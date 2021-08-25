37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CHAI - "MINISKIRT"

CHAI's entry in the Adult Swim Singles series finds the Japanese band heading even further down the chilled-out R&B path they went on with this year's WINK.

LA LUZ - "THE PINES"

Here's the latest single from La Luz's upcoming self-titled album. They set the scene for its video: "Set in a mysterious karaoke bar and featuring Shana as a Rodeo Clown, Lena as Emo, and Alice as.... Alice from a couple years ago, 'The Pines' is a social distancing fever dream that includes unbelievable choreographed dancing, jaw-dropping copyright-free backdrops, and the world's first Giant Sip™️."

STEVE GUNN - "CIRCUIT RIDER"

Steve Gunn's terrific new album Other You is out on Friday and here's one last taste before the whole thing drops. "it's one of the first songs I wrote for this record," Steve says, also noting, "and the first time I have included a cyborg in a song."

HELADO NEGRO - "OUTSIDE THE OUTSIDE"

Here's another excellent appetizer for Roberto Carlos Lange's new Helado Negro album, Far In, which will be out October 22 via 4AD. Featuring Taja Cheek (L'Rain) on bass and Jason Trammell on drums, "Outside the Outside" is a low key but infectious groover and the video features footage edited from Roberto's family house parties in 1980s South Florida. "My family came to this country as outsiders looking for and finding community," says Roberto. "People would come to our house and bond through music, food and dancing. They usually began at 8 PM and lasted until 5 AM."

DJANGO DJANGO - "UNDER FIRE"

Django Django are releasing a deluxe edition of this year's excellent Glowing in the Dark on September 10 and includes five previously unreleased tracks. One of those is the moody, cinematic "Under Fire."

LISTLESS - "HIGH RISK"

Listless have shared a second song from their upcoming split with Amygdala, and it's a caustic and truly furious track that pulls from hardcore, metalcore, black metal, and more.

ORLANDO WEEKS (MACCABEES) - "DEEP DOWN WAY OUT"

Maccabees singer Orlando Weeks is already gearing up to follow his 2020 debut solo album A Quickening with a second one this year, and it'll feature recent single "Big Skies, Silly Faces" as well as the just-released second single "Deep Down Way Out." Its atmospheric indie pop isn't too far removed from The Maccabees, and Orlando's unmistakably boyish vocals sound as great as ever.

SUPER STRUCTURE - "DESPAIR"

Japanese hardcore band Super Structure will release a new album, 1999, on Friday (8/27) via DAZE, and lead single "Despair" is a real shitstormer.

GOAT TORMENT - "FORKED TONGUES"

Belgian blackened death metallers Goat Torment will release a new album, Forked Tongues, on October 29 via Season of Mist, and you can hear the raw, gruesome title track now.

POPPY - "SO MEAN"

Poppy has shared another song off her upcoming album Flux, and this one recalls the punky, poppy sounds of the late '90s buzz bin era.

PINEGROVE - "ORANGE"

"'Orange,' a waltz about the climate crisis, was written on the day in 2020 that the photos of Oregon's eerie, bloodshot sky circulated the internet," Pinegrove's Evan Stephens Hall says. "The song tries to balance outrage at those preventing progress—politicians elected in good faith to protect us who instead believe themselves celebrities—with the ethereal, almost dissociative feeling of being alive at the end of history. The mirage on offer by today's political theater does nothing to assuage our concerns as we watch where the money actually goes: the American military, one of the single greatest global sources of fossil fuel emissions. So for all who have on one hand heard the desperate scientific prognosis, and on the other seen the already-weak promises on the campaign trail traded in for endless wars—it's tough not to lose heart. This isn't a song trying to convince anyone that climate change is real. It's for people horrified at the government's inaction to what we can all see with our own eyes. As this summer progresses, breaking all sorts of records across the northern hemisphere, and the conclusion sinks further into our collective gut, it's essential for people with a microphone to start shouting, and in whatever way we can to affirm community, to step in and help one another cope in the absence of our government, and take seriously the need to organize for a better world."

TION WAYNE - "WID IT" (ft. ARRDEE)

UK drill rapper Tion Wayne stirred up viral buzz on TikTok with his "Body" remix, and now he's gearing up to release his debut album Green With Envy on September 17 via Warner. It'll include this new song with ArrDee, who's also on the "Body" remix. It's an infectiously upbeat offering of UK drill.

CHASTITY - "DYING TO LIVE"

Canadian band Chastity just signed to Deathwish, and their first single for the label is "Dying To Live," which puts a sludgy spin on power-poppy indie rock.

HEADCOUNT - "PARSE"

San Diego straightedge band Headcount (current and former members of Meth Breath, xReignx, and Bayonet) will release a new EP, Imprint, on October 27 via Safe Inside Records. The first single is "Parse," and it's a ripper with just the right balance of melody and aggression.

DINNER - "MIDNIGHT IN MY HEAD" (FT CHARLIE HILTON)

You may remember Dinner, aka Danish multi-instrumentalist Anders Rhedin, for his 2014 single "Going Out." Well, he's back and will release new album Dream Work on October 22 via Captured Tracks. The album features guest appearances from Molly Burch, Lina Tullgren, Nicolai Koch and, on new single "Midnight in My Head," former Blouse frontperson Charlie Hilton. "Midnight In My Head" is a little more chilled out than Dinner's previous material, but still compelling. “I knew that I kind of wanted to turn the old Dinner sound inside out," says Anders. "To go into that sonic universe but deconstruct it and rebuild it.”

LYDIA LOVELESS - "YOU'RE LEAVING ME" & "LET'S MAKE OUT"

Lydia Loveless has shared two new songs, her first new material since her 2020 album Daughter. "You're Leaving Me" is a touching torch song, about which Lydia says, "It’s a song about being a committed daydreamer and fantasist, mulling over what could be past the honeymoon phases and into the endings." "Let's Make Out," meanwhile, is a more upbeat live favorite.

ADA LEA - "PARTNER"

Montreal singer/songwriter Ada Lea's new album one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden is due out on September 24 via Saddle Creek and Next Door Records, and the latest single is the gorgeous, propulsive "partner," which she says is "a song about moving through a memory... an involuntary memory that steals up on you the night after a rager (which takes place the morning after the song ‘damn’)."

TOM MORELLO - "DRIVING TO TEXAS" FT. PHANTOGRAM

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine's collaborator-filled new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, is due out in October, and the latest single features Phantogram. "I’d worked with Josh from Phantogram on my first Atlas Underground album and I was thrilled when he and Sarah reached out about collaborating on this record," Tom says. "This song is creepy as hell --a dark journey, a struggle for a tortured soul. The guitar solo needed to feel like a vengeful angel who has come down to decide the fate of the protagonist. Will they descend into the abyss or will they find redemption? 'Driving To Texas' really shows the breadth of the music you’ll hear on this record. Sarah has one of the most haunting and beautiful voices of anyone singing today, and Josh’s production is stylistically so fresh and eerie."

YVETTE - "CONTACT HIGH"

YVETTE, which is just Noah Ledger these days, will release How the Garden Grows on September 17. The album turns down the noise in favor of more atmospheric textures, but Noah can still work up a dust storm, like on the minimal-wave-ish "Contact High."

THE LIMINANAS & LAURENT GARNIER - "PROMENADE OBLIQUE"

French garage rock duo The Liminanas and French techno vet Laurent Garnier are teaming up for a collaborative album, De Pelicula, which will be out this fall. The pairing works better than you might think as "Promenade Oblique" shows.

MASTON - "SWISS FRANC"

Get deep in the bachelor pad shag carpet on Maston's latest track from upcoming album Souvenir.

DELICATE STEVE - "HALLELUJAH" (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Delicate Steve's new instrumental cover of the oft-covered Leonard Cohen classic was produced by Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog, who also played drums on it. "Steve had mentioned how crucial musical phrasing felt to his voice on the guitar and that really made me so excited," Scott says. "And as a fan of Steve’s I've always admired his way of making the guitar sing. That's a rare gift. I told him about how when I heard his cover of 'Hallelujah' by Leonard Cohen from a live tribute concert it actually brought me to tears. I was just blown away by hearing his guitar express that song so powerfully. Steve is a beautiful guy and I'm so glad we had that chance to explore together."

JEREMY DUTCHER - "GHOST HOUSE" (BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND COVER)

"When i first met Glenn, i understood instantly that we create music for the same reason," says Polaris Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher of Beverly Glenn-Copeland. "for the same group of people we’d never know; weckuwapasihtit (those yet to come); a whole generation of rainbow children who are not yet in it, but who have already changed the world." Jeremy is one of the artists who contributed to Keyboard Fantasies Remixed, offering up this new interpretation of "Ghost House."

MARIE DAVIDSON & L’ŒIL NU - "PERSONA"

Marie Davidson & l’Œil Nu, which features former Essaie Pas singer Marie Davidson, just released this transporting new single that falls between shoegaze and frosty electro. It's out now via Ninja Tune.

PETITE AMIE - "ELEKTRO"

Petite Amie are based out of Mexico City but their sound is decidely French, with a little psych pop thrown in for good measure. Their debut will be out October 1 via Park The Van (US) / Devil In The Woods (MX) and they've just shared this groovy new single and it's very fun video.

SLEIGH BELLS - "JUSTINE GO GENESIS"

Sleigh Bells' new album Texis is due out September 10 via Mom + Pop, and the latest single is the upbeaty, poppy "Justine Go Genesis."

NOIR DISCO - "TELEVISION"

Chicago trio Noir Disco sound pretty much like what you'd think given their name, with a dark, danceable sound. Their debut album, NOW! 2073, will be out November 19 via Terrible/Worse Records. The band describe single "Television" as a "thinking man’s rave."

MARISA NADLER - "BESSIE, DID YOU MAKE IT?"

Marissa Nadler will release new album The Path of the Clouds on October 29 via Sacred Bones & Bella Union. The album features a new skill Nadler picked up during the pandemic, the piano, and many of the songs were written on the instrument. The first single from the album is the haunting opening track "Bessie, Did You Make It?," which is Marissa's spin on the murder ballad tradition.

DARK MARK VS SKELETON JOE (MARK LANEGAN & JOE CARDAMONE - "NO JUSTICE"

Dark Mark & Skeleton Joe, aka the synth-leaning duo of Mark Lanegan and The Icarus Line's Cardamone, will release their self-titled debut album on October 15 via Rare Bird/Kitten Robot Records. If you've ever wanted Mark Lanegan to go goth-electro, here you go.

THE FIERY FURNACES - "THE FORTUNE TELLER'S REVENGE"

Fiery Furnaces have shared "The Fortune Teller's Revenge," which was previously only available physically as the b-side to last year's "Down at the So and So on Somewhere" 7" on Third Man, which was their first new music in 10 years. They've got tour dates too.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY - "CLIMBING BEAR"

PBS nature documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas premiered earlier this year, and is a film that roams the "Wild West frontier land of the Rio Grande’s Big Bend alongside its iconic animals, including black bears, rattlesnakes and scorpions." For the soundtrack, they tapped Texas band Explosions in the Sky, whose sound is as wide open as Big Bend itself. The soundtrack is out October 1.

KING KRULE - "STONED AGAIN" (LIVE)

King Krule are releasing a live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down that was recorded on King Krule‘s ‘Man Alive‘ European tour, just weeks before lockdown. Here's the first single.

MILDRED MAUDE - "GLEN PLAYS MOSES"

Mildred Maude are a self-described "three-piece improv noise band" hailing from Cornwall, England, who named themselves after their drummer's grandmother and make a blissful racket that flies somewhere between Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine, Can and Mogwai. The band recently signed to UK label Sonic Cathedral and will release a new album, Sleepover, on October 22. This is an edit of the album's 20-minute closing cut, "Glen Plays Moses."

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "FRANK'S TUNE" (AKA "DE'JEFF'S TUNE")

Jazz great Makaya McCraven has announced Deciphering The Message, due November 19 via Blue Note Records, which finds him offering up modern remixes of classics from throughout the Blue Note catalog. Hear the first track now and read more here.

THIN - "I DON'T KNOW WHERE I AM. I DON'T KNOW WHERE I'M GOING"

NYC chaotic mathcore/deathgrind band Thin (ex-Mary Todd) have a 4-way split with Vixen Maw, Wallowing, and Slabdragger on the way, including this new rager. Read more about it here.

DRAIN - "WATCH YOU BURN"

Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain have signed to Epitaph, and here's their great first single for the label. Read more about it here.

JULIEN BAKER - "FAVOR" (JESU)

Jesu turns Julien Baker's "Favor" into a shoegazy sludge song. Read more about it here.

