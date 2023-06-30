36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE WEEKND - "LIKE A GOD" & FALSE IDOLS" (ft. LIL BABY & SUZANNA SON)

The Weeknd has shared two more moody pop songs from The Idol soundtrack, one of which features sing-rapper Lil Baby and cast member Suzanna Son.

--

CHIKA - "TRUTH OR DARE" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

Chika and Freddie Gibbs both rap their asses off over a triumphant, horn-fueled backdrop on new single "Truth or Dare."

--

CHIEF XIAN ATUNDE ADJUAH - "BLOOD CALLS BLOOD"

New Orleans artist Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) has shared the second single from his upcoming 14th studio album, Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning. It's a stirring, nearly-eight-minute song that Chief Adjuah calls "a call to venerated ancestors to assist in revenging the atrocities visited onto those whom couldn’t fend off the terrible violence, rape, and terrorism that is still rampant in America til this day."

--

COURTESY - "YOU'RE NOT ALONE" FT. ERIKA DE CASIER & AUGUST ROSENBAUM

Danish artist Courtesy reworks trancey pop tracks using hardware synths on her debut album, fra eufori, due out September 12 via Kulør. Erika de Casier contributes to her rendition of Olive's "You're Not Alone."

--

MARGO CILKER - "KEEP IT ON A BURNER"

Oregon folk/country singer Margo Cilker is in timeless, doo-wop-y ballad mode on the latest single from Valley Of Heart’s Delight.

--

LUH TYLER - "BRAND NEW BLUES"

Fast-rising rapper Luh Tyler has been very prolific this year, and his latest single is the fired-up trap-pop of "Brand New Blues."

--

SHAKIRA - "COPA VACÍA" (ft. MANUEL TURIZO)

Shakira continues her string of 2023 singles with the Manuel Turizo collab "Copa Vacía," which finds her putting her powerhouse voice atop a mid-tempo backdrop that weaves between reggaeton and trap.

--

HALEY BLAIS - "BABY TEETH"

Vancouver singer/songwriter Haley Blais announced her sophomore album, Wisecrack, due out September 15 via Arts & Crafts. About latest single "Baby Teeth," she says, "This song kind of came out of me without thinking and I had to sit with it a bit to understand what it really means to me. It’s a bunch of snippets of my life, of seemingly insignificant moments that made me who I am today, I think. The chorus is about me not wanting to face growing older, wanting to physically regress into the comforts of my inner child. Anytime I listen or play this song, I can smell the basement of my childhood home, or my best friend’s cigarettes (she quit now), and I can see myself, talking to myself in the mirror, doing my best Late Night show wisecracks. I come to terms with it all: 'When I die I know I won’t freak out.'"

--

DANNYLUX - "ZAFIRO" (ft. PABLO HURTADO)

DannyLux's sad-boy sierreño has caused many people to credit him with winning over a new generation with traditional Mexican instrumentation, and you can hear why on new single "Zafiro," which also eventually reaches a shredding rock climax.

--

CHARLI XCX - "SPEED DRIVE"

Charli XCX's new Barbie soundtrack single is sparkly pop track "Speed Drive," produced by Easyfun.

--

UNDEROATH - "LIFELINE (DROWNING)"

Underoath's second single of the year is an atmospheric alt-metal banger.

--

CHROMEO - "(I DON'T NEED A) NEW GIRL"

Ahead of their fall tour, Chromeo shared a new single, synth-funk track "(I Don't Need A) New Girl," which concludes the triology that also includes "Replacements" and "Words With You."

--

JAKOBS CASTLE - "TIME TRAVELER"

Jakobs Castle is the project of Jackob Nowell, son of the late Sublime singer Brad Nowell, and he just signed to Epitaph and released a song co-written by Rancid's Tim Armstrong.

--

JORJA SMITH - "LITTLE THINGS X GYPSY WOMAN" (L BEATS MASHUP)

Jorja Smith's anticipated sophomore album is out in September, and she's shared a new remix using DJ L Beat's TikTok mashup of "Little Things" and Crystal Waters' "Gypsy Woman."

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE & BENNY THE BUTCHER - "LALO" (ft. 38 SPESH)

Conway The Machine is putting out a compilation for his Drumwork label called Drumwork The Album on July 7, and it'll include this new single with Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh.

--

FUEGO - "METRO"

Fuego is gearing up for new album Fireboy Forever 3 and it'll feature this new dose of ghostly Latin trap.

--

REASON - "YOU BETTA (JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL)"

TDE's Reason is back with a booming, bass-heavy single.

--

FLO MILLI - "ANYTHING FLOWS" (ft. MAIYA THE DON, 2RARE & KARI FAUX)

7-Eleven has some new Slurpees to promote, and they've commissioned Flo Milli, Maiya the Don, 2Rare, and Kari Faux to write them a song to help promote it. Even if it's basically an ad, the song is pretty great.

--

FLATLAND CAVALRY - "LAST AMERICAN SUMMER"

Flatland Cavalry have shared a new country rock ballad that lead singer Cleto Cordero co-wrote over Zoom with Will Hoge during lockdown. It was inspired by missing Fourth of July BBQs during the pandemic, and it arrives just in time for this year's Fourth of July weekend.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS - "THE PRICE"

Abstract rapper YUNGMORPHEUS puts chilled-out, effortlessly great bars over a funky backdrop on "The Price."

--

FEVERCHILD - "SEE THROUGH WEDDING GOWN"

Feverchild bring it back to hardcore-informed '90s emo like Texas Is The Reason and Sense Field on new single "See Through Wedding Gown."

--

BRATTY - "ESTOS DÍAS"

Fresh off making her US live debut at Coachella, Mexican bedroom pop artist BRATTY shares an airy new ballad, "Estos Días." She also has two more US shows coming up in Denver on July 28 and Salt Lake City on August 10.

--

KK'S PRIEST - "ONE MORE SHOT AT GLORY"

KK Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens' Judas Priest offshoot KK's Priest will release their sophomore album The Sinner Rides Again on September 29 via Napalm Records, and first single "One More Shot At Glory" doesn't stray far from Priest's NWOBHM roots.

--

42 DUGG - "ONE TIME"

42 Dugg is in the midst of serving a prison sentence, but he's still got music coming out like this instantly-satisfying new single.

--

CHENCHO CORLEONE - "HORA DE SALIR"

Reggaeton pioneer Chencho Corleone (of Plan B) recently began his solo career, and this week he continued it with hard-hitting new single "Hora de Salir."

--

KIERAN HEBDEN (FOUR TET) AND WILLIAM TYLER - “NO SERVICES”

Kieran Hebden (Four Tet) and William Tyler teamed up for a single on Sylvan Esso's Psychic Hotline label. "No Services" is its contemplative b-side.

--

TV GIRL - GRAPES UPON THE VINE

California sample-crazy indiepop group TV Girl released Grapes Upon the Vine, their first album in five years, today and it features their usual mix of big hooks, nostalgic vibes, danceable beats and a dose of snark.

--

NEIL YOUNG - "SEDAN DELIVERY"

This is a different version of "Sedan Dreams" than you've probably heard before, from Neil Young's "lost" album Chrome Dreams that's finally getting released.

https://www.brooklynvegan.com/neil-young-releasing-lost-1977-album-chrome-dreams/

--

THE 3 CLUBMEN (ANDY PARTRIDGE) - S/T EP

The 3 Clubmen, the "three-headed Frankenstein's monster dancing at a neurodivergent singles club" featuring XTC's Andy Partridge, have released their self-titled debut EP. You can hear elements of XTC's early angsty years and their later orch pop era in their four tracks that are as much a creation of fellow Clubmen Jen Olive and Stu Rowe as they are Partridge's.

--

MAGNITUDE - "RECTIFY"

North Carolina straightedge band Magnitude have confirmed a new album for this fall and released lead single "Rectify." Read more about it here.

--

3TEETH - "SCORPION"

Industrial rock torch-carriers 3TEETH have announced a new album, EndEx, and they put out new single "Scorpion." Read more here and pick up our limited-edition black & white marble vinyl variant.

--

PESO PLUMA & GRUPO FRONTERA - "TULUM"

Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera are both at the forefront of "regional Mexican" music's current global takeover, and now they've got a song together. Read about it here.

--

POOL KIDS - "NO STRANGER"

Pool Kids and their hardcore alter-egos POOL surprise-released a split EP today, including one entirely new Pool Kids song, "No Stranger." Read about it here.

--

OLIVIA RODRIGO - "VAMPIRE"

Olivia Rodrigo has shared the first single off her anticipated sophomore album GUTS, "vampire." Read about it here.

--

NICK CAVE & DEBBIE HARRY - "ON THE OTHER SIDE" (JEFFREY LEE PIERCE COVER)

Nick Cave and Blondie's Debbie Harry have teamed up once again to duet on a cover for the Jeffrey Lee Pierce Project series, which is made up of new interpretations of songs by The Gun Club's late singer/songwriter Jeffrey Lee Pierce. Their new cover is a lovely acoustic version of "On the Other Side," a song Jeffrey only performed live on a few occasions. Read more about it here.

--

TAKING BACK SUNDAY - "THE ONE"

Taking Back Sunday have released "The One," which follows the couple new songs they had on 2019's Twenty compilation and their 2016 album Tidal Wave. Read about it here.

--

