36 New Songs Out Today

DAMONE TYRELL - "BEVERLYMONTANA" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Benny the Butcher seems to be dropping at least one verse a week in 2021, and this week he's back on Damone Tyrell's "BeverlyMontana." Benny and Damone both sound fired-up, and the triumphant, neck-snapping, early 2000s New York-style production doesn't hurt either.

--

--

ANDREW HUNG (FUCK BUTTONS) - "SPACE"

Fuck Buttons member Andrew Hung will release new solo album Devastations on June 18 via Lex Recordings. First single "Space" is "about the fabric that connects us all i.e., space," says Andrew. "We won’t find perfection in individual elements, but we can find perfection in the space that connects us and the outer edges of the known universe and beyond.” There's just a tinge of goth in this very catchy new song.

--

BRAIDS - "SLAYER MOON" & "2020"

Braids released a new album, Shadow Offering, last year, and now they've shared two more songs recorded during those sessions, "Slayer Moon," which was inspired by Raphaelle Standell-Preston's Sailor Moon obsession growing up, and "2020," which was "written sometime in 2017, after a long period of being alone – in an abstract sense of the word – while reaching for fleeting physical closeness."

--

ZERO TRUST (mem COHEED & CAMBRIA, FULL SCALE RIOT, etc) - "BIRCH" & "GET IT"

Zero Trust formed during the pandemic with vocalist BJ Allen (Full Scale Riot, Ghidrah, GMK), guitarists Zack Thorne (Bulldoze, Agents of Man, Skarhead, etc.) and Mike Milewski (Bulldoze, Homicidal, etc.), Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria) on bass and backing vocals, and Evan Rossiter (Full Scale Riot, Organyc) on drums. They've just released a two-song single on Equal Vision, and it'll take you right back to the days of '90s alt-metal. Stream both songs here and watch the video for "Birch" below.

--

BRYCE DESSNER - "IMPERMANENCE"

The National's Bryce Dessner is releasing a new classical work, Impermanence/Disintegration, due out April 2 via 37d03d, and the latest track he's shared is "Impermanence." "When Rafael [Bonachela, choreographer] and I chose to create a piece inspired by the fragility of life, the impermanence of our world and our planet, and of so many things we think are eternal that are, in fact, extremely fragile, we never imagined how this idea would confront us so directly in our process,” Dessner told Rolling Stone. "First in the horrible fires that consumed Australia last year as we were starting to create and then with the piece and tour being canceled last spring as we watched the entire world devastated by a terrible pandemic. Two years later, I am so happy that our work is finally seeing the light of day... I’m hopeful that audience and artist can return to the theater for more live performances soon."

--

SPARK - "NOTHING (TO YOU)" & "SUPERNOVA"

German straightedge band Spark have a new album on the way, and they're prefacing it with this two-song promo. They may hail from Germany, but they sound like an American youth crew band who would've sounded at home on Revelation Records in the late '80s, and they rip. The promo is out via Sunday Drive (US) / Control Records (EU).

--

WARISH - "S.H.M. (SECOND HAND MISERY)

Riley Hawk's band Warish have shared another scuzz-punk ripper off their upcoming album Next To Pay, and the video is made up of footage of Barney the purple dinosaur. "This video came to mind when I heard the 'If you’re happy and you know it' song by Barney playing somewhere while I was in a bad mood and was thinking, this song is kinda evil sounding," Riley said. "Then I went home and instantly started editing the video to the track S.H.M. Because it’s the polar opposite of If You Are Happy And You Know it. It fit nicely I thought, hah."

--

DOWNHAUL - "EYESIGHT"

Richmond emo band Downhaul are back with a soaring, climactic new single that kinda gives off Home, Like Noplace Is There-era Hotelier vibes. Cool stuff.

--

WINTER FEATURING JORGE ELBRECHT - "ALL I KNOW"

Psych-pop musician Winter is following up last year's Endless Space (Between You & I) with a pair of single where she's teamed with producer Jorge Elbrecht. Their combined shoegaze tendencies are a match made in heaven. Good stuff.

--

BILL MACKAY & NATHAN BOWLES - "DOWSING"

The very talented Bill MacKay and Nathan Bowles, who both know their way around string instruments, have collaborated on new album Keys which will be out April 9 via Drag City. They've shared another song off the album, "Dowsing," that is as gentle as the video Bowles has made for it.

--

MATTHEW E WHITE & LONNIE HOLLEY - "BROKEN MIRROR"

"'Broken Mirror' is a wild and powerful piece of mangled social media poetry and commentary," says Matthew E White about the title track from his and Lonnie Holley's collaborative album. "It's about Selfies, and Instagram explicitly, set over a thunderous band. I think Lonnie speaks with so much weight and insight to our social media addictions, and the music really meets that energy in a tremendous way. When Lonnie started chanting 'Instagrammin' Instangrammin' Instagrammin'' over and over... that was a special moment for me - the most modern kind of incantation.” Broken Mirror is out April 9.

--

RENEE REED - "I SAW A GHOST"

Renée Reed's self-titled debut album comes out Friday (3/26) via Keeled Scales, and she's shared new single "I Saw a Ghost," a spare, haunting folk song.

--

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - "THE BIGGEST FAN"

"There's this thing that I witnessed sometimes after shows, people walking up to the merch table to say 'I am big fan', but then they would apologize for downloading or streaming your music for free," says Glenn Donaldson of this jangly track from the upcoming RPP record. "This song is meant as a guilt-trip for those who claim to be 'fans' but haven't bothered to purchase the album yet." And yet here it is for you to stream. Things to keep in mind while listening, we guess.

--

JUNGLE - "KEEP MOVING"

Soulful UK alt-pop duo Jungle release their new album Loving In Stereo on August 13 via AWAL, and lead single "Keep Moving" is a groovy dose of disco revival.

--

KING AZAZ - "HONEY FOR MUD"

King Azaz's new album Forever Green arrives April 23 via Get Better Records, and new single "Honey For Mud" is a catchy, fiery dose of Dinosaur Jr-esque sludge-pop.

--

KONSHENS - "CAN'T STAY SOBER"

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens is gearing up for a new album called Red Reign, and he has shared the breezy yet melancholic "Can't Stay Sober" from it. "The current climate of the world is forcing you into a state where it’s almost like you can’t stay sober," he said. "I’m not encouraging it, I’m just acknowledging the reality. This is a stressful time, and people are searching for an escape."

--

KHANDRA - "IRRIGATING LETHAL ACRES WITH BLOOD"

Belarusian black metallers Khandra will release new album All Occupied by Sole Death on May 28 via Season of Mist Underground Activists, and they've just shared lead single "Irrigating Lethal Acres With Blood" which finds them offering up pure venomous fury with just the right amount of atmosphere and melody.

--

FIELD MUSIC - "NOT WHEN YOU'RE IN LOVE"

This proggy pop track from Field Music's upcoming eighth album was inspired by Joni Mitchell, Scritti Politti and Prefab Sprout.

--

METRONOMY - "THE LOOK" (MGMT REMIX)

Everyone's favorite Metronomy song has been remixed by MGMT in celebration of The English Riviera's 10th anniversary.

--

MAJOR MURPHY - "REAL"

Michigan's Major Murphy make their own appealing version of heartland rock, rooted in indie styles but flush with big hooks, harmonies, and warm melodies. Here's the latest single from their upcoming album ACCESS.

--

FUTURE ISLANDS - "THE MOON IS BLUE" (COLOURBOX COVER)

From 4AD's upcoming Bills & Aches & Blues compilation, Future Islands put a smoky spin on Colourbox's shoulda-been-a-hit 1985 single.

--

JENNY HVAL - "SUNBATHING" (LUSH COVER)

From 4AD's upcoming Bills & Aches & Blues compilation, Jenny Hval turns Lush's spare "Sunbathing" into an even more ethereal creation.

--

DRY CLEANING - "OBLIVION" (GRIMES COVER)

From 4AD's upcoming Bills & Aches & Blues compilation, new UK band Dry Cleaning transform Grimes' "Oblivion" into the kind of gothy track that could've been released on 4AD in 1986.

--

BRADFORD COX (DEERHUNTER) - "MOUNTAIN BATTLES" (BREEDERS COVER)

From 4AD's upcoming Bills & Aches & Blues compilation, Deerhunter's Bradford Cox takes The Breeders' eerie "Mountain Battles" and ups the nightmare.

--

ICEAGE - "SHELTER SONG"

Danish band Iceage have shared a third single from their upcoming album Seek Shelter.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "TRUST THEM NOW"

Another great song off GBV's upcoming 33rd album.

--

SNAPPED ANKLES - "RHYTHM IS OUT BUSINESS"

UK group Snapped Ankles have once again descended from the trees to gift the world with a new album, their third -- Forest Of Your Problems. Here's the crazed, danceable first single.

--

JOHN GRANT - "BOY FROM MICHIGAN"

John Grant is back with his sixth album, Boy From Michigan which will be out June 25 via Partisan/Bella Union. Cate Le Bon produced the album and John describes it as his most autobiographical album to date. Check out the title track and it's majorly psychedelic video.

--

SOMNURI - "BEYOND YOUR LAST BREATH"

Brooklyn's Somnuri recall aughts-era sludge classics like Baroness' Blue Record and Mastodon's Leviathan on their new single, which you can read more about here.

--

ENUMCLAW - "FREE DROP BILLY"

Tacoma, WA band Enumclaw are releasing their debut EP next month, and they've shared a grungy new single, "Free Drop Billy."

--

BEABADOOBEE - "LAST DAY ON EARTH"

The upbeat "Last Day on Earth" is the first single from beabadoobee's new EP, which was produced and co-written by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975.

--

BACHELOR (JAY SOM & PALEHOUND) - "STAY IN THE CAR"

Jay Som and Palehound announced their debut LP as Bachelor, Doomin' Sun, and shared a new single, "Stay in the Car."

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "THE DEVIL" (LIVE-IN-STUDIO, 2008)

Portugal. The Man are finally releasing a live-in-studio album that they recorded and shelved in 2008. You can read much more about the project here and get your first taste from "The Devil."

--

ROSIE TUCKER - "HABANERO"

Rosie Tucker announced their third album and first for Epitaph, Sucker Supreme, and shared a new single from it, "Habanero."

--

BEN SERETAN - "FOG ROLLS OUT RABUN GAP"

Ben Seretan released the first track off his upcoming field recording and piano album.

--

THE BRONX - "WHITE SHADOW"

Punk n' roll vets The Bronx have announced their sixth album, and to quote frontman Matt Caughthran, the new single is "CLASSIC FUCKING BRONX."

--

