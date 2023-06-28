36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CHEMICAL BROTHERS - "LIVE AGAIN" FT HALO MAUDE

Don't count out the masters. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons have been making crowd-pleasing electronica as The Chemical Brothers for 30 years and are still capable of greatness. "Live Again" is a four-on-the-floor banger of the highest order, made extra magical by Parisian artist (and indie basement fave) Halo Maud who brings shoegazy sweep and heavenly vocals.

--

SPEEDY ORTIZ - "PLUS ONE"

Speedy Ortiz's new album Rabbit Rabbit is out in September, and the latest single is "Plus One," accompanied by a Dylan Mars Greenberg-directed video paying homage to campy monster movies. "I love touring, but the workaholism it encourages has been a convenient way to repress my feelings," Sadie Dupuis says. "In the pandemic, I found myself ruminating on my estrangement from an abusive family member. I’ve used my songwriting to process other experiences of violence, but had not broached these memories until Rabbit Rabbit. Being able to work on old trauma in therapy and in my writing has helped my boundaries elsewhere, and taught me to move on from exploitative relationships. That’s what 'Plus One' is about, and it came out pretty quickly as a sad acoustic waltz. I was sitting on the floor of an empty living room, mid-move, and the bare surroundings added a liminal starkness, though some of the imagery is inspired by scenes from West Philly that summer. When I went back to do pre-production, Texan post-hardcore was in my head, so I tried to channel At the Drive-In and Trail of Dead, bands that inspired me as a teen."

--

STATESIDE - "IF YOU WERE STILL HERE"

California hardcore-infused emo band Stateside have shared the second single off their upcoming EP It's What We Do, and it's another undeniable ripper.

--

JUNE MCDOOM - "EMERALD RIVER DANCE" (JUDEE SILL COVER)

June McDoom covered Judee Sill's "Emerald River Dance" for Sound of Saving and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's "Song That Found Me At The Right Time" series. "I'm really inspired by what (SoS) is doing and I'm really grateful to be a part of it," June says. "Because I think about my life, and I think about music at the core of how I've formed myself. It's special to share that so other people can put some sort of validity to how powerful music can be."

--

END REIGN - "CHAOS MASKED AS ORDER" ft. DYLAN WALKER (FULL OF HELL) & EDWARD KA-SPEL (THE LEGENDARY PINK DOTS)

End Reign are a metal/hardcore supergroup with members of All Out War, Integrity, Pig Destroyer, and more, and this song is even more super thanks to guest screams from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker and creepy spoken word from Edward Ka-Spel of experimental rock vets The Legendary Pink Dots. The band cites Slayer, '90s Earache Records death metal, and Voivod as influences on this one, and you can hear all of that coming through in this rager.

--

AGRICULTURE - "RELIER"

LA "ecstatic black metal" band Agriculture will release their self-titled debut full-length on July 21 via The Flenser, and it'll include this tornadic, triumphant new single.

--

GRRRL GANG - "RUDE AWAKENING"

Indonesian trio Grrrl Gang are releasing their debut full-length album, Spunky!, on September 22 via Green Island Music/Kill Rock Stars, and the latest single is the punky "Rude Awakening."

--

FLY ANAKIN - "INTREPID"

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin blesses us with another taste of Skinemaxxx (Side B), and this one finds him rapping over some gooey, chopped-up soul.

--

RAVEN - "ALL HELL'S BREAKING LOOSE"

UK metal veterans Raven will release new LP All Hell's Breaking Loose this Friday, and the just-released title track remains faithful to their wailing, galloping, classic sound.

--

BECCA MANCARI - "DON'T EVEN WORRY" FT. BRITTANY HOWARD

Becca Mancari reunites with their Bermuda Triangle bandmate, Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, on "Don't Even Worry," the latest single off their new album Left Hand. "'Don’t Even Worry’ started as two best friends hanging out, exploring what it would be like to write and produce a song together," Becca says. "After a night of simply enjoying whatever flowed out, Brittany sent me a 1-minute instrumental track that I started building melodies and words over. As I sat with the music, I kept hearing this phrase, 'Don’t even worry, I got you!' This song, to me, is an anthem of the deep bond of friendship that Brittany and I have; she is my chosen family who has been with me every step of the way in my musical journey, but more importantly my life. This song is about underrepresented people who literally say to each other: ‘Hey, I know that the world often says it’s not made for us, and I know that this weight can be too heavy sometimes, but when you’re down and feel lost I will carry you through it, and vice versa, because we don’t give up on each other, and I got you.'"

--

DEAD HEAT - "EYES OF THE REAL"

Crossover thrashers Dead Heat have shared another taste of their upcoming EP Endless Torment, and this one finds them settling into a mid-tempo, mosh-hungry groove before changing pace about halfway through and charging full speed ahead.

--

STATIC ABYSS (AUTOPSY) - "CATHEDRAL OF VOMIT"

Autopsy offshoot Static Abyss' sophomore LP Aborted From Reality comes out this Friday and here's a dose of murky, mind-melting death metal from it.

--

CROOKS & NANNIES - "WEATHER"

West Philadelphia duo Crooks & Nannies' new album Real Life is out in August, and the latest single is "Weather." "It was spring of 2020, and despite being the first warm night of the season, the city was eerily empty," vocalist and drummer Sam Huntington says. "After weeks of being cooped up I wanted to see something new and decided to make a rule for myself: If I came across an unfamiliar street I was required to turn down it. Drunk and restless, I biked for hours, until my phone died and I realized I was lost. I was in a non-residential area that I didn’t recognize and it was very late. In Philly many of the major streets are numbered, but I was having difficulty finding one. I seemed to be trapped in a labyrinth of exit ramps, warehouses and negative space. By the time I made it home, I had sweated through my shirt, popped a tire, had a bizarre encounter with a flock of geese, stumbled upon a massive house fire, and written a song. The bike ride felt like some kind of strange upsetting dream and I think deeply informed the tone of 'Weather.' The song is about feeling hollow. The vocals throughout this track are from the original demo. My roommate came home while I was recording them and, feeling self-conscious about the lyrics, I sang the ending section as a whisper. I figured it would be a placeholder but we decided to lean in, emphasizing the fragility in the vocal performance and doing everything in our power to make the instrumental go really fucking hard. There are like 8 layers of guitar feedback. We hit a trash can with a mallet and layered it over the snare. That’s our engineer, Mark Water, screaming. The abrupt ending symbolizes death, perhaps a life cut short."

--

ELMIENE - "MAD AT FIRE"

British R&B/soul singer Elmiene has signed to Def Jam/Polyjam, and his first single for the label is the syrupy "Mad At Fire," which was co-written with Syd and produced by Lil Silva.

--

TOBI - "ALL NIGHT LONG" (ft. TOPJAZ JONES)

TOBi and Topaz Jones team up for an energetic rap/soul hybrid.

--

NELLIE MCKAY - "THE DRINKING SONG"

Nellie McKay has announced her first album of original material in 13 years, Hey Guys, Watch This, due out August 25 via Hungry Mouse Records, and the first single is twangy ballad "The Drinking Song."

--

HAYDEN PEDIGO - "SIGNAL OF HOPE"

Guitarist Hayden Pedigo has shared another tender, gorgeous taste of upcoming LP The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, due this week via Mexican Summer.

--

SWEEPING PROMISES - "GOOD LIVING IS COMING FOR YOU"

Sweeping Promises excellent second album is out this week and just ahead of that, here's the killer title track and its creepy video. “For this video, we collaborated with one of our closest friends, experimental filmmaker Jessica Bardsley (Life Without Dreams, Goodbye Thelma)," says the band. "Drawing from the glamorous and bloodthirsty aesthetic of ‘70s and ‘80s horror films (Daughters of Darkness, The Hunger, The Lair of the White Worm, Dream Demon), the visual companion to 'Good Living Is Coming for You' channels the song’s unshakable feeling of discontent and encroaching domestic doom through the confines of a DIY horror flick as seen by some nameless sleepless soul on late-night cable, the line between movie and infomercial blurred to infernal effect.”

--

BE YOUR OWN PET - "GOODTIME!"

“The older you get, the more responsibility and compromise, the more people that depend on you—but there’s always a little bit of missing the freedom from when you’re younger,” Jemima Pearl says of Be Your Own Pet's blistering new single. The band's first album in 15 years, Mommy, is out in August.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "CALIFORNIA KING"

Sincere Engineer announced a new album, Cheap Grills, and shared the second single, which you can read more about here.

--

DAS KOOLIES - "A RIDE"

Welsh group Das Koolies -- aka all of Super Furry Animals except Gruff Rhys -- will release their debut album in September and here's another electronic-tinged jam. “Maybe this one’s about thieves in public school uniforms and their tax haven stashes," say the band. "The start was pure electronic. Then the vocals pushed open a door. What was behind it was kind of bizarre. But, then, that’s music.”

--

TELE NOVELLA - "HARD-HEARTED WAY"

'“Hard-Hearted Way” was a difficult but necessary song to write," says Tele Novella's Natalie Ribbons. "The verses came first, and as I wrote it, I realized it wasn’t in first person, but that I was giving a voice to another woman that I had a complicated relationship with and whom I held bad feelings for in my heart. As the song materialized, the chorus was clearly in my own voice. It was through the process of perspective and forgiveness for this person that I gave myself relief and freedom to be the person I want to be." Tele Novela's new album Poet's Tooth will be out October 6 via Kill Rock Stars.

--

JAMES BLAKE - "BIG HAMMER"

James Blake announced his sixth LP, Playing Robots Into Heaven, and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

CUT WORMS - “I’LL NEVER MAKE IT” B/W “DON’T FADE OUT”

Here are two more songs from Cut Worms forthcoming self-titled album. "I'll Never Make It" comes with a cool carnival-set video.

--

THE CLIENTELE – “CLAIRE’S NOT REAL”

“I was in Cercedilla in Spain in Summer 2020,” says The Clientele's Alasdair Maclean of the group's new song. “There was suddenly a rain of ash and an orange glow on the horizon, and I read on my phone that nearby Avila was burning with forest fires. This moment found its way into several songs on the album.” New album I Am Not There Anymore is out July 28 via Merge.

--

GRIAN CHATTEN (FONTAINES DC) - “ALL OF THE PEOPLE”

“’All Of The People’ is the stiff collar tight-fisted hand to the grindstone written where all is blue and everyone is a liar," says Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten." It is a line of chalk scratched around the world.” Grian's solo debut, Chaos for the Fly, is out this week.

--

AXIS: SOVA "TREND SETS"

Axis: Sova made their new album Blinded by Oblivion with Ty Segall at his Harmonizer Studios and it's out October 6 via Segall's Drag City imprint, GOD? Records. The mix of electronic and organic -- drum machines and a live kit, synths and roaring guitars -- is pretty terrific on this first single.

--

FIELD MEDIC - "EVERYTHING'S BEEN GOING SO WELL"

On "everything's been going so well," Field Medic asks "How come no one gets to know me?" and several more deeply personal questions over skipping, pulsing electronics and stark bass. It's the lead single from his just-announced LP light is gone 2.

--

FLAT WORMS - "TIME WARP IN EXILE"

Flat Worms' Will Ivy says "Time Warp in Exile" is about our ability to ruin a good thing. "Given the opportunity to live in harmony, human nature takes over to corrupt. Jealousy and greed cannot be tamed; the relatable fate of Cain and Abel." Flat Worms new album is out in September via Ty Segall's GOD? label.

--

S. CAREY & JOHN RAYMOND - "CALLING"

"'Calling' is the song that revealed itself as the true confluence of our two sounds, our two approaches to songwriting, and became the springboard for what the entire album could be," Bon Iver right hand man S. Carey says of the soaring lead single from his collaborative LP with trumpeter John Raymond.

--

SAMPHA - "SPIRIT 2.0"

Sampha has released his first new song in six years and you can read about it here.

--

CLEMENTINE VALENTINE - "TIME AND TIDE"

"We thought we were only capable of writing sad songs - but found optimism creeping in during the writing of this album. Without ruining the mystery, 'Time and Tide' is about the release that comes in too brief moments of relinquishing overthinking, fret and regret. It's coloured with melancholy, but cheerful by our measure," Clementine Valentine, formerly Purple Pilgrims, say of their new single. Read more about it here.

--

SLOW PULP - "SLUGS"

Slow Pulp announced their upcoming LP Yard today with the release of "Slugs." It's sunwashed and fuzzy, with casual vocals and dense, distorted electric guitar strums.

--

EMPTY COUNTRY (CYMBALS EAT GUITARS) - "PEARL"

Cymbals Eat Guitars offshoot Empty Country have released a swirling, climactic song and you can read about it here.

--

BUCK MEEK - "PARADISE"

"Paradise" is the second single off Buck Meek's upcoming LP and 4AD debut Haunted Mountain. "Sometimes when you half-hear something spoken, something unspoken inside the words is revealed," Buck explains. "Your mind fills in the blank, finishes the sentence, infers deep meaning - though you still can't fully explain it."

--

SMOKING POPES & SINCERE ENGINEER - "DON'T YOU WANT ME" (THE HUMAN LEAGUE COVER)

Chicago punk/alt-rock vets The Smoking Popes have released a cover of The Human League's classic "Don't You Want Me" with help from Sincere Engineer's Deanna Belos. Read about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.