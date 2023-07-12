37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE BETHS - "I TOLD YOU THAT I WAS AFRAID (ACOUSTIC)"

The Beths are releasing a deluxe edition of last year's wonderful Expert in a Dying Field on September 15 via Carpark. It comes with eight bonus tracks, including outtakes, demos and this lovely acoustic version of "I Told You That I Was Afraid (Acoustic)."

--

ACTIVITY - "WHERE THE ART IS HUNG"

While most Activity songs are sung by Travis Johnson, "Where the Art is Hung" features guitarist Jess Rees who really adds to the otherworldly quality of the song. The band also continue their streak of stylish videos with help from director Eric Xandra Thirteen.

--

ARNY MARGRET - "I WENT OUTSIDE"

Icelandic singer/songwriter Arny Margret announced a new EP, dinner alone, due out September 22 via One Little Independent. The lead single is the yearning, atmospheric "i went outside," which Arny says is about "going through things, making mistakes, and accepting that I’m not perfect."

--

INTERPOL X WATER FROM YOUR EYES- "SOMETHING CHANGED" (WATER FROM YOUR EYES INTERPOLATION)

Interpol continue their collaborative "Interpolations" series with this new version of "Something Changed" featuring fellow Matador band Water From Your Eyes. “The idea was to invert the tone of the song, like a photo negative,” says Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos, “reframing change from something foreboding into something encouraging - as well as creating a conversation between Paul and Rachel in order to place the thoughts externally rather than internally.”

--

GEORGIA - "ALL NIGHT"

"I want people to feel inspired and empowered listening to this song," Georgia says of the bouncy, sparkling new single off her new album Euphoric. "It's a celebration of life & the world."

--

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "PENDULUM"

Spanish Love Songs' ability to fuse punk, emo, and heartland rock is in fine form on "Pendulum," and this one's especially climactic sounding. Their new LP No Joy arrives in August.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - "TIED UP!"

Genesis Owusu has shared another taste of his anticipated sophomore album Struggler, and this one finds him putting his unique spin on Prince-like synth-funk.

--

TRÉ BURT - "KIDS IN THA YARD"

Singer/songriter Tré Burt has shared "Kids In Tha Yard" off his upcoming album Traffic Fiction, a bluesy, psychedelic soul song about excess and consumption.

--

COLTER WALL - "LITTLE SONGS"

Colter Wall's new album Little Songs is out this Friday, and ahead of its release he's shared the title track, another classic country track that could serve as a mission statement from the album, with its lyric "you got to fill the big empty with little songs."

--

HAILEY WHITTERS - "I'M IN LOVE"

Country singer Hailey Whitters will release her I'm In Love EP on July 28 via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud, and the first single/title track is out now. It's a very fun song that Hailey says this about: "I knew the minute I heard this song I had to record it. I didn’t write it (Nicolle Galyon, Lee Miller, & Cameron Bedell did), but I wish I had. I love - pun intended - the quirky language and spirit. Every time I sing it I’m smiling like a big ol sap because it just makes me so happy and puts me in a good mood."

--

PURE BATHING CULTURE - ROXI'S DREAM PART ONE

Portland duo Pure Bathing Culture have surprise released a new EP via First City Artists, Roxi's Dream Part One, the first part of a planned series. Their lush dream-pop sound is in fine form on the four songs, and they say, "We are beginning an exploration into our version of an Isekai or portal fantasy theme. Of the four songs on the EP, two are told from the perspective of Roxi — City of Mirrors and Neroli Blue — while two are told from the perspective of Neroli — In Gardens Under Evergreen and Treasure Pleasure Wonder Gem. The story begins with a disappearance. Roxi has vanished and it’s uncertain whether it was voluntary or not. Neroli returns to a garden every night (the last place they saw Roxi) to look for a sign or clue. Wherever Roxi is, it’s highly unlikely they’re in the same world or universe that Neroli is in anymore. Whether Roxi has been drawn or tricked in some way onto some other plane is unknown at this time but regardless they’re gone, likely up into the night sky, without a trace. As time passes and we write more together, what was once a mystery is starting to feel like some vital process we’re inexplicably drawn to…sometimes it almost feels like we’re translating someone else’s dreams from some other world. But then these love psalms and ghost stories become a lens for us to view a mirror and see that we’re writing about ourselves at the same time. There’s so much more of Roxi and Neroli’s story to tell…"

--

PATORANKING - "TONIGHT" (ft. POPCAAN)

Nigerian artist Patoranking and Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan come together for a groovy, irresistible summer jam.

--

OXLADE - "INTOXYCATED" (ft. DAVE)

Nigerian singer Oxlade and UK rapper Dave mix their styles in a way that really is intoxicating on this new single.

--

DANNY BROWN & JPEGMAFIA - SCARING THE HOES: DLC PACK

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA released four bonus tracks tied to their killer LP Scaring The Hoes, dubbed the DLC Pack. Compared to some of the duo's most cutthroat, intense songs, these show off a cool and confident chiller side, with densely layered production.

--

RAIA WAS - "IF YOU'RE ASKING (I'M OFFERING)"

NYC-based songwriter and producer Raia Was announced a new album, Captain Obvious, due out October 5 via Switch Hit Records, and shared a new single, alt-pop track "If You're Asking (I'm Offering)," which she says is about the music industry. "It’s about being inside a relationship, with its shifting power dynamics, and craving a defining moment - like, are we doing this or not?," she says. "My sophomore LP seemed like as good a time as any to join the ranks of artists who’ve addressed their relationship to the industry from within a song."

--

SAM GENDEL & MARCELLA CYTRYNOWICZ - "CD"

"CD" is the clicky, understated new single from LA composer and producer Sam Gendel and his partner and visual artist Marcella Cytrynowicz. "In the same way Marcella describes how she draws, I sort of unlock these weird puzzles in my own mind, and sometimes just having one interface to deal with takes that mental pressure off. It has a strange quality sonically, too… I just gravitate toward that," Sam said of the collab. "CD" is the lead single off their forthcoming LP AUDIOBOOK, which arrives October 6 via Psychic Hotline.

--

JAYWOOD - "DIRK GENTLY (KNOW YOURSELF)"

Canadian multitalent JayWood announced his Grow On EP with genre-meshing single "Dirk Gently (Know Yourself)," which swings from synthpop to funk to disco to hip hop and more in its brief runtime. The EP arrives August 11 via Captured Tracks.

--

LORAINE JAMES - "DÉJÀ VU" FEAT. RITCHIE

"Déjà Vu" is the glitchy, ultra-cool new single from composer and producer Loraine James' upcoming LP Gentle Confrontation. Loraine tapped Injury Reserve rapper RiTchie for buzzing, whispery verses under her masterful production.

--

SPEEDWAY - LP PROMO

Stockholm melodic hardcore band Speedway has a new LP on the way via Revelation Records, and they've just shared a promo with two new tracks from it. Both are rippers, as catchy and impassioned as they are full of aggressive energy.

--

FIELD OF FLAMES - SUSPEND THIS LIFE...

San Jose metallic hardcore band Field of Flamed dropped a punishing three-pack via Streets of Hate.

--

MISSING LINK - "TWO CENT CIRCUS" (ft. BRODY KING) & "NUMB SENSITIVE" (CROWBAR COVER)

New York metallic hardcore band Missing Link share members with Pain of Truth, Buried Dreams, Blood Runs Cold, and more, and in an interview with No Echo, vocalist Mike Ryan says, "I think we all pull influence from all over, but to name a few, I’d say Irate, All Out War, Stout, Crowbar, Cold as Life....hard shit." You can definitely hear that coming through on their new single for Triple B Records, "Two Cent Circus," which features Brody King of God's Hate. It's backed by a Crowbar cover.

--

NUVOLASCARA, JEROMES DREAM & CLOSER TRACKS FROM BALLADEERS, REDEFINED

Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice releases its 31-song screamo comp Balladeers, Redefined this Friday, and here's three more tracks: one each from the great newer screamo bands Nuvolascura and Closer, and one from reunited legends Jeromes Dream, who also put out the great The Gray In Between LP this year.

--

ROLL CALL - "SWUNG"

NYHC band Roll Call (members of Outbreak, Seahaven, and Final Fight) will release the Wish You Would EP on July 20, and it'll include this brief, punishing new single.

--

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - "SHINBONE"

"I wrote this tune after abruptly coming out of a prolonged depression," Hiss Golden Messenger says of the upbeat latest single off his new album Jump for Joy. "As anyone that struggles with depression knows, sometimes you just snap out of it for no reason that you can discern. This song contains what I think may be one of the mission statements of Jump for Joy, namely: If you take the big gamble and lose it all, can you survive with whatever's left? That's the question a lot of us are asking ourselves."

--

STAY INSIDE - "A BACKYARD"

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside have released new single "A Backyard," and it's one of their most anthemic songs yet. Read about it here.

--

MICK FLEETWOOD - "SONGBIRD" (CHRISTINE MCVIE COVER)

Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate, the late Christine McVie, with this instrumental version of "Songbird" featuring drummer And ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro. Today would've been McVie's 80th birthday.

--

LAVALOVE - "KEEP ON"

California indie pop band Lavalove have just released Love Sick on Pure Noise. It's a collection of previously released material, plus three new songs, and one of those new songs gets a video: the sunny "Keep On."

--

SPECIAL INTEREST - "DISCO 1.5"

New Orleans' Special Interest are about to start a European tour and to celebrate they've shared this new version of early song "Disco" that reflects how it has transformed live.

--

GRANDADDY - "THE TOWN WHERE I'M LIVIN NOW"

Grandaddy have announced thel digital release of the Sumday: Excess Baggage, a thirteen-track collection of rarities and b-sides from the Sumday-era. They've shared this track from it. “I like making songs like this," says Jason Lytle. "Lots of bleak but sweet visuals. Everyday stuff available for everyone to see...but some of us just end up with the twisted work of documenting it.”

--

THE STREETS - "TROUBLED WATERS"

Mike Skinner has announced The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, his first full-length studio album as The Streets in 12 years, along with a companion narrative film.

--

YARD ACT - "THE TRENCH COAT MUSEUM"

Their first song since their debut album, "The Tren Coat Museum" finds Yard Act adding more electronic elements to their post-punk inspired sound, and with its fun percussion, the song's an instant grabber.

--

CHERRY GLAZERR - "SOFT LIKE A FLOWER"

Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy calls "Soft Like a Flower" her "Evanescence Moment." She adds: "It’s a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind’ve vibe."

--

THE DRUMS - "BETTER"

The Drums have announced their sixth album, Jonny, which will be out October 13 via ANTI-. “When I finished 'Jonny,' I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me,” says Jonny Pierce about the album.

--

SVALBARD - "FAKING IT"

UK unpigeonholable heavy band Svalbard have announced a new album, The Weight of the Mask, alongside the release of second single "Faking It." Read about it here.

--

LAUREL HALO - "BELLEVILLE"

Laurel Halo has announced a new album, Atlas, and she released lead single "Belleville." Read about it here.

--

YEULE - "DAZIES" & "FISH IN THE POOL"

yeule announced their new LP softscars with double single "dazies" b/w "fish in the pool." The songs show the boundary-pushing artist's full range, from dark and grungy to soft and acoustic ("fish in the pool" is a cover of a piece from Japanese film Hana and Alice).

--

ANOTHER MICHAEL - "ANGEL" & "PICK ME UP, TURN ME UPSIDE DOWN"

"Angel" and "Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down" are the newest offerings from Philly band Another Michael, previewing two new albums. "Angel" rings with acoustic and electric guitars and warm harmonies, while "Pick Me Up" is more intimate with only piano and confessional vocals.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.