So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SADA BABY - "WHOLE LOTTA CHOPPAS" (REMIX ft. NICKI MINAJ)

Detroit rapper Sada Baby has been rising for a while, and now that his song "Whole Lotta Choppas" has gone viral on TikTok, he's given it a remix featuring one of his biggest collaborators yet, Nicki Minaj (who rapped in her verse that she was 9 months pregnant while recording this... and has since given birth to a baby boy!).

--

YUNG BLEU - "YOU'RE MINES STILL" (REMIX ft. DRAKE)

Speaking of huge rappers hopping on remixes, Alabama rap&B singer Yung Bleu just dropped a deluxe edition of his Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions EP, and it comes with a new remix of "You're Mines Still" featuring a newly-added, well-matched verse by Drake.

--

TY DOLLA $IGN - "BY YOURSELF" (ft. JHENE AIKO & MUSTARD)

LA crooner Ty Dolla $ign has announced a new album, amazingly titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and due out next week (10/23). It'll include this new single, which sounds like instant-classic Ty Dolla $ign.

--

$NOT - "MEAN" (ft. FLO MILLI)

Florida rapper $NOT has quickly become a Gen Z force, gaining steam for a handful of SoundCloud drops, going viral on TikTok, and getting co-signed by Billie Eilish, and now he's got a new song with another rising TikTok-approved star, Flo Milli, whose Ho, why is you here? is one of the year's most undeniable rap debuts. It'll appear on $NOT's new album Beautiful Havoc, due October 30 via 300 Ent.

--

HEALTH & 100 GECS - "POWER FANTASY"

HEALTH just released DISCO4 :: PART I, which features all the cross-genre collaborative singles they've released since 2017 and three new ones. Among the new ones is this song with hyperpop duo 100 gecs, which also just got a new video. As you'd probably expect from these two, "Power Fantasy" is a whirlwind of loud, brash, left-of-the-dial pop.

--

RAPSODY/BILAL, TERRACE MARTIN/ROBERT GLASPER & MORE - I CAN'T BREATHE / MUSIC FOR THE MOVEMENT

ESPN sports/pop culture site The Undefeated and Disney Music Group have released a new compilation EP that "is not only an ode to the social justice movements that have emerged in America in 2020, but it’s also a call to action ahead of Election Day." It features a new original protest song, "Pray Momma Don't Cry," by Rapody, Bilal, and producer 9th Wonder; as well as a cover of The Impressions' "People Get Ready" by Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Alex Isley; a cover of "Strange Fruit" by Jensen Mcrae; and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)" by Keedron Bryant.

--

LOCAL NATIVES & SHARON VAN ETTEN - "SOUR"

Local Natives are releasing a new EP, Sour Lemon, out October 23 via Loma Vista. It includes "Lemon," which is a collaboration with Sharon Van Etten. "From the time we started writing to recording to shooting the video, I have moved to LA, [Local Natives member] Taylor had a child who is now 10 1/2 months, and Ryan is now engaged," notes Sharon. "I connected with the song at each stage: collaborating and getting to know each other, receiving their openness and generosity, recording the song and feeling the camaraderie and accepted as a part of the band, to shooting the video and reciprocating the longing and connection. Our friendship and our lives have grown since we first met, and this is a documentation of that... I'm looking forward to seeing where we all go from here.”

--

THE CRIBS - "NEVER THOUGHT I'D FEEL AGAIN"

"We wrote this song with a very simple goal in mind - we wanted something very simple, dancey, and positive/uplifting," say the Cribs of this new single from their upcoming Night Network album. "We were talking about how a song like 'The Locomotion' is probably about as perfect a pop song as you can get - it's so immediate and catchy, without any hang-ups or self consciousness. That's what we were trying to do here - just be totally unabashed and heart on sleeve, no punk guilt, no baggage - just pure energy. Wakefield Motown, you might say." The video, directed by Andy Knowles and Nick Scott, was directed at London's legendary all-analogue Toerag Studios.

--

HJELVIK (ex-KVELERTAK) - "HELGRINDA"

Former Kvelertak vocalist Erlend Hjelvik has released the second single off his upcoming debut album as Hjelvik, and like the previous single, it's a ripper that finds his trademark shriek in fine form.

--

KING PRINCESS - "ONLY TIME MAKES IT HUMAN"

King Princess released her debut LP, Cheap Queen, last year, and now she's back with the very slick "Only Time Makes It Human," which she produced with regular collaborators Mike Malchicoff and Mark Ronson.

--

QUEEN NAIJA - "LOVE LANGUAGE"

R&B singer Queen Naija will release her new album missunderstood on October 30 via Capitol Records, and it'll include this new slow jam that comes with a video directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor.

--

IDK - "KING ALFRED" (ft. LIL YACHTY)

IDK taps Lil Yachty for a loud, booming new protest song that incorporates Gil Scott-Heron samples and comes with a stunning video directed by IDK and Anthony Sylvester.

--

AESOP ROCK - "PIZZA ALLEY"

Underground rap lifer Aesop Rock has shared another single off his upcoming album Spirit World Field Guide. The song finds Aesop in fine form over some psychedelic production, and it comes with an equally trippy video made by Rob Shaw, with illustrations by Justin "Coro" Kaufman.

--

THE MOORE FAMILY BAND - "FALLING"

The Moore Family Band is a new band with three siblings, Alyssa (lead vocals), Randy (guitar/bass), and Dylan Moore (drums/back-up vocals), the latter two of whom also played in Get Married. Like Get Married, The Moore Family Band are signed to the venerable Asian Man Records, and their very catchy debut single "Falling" is a dose of crunchy, Weezer-y power pop featuring synth by Dan Potthast (MU330, Jeff Rosenstock, etc). The band's debut album Missy is due later this year.

--

A GRAPE DOPE (TORTOISE) - BACKYARD BLENDERS: THE REMIXES FT. FOUR TET, LAETITA SADIER, JEFF PARKER (TORTOISE), HELADO NEGRO

A Grape Dope, aka Tortoise's John Herndon, released Backyard Bangers over the summer and now here's an EP's worth of remixes from the likes of Four Tet, Laetitia Sadier (Stereolab), and more.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "MINIMUM WAGE IS A GATEWAY DRUG" (DILLINGER FOUR COVER, ft. JAKE BLOUNT)

Dave Hause has released another Dillinger Four cover from his upcoming Patty and Paddy EPs, which respectively cover the works of Patty Griffin and Patrick "Paddy" Costello of Dillinger Four. Dave and guest Jake Blount turn the punk rager into a bare-bones folk song, and Dave says to American Songwriter, "Dillinger Four put this song out in 2008, and 12 years later it cuts to the quick of American life for working people even more than it did when it came out. Paddy Costello is one of my favorite lyricists, especially when he writes about the distance between the promise of the American dream and the reality of working in modern America. The title alone speaks volumes, connecting addiction to poverty for a hard dose of truth that makes you smile and wince at the same time."

--

DANILEIGH - "MONIQUE"

Miami rapper/R&B singer DaniLeigh is gearing up to release her new album Movie on Def Jam, and new single "Monique" is a very appealing dose of subwoofer-shaking trap-pop.

--

PARTYNEXTDOOR - "CANDY" (ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE)

PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped the seven-song PARTYPACK today, and one of its major highlights is this song featuring a posthumous verse by the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

--

SPEEDWAY - S/T EP

Swedish hardcore band Speedway dropped a killer EP back in June, and today it got a US release via Triple B Records. "The music we play obviously springs from Youth Crew and OCHC, but our influences come from a much larger variety of places, both within and outside the realm of hardcore music," the band told No Echo, and that should give you a good idea of what to expect. The EP recalls the classics, but Speedway shake things up too.

--

STATIK SELEKTAH - "KEEP IT MOVING" (ft. NAS, JOEY BADA$$ & GARY CLARK JR)

The great hip hop producer Statik Selektah has dropped a soulful new song with a stacked cast of guests.

--

MACHINE HEAD - "CIRCLE THE DRAIN" (ACOUSTIC)

Machine Head have released an acoustic version of their recent single "Circle The Drain." Robb Flynn says, "When the pandemic hit in March, and all Machine Head tours got canceled, I started doing free Acoustic Happy Hour shows on Machine Head‘s Facebook page to get out the pent-up energy, entertain some friends, have some laughs, and have a few drinks every Friday. As we had just released our new song ‘Circle The Drain‘ fans started asking for me to play it, so I started messing around with it and came up with a re-imagined version of it. It got a phenomenal response… People genuinely loved it, and were continually asking me to release it, and so I recorded it a few weeks back in my home studio, and here it is."

--

REFUSED - "BORN ON THE OUTS"

Swedish post-hardcore vets Refused will release a new EP, The Malignant Fire, on November 20, and new single "Born On The Outs" is an alt-rock-tinged song that gives a middle finger to oppression and fascism.

--

QUINTRON & MISS PUSSYCAT - "BUC-EE'S GOT A PROBLEM"

Quintron and Miss Pussycat are back with Goblin Alert, their full-length album since 2011’s Sucre Du Sauvage. The recorded it with Greg Cartwright (Oblivians), direct to 2-inch tape. As always its a party, and you can hear on first single “Buc-ee’s Got A Problem.”

--

DAVID NANCE - "MY LOVE THE DARK AND I"

David Nance's new album, Saunch Honey, will be out November 13 via Trouble in Mind, and he's just unleashed this new single that shows his still-firm grip on rugged heartland rock.

--

NAP EYES & NNAMDÏ – “BLOOD RIVER”

Earlier this year Canadian indie rock artist Nap Eyes and Chicago's NNAMDï teamed up to cover Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," and now they're back with an original. Nap Eyes says that, lyrically, that the musically lighthearted"Blood River" was inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and you don't need to own 20-sided dice to enjoy it.

--

MADE KUTI - "FREE YOUR MIND"

Made Kuti, grandson of Fela Kuti, has released this joyous new song to celbrate his grandfather's birthday.

--

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "PARTY'S OVER" & "HARSH TRUTH (RELIVED) (FT. DREW DIJORIO)

UK hardcore band Employed To Serve dropped a killer two-song single and you can read more about it here.

--

LOST UNDER HEAVEN - "ALPHA OMEGA"

Manchester duo Lost Under Heaven (ex-WU LYF) have shared their first new music since in over a year. "Alpha Omega" is their first track for their new label LUH.international, and was financed by subscribers to their Patreon. "'Alpha Omega' was conceived one hot evening in June 2020 following months of lockdown’s existential questions as to what the future may hold," they write. "After reflecting on our rapturous moment, from the sensational and quickly suppressed alternative narratives (or 'conspiracy' theories) to the 1984-esque group think and virtue signalling conformity of the 'new normal', the song intends to refute the linear notion of time reaching its near catastrophic conclusion in favour of a cyclic awareness of conscious evolution. We are now entering a moment of great transformation, and we intended to meet the challenge with an optimystic reverence for whatever may come.“

--

PRESSURE BUSSPIPE - "NEVER LEFT"

Pressure Busspipe's "Never Left" will appear on the upcoming Moon Bain-produced Star Chile riddim compilation EP, alongside tracks by Lutan Fyah, Alandon, and more. Read more here.

--

LANA DEL REY - "LET ME LOVE YOU LIKE A WOMAN"

Lana Del Rey has released what is presumably the first single from the Jack Antonoff-produced Chemtrails Over The Country Club, and it's a minimal, earthy piano ballad that you can read more about here.

--

JAZ ELISE - "FRESH & CLEAN" (REMIX ft. GOVANA)

Up and coming reggae singer Jaz Elise has signed to Protoje's In.Digg.Nation label, and her first release for the label is a new remix of her great 2019 single "Fresh & Clean" with newly-added vocals by Govana. Read more here.

--

DON'T SLEEP (DAVE SMALLEY) - "RUNNIN' DOWN A DREAM" (TOM PETTY COVER)

Not only is Tom Petty's excellent Wildflowers & All The Rest (featuring the "lost" double album version of Wildflowers) out today, but long-running punk great Dave Smalley (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law) has released a cover of Tom Petty's 1989 Full Moon Fever classic "Runnin' Down a Dream" with his newer band Don't Sleep. Read more here.

--

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY W/ ALASDAIR ROBERTS - “I’VE MADE UP MY MIND” (DAVE RICH COVER)

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy are back with another Friday cover -- this time Dave Rich's "I've Made Up My Mind" which they made with Alasdair Roberts. Learn more here.

--

SALEM - "RED RIVER"

Remember Witch House?

--

THE HOLD STEADY - "SEPARATE VACATIONS"

The Hold Steady are releasing a deluxe, 10th anniversary edition of 2010's Heaven is Whenever on November 27 (pre-order.) The double-disc set features nine rare/unreleased songs, including this one.

--

STURGILL SIMPSON - CUTTIN’ GRASS VOL 1 – THE BUTCHER SHOPPE SESSIONS (ALBUM STREAM)

Sturgill Simpson has surprise-released a new double album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. As the title implies, it's a bluegrass record and he made it at Nashville's famed Butcher Shoppe studios with ace session players ("bona fide wizards"), reworking 20 songs from throughout his catalog. (Nothing from last year's rock-leaning Sound & Fury, though.)

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.