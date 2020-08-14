So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SNOOP DOGG - "NIPSEY BLUE"

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle one day ahead of what would've been his 35th birthday (August 15) with this gospel-tinged new song.

--

ORVILLE PECK & SHANIA TWAIN - "LEGENDS NEVER DIE"

“Working with Shania was a dream come true,” Orville Peck says of his and Shania's new single from his Show Pony EP. “Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

--

FIRST AID KIT - "ON THE ROAD AGAIN" (WILLIE NELSON COVER)

Swedish duo First Aid Kit have shared a cover of Willie Nelson classic "On the Road Again." We recorded this cover a couple of years ago and recently found it while digging through the archives. The song is a country classic, it feels like we've known it forever. Because of the situation with COVID, sadly, the theme of the song has never felt more relevant than it does today." On a similar theme, First Aid Kit are donating all proceeds from the cover to Crew Nation, a charitable fund "created to help people working backstage that were supposed to be working on shows planned for 2020."

--

THE KILLERS - "DYING BREED"

The Killers' new album Imploding The Mirage comes out next week (8/21) via Island, and here's another single from it. Like a few of the previous singles, it finds them churning out arena-sized heartland rock and sounding more refreshed than they have in years.

--

MILEY CYRUS - "MIDNIGHT SKY"

The genre-hopping Miley Cyrus embraces bouncy '80s synthpop on her first new single of 2020, "Midnight Sky," which she tells Billboard is about fighting the stigma of divorce and which comes with a self-directed video inspired by Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry.

--

THE FRONT BOTTOMS - "FAIRBANKS, ALASKA"

Following their poppy 2017 album Going Grey, it sounds like The Front Bottoms are going back to a folkier, earthier sound on their upcoming Mike Sapone-produced album In Sickness & In Flames, as you can hear on this new song.

--

HOLY FAWN - "HF:/LHPN/SEER/REF2.ALT"

Holy Fawn (who we recently included on a list of essential songs from the shoegaze / heavy crossover) have released a reworked version of "Seer" from their 2018 album Death Spells. The original is already pretty ethereal and atmospheric, but this version is even more so. It's great stuff.

--

GRUMPSTER - "GROWING PAINS"

Oakland indie pop punks Grumpster have a new 7" single, "Mindless," out on Asian Man Records. Following A-side "Teeth" they've shared the vibrant, tuneful "Growing Pains."

--

EARTHGANG - "POWERED UP"

EarthGang have a new song in the new Madden NFL 21 game, and it finds the duo delivering their idiosyncratic sing-raps over some gooey psych-funk production.

--

CHIKA - "MY POWER"

Jamie Foxx's new Netflix thriller Project Power features this new song by fast-rising rapper Chika. "My Power" finds Chika putting a fresh spin on the kind of soul sample-fueled rap that was big in the early Kanye era, and she makes it sound fresh.

--

ANDERSON .PAAK - "CUT EM IN" (ft. RICK ROSS)

Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, and producer Hit-Boy team up on this bright, booming, and pretty irresistible new track.

--

VENOM PRISON - "DAEMON VULGARIS"

Venom Prison have released the reworked version of "Daemon Vulgaris" (from their 2015 EP The Primal Chaos) off their upcoming album Primeval. The original is already pretty furious, but this version is tighter, better produced, and somehow even heavier.

--

DRAAGYN - "VENOM"

Draagyn has been stirring up buzz for her two singles that blend goth, psychedelic folk, doom metal, black metal, operatic vocals, and more, and here's her third song. This one leans heaviest on her folk side, but does make time for a metallic eruption, and it's another good one.

--

IN PARALLEL - "DEEP DARK"

In Parallel is the shoegaze band of Hopesfall's Ryan Parrish, and their new EP Fashioner (mixed by Failure's Ken Andrews) comes out September 4 via Wiretap. Here's the second single, which marries ethereal guitars to a propulsive beat and sounds a little like a moodier U2.

--

G PERICO - "TOOLIE" (PROD. GIRL TALK)

G Perico returns with another great dose of classic-style West Coast rap, this time produced by Girl Talk.

--

SMINO - "BACKSTAGE PASS"

Smino is back with a new song that finds him in half-rapped, half-sung mode over a slowed-down sample of The Drums "Money."

--

SLEEPY HALLOW & SHEFF G - "TIP TOE"

Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G are frequent collaborators and both staples of the current Brooklyn drill scene, and now they've inked a deal with RCA and celebrated with this new collaborative song.

--

BOBBY SESSIONS - "FIGHT"

Def Jam-signed Dallas rapper returns with a militant new song.

--

TECH N9NE - "BITCH SLAP" (ft. COREY TAYLOR)

Slipknot's Corey Taylor recently released a song featuring Tech N9ne off his upcoming debut solo album, and now Tech N9ne released his new album MORE FEAR which features Corey on this song (alongside Hopsin and GreatDaeg).

--

DRAKE - "LAUGH NOW CRY LATER" (ft. LIL DURK)

Drake recently released a mixtape of non-album songs and he's been showing up on other people's songs lately, but now he released his own proper new single and said it's from his next proper album, Certified Lover Boy. It features Lil Durk and it finds Drake sing-rapping triumphant, horn-fueled production. It comes with a Dave Meyers-directed video that was filmed at Nike World Headquarters and features Drake getting his ass handed to him in one-on-ones against Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

--

BLACK NOI$E - "MOURNING" (ft. EARL SWEATSHIRT)

Black Noi$e's guest-filled new album is out today, and one of the major highlights is this song with Earl Sweatshirt.

--

BLACK NOI$E - "1999" (ft. DANNY BROWN)

Another major highlight of Black Noi$e's new album is this one with Danny Brown.

--

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - "ALL THOUGHTS FLY"

On her continued and successful campaign to make the pipe organ cool again, Anna von Hausswolff will release All Thoughts Fly in September which features just the artist and the organ. "I wanted to play with dissonance and polyrhythms to create a harmonic landscape that is constantly changing and expanding into something else," Anna says of the title track. "Everything you hear in this track, every little overtone and all ambience is entirely made through the organ. We used EQ but that's it. The overall idea was to create an illusion of flying thoughts, intertwining and entangling into each other. Different words and worlds happening at the same time, affecting each other and changing each other's directions and courses."

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS & CAROLINE POLACHEK - "LA VITA NUOVA"

Christine and the Queens has released the La Vita Nuova EP -- the title track features Caroline Polachek and there are remixes by PC Music's A.G. Cook, Logic1000, and Populous.

--

PARTNER - "HELLO AND WELCOME" AND "ROCK IS MY ROCK"

Canadian band Partner will release their second album, Never Give Up on November 20 via You've Changed Records. The album was written and recorded over the last two years and the duo's mixture of witty social commentary and radical riffs remains in focus, as you can tell from these two songs.

--

PAUL DE JONG (THE BOOKS) - "THIS FLOWER WILL FADE AND DIE"

Paul de Jong, who was one half of experimental duo The Books, is back with this new track, which he created for friend and collaborator 97-year old musician and educator, Catherine Luening. Her husband was flutist and electronic music pioneer, Otto Luening, who de Jong worked for in the '90s. He had Luening read his poem which he then set to music, featuring Molly Jones on Flute. The video, directed by Paul, features Catherine Luening in her Manhattan apartment listening to the track for the first time.

--

JONSI - "CANNIBAL" FT LIZ FRASER (COCTEAU TWINS)

Jonsi and Liz Fraser...two great voices that sound great together.

--

HOODOO GURUS - "HUNG OUT TO DRY"

Aussie rock vets Hoodoo Gurus are back with new single "Hung Out to Dry," a protest anthem in the band's signature surfy style that takes aim at Donald Trump. "He’s offended us for years and now we’re giving some back," they say. "If he’s looking for songs to play at his rallies he’s welcome to this one!"

--

QUASI - "THE THIN BLUE LINE LIE"

Quasi, aka Janet Weiss and Sam Coomes, have just shared a new single, "Last Days of the Thin Blue Line Lie." Weiss says, "We wrote 'Last Days of the Thin Blue Line Lie' in response to the American policing crisis and the recent turmoil caused by this crisis." The song samples the chants from the recent Portland protests, and Sam and Janet trade off lines like "left hook to the racist mind's eye / bye bye miss American lie" over a droney organ dirge.

--

THE FLAMING LIPS - "WILL YOU RETURN/WEHN YOU COME DOWN"

The new Flaming Lips album, American Head, is really shaping up to be melodic, mellow psychedelic record like we haven't really gotten since Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Here's the latest single.

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "SOME OF US"

Having released "Honey" last month, Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with a new single, "Some of Us," which has a few burning embers from last year's thrash flirtation which have now mellowed into smoky char.

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "HARMONY OF THE SPHERES"

Spirit Adrift announced their new album Enlightened in Eternity, and here's the very killer lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

PALLBEARER - "RITE OF PASSAGE"

The second single off Pallbearer's anticipated, Randall Dunn-produced fourth album Forgotten Days is the bright, catchy doom of "Rite of Passage," which you can read more about here.

--

NAS - "ULTRA BLACK"

Nas releases a new album next week called King's Disease, and here's the Hit-Boy-produced lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

WEEZER - "BEGINNING OF THE END" (WYLD STALLYNS EDIT)

The Bill & Ted: Face the Music soundtrack was announced and the first single is a Wyld Stallyns (Bill & Ted's band) edit of a new Weezer song. It's got an air guitar-worthy part, natch.

--

THE ROLLING STONES - "SCARLET" (THE WAR ON DRUGS REMIX)

The War On Drugs have remixed The Rolling Stones' recently unearthed 1974 Jimmy Page collaboration "Scarlet," and you can read more about it here.

--

