37 New Songs Out Today

POST MALONE - "OVERDRIVE"

Post Malone has shared another taste of Austin, and this one finds him giving the Posty treatment to breezy '90s alt-rock balladry.

--

BARONESS - "BENEATH THE ROSE"

The second taste of Baroness' Stone is "Beneath the Rose," which finds John Baizley trying on more of a sneering, Jesus Lizard-esque vocal delivery before retreating back to his trademark howl. The band began writing this one during the sessions for 2019's Gold & Grey. "‘Beneath the Rose’ became a microcosmic expression of STONE, a kind of mission statement that hints at the wide musical territory we cover throughout the rest of the album. It’s also part one of a trilogy of songs that also includes ‘Choir’ and ‘The Dirge,'" John says.

--

RYAN CASTRO & PESO PLUMA - "QUEMA"

Corridos tumbados star Peso Pluma already dipped his toes into reggaeton with his great Yng Lvcas collab "La Bebe," but he goes full-on old school reggaeton with this new Ryan Castro collab.

--

PINKPANTHERESS & DESTROY LONELY - "TURN YOUR PHONE OFF"

"After years of having this song in the vault, I'm so happy I can release ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ with someone who has spearheaded his own sound and incorporates beautifully into mine," Pinkpantheress says of her new single, which follows her Barbie soundtrack contribution "Angel."

--

BRENT COBB - “PATINA”

“My wife, Layne, sent ‘Patina’ to me one night after a show during a long stretch of a tour,' Brent Cobb says of his new single. "Sometimes if it’s an extended run, I can get in my head about worrying if I’m being the best dad and husband I can be due to being gone so much. It gets hard keeping up with it all. At least, on those nights it feels like it does. This was one of those nights. She had written it several months before and kept it to herself. All it took was the first line, the way she originally wrote it went ‘You got one hand on the wheel and one on my thigh. You got a way that makes my heart feel like it’s flyin…’ and it pulled me right out of my head and back down to earth. It took me right back to the two of us easing down dirt roads in my grandpas old Toyota, listening to Otis Redding when we were young adults just dating. All we had back then was the present moment. The only thing any of us really have is ‘right now.’ I can’t think of anything more comforting than that.” Brent's new album Southern Star will be out September 22 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers.

--

ERIN RAE - "PASSING THROUGH" (DRIVIN' N CRYIN' COVER)

Let’s Go Dancing: a Celebration of Kevn Kinney is out this fall via Tasty Good Records, and Erin Rae has shared her contribution, a cover of Drivin' N Cryin's "Passing Through" featuring spoken word vocals from Seth Martin.

--

THE HAZMATS - "SKEWED VIEW" & "WONDERED"

The Hazmats come from London's underground punk scene, with members hailing from Powerplant, Big Cheese and Chain Of Flowers, but this band's sound is the kind of janglepop found on legendary NME cassette C-86. This new 7" features the dreamy "Skewed View" and the more slashing "Wondered."

--

ADA LEA - "HOMETOWN (EDIT)"

Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore engineered, produced, and played on spitely indie rock track "hometown (edit)," the first new single from Ada Lea since her 2021 album one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden.

--

BEAUTY PILL - "PERFECT DAY" (HARRY NILSSON COVER)

DC band Beauty Pill recorded this cover of Harry Nilsson's 1977 song "Perfect Day" for the final season of Better Call Saul but it never ended up getting used. The band say: "When asked to do the song for the show, we chose to reimagine it in a 'vintage futuristic' sci-fi style somewhat similar to Wendy Carlos Williams. Why? Who knows. Artists are weird sometimes. It seemed an exciting choice at the time. Obviously, it was a mistake. It was duly rejected by the producers of the show. However, we think result is still valid and we have decided to share it with you in the form of a bandcamp single."

--

ZELLA DAY - "HAND AS MY ARROW" FT. BROODS

Zella Day and Broods duet on the lightly groovy "Hand As My Arrow," about which Zella says, "Here is a seed to the world to live and never die 🌱in the cycles and changes in which it partakes. We were inspired by love waiting on the other side, 'it finds me right on course'. It was sisterhood to sing this song with Georgia on the record and I can’t wait to do it again soon…"

--

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - MINSKY ROCK MEGAMIX II

Working Men's Club have reworked their album Fear Fear into this 23-minute, non-stop "megamix."

--

ALLISON RUSSELL - "STAY RIGHT HERE"

The uplifting, strings-driven "Stay Right Here" is the latest single from Allison Russell's new album The Returner, and about it, she says, "'Stay Right Here'' is about resisting the siren songs of self-hatred, apathy & oblivion. It’s about fighting the nihilistic forces of bigotry, fear & fascism. Right here, right now. The good fight, good trouble, it’s a Freedom Song. It’s about leaning into the fierce Survivor’s Joy & the POWER of our world wide rainbow coalition to reduce harm for all our children, for our planet, for all those yet to come. We are more than seeds - we’re the soil & the water - the good ancestors. Every one of us, equal under the sun— we shall not be overcome. Our Circle is STRONG."

--

HELPFUL PEOPLE (REDS, PINKS PURPLES & MANTLES) - "BUGS FROM BELOW" & "BROKEN BLOSSOM THREATS"

Helpful People is the new band from Glenn Donaldson (The Reds, Pinks & Purples, Skygreen Leopards) and Carly Putnam from The Mantles, who both played in short-lived but excellent Bay Area indiepop band Art Museums. Donaldson says their influences are "pre-rolls, weird poetry, fuzz pedals." Check out two songs from their debut album, Brokenblossom Threats, now.

--

ANDREW BIRD - "MO TEEF"

Andrew Bird announced Outside Problems, a "precursor and extension of" his 2022 album Inside Problems, due out July 21 via Loma Vista. The first single is instrumental track "Mo Teef," which is accompanied by a video created in partnership with Patagonia by his frequent collaborator Tyler Manson.

--

CRASHING FORWARD - "NO RIGHTS"

West Coast hardcore band Crashing Forward will release Silent All These Years on October 10 via Indecision Records, and lead single "No Rights" is a crisp, 88-second ripper.

--

FRAUD - MARCH OF PROGRESS EP

Boston hardcore band Fraud make fast, aggressive, no-frills hardcore and they've just dropped this EP on Ohio label Delayed Gratification Records.

--

ROB MOOSE - "EXTRACT" FT. SARA BAREILLES

"I met Sara Bareilles in 2017 when I had the opportunity to orchestrate a few of her songs for Ben Folds’ “Declassified” series at the Kennedy Center," Rob Moose says of the latest single from his new EP. "At rehearsal, I was simply astonished by the sound of her voice. Radiant, emotive, and never out of place, she seemed completely at ease with the orchestra, and my creative wheels started spinning. Months later, I joined Paul Simon’s Farewell Tour, and I was looking for a creative meditation outside of the shows. I asked Sara if she had any material sitting around that hadn’t quite found its footing, and she sent me 'Extract.' I dove into the song at Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, spending the better part of two days forging a path through it, seeking to reframe the harmonic skeleton while allowing the song to float and its rhythms to slowly emerge. I didn’t realize it at the time, but Sara’s voice, trust and generosity ushered the Inflorescence EP into the world, and set me on a path of creative exploration that I hope to pursue for years to come."

--

ADEKUNLE GOLD - "OGARANYA"

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has revealed that his new album Tequila Ever After will come out July 27 via Def Jam, and he also shared the kinetic new single "Ogaranya."

--

JT (CITY GIRLS) - "NO BARS"

JT of City Girls has launched NoBarsReform.com, "a website focusing on rehabilitating women who are nearing release or recently released from prison," and she's accompanying the launch with new single "No Bars."

--

QUAVO & FUTURE - "TURN YO CLIC UP"

Quavo of Migos have put their heads together for a new Atlanta trap anthem, "Turn Yo Clic Up."

--

ANUEL AA & QUAVO - "BABY" (ft. DJ LUIAN & MAMBO KINGZ)

The same day as Quavo and Future's collab, the Atlanta rapper teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for some clubby reggaeton.

--

COCO JONES - "ICU" (REMIX ft. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE)

R&B singer Coco Jones has shared a new remix of her syrupy slow jam "ICU," and this version features guest crooning from Justin Timberlake.

--

RALPHIE CHOO - "MÁQUINA CULONA" (ft. MURA MASA)

Spanish artist Ralphie Choo has announced his debut album Supernova, due September 15 via Rusia IDK/Warner. It features recent single "Gata" with Rusowsky, as well as the energetic, cumbia-infused pop of "Máquina Culona" with Mura Masa.

--

MOVEMENTS - "HEAVEN SENT"

Movements have shared another taste of Ruckus!, and this one finds them embracing a summery alt-rock vibe.

--

HIT-BOY, BIG HIT & JAY WORTHY - "WATCH OUT FOR THE RIDERS"

Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and Jay Worthy team up for an energized update on 2000s-style chipmunk soul.

--

LOYAL LOBOS - "SI VOLVIERA A CONOCERTE"

LA artist Loyal Lobos (aka Andrea Silva) returns with the airy, atmospheric alt-pop of "Si Volviera A Conocerte."

--

KAROL G - "S91"

Karol G follows up this year's huge Mañana Será Bonito LP with another new banger, "S91."

--

BUJU BANTON - "BORN FOR GREATNESS"

Dancehall/reggae veteran Buju Banton has announced a new album, Born For Greatness, due September 8 via Gargamel/Roc Nation/Def Jam. The first single is the soaring, bombastic title track.

--

THE FRONT BOTTOMS - "EMOTIONAL"

The latest taste of You Are Who You Hang Out With finds The Front Bottoms embracing polished pop rock in a uniquely TFB way.

--

SUDNRESED - "20 BELOW" (ft. GLACIER VEINS)

Sundressed's self-titled LP comes out August 11 via Rude Records, and its latest single is the sugary pop punk of "20 Below" ft. Glacier Veins.

--

MAIYA THE DON - "LUV U BETTER" (ft. SHAWNY BINLADEN)

Brooklyn rapper Maiya the Don's rapid rise continues, and she keeps her momentum going with the R&B-infused drill of "Luv U Better."

--

CHIEF XIAN ATUNDE ADJUAH - "TROUBLE THAT MORNIN'"

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah has shared another taste of Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning, and he says, "Throughout the song Orishas of the Youroba and their extensions throughout the African Diaspora as well as Cherokee hunters mythology and the ferver of Wovoka’s Ghost Dance are called on as examples of necessary agents of ancestral and collective communal power. The song seeks to armor and fuel future generations to when necessary reference those and other histories of resistance and to call on their power in times of turmoil and reckoning."

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "RAW ASL"

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo is gearing up for a new mixtape called Live From The 6 (a reference to the 6 Mile neighborhood he grew up in), and it'll include his catchy new single "Raw ASL."

--

SKINNY LISTER - "COMPANY OF THE BAR"

British folk punks Skinny Lister have announced a new album, Shanty Punk, due October 20 via Xtra Mile Recordings, and the lead single is the rowdy, anthemic "Company of the Bar."

--

KEN MODE - "HE WAS A GOOD MAN, HE WAS A TAXPAYER"

Noise rock lifers KEN mode have shared another taste of VOID, and this one incorporates synth and vocalist/guitarist Jesse Matthewson calls it "equal parts Bauhaus and Unsane."

--

SID SRIRAM - "THE HARD WAY"

Indian musician Sid Sriram has announced his Def Jam debut Sidharth, recorded at Justin Vernon's studio and produced by Gayngs/Polica's Ryan Olson. Read more about the album and lead single "The Hard Way" here.

--

BOOT CAMP CLIK - "WOTCHA CALL STRENGTH"

Brooklyn underground rap collective Boot Camp Clik have released their first single in 16 years, and you can read about it here.

--

