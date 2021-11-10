37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JASMYN (ex-WEAVES) - "FIND THE LIGHT"

Jasmyn Burke, former frontwoman of Toronto band Weaves, has signed to ANTI- Records (Royal Mountain in Canada) and is working on her solo debut. While that has yet to be detailed, she has shared "Find the Light," which isn't too far from Weaves's danceable indie rock, but this has a little more orchestral sweep.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "AFRO PICK EVE" (ft. BEANS)

Moor Mother recently released her great new album Black Encyclopedia of the Air and her jazz group Irreversible Entanglements' new album comes out this week, and here's yet another new solo song for the Adult Swim singles series. Like her recent solo album, it finds Moor Mother veering towards traditional rap mode -- but still in her unique, psychedelic way -- and it's got a great guest verse by Beans.

--

AVRIL LAVIGNE - "BITE ME" (ft. TRAVIS BARKER)

The Travis Barker-aided pop punk revival continues with Avril Lavigne, who signed to Travis' label DTA Records and collaborates with him on this new song, which sounds like a cross between Avril's 2002 debut and the music that blink-182 were making around then. Not bad!

--

TREE RIVER - "THOUGHT BUBBLES"

Brooklyn's Tree River recently signed to Big Scary Monsters, and their first single for the label, "Thought Bubbles," is a super catchy emo/power pop hybrid.

--

THE APPLICATORS - "SOUND OF CARS"

Long-running Austin garagey pop punks The Applicators are back with a new song, "Sound of Cars," and they sound as driving and anthemic as ever.

--

ZETRA - "THE RAVEN'S GAME"

Zetra will release their new EP, From Without, on January 21 via Church Road, and lead single "The Raven's Game" offers up a gothy take on Sabbath-y stoner doom in a very appealing way.

--

CLAMS CASINO - "WATER THEME 2"

Fresh off the release of a new Clams Casino-produced A$AP Rocky song, the electronic wiz and cloud rap pioneer has put out his own new track: the murky, atmospheric "Water Theme 2."

--

OVLOV - "EAT MORE"

Ovlov have shared the third single off their upcoming album Buds, and it's another fine example of this band's ability to tap into the sounds of '90s indie rock.

--

MAKTHAVERSKAN - "LOVA"

Makthaverskan's new album För Allting comes out this Friday via Run for Cover, and the final advance taste is "Lova," another propulsive slice of their atmospheric post-punk.

--

TOR LUNDVALL - "DROWNING"

Tor Lundvall follows "Forever Rain" with another taste of upcoming album Beautiful Illusions, and like the last single, it's a gorgeous dose of ambient pop.

--

THEY HATE CHANGE - "1000 HORSES" (ft. SARGE)

Jagjaguwar-signed rap/production duo They Hate Change have dropped a new single, "1000 Horses," and this one's more of a loud, direct banger than the last single, but still with an experimental twist.

--

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY - "WE OUTSIDE"

Apollo Brown and Stalley's new album Blacklight comes out next week (11/19) via Mello Music Group, and new single "We Outside" is a head-nod-inducing offering of '90s-style rap.

--

FADING SIGNAL - LONG AGO AND FAR AWAY EP

North Carolina's Fading Signal make rippin', no-frills hardcore punk, as you can hear on this new quick and dirty EP for Safe Inside Records, which features three originals and a Void cover.

--

EARTHLESS - "DEATH TO THE RED SUN" (EXCERPT)

Stoner rockers Earthless will release Night Parade of One Hundred Demons on January 28 via Nuclear Blast, and it features two songs: the 41-minute title track and the 20-minute “Death To The Red Sun.” They've released a three-minute excerpt of the latter, and it's a total riff feast.

--

BERWYN - "MIA"

UK rap/R&B newcomer BERWYN stays prolific with this atmospheric, pensive new song.

--

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS - "WALKING BLIND"

As mentioned, California melodic hardcore band No Bragging Rights are releasing their first album in seven years in December via Pure Noise, and today they've shared its third single. It's a vicious song, but those hooks are pretty damn anthemic.

--

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "LET US DANCE (ARCA REMIX)"

The lastest track from Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is Arca's contemplative, woozy remix of "Let Us Dance."

--

KIDS ON A CRIME SPREE - "WHEN CAN I SEE YOU AGAIN"

Bay Area indiepop band Kids on a Crime Spree -- led by Mario Hernandez (From Bubblegum to Sky) -- are back with their first album in a decade. It's called Fall in Love Not in Line and it'll be out January 21 via Slumberland. Mario calls first this first single "a conscious decision to move beyond our idols, both in recording method and lyrical content.” You can hear classic '60s pop and '90s indiepop in these grooves and melodies but it's a bigger scope than Mario's worked with before.

--

THE BLACK WATCH - "DREAM SLOW"

California dreampop vets The Black Watch release new album Here & There next week (11/19) and here's one more early taste. "Dream Slow" is as musically evocative as its title, with the chiming guitars echoing the purple skies in the music video.

--

SHILPA RAY - "BOOTLICKERS OF THE PATRIARCHY" & "I'M NOT AN EFFIGY" (MINISTRY COVER)

Shilpa Ray is back with a two-track single featuring new song "Bootlickers of the Patriarchy" and a cover of early Ministry song "I'm Not an Effigy." "'Bootlickers of the Patriarchy' was written about Senator Susan Collins and her infamous press conference after the Kavanaugh/Blasey Ford hearings," Shilpa says. "It’s about women who succeed from undermining the success of other women or choose to gain success from exploiting the oppression of other women. This is a character who has taken many forms throughout history, the kind of woman who seems perfectly content playing Gamma to the Alpha male. 'Bootlicker' is my direct challenge to the notion of 'women supporting other women,' and the falsehoods and unrealistic expectations that comes with a statement like that." She adds, "I wrote the song to be played in two different arrangement styles, the first half being slow and haunting and the second going balls-to-the-wall rage. I was re-exploring a lot industrial/proto industrial music I had listened to as a teenager in the '90s and used some elements of synth/drum machine sounds to convey all that anger, panic and darkness."

--

MAIA FRIEDMAN - "WHERE THE ROCKS ARE"

Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors signed to Last Gang Records and has shared her first solo track, "Where The Rocks Are." The song "was written in the weeks after watching Close Encounters of the Third Kind for the first time," Maia says. "The imagery of the characters climbing the rock formation toward a great, unknown force really resonated with me. It felt symbolic of the search for peace, comfort, love and contentment, and of the obstacles one encounters along the way. The lines 'Where the rocks are / going to it // Pour me over / show me how to begin' speak of surrender, of giving oneself over to the invisible forces at work around us. A voice says, 'let this flow through me in the way that best benefits myself and the people around me, who I love,' and I do my best to listen."

--

DEVONTE HYNES - PASSING (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE)

Passing, adapted from Nella Larsen's 1929 novel and starring Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Alexander Skarsgard, and more, came out on Netflix today, and Devonté Hynes, aka Blood Orange, did the score, which is also out today.

--

KATE BOLLINGER - "YARDS / GARDENS"

Richmond, VA-based singer/songwriter Kate Bollinger signed to Ghostly International and released her first single for the label, the laid back, fuzzy "Yards / Gardens," which reflects "feeling resistant to change, during a time when it felt like everything was changing," Kate says.

--

CLAUD - "TOMMY"

Claud released their debut album, Super Monster, in February on Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label, and now they've followed it with a melancholy, yearning new single, "Tommy."

--

THE SLIP - "SUPERTERRANEAN ONLYNESS"

The Slip, the Boston trio of Brad Barr (guitar, piano, vocals) and Andrew Barr (drums), and Marc Friedman (bass guitar). broke up in 2012 -- Brad and Andrew lead the Barr Brothers these days -- but have played the occasional reunion show since and are touring this month. To celebrate they've shared "Superterranean Onlyness," the first new music from The Slip in over 15 years.

--

BELLOWS - "MCNALLY JACKSON" & "RANCHER'S PRICE"

Bellows announced their fifth album, Next of Kin, due out March 23, 2022 via Topshelf Records, and shared two new singles, "McNally Jackson," which strays into chiptune and hyperpop territory, and "Rancher's Pride," which has more of a homespun feel.

--

BRAD BARR - "ANCIENT CALENDARS"

In other Barr Brothers news, Brad Barr will release instrumental solo album The Winter Mission on January 21. “'Ancient Calendars' is a solo guitar piece, a long-form improvisation where I explore a basic motif and progressively extend it outwards in two directions," Barr says of the first shared track from the album. "I played it on an amplified 12-string acoustic guitar. There are no overdubs. That was the idea while writing and recording this music - one person playing music alone without any accompaniment. As with all the songs on this record, the title 'Ancient Calendars' is a reference to the number 216 - specifically, how in the ancient Mayan Long Count calendar, a single cycle, or 'age,' consisted of 2,160 years. It's also believed that the entire calendar of five great cycles is equal to 2,160 orbits of Jupiter. If they could think that far ahead, you’d think I’d be able to remember my wedding anniversary.”

--

BEACH HOUSE - ONCE TWICE MELODY 'CHAPTER ONE'

Beach House's new album Once Twice Melody is out in February but they'll be sharing the album digitally in monthly "chapters." The first chapter, featuring the album's first four songs, is out now, with accompanying psychedelic lyric videos.

--

WHY BONNIE - "GALVESTON"

Not a Glenn Campbell cover, "Galveston" is the first taste of Austin band Why Bonnie‘s debut album that's due next year.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "TEND THE GARDEN"

Gang of Youths have finally announced their new album, titled angel in real time, and they've shared its fourth single, which you can read more about here.

--

DRUG CHURCH - "MILLION MILES OF FUN" & "DETECTIVE LIEUTENANT"

Drug Church have announced a new album, Hygiene (limited splatter vinyl pre-order), and shared two songs from it. Read more here.

--

ROLO TOMASSI - "DRIP"

UK genre-defying post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi have announced their new album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, and shared new single "Drip." Read more about it here.

--

COHEED & CAMBRIA - "RISE, NAIANASHA (CUT THE CORD)"

Coheed & Cambria are gearing up for a new album and they've just shared its second single, which you can read more about here.

--

HOT WATER MUSIC - "KILLING TIME"

Hot Water Music reunite with producer Brian McTernan (who helmed their classic early 2000s albums) for upcoming LP Feel The Void (limited "tangerine" vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about lead single "Killing Time" here.

--

POM POM SQUAD - "UNTIL IT STOPS"

Sarah Tudzin, aka illuminati hotties, produced Pom Pom Squad's new Spotify Single, which you can read more about here.

--

MOSES SUMNEY - "BYSTANDERS (IN SPACE)"

Moses Sumney announced a new live album and film, Live from Blackalachia, and the first single from it is "Bystanders (in space)," which you can read more about here.

--

LUCY DACUS - "THUMBS AGAIN"

To go with her announcement of a 2022 tour, Lucy Dacus shared a new, full band version of Home Video track "Thumbs."

--

