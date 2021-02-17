So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ICEROCKS - "RED PRESIDENTS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & MAYHEM LAUREN)

Queens producer IceRocks, Queens rapper Mayhem Lauren, and Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher are all artists who put a fresh spin on gritty, '90s-style New York rap, so it's no surprise that they sound perfect together on this tough-as-nails new song.

--

CURREN$Y - "KUSH THROUGH THE SUNROOF"

Curren$y has a new project dropping next week (2/26), and as the title suggests, first single "Kush Through the Sunroof" is the musical equivalent of being in a car full of weed smoke.

--

THE ANTLERS - "JUST ONE SEC"

The Antlers' first album in seven years, Green to Gold, is due out March 26 via ANTI-, and the latest single is the gentle, twangy "Just One Sec." "This song’s about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time," the band say. "The sentiment of 'Just One Sec' is an experiment with temporarily dropping the story between the two of you, offering and receiving momentary forgiveness, and experiencing that freedom. The idea was born out of a meditation retreat we attended a couple years ago, and the instructions of one meditation that I found particularly powerful."

--

SAM PREKOP - "SPELLING"

The Sea & Cake's Sam Prekop released Comma last year and now he's back with this new 25-minute work, "Spelling," that leans toward ambient but has distinct structure and melody, too. Beautiful stuff.

--

TIM COHEN (FRESH AND ONLYS) - "BOTTOM FEEDERS"

Here's a third track from Fresh & Onlys leader Tim Cohen's upcoming solo album, You Are Still Here. "Bottom Feeders" is garage pop that has a haunted quality to it, thanks to his deep voice and all that reverb.

--

EXTRA CREDIT (JUSTIN STRAUSS, JOE GODDARD, MARCUS MARR) - "IT'S OVER"

Extra Credit is the combined forces of legendary NYC DJ and producer Justin Strauss, London DJ and producer Marcus Marr, and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard (who is also a DJ and Producer). Their debut EP, It's Over, is out March 12 on Belgian label Deewee which is run by Soulwax's David and Stephen Dewaele. With all that pedigree it is as sophisticated and clubby as you'd expect.

--

DARK TEA - "DEANNA"

Gary Canino will release his self-titled second album as Dark Tea on April 30 via Fire Talk. The new single is a rambling folk-pop number, "Deanna." He puts a lot of work into his videos and this one -- which Gary directed with Nick Rattigan -- is no different, a short Noir shot in the Hollywood hills. "For the video, we wanted to create a complete work of fiction," Gary says. "My co-director Nick Rattigan and I were inspired by LA noir and the concept that Los Angeles itself is the dark heart of crime writing and film. For us, nothing really tops Michael Mann’s Heat or William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in LA. We shot the film in one smoggy Los Angeles night with bandmates, Jacob Rubeck and Noah Kohll.”

--

SILVER SYNTHETIC - "IN THE BEGINNING"

Silver Synthetic, the New Orleans quartet that features folks who've played in JEFF the Brotherhood and Bottomfeeders, will release their self-titled debut album on April 9 via Third Man. First single "In the Beginning" is mossy psych pop that's got a distinct Dead-like vibe. “'Are you living, or loving the life?'" the band asks. "Everyone asks themselves this kind of question at some point and this video explores a character who doesn’t really have an answer. We don’t have an answer either and that is ok! Let’s call it an optimistic nihilism."

--

BELL ORCHESTRE - "HOUSE MUSIC"

Montreal's Bell Orchestre, which features Arcade Fire's Sarah Neufeld and Richard Reed Parry, are prepping House Music, their first album in a decade. The title does not refer to the dance genre, but to where and how the album was made -- they wired Sarah Neufeld's home in Vermont for sound. Here's the title track.

--

MOUNTAIN MAN - "HOT KNIFE" (FIONA APPLE COVER)

"If we followed Questlove's advice and made gratitude lists before we went to bed every night, Fiona Apple would be at the top every time," Mountain Man say. "She tells the truth like no one else does. Thank you Fiona Apple. We love you." Their a capella version of the Idler Wheel... track is gorgeously harmonized.

--

MOTHER OF MARS (VITO & DRUZZI OF THE RAPTURE) - "I HEAR"

Mother of Mars, the new group featuring Vito Roccoforte and Gabriel Andruzzi of The Rapture, will release their debut album on March 5. New single "I Hear" is a nice piece of chilled out electronic pop.

--

OURI - "TOO FAST NO PAIN"

Montreal producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist Ouri worked with Berlin producer Mobilegirl on "Too Fast No Pain," where her smooth vocals are broken up by interludes of glitchy digital soundscapes.

--

THE PINK STONES - "SHINY BONE"

Hailing from Athens, GA, The Pink Stones make lonesome, spacious and twangy rock and will release Introducing...The Pink Stones on April 9 via New West Records imprint Normaltown Records. Frontman Hunter Pinker calls first single "Shiny Bone" a “pensive song about losing a sense of home.”

--

KATIE MALCO - "CLOUDBUSTING" (KATE BUSH COVER)

UK singer/songwriter has covered Kate Bush's Hounds of Love classic "Cloudbusting," turning the '80s art pop classic into a stripped-down indie-folk song. It's a very drastic, and very cool, reinvention.

--

DJ MUGGS - "NIGRUM MORTEM"

As mentioned, Cypress Hill's DJ Muggs is releasing an album on Sacred Bones this March, and today he released second single "Nigrum Mortem." It's a dark, hypnotic blend of instrumental hip hop, film scores, and psychedelia.

--

YAWNING SONS - "CIGARETTE FOOTSTEPS"

Yawning Sons -- the collaborative band of desert rock pioneers Yawning Man and UK band Sons of Alpha Centauri -- are releasing their long-awaited sophomore album Sky Island in March, and this new single features dusty lead vocals by Mario Lalli (Yawning Sons, Fatso Jetson). "When Mario laid down his emotive vocals, it elevated it to one of our most atmospheric pieces," bassist Nick Hannon (Sons of Alpha Centauri) told The Sleeping Shaman.

--

VREID - "WILD NORTH WEST"

Norwegian black 'n' roll vets Vreid are releasing Wild North West on April 30 via Season of Mist. It's a concept album that comes with an accompanying film, and there are definitely some film score vibes coming through on the just-released title track, along with plenty of evil, swaggering black 'n' roll.

--

DORDEDUH - "DESFERECAT"

After the classic lineup of beloved Romanian folk-black metal band Negură Bunget split, Negru continued on with Negură Bunget while Hupogrammos and Sol Faur formed Dordeduh and released their debut album Dar De Duh in 2012. Eight years passed without a followup, but now they'll finally release a sophomore LP, Har, on May 14 via Prophecy Productions. Here's the genre-hopping, seven-and-a-half minute lead single "Desferecat."

--

ANDREW W.K. - "BABALON"

Andrew W.K. is back his first new music since 2018. The riff-heavy "Babalon" is his first release for Napalm Records.

--

'68 - "BAD BITE"

The Chariot/Norma Jean vocalist Josh Scogin's current band '68 have shared the second single off their upcoming album Give One Take One. Like the last single, it's a heavy punk-blues song that kinda sounds like if The White Stripes or the Black Keys got a sludge metal makeover.

--

HALF PAST TWO - "ALL ABOUT YOU"

Orange County ska-pop band Half Past Two have shared the second single off their upcoming new album, and it's the sonic equivalent of a warm, bright, sunny day.

--

ICEAGE - "VENDETTA"

Danish band Iceage will release the Sonic Boom-produced Seek Shelter -- their first album for Mexican Summer -- in May. This new single got a bit of a Happy Mondays vibe to it.

--

ARAB STRAP - "HERE COMES COMUS!"

"It's a song about the god of nocturnal excess and my inability to ever refuse him," says Aidan Moffat of Arab Strap's new single. "It takes place in a pub, a club, and city alleyways, all the places I'd hoped we'd be able to enjoy again by now – but it's been so long since I've had a big night out that listening to it now seems almost nostalgic." Arab Strap's first album in 16 years is out in two weeks.

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "SAME SIZE SHOE"

The second single off serpentwithfeet's upcoming sophomore album, DEACON, has a dreamy, summery feel.

--

EADES - "FORMER WARNINGS CLUSTER"

Leeds band Eades have just shared this very catchy new single.

--

JULIET QUICK - "NO FUTURE"

Juliet Quick's new EP, Glass Years, is due out on March 5 via Substitute Scene Records, and we premiered the intimate, slightly woozy "No Future" from it today.

--

GHOST OF VROOM (MIKE DOUGHTY) - "I HEAR THE AXE SWINGING"

Ghost of Vroom, the new band from former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty and longtime collaborator Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, will release their debut album in March. There's more than a little Soul Coughing in this first single.

--

MAN ON MAN - "1983"

MAN ON MAN, Roddy Bottum's duo with his partner Joey Halman, signed to Polyvinyl for their debut, self-titled LP, and shared a new single, "1983," an ode to cruising.

--

BRYCE DESSNER & AUSTRALIAN STRING QUARTET - "EMERGENCY"

The National's Bryce Dessner wrote new work Impermanence/Disintegration for the Sydney Dance Theater and recorded it with Australian String Quartet.

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - "EL INVENTO"

José González has just released his first new music in six years, a single titled "El Invento" that is his first-ever Spanish language release. "Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish," says the Argentinian-Swedish singer-songwriter, who has been busy with a new child. "This time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped."

--

MAX RICHTER - "MIRRORS"

Composer and 'Sleep' specialist Max Richter released Voices last August, a work where he set readings of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights to music. He's now set to release the second part of Voices, which is a purely instrumental work that builds on the musical themes of first Voices.

--

DESTROY BOYS - "MUZZLE"

Sacramento punks Destroy Boys have signed to Hopeless and their first single for the label is "Muzzle," which you can read more about here.

--

BICYCLE INN - "DEXTERITY SAVING THROW"

Boston emo band Bicycle Inn announced their debut LP for Sun Eater Records (home to Ogbert The Nerd, Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly, Oolong, etc), along with the release of this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

SAFETY - "SPANISH MOSS"

Brooklyn emo band Safety are releasing a new EP -- their first new music since 2015 -- in March, and you can read more about new single "Spanish Moss" here.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS - "SOVEREIGNTY"

LA rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has a new album, Thumbing Thru Foliage, arriving in March. It was entirely produced by ewonee, who gives this new song a lush, vintage soul backdrop. Read more about it here.

--

GOJIRA - "BORN FOR ONE THING"

French metal greats Gojira finally announced their anticipated first album in five years, and shared this new single which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.