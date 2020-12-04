So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Today was also a Bandcamp day, so some of today's new songs were Bandcamp exclusives and you can see a much longer list of today's Bandcamp-exclusive releases here.

KAMAIYAH - "STILL I RISE" (ft. JACKBOY)

Kamaiyah has announced her third project of 2020, No Explanations, and it's due out next week (12/11). The first single is the dark yet bouncy "Still I Rise."

--

THE WEEKND - "BLINDING LIGHTS" (REMIX ft. ROSALÍA)

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is one of the biggest and most undeniable songs of the year (unless you're the Grammys), and now it gets a new remix with newly-added vocals by the great Rosalía.

--

100 GECS - "SYMPATHY 4 THE GRINCH"

100 gecs get in the spirit of the season with "sympathy 4 the grinch," which adds in sleigh bells and finds the duo offering up a hyperpop version of ska (again).

--

THE CRIBS - "CHRISTMAS (ALL YEAR LONG)"

Having just delivered their best album in ages, The Cribs are back with this excellent holiday song, that is just jolly enough -- they call it a "classic Christmas stomper" -- while featuring all the Jarman brothers' trademarks. Merry Cribsmas, one and all!

--

BILLIE EILISH - "SOMETHING"

Billie Eilish delivers a smokey version of the Beatles classic in a new session for SiriusXM's Alt Nation.

--

THE NOTWIST - SANS SOLEIL

German band The Notwist have shared another track off their forthcoming album Vertigo Days. "Sans Soleil" is gentle and acoustic, but still has the band's motoroik groove.

--

SPECIAL INTEREST - STREET PULSE BEAT (BOY HARSHER REMIX)

New Orleans darkwave/post-punk group Special Interest released The Passion Of earlier this year and now they're gearing up to drop an EP of remixes. Here's a killer synthed-out remix of "Street Pulse Beat" by Boy Harsher.

--

MR. EAZI - "LENTO" (ft. J BALVIN)

Afropop and reggaeton collide on this kinetic collab from Nigeria's Mr. Eazi and Colombia's J Balvin.

--

LNDN DRGS (JAY WORTHY & SEAN HOUSE) - "LEGEND OF ZELDA (OUTRO)" (ft. BOLDY JAMES)

LNDN DRGS (the duo of Harlem-via-Compton rapper Jay Worthy and producer Sean House) are releasing Burnout 4 next week (December 11 via Empire), and for this new song they've tapped Boldy James, who's perfect for the tracks chill, jazzy production.

--

THE COMET IS COMING - "IMMINENT" & "SUPER ZODIAC" (NOSS DJ REMIX)

UK jazz/electronic trio The Comet Is Coming (Shabaka Hutchings, Dan Leavers, Max Hallett) have released a maximalist, in-your-face new song with guest rapping by Joshua Idehen. It comes baked by a remix of "Super Zodiac" from 2019's Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery.

--

KASH DOLL - "BOSSA NOVA" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY, prod. HIT-BOY)

Kash Doll, Tee Grizzley, and Hit-Boy is one hell of a team, and this collab sounds as good in execution as it does on paper.

--

MELII - "YOU AIN'T WORTH IT" (ft. 6LACK)

Harlem singer/rapper Melii recently left Tory Lanez's label, and her first song since then is this smooth-sounding R&B collab with 6LACK.

--

AZ - "DIFFERENT"

Fresh off reuniting with The Firm on Nas' new album, veteran New York rapper AZ has dropped his new song "Different" and revealed a new project, Doe Or Die 2, due in the first quarter of 2021. It's got rich, soulful production, and AZ sounds as tight as he did in the '90s.

--

HEEM - "THE REALEST" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER, prod. DJ SHAY & DJ GREEN LANTERN)

Black Soprano Family's Heem is gearing up to release his new project Long Story Short, and the lead single is "The Realest," which features his BSF groupmate Benny the Butcher and which has production from the late DJ Shay and DJ Green Lantern. If you dug BSF's recent crew mixtape, you'll probably like this too.

--

MENAHAN STREET BAND - "MIDNIGHT MORNING"

Brooklyn's Menahan Street Band, which includes members of Budos Band and the Dap Kings, will release The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band, their first album in a decade, on February 26. The first single is the loungey "Midnight Morning."

--

MYSTERY JETS - HOME PROTESTS (ALBUM STREAM)

Mystery Jets surprise released a new covers album today. Among the songs they take on: George Michael's "Freedom," Elvis Costello's "Shipbuilding," Randy Newman's "Short People," Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi" and Johnny Boy's "You Are the Generation That Bought More Shoes And You Get What You Deserve."

--

TITUS ANDRONICUS - "CLOSER TO FINE" (INDIGO GIRLS COVER)

Merge Records gathered up 17 artists from their roster to cover Georgia-themed songs for a compilation raising money to support Georgia democrats in the upcoming senate runoff. Here's Titus Andronicus covering Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine."

--

ANT CLEMONS - "BETTER DAYS" (ft. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE)

Soul singer Ant Clemons has tapped Justin Timberlake to sing on his new single "Better Days," which the two performed together at Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight's Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert fundraiser before releasing it as a single.

--

LIL BABY - "ERRBODY" & "ON ME"

Lil Baby released one of the biggest rap albums of the year with My Turn, and today he returns with two more songs in celebration of his 26th birthday.

--

24KGOLDN - "COCO" (ft. DABABY)

24kGoldn and DaBaby both released some of 2020's biggest songs ("Mood" and "ROCKSTAR," respectively), and now they put their heads together for the breezy pop-rap of "Coco."

--

FUCKED AND BOUND - "KOOL THING" (SONIC YOUTH COVER)

Originally released on Riffs For Reproductive Justice, Seattle hardcore band Fucked and Bound have now put their rippin' "Kool Thing" cover on streaming services, and will include it on the expanded re-release of their 2018 album Suffrage (due 12/18). Their version keeps the charm of the original intact while turning it into a rager of a hardcore song. It's great.

--

SWITCH & KILLAH PRIEST - "CLEOPATRA'S NOSE"

Killah Priest will release his second project of 2020 (The Third Eye in Technicolor) on December 8, but first he has this trippy new collab with Switch.

--

MAT KEREKES (CITIZEN) - SONGS FOR BREANNE

When he's not fronting the post-hardcore/emo/punk band Citizen, Mat Kerekes makes softer music on his own, and now he's back with this lo-fi/bedroom folk-ish EP.

--

THE HU - "SAD BUT TRUE" (METALLICA COVER)

Mongolian folk metal band The Hu have covered Metallica's Black Album fave "Sad But True," and they sing it in their own language and use the traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat singing that they're known for, all while keeping it recognizable as "Sad But True."

--

GOLDLINK - "DUNYA" (ft. LUKEYWORLD)

DC rapper GoldLink is equal parts poppy and trippy on this new song.

--

BEN BROWNING (CUT COPY) - "I CONCEDE"

"Please enjoy this breezy new song of mine," says Cut Copy's Ben Browning of his new single that doesn't appear to have anything to do with the U.S. election. "It has some nice sounding synthesizers in it. And other things too."

--

DEPARTURE LOUNGE - "MERCURY IN RETROGRADE"

Departure Lounge, the band led by Tim Keegan whose two early '00s albums were released via Simon Raymonde's Bella Union Records, are back after a 17-year hiatus. New album Transmeridian will be out in March and you can hear the lovely, springlike single "Mercury in Retrograde" now.

--

BLACK SHEEP WALL - "CONCRETE GOD"

Psych/sludge metallers Black Sheep Wall will release new album Songs for the Enamel Queen on February 26 via Silent Pendulum Records, and lead single "Concrete God" is as bone-crushingly heavy as it is psychedelic and melodic. Fans of Mastodon, Kylesa, Black Tusk, take note.

--

EYEHATEGOD - "HIGH RISK TRIGGER"

Eyehategod have released the first single off their first album in seven years, and you can read more about it here.

--

PETROL GIRLS - "I BELIEVE THEM"

Petrol Girls have released a new Bandcamp-exclusive single (and video) "I Believe Them," with proceeds benefiting Solidarity Not Silence, the campaign kickstarted by Ren Aldridge (of Petrol Girls) and other women, "who are being sued for defamation by a man in the music industry because of comments that we each made separately regarding his behaviour towards women." Read more about it at Bandcamp.

--

ZOLA JESUS - "KRUNK" (ARMENIAN FOLK SONG COVER)

Zola Jesus has covered the Armenian folk song "Krunk" as a Bandcamp exclusive to raise money for the Armenia Fund. "I first heard the song ‘Krunk’ (Crane) while listening to a collection of songs sung by Lousine Zakarian, a renowned Armenian soprano," she said. "Her recording was so devastatingly beautiful, it spoke to me on many levels. The song evoked so much yearning and sadness, yet at the same time it felt so delicate, like her voice could lift off and fly away. It felt like the purest expression of the ineffable Armenian Soul. I never thought I’d be able to do the song justice, and I still don’t, but the song is so meaningful to me that performing it became a compulsion. Once I heard about the crisis happening in Artsakh, my heart really pained for the Armenian people. They have survived genocides, wars, battles for autonomy and independence, and now this — fighting to reclaim a sacred place that represents so much of their ancient heritage and resilience. I wanted to honor and pay my support to the Armenian Soul, and to acknowledge all the lives tragically lost this year in the war with Azerbaijan. Proceeds of this song will go to the Armenian Fund, to help support the needs of civilians on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh.)"

--

NIGHT BEATS - THAT'S ALL YOU GOT (FEAT. ROBERT LEVON BEEN)

Garage rock band Night Beats are back with this soulful new single featuring Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Robert Levon Been. “Times like these make it seem like the world is tryna keep you down. We'll always have corrupt politicians and two-faced crooks trying to control our minds, but there are two things that are also eternal in this world: Rhythm and Blues. 'That’s All You Got' is a reminder that at the end of the day, we’ll always have the SOUL.”

--

AJJ - "HORSEHAIR VASE" & "YOU SWAN, GO ON" (MOUNT EERIE COVER)

AJJ have released a Bandcamp-exclusive two-song single with the new song "Horsehair Vase" and a stunning cover of Mount Eerie's "You Swan, Go On."

--

THE CASKET LOTTERY - "ANOTHER HOLIDAY"

The Casket Lottery recently released a new album, and now they released this non-album track as a Bandcamp exclusive as the holiday season approaches. "Recorded during the same session as Short Songs For End Times. Another Holiday didn't seem like it fit the record but it feels like an accurate recap for the 2020 holiday season," they write.

--

GODTHRYMM - "THE VASTNESS SILENT"

UK death-doom band Godthrymm has returned with an exclusive new single, "The Vastness Silent." The track is a b-side off their recent debut record, Reflections, that they didn't finish in time for the release, and it comes backed by an alternate version of "We Are The Dead."

--

GHOST POWER (STEREOLAB/DYMAXION) - "Asteroid Witch"

Even though he stays busy with Cavern of Anti-Matter, the reunited Stereolab, and running label Duophonic, Tim Gane always has time for a side project. Ghost Power is the latest of those, a collaboration with Jeremy Novak of Dymaxion and they just released their debut 7" via Duophonic. Both tracks are ultra-groovy instrumentals that sound somewhere between krautrock (surprise), the more experimental side of late-'60s ye-ye, and early-'80s post punk.

