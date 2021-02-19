36 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

REALLY FROM - "QUIRK"

There really aren't many bands like Really From, whose of mix emo, math rock, jazz and more is as distinct as it is seamless, and their sound varies from song to song too. This second single from their upcoming self-titled album has more of an ethereal art pop vibe than the first single, and both are great.

--

TRIPPIE REDD - "GERONIMO" (ft. CHINO MORENO, exec. prod. TRAVIS BARKER)

Ohio rapper Trippie Redd has tapped two rock giants for his new song "GERONIMO," which was executive produced by blink-182's Travis Barker and features guest vocals by Deftones' Chino Moreno. It strikes a balance between current emo-rap and the latest Deftones album, two things that go to together kinda well.

--

VALERIE JUNE - "WHY THE BRIGHT STARS GLOW"

Valerie June has shared a new climactic, string-laden piano ballad from her upcoming album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. Valerie June's voice is always great, but it really soars on this one.

--

FAR LANDS (MEM ROSEBUDS< GAYNGS) - "THERE BE MONSTERS"

Far Lands -- aka Andy McFarlane, producer Matt Drenik and Ivan Howard (Rosebuds, Gayngs) -- have announced their debut album, There Be Monsters, which will be out April 30 and they've just shared the gently rocking title track. "This is the kind of song that happens when you wake up from a dream with a melody stuck in your head and you go straight to your favorite chair and pull out that notepad that’s dedicated specifically for the first thoughts of the day, over coffee," says McFarlane. "In this case, that happened on three consecutive mornings and the resulting 40 or so verses ranged from sweet to heartbreaking, to completely goofy. After a bit of back-and-forth and a ton of laughter during the demo process, I arrived at the ones that made the cut and came the closest to telling some truth about where I was at that exact point in time."

--

WORN - "ACIDIC BLOOD"

Wilkes-Barre hardcore band Worn have a new album called Human Work arriving on March 5, and today they've unleashed its second single. Like the first, it's gnarly, nasty, and extremely fun.

--

EYEHATEGOD - "CIRCLE OF NERVES"

Eyehategod show off their swampiest, sludgiest side on the latest taste of their anticipated new LP A History of Nomadic Behavior.

--

WURST NURSE - "FRESH OUTTA BEDPANS"

They no longer count Camp Cope's Georgia Maq as a member, but the "five-piece nurse punk from Melbourne, Australia" have responded to our present pandemic with a new single. "Needless to say, things have been a bit shit this past year," they write. "Between dealing with the realities of pandemic nursing we have been chipping away at writing and recording new music and today we are super grateful that we can share this with the world..."

--

RISE AGAINST - "BROKEN DREAMS, INC" (HEALTH REMIX)

HEALTH have put their industrial-pop spin on Rise Against's latest single, and here's what Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath said about it: "We didn’t really know what to expect but were all blown away by it. I was super impressed by the way they made the song their own. They found melodies in it that I didn’t anticipate, and they found some of the bone, the skeleton, and rearranged it; it worked and was really cool."

--

ELCAMINO x BENNY THE BUTCHER - "IMMUNITY"

38 Spesh's TCF label and Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family are releasing a joint album, Trust The Sopranos, on April 23. It features Spesh, Benny, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Ransom, Che Noir, Heem, and others, and here's the lead single, by Elcamino and Benny the Butcher.

--

THE YUTES - "IN THE KITCHEN" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS)

Jamaican duo The Yutes has tapped the great Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks for their new single on Babygrande Records, and Stove God's uniquely menacing style works well with The Yutes' own sound.

--

MOLLY O'MALLEY - "HOLLOW"

Cleveland artist Molly O'Malley's new single "holly" is gorgeous and dreamy, rounded out by driving guitars.

--

KID CONGO & THE PINK MONKEY BIRDS - SWING FROM THE SEAN DELEAR

Kid Congo, who's played in Gun Club, The Cramps, The Bad Seeds and more, releases this new EP that's a tribute to the late non-binary, African American singer and Los Angeles legend Sean De Lear.

--

ARIANA GRANDE - POSITIONS (DELUXE)

The deluxe edition of Ariana's 2020 album Positions includes five tracks that weren't on the original: three new songs ("test drive," "worst behavior," and "main thing"), an interlude ("someone like u"), and a remix of "34+35" featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

--

CLUB INTL (PUBLIC ACCESS TV / CHROMATICS) - NEVER BE THE SAME (MGMT REMIX)

Club Intl, the collaboration between Johnny Jewel (Chromatics) and John Eatherly (Public Access TV), has just shared a remix of thier single "Never Be the Same" by MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden.

--

HAIM - "GASOLINE" (FT. TAYLOR SWIFT) & "3AM" (FT. THUNDERCAT)

The expanded edition of Haim's 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III includes two guest appearance-featuring remixes: Taylor Swift on "Gasoline," and Thundercat on "3AM."

--

LOS ESPLIFS - "OTRO PAIS"

Tucson-based Latinx duo Los Esplifs bring an art-psych spin to Cumbia, Fania, and other styles. Dig their very catchy new single "Otro Pais."

--

FYFE DANGERFIELD (GUILLEMOTS) - "LYING THERE"

Former Guillemots leader Fyfe Dangerfield is gearing up to release a new EP titled Birdwatcher, and he's just shared this very ethereal track. "It's one for floating away with, I think," says Fyfe, "and also features the Mother of all reverb-tail fades, for the hawk-eared amongst you." Also for fans of the Millenial Whoop.

--

PINO PALLADINO + BLAKE MILLS - “EKUTÉ”

Pino Palladino and Blake Mills will release their collaborative album Notes with Attachments on March 12 via Impulse! and this new track, “Ekuté," is funky, brash and playful. "It was eye-opening to hear something that was repetitive, but still had so many different [directions] that it went in,” says Mills. “It was kind of a revelation, to work on a song in those terms.”

--

LEFT FIELD MESSIAH (ex-HOT HOT HEAT) - "YOUNG LIBERTINE"

Hot Hot Heat are no more, but Steve bays is now fronting a new band Left Field Messiah, which also features Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums) and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling). Their debut LP Hollywood Life comes out July 23 via Riptide, and they've just released new single "Young Libertine." It's a little poppier than Hot Hot Heat, but Steve's voice remains unmistakable.

--

STILLHUNGRY - "BEST COSTUME WINS" & "PAPER LANTERNS"

Asbury Park trio stillhungry (members of Toy Cars, dollys, and prim) have just shared new songs which find them offering up a catchy and soaring yet still rough-around-the-edges brand of indie rock.

--

PAUL WOOLFORD & AMBER MARK - "HEAT"

Amber Mark has lent her voice to a new song by DJ/producer Paul Woolford (aka Special Request), and it's a very catchy dose of R&B-tinged house-pop.

--

DAY SULAN & YG - "BAILAR"

Day Sulan bounces between English and Spanish on this catchy new collab with her 4Hunnid label boss YG.

--

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK - "CASE CLOSED"

Dum and Dummer collaborators Young Dolph and Key Glock are back with another new song, and it's a deceptively calm, sneakily catchy rap song.

--

THE MIMES (mem OGIKUBO STATION, MIXTAPES, VACATION) - "CEREAL," "THE UGLIEST ONE" & "HEIRLOOM SINS PT. II"

The Mimes is a new lo-fi/indie band formed by Megan Schroer (Ogikubo Station), Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station) and John Hoffman (Vacation), and their debut LP Plastic Pompeii arrives March 5. You can hear three songs now.

--

LILA IKE - "THY WILL" (REMIX ft. SKILLIBENG)

Lila Iké released one of the best reggae records of last year with her EP The ExPerience, and now she has released a new remix of its closing track "Thy Will" with a newly-added sing-rapped verse from Skillibeng.

--

OMB PEEZY - "LOVE IS BLIND"

Alabama rapper OMB Peezy releases his new album Too Deep For Tears on March 5 via Overkill/300, and new single "Love Is Blind" is an infectious slab of melancholic auto-tune.

--

DENZEL CURRY & KENNY BEATS - "SO.INCREDIBLE (ROBERT GLASPER VERSION ft. SMINO)

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are releasing a sequel/remix album for last year's UNLOCKED, and you can read more about this first taste here.

--

KÖRD VÄRLD - "EGO > LIVES"

KÖRD VÄRLD is the new collaborative project of the legendary Anti-Cimex drummer Charlie Claesson and his PI$$ER/Bring The Drones bandmate James Domestic (also of The Domestics and other bands), and you can read more about this filthy dose of raw punk here.

--

MATT BERNINGER - "LET IT BE"

It's not a cover, but it is a gorgeous new Matt Berninger ballad. Read more here.

--

LORD HURON - "NOT DEAD YET"

Lord Huron are back with their first new song in three years, and it picks up right where they left off and gets a little glammy too. Read more here.

--

TIMO ELLIS (NETHERLANDS) - "DEATH IS EVERYWHERE"

Netherlands leader Timo Ellis offers up Sabbath-meets-QOTSA style funky sludge on this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

ASHLEY MONROE - "DRIVE"

Country singer Ashley Monroe released Sparrow in 2018, and she's announced that she'll be following it with Rosegold, due out April 30 via Mountainrose Sparrow/Thirty Tigers. First single "Drive" leans further into a mainstream pop sound.

--

SLOWTHAI - "NEEDLE IN THE HAY" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

UK rapper slowthai released a faithful cover of Elliott Smith's classic "Needle in the Hay," alongside a similarly stripped-down version of his "adhd" for an Apple Music Home Session, and he does a pretty fine job with it. Read more about it here.

--

LORETTA LYNN & MARGO PRICE - "ONE'S ON THE WAY"

Loretta Lynn has rerecorded one of her biggest hits as a duet with Margo Price.

--

RICHARD ASHCROFT (THE VERVE) - “BRING ON THE LUCIE (FREDA PEEPLE)” (JOHN LENNON COVER)

Former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has released this cover of John Lennon's "Bring on the Lucie (Freda Peeple)" which was originally on 1973's Mind Games. Ashcroft recorded it at Abbey Road Studios as well as California's Redtone Studios in East Palo Alto, and worked with frequent collaborator Chris Potter who has worked with Ashcroft since The Verve’s Urban Hymns.

--

FUZZED OUT (PATRICK FROM SLOAN) - "SITTING WITH MY BACK TO THE WALL" & "MY OWN WORST ENEMY"

Patrick Pentland writes Sloan's biggest, riffiest songs and he's just launched this solo project that offers even more of them.

--

LORENZO WOLFF - “THE PHOENIX” (JUDEE SILL COVER) FT BOBBY HAWK & KATE FERBER

Producer Lorenzo Wolff is releasing a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Judee Sill titled Down Where the Valleys Are Low, with different guest vocalists on each of the album's seven songs. This one features Taylor Swift collaborator Bobby Hawk and Kate Ferber.

--

