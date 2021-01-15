So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOHN GRANT - "THE ONLY BABY"

"I’ve been so disturbed to see how things are progressing in the U.S. and the world," writes John Grant from his current home of Iceland about this very angry, very beautiful and very long new song. "I wanted to share this song which I wrote and recorded last summer. Seems like a good time. I feel so much rage and yes, hatred towards the gaslighters, the bullies, the narcissists, the sociopaths and psychopaths, the Christian Fascist Right and of course T**** and all those who enable him and continue to do so all in the name of Jesus and/or Hitler. I know I have to figure out a way to stay calm and continue to resist the onslaught of lies without being dissolved from the inside out by my own rage and the hatred I feel towards these people who scream at the top of their lungs that we do not hear what we hear or see what we see. Yes, I’ve heard of Yoga, I’ll look into it."

TRIBULATION - "FUNERAL PYRE"

Swedish metal greats Tribulation have shared the third single from their anticipated new album, and it finds them sounding as theatrical and melodic yet eerie and evil as ever.

FLO MILLI - "ROARING 20S"

Flo Milli follows up one of the best albums of 2020 with a new single produced by the great Kenny Beats (Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, etc). It's built around a prominent sample of Fiddler on the Roof's "If I Were A Rich Man" and it's proof that Flo Milli is only getting better and better.

DABABY - "MASTERPIECE"

DaBaby just gets bigger and bigger and has not slowed down his output one bit. His first single of 2021 is "Masterpiece," which is as brash and catchy as any of DaBaby's biggest hits.

THE NOTWIST - "AL SUR" FT JUANA MOLINA

The Notwist's first album in a while is out in a couple weeks and has them collaborating with a lot of cool artists, like Janua Molina who brings voice and electronics to this track.

ARIANA GRANDE - "34+35" (REMIX ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION & DOJA CAT)

Ariana Grande has released a new remix of one of Positions' highlights, "34+35," and this version features newly-added verses by two of the fastest-rising rappers around, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, both of whom show up in fine form.

DIVINE - "JUNGLE MANTRA" (ft. VINCE STAPLES & PUSHA T)

Mumbai rapper Divine has teamed up with two US heavy-hitters, Vince Staples and Pusha T, for this new song for Netflix's new crime drama The White Tiger. It comes with the kind of colossal, cinematic production you might expect from a song written for a crime drama, and all three rappers sound great.

KIKAGAKU MOYO - LIVE AT LEVITATION

“Playing Austin Psych Fest / Levitation was always a goal from our earliest days of the band," write Japanese band Kikagaku Moyo of this new live album, "to join the psychedelic community for a weekend of music and present our live performance. This show in 2014 was a landmark for us. To return years later in 2019 and find the same welcome, the dream was still very much alive and well.”

DEATHRAY DAVIES - "OH STARS"

Dallas indiepop band Deathray Davies are gearing up to release Time Well Wasted, which is their first album in 16 years. “I quickly wrote 13 songs in a row, realizing right away that they were DRD songs," says John Dufilho. "I sent demos to the band, asking if they wanted to jump back in. Right away, everyone wrote back “HELL YES!” A 15 year nap…suddenly we’re awake.” Bouncy new single "Oh Stars" is very promising.

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "ANTISOCIAL" (ft. OLD MAN SAXON)

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty continues her rollout of new singles with "Antisocial," which is one of her most radio-friendly songs yet, and which features Old Man Saxon, whose charisma made him one of the most memorable contestants on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow. "I wanted to feature somebody who could embody off-the-cuff energy, and someone who is non-conforming and self-driven," Haviah said. "Old Man Saxon came to mind."

GHETTS - "SKENGMAN" (ft. STORMZY)

Ghetts follows "IC3" (ft. Skepta) with another all-star UK rap collab, this time with Stormzy. It's another very promising taste of Ghetts' TBA new album for Warner.

YOUNGKILLA73 - "SYRUP"

YoungKilla73 of the Sie7etr3 crew returns with a new song, and it's an ominous offering of Sie7etr3's usual Latin-trap-meets-New-York-drill sound.

JUICE WRLD - "BAD BOY" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

A new posthumous track by Juice WRLD, who tragically died in 2019 at age 21, has surfaced, and this one features Young Thug.

DESSA - "ROME"

Dessa has launched a new singles series, IDES, which will find her releasing a new single on the 15th of every month, and the first single is "Rome." "The lyrics are about the way we live in modern cities—a kind of life that is heavily influenced by global powers who stand to profit by stoking our basest vanities and appetites," Dessa says.

IBA MAHR - "STREET & LANE"

Reggae revivalist Iba Mahr kicks off 2021 with a groovy, dubby new track, "Street & Lane."

WARDRUNA - "SKUGGE (SHADOW)"

Metal-friendly Norweigian dark folk group Wardruna will release their anticipated new album next week, and today they've revealed this stirringly ominous new song from it.

WORLD PEACE - "ANCESTRAL TRANSGRESSION"

World Peace have shared 29 more seconds of grindcore fury off their upcoming debut LP Come and See, due 3/12 via Twelve Gauge.

CAMP TRASH - "BOBBY"

Buzzy Florida emo band Camp Trash have shared the second single from their upcoming debut EP Downtiming (due next week via Count Your Lucky Stars), and it's another bright, catchy offering of power pop-tinged emo.

KODE9 "THE JACKPOT" & "RONA CITY BLUES"

Hyperdub founder and dubstep innovator Kode9 is back with a two-song EP, which is his first proper solo release in over five years. Dive into both tracks' minimal, ethereal bliss.

CAITHLIN DE MARRAIS - "ONCE IN A LIFETIME (LOVE)" (ft. MARK DUPLASS)

Rainer Maria's Caithlin De Marrais has released the second single off her upcoming solo album What Will You Do Then?, and this one finds her harmonizing with fellow Polyvinyl vet Mark Duplass (of Volcano, I'm Still Excited!! and an acclaimed actor/filmmaker). It's a nice dose of subtle electronic indie pop and Caithlin and Mark's voices sound great together.

PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE - "GEODESIC DOME"

Brooklyn's Peel Dream Magazine are releasing an expanded edition of last year's excellent Agitpop Alterna and one of the tracks there is this moody, drone-pop number that they've also just released a video for:

PETE YORN & LIZ PHAIR - "HERE COMES YOUR MAN" (PIXIES COVER)

Pete Yorn just released a covers record featuring his take on songs by everyone from Beach Boys and Dylan to Kirsty MacColl and The Stone Roses. Liz Phair shows up on a couple songs, including this cover of Pixies' "Here Comes Your Man."

WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS - "DOWN WITH ANOTHER ONE"

Singer-songwriter William Fitzsimmons is prepping new album Ready The Astronaut and here's a new track from it. "Like watching a winged man falling into the sea, 'Down With Another One' is the story of a person coming to terms with the inability to ever find a trusting love, or ever being the kind of partner and person they desperately want to be," says William. "It's resigning to failure as you watch yet another relationship fall to its death, and wondering if perhaps one will ever actually be able to fly."

THRICE - "JUST BREATHE" (ACOUSTIC) & "A BETTER BRIDGE" (ACOUSTIC)

Thrice have officially released the acoustic versions of two Palms songs that they did for a SiriusXM session. "t's always fun to try dig out the skeletons buried in the songs," frontman Dustin Kensrue said. "We nearly always start songs with instrumental parts and craft melodic structure around those parts, and so it's a process of discovery when we do a stripped-down project like this and cut things away to find the core of the song."

AFI - "TWISTED TONGUES" & "ESCAPE FROM LOS ANGELES"

AFI have confirmed a new album will arrive in 2021, and they just dropped two new songs that you can read more about here.

ANXIOUS - "MORE THAN A LETTER" & "NOT NOW, PLEASE / DANTE'S AFTERNOON

Connecticut hardcore/emo band Anxious will release a new album this year, but first here's an acoustic two-song 7" that you can read more about here.

EYEHATEGOD - "FAKE WHAT'S YOURS"

Eyehategod have debuted another song from their anticipated first album in 7 years, which you can read more about here. You can also pre-order the album on limited brown-swirl vinyl from the new BrooklynVegan store.

RAT TALLY - "SHRUG"

Rat Tally (aka LA singer/songwriter Addy Harris) just signed to 6131 and her first single for the label is the very good "Shrug," which is emo-ish singer/songwriter stuff of the boygenius/Soccer Mommy variety. Read more here.

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE - "COUNTRY HOME (LIVE)"

The latest excavation from Neil Young's archives is Way Down in the Rust Bucket, a live album recorded in Santa Cruz in 1990 not long after Rust Never Sleeps came out. Here's that version of Rust Never Sleep's opening track.

BILL CALLAHAN, BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & EMMETT KELLY - "LOST IN LOVE" (AIR SUPPLY COVER)

This week for their ongoing collaborative covers series, Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy have taken on Air Supply's 1980 hit balled "Lost in Love." Emmett Kelly, who toured with Bonnie Prince Billy around this time last year, provides the delicate backing this time. These covers tend to feature either Bill Callahan or Will Oldham, but "Lost in Love" is done as true duet, trading lines and coming together in the chorus.

ISABELLE ADJANI - "REVOLUTION #49" (ELVIS COSTELLO COVER)

Here's another French language cover of a song from Elvis Costello's new album Hey Clockface, this time from legendary French actress Isabelle Adjani. "I assumed that I must be dreaming," Elvis said when he found out.

BOISE COVER BAND (BUILT TO SPILL) - "ASHES TO ASHES" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Back in 2006, Built to Spill's Doug Martsch and a few friends released a tour-only covers CD under the name Boise Cover Band. It's finally getting a proper release, including its first-ever vinyl pressing. Check out their cover of Bowie's "Ashes to Ashes."

