÜSKER DÜ - "DO YOU REMEMBER?" (LIVE AT LONGHORN 1979)

A previously unheard Hüsker Dü live album recorded across four nights between July 1979 and September 1980 at Minneapolis, MN’s Longhorn Bar has been announced. Read more here.

--

SHIRLEY COLLINS - "HIGH AND AWAY"

Legendary British folk singer Shirley Collins has announced a new album, Archangel Hill, and shared lead single "High And Away." Read about it here.

--

